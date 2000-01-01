Data
Postgres for time-series, real-time analytics and events
Quickstart
Begin your journey with TimescaleDB. Learn the basics of time-series data management, create your first hypertable, and understand how to read and write time-series data efficiently.
By use case:
By feature:
Explore TimescaleDB’s architecture and design principles. Learn how hypertables work, understand chunk-based partitioning, and discover best practices for designing your data model.
Master TimescaleDB’s powerful data management features. Work with hypertables, leverage Hypercore’s columnar storage, create continuous aggregates, optimize schemas, and automate tasks with background jobs.
Get your data into TimescaleDB efficiently. Migrate from existing databases, import data from the console or terminal, and set up continuous data ingestion pipelines.
Resolve common issues and optimize performance. Find solutions for query problems, data ingestion challenges, and configuration issues in your TimescaleDB deployment.