Migrate to Tiger Data
Move your data to TimescaleDB or Tiger Cloud from other databases
Whether you’re moving an existing database to Tiger Cloud or loading data from files and streaming sources, this section has you covered. Migrate a full database with minimal downtime, or import and continuously sync data from PostgreSQL, Amazon S3, Apache Kafka, and local files.
I want to…Section titled “I want to…”
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Running into issues? See FAQ and troubleshooting for common migration problems and solutions.