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Upload a file using Tiger Console

Upload CSV, Parquet, and text files into your Tiger Cloud service using Tiger Console. Drag and drop from your local machine, or provide a path to the file in S3

Early access

You can upload files into your service using Tiger Console. This page explains how to upload CSV, Parquet, and text files, from your local machine and from an S3 bucket.

Tiger Console enables you to drag and drop files to upload from your local machine.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the steps on this page:

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

To upload a CSV file to your service:

  1. Select your service in Console, then click Actions > Import data > Upload your files > Upload CSV file
    Uploading a CSV file in Tiger Console
  2. Click to browse, or drag the file to import
  3. Configure the import
    Configuring CSV file import settings in Tiger Console
    • Set a delimiter.
    • Toggle to skip or keep the header.
    • Select to ingest the data into an existing table or create a new one.
    • Provide the new or existing table name.
    • (Optional) For a new table with a time column, toggle the time column to create a hypertable instead of a regular table.
  4. Click Process CSV file

    When the processing is completed, to find the data your imported, click Explorer.

And that is it, you have imported your data to your Tiger Cloud service.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”
  • Upload fails or times out: Use a smaller file or split the data. For large or automated loads, use import via terminal.
  • Column mapping errors: Ensure headers match the expected table columns, including case.
  • Data type or null errors: Check that values fit the column types and that NOT NULL columns have no empty values, or adjust null handling in the import settings.
  • Encoding issues: Save the file as UTF-8 to avoid corrupted characters.
Section titled “Related”