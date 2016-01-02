Migrate with timescaledb-backfill

Dual-write and backfill is a method to write from your application to two databases at once, and gives tooling and guidance to move your existing data from the one database to the other. It is specifically catered for, and relies on, your data being predominantly append-only time-series data. As such, it comes with some caveats and prerequisites which live migration does not (dual-write and backfill does not support executing UPDATE or DELETE statements on your data). Additionally, it requires you to make changes to the ingest pipeline of your application.

The timescaledb-backfill tool is a command-line utility designed to support migrations from Tiger Cloud services by copying historic data from one database to another (“backfilling”). timescaledb-backfill efficiently copies hypertable and continuous aggregate chunks directly, without the need for intermediate storage, or converting chunks from the columnstore to the rowstore. It operates transactionally, ensuring data integrity throughout the migration process. It is designed to be used in the dual-write and backfill migration procedure.

The tool performs best when executed in an instance located close to the target database. The ideal scenario is an EC2 instance located in the same region as the Tiger Cloud service. Use a Linux-based distribution on x86_64.

With the instance that will run the timescaledb-backfill ready, log in and download the tool’s binary:

The timescaledb-backfill tool offers four main commands: stage , copy , verify and clean . The workflow involves creating tasks, copying chunks, verifying data integrity and cleaning up the administrative schema after the migration.

In the context of migrations, your existing production database is referred to as the SOURCE database, the Tiger Cloud service that you are migrating your data to is the TARGET.

Stage Command: is used to create copy tasks for hypertable chunks based on the specified completion point ( --until ). If a starting point ( --from ) is not specified, data will be copied from the beginning of time up to the completion point ( --until ). An optional filter ( --filter ) can be used to refine the hypertables and continuous aggregates targeted for staging. Terminal window timescaledb-backfill stage --source $SOURCE --target $TARGET --until '2016-01-02T00:00:00' The tables to be included in the stage can be controlled by providing filtering options: --filter : this option accepts a POSIX regular expression to match schema-qualified hypertable names or continuous aggregate view names. Only hypertables and/or continuous aggregates matching the filter are staged. By default, the filter includes only the matching objects, and does not concern itself with dependencies between objects. Depending on what is intended, this could be problematic for continuous aggregates, as they form a dependency hierarchy. This behaviour can be modified through cascade options. For example, assuming a hierarchy of continuous aggregates for hourly, daily, and weekly rollups of data in an underlying hypertable called raw_data (all in the public schema). This could look as follows: raw_data -> hourly_agg -> daily_agg -> monthly_agg If the filter --filter='^public\.raw_data$' is applied, then no data from the continuous aggregates is staged. If the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' is applied, then only materialized data in the continuous aggregate daily_agg is staged. --cascade-up : when activated, this option ensures that any continuous aggregates which depend on the filtered object are included in the staging process. It is called “cascade up” because it cascades up the hierarchy. Using the example from before, if the filter --filter='^public\.raw_data$' --cascade up is applied, the data in raw_data , hourly_agg , daily_agg , and monthly_agg is staged. --cascade-down : when activated, this option ensures that any objects which the filtered object depends on are included in the staging process. It is called “cascade down” because it cascades down the hierarchy. Using the example from before, if the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' --cascade-down is applied, the data in daily_agg , hourly_agg , and raw_data is staged. The --cascade-up and --cascade-down options can be combined. Using the example from before, if the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' --cascade-up --cascade-down is applied, data in all objects in the example scenario is staged. Terminal window timescaledb-backfill stage --source $SOURCE --target $TARGET \ --until '2016-01-02T00:00:00' \ --filter '^public\.daily_agg$' \ --cascade-up \ --cascade-down

Copy Command: processes the tasks created during the staging phase and copies the corresponding hypertable chunks to the target Tiger Cloud service. Terminal window timescaledb-backfill copy --source $SOURCE --target $TARGET In addition to the --source and --target parameters, the copy command takes one optional parameter: --parallelism specifies the number of COPY jobs which will be run in parallel, the default is 8. It should ideally be set to the number of cores that the source and target database have, and is the most important parameter in dictating both how much load the source database experiences, and how quickly data is transferred from the source to the target database.

Verify Command: checks for discrepancies between the source and target chunks’ data. It compares the results of the count for each chunk‘s table, as well as per-column count, max, min, and sum values (when applicable, depending on the column data type). Terminal window timescaledb-backfill verify --source $SOURCE --target $TARGET In addition to the --source and --target parameters, the verify command takes one optional parameter: --parallelism specifies the number of verification jobs which will be run in parallel, the default is 8. It should ideally be set to the number of cores that the source and target database have, and is the most important parameter in dictating both how much load the source and target databases experience during verification, and how long it takes for verification to complete.

Refresh Continuous aggregates Command: refreshes the continuous aggregates of the target system. It covers the period from the last refresh in the target to the last refresh in the source, solving the problem of continuous aggregates being outdated beyond the coverage of the refresh policies. Terminal window timescaledb-backfill refresh-caggs --source $SOURCE --target $TARGET To refresh the continuous aggregates, the command executes the following SQL statement for all the matched continuous aggregates: CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate({CAGG NAME }, {TARGET_WATERMARK}, {SOURCE_WATERMARK}) The continuous aggregates to be refreshed can be controlled by providing filtering options: --filter : this option accepts a POSIX regular expression to match schema-qualified hypertable continuous aggregate view names. By default, the filter includes only the matching objects, and does not concern itself with dependencies between objects. Depending on what is intended, this could be problematic as continuous aggregates form a dependency hierarchy. This behaviour can be modified through cascade options. For example, assuming a hierarchy of continuous aggregates for hourly, daily, and weekly rollups of data in an underlying hypertable called raw_data (all in the public schema). This could look as follows: raw_data -> hourly_agg -> daily_agg -> monthly_agg If the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' is applied, only materialized data in the continuous aggregate daily_agg will be updated. However, this approach can lead to potential issues. For example, if hourly_agg is not up to date, then daily_agg won’t be either, as it requires the missing data from hourly_agg . Additionally, it’s important to remember to refresh monthly_agg at some point to ensure its data remains current. In both cases, relying solely on refresh policies may result in data gaps if the policy doesn’t cover the entire required period. --cascade-up : when activated, this option ensures that any continuous aggregates which depend on the filtered object are refreshed. It is called “cascade up” because it cascades up the hierarchy. Using the example from before, if the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' --cascade up is applied, the hourly_agg , daily_agg , and monthly_agg will be refreshed. --cascade-down : when activated, this option ensures that any continuous aggregates which the filtered object depends on are refreshed. It is called “cascade down” because it cascades down the hierarchy. Using the example from before, if the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' --cascade-down is applied, the data in daily_agg and hourly_agg will be refreshed. The --cascade-up and --cascade-down options can be combined. Using the example from before, if the filter --filter='^public\.daily_agg$' --cascade-up --cascade-down is applied, then all the continuous aggregates will be refreshed.