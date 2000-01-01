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Migrate to Tiger Data

Move your data to TimescaleDB or Tiger Cloud from other databases

Whether you’re moving an existing database to Tiger Cloud or loading data from files and streaming sources, this section has you covered. Migrate a full database with minimal downtime, or import and continuously sync data from PostgreSQL, Amazon S3, Apache Kafka, and local files.

I want to…

Section titled “I want to…”
Migrate my database

Move from PostgreSQL to Tiger Cloud with live migration or pg_dump/restore.

Import and sync data

Upload files from your machine or S3, or continuously sync data from PostgreSQL, S3, or Kafka into Tiger Cloud.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

Running into issues? See FAQ and troubleshooting for common migration problems and solutions.