Dual-write and backfill
Migrate a hypertable or your entire database to Tiger Cloud with low downtime using dual-write and backfill
Dual-write and backfill is a migration strategy to move a large amount of time-series data (100 GB-10 TB+) with low downtime (on the order of minutes of downtime). It is significantly more complicated to execute than a migration with downtime using pg_dump/restore, and has some prerequisites on the data ingest patterns of your application, so it may not be universally applicable.
In the context of migrations, your existing production database is referred to as the SOURCE database, the Tiger Cloud service that you are migrating your data to is the TARGET.
Roughly, it consists of three steps:
- Clone schema and relational data from source to target
- Dual-write to source and target
- Backfill time-series data
Dual-write and backfill can be used for any source database type, as long as it can provide data in csv format. It can be used to move data from a PostgreSQL source, and from TimescaleDB to TimescaleDB.
Dual-write and backfill works well when:
- The bulk of the (on-disk) data is in time-series tables.
- Writes by the application do not reference historical time-series data.
- Writes to time-series data are append-only.
- No
UPDATEor
DELETEqueries will be run on time-series data in the source database during the migration process (or if they are, it happens in a controlled manner, such that it’s possible to either ignore, or re-backfill).
- Either the relational (non-time-series) data is small enough to be copied from source to target in an acceptable amount of time for this to be done with downtime, or the relational data can be copied asynchronously while the application continues to run (that is, changes relatively infrequently).
For more information, consult the step-by-step guide for your source database:
- Dual-write and backfill from TimescaleDB
- Dual-write and backfill from PostgreSQL
- Dual-write and backfill from other
If you get stuck, you can get help by either opening a support request, or take
your issue to the
#migration channel in the community slack,
where the developers of this migration method are there to help.
You can open a support request directly from Tiger Console, or by email to support@tigerdata.com.