Upload a file using the terminal

This guide shows you how to upload CSV, MySQL, and Parquet files from a source machine into your Tiger Cloud service using the terminal. Use the tab below that matches your file type. Terminal-based imports are ideal for large files, scripting, and automation, and they avoid the size limits of the Console upload.

Before you start Section titled “Before you start”

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a Tiger Cloud service and find your connection details.

Prepare data files on a machine that can reach your service (your laptop, a jump host, or a server): For CSV: psql (or another PostgreSQL client) installed. For MySQL: Access to the MySQL source (for example, mysqldump , MySQL client) and psql for the target. For Parquet: A way to convert Parquet to CSV if you use COPY (for example, Python, parquet-tools ), or a loader that supports Parquet; plus psql or timescaledb-parallel-copy for bulk load.



Supported formats and limits Section titled “Supported formats and limits”

CSV: Use PostgreSQL COPY or \copy for high-throughput bulk load. UTF-8 recommended; set delimiter and header as needed.

Use PostgreSQL or for high-throughput bulk load. UTF-8 recommended; set delimiter and header as needed. MySQL: Export from MySQL (for example, mysqldump or CSV export), then import into your service with psql or pg_restore (for dumps). For ongoing sync, see Sync from PostgreSQL or migration guides.

Export from MySQL (for example, or CSV export), then import into your service with or (for dumps). For ongoing sync, see Sync from PostgreSQL or migration guides. Parquet: Convert to CSV then use COPY or timescaledb-parallel-copy, or use a Parquet-capable ETL tool that can write to PostgreSQL.

Tips Use the same PostgreSQL major version as your target when running pg_dump / pg_restore for dumps. For large CSV or Parquet loads, timescaledb-parallel-copy can speed up imports.

How to upload a file Section titled “How to upload a file”

Choose the tab that matches your source file type and follow the steps.

From CSV

From MySQL

From Parquet To load a CSV file into your service from the terminal: Get your connection string Use your Tiger Cloud connection details and set a connection string, for example: postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require Create the target table (if needed) Define a table that matches your CSV columns and types. Example: CREATE TABLE my_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ , symbol TEXT , price DOUBLE PRECISION , volume BIGINT ); Load the CSV with COPY or \copy From your local machine: Use \copy in psql (client-side; file must be on your machine): Terminal window psql "postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require" -c "\copy my_data FROM 'path/to/file.csv' WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true, DELIMITER ',');" From a server that can reach the DB: Use COPY in SQL (server-side; file path is on the server) or run \copy from a client that has the file. For very large files, consider timescaledb-parallel-copy for parallel loading. Verify the import Query the table in psql or the SQL editor to confirm row counts and sample data. To get data from MySQL into your Tiger Cloud service using the terminal: Export data from MySQL Option A: CSV: Export tables to CSV (for example, SELECT ... INTO OUTFILE or a script that writes CSV), then load with \copy or COPY as in the From CSV tab.

Export tables to CSV (for example, or a script that writes CSV), then load with or as in the tab. Option B: SQL dump: Use mysqldump to create a SQL dump. Note: MySQL dump syntax differs from PostgreSQL; you may need to convert or load schema and data in steps (for example, schema first, then data via CSV). Get your Tiger Cloud connection string Use your Tiger Cloud connection details: postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require Create the target schema and tables Create tables in your Tiger Cloud service that match the data you exported (same column names and compatible types). Adjust types as needed (for example, MySQL DATETIME → TIMESTAMPTZ ). Import the data If you exported to CSV , use psql with \copy or COPY as in the From CSV tab.

, use with or as in the tab. If you have a MySQL dump, you can use a conversion step or tool (for example, pgloader for MySQL → PostgreSQL) to load into your service. For schema-only or custom dumps, restore schema first, then load data (for example, via CSV) to avoid syntax differences. Verify the import Query the tables in psql or the SQL editor to confirm data. To load a Parquet file into your service from the terminal: Convert Parquet to CSV (if using COPY) PostgreSQL COPY does not read Parquet directly. Convert the Parquet file to CSV (for example, with Python/pandas, parquet-tools , or another tool), then follow the From CSV steps. Example with Python: Terminal window python -c " import pandas as pd df = pd.read_parquet('data.parquet') df.to_csv('data.csv', index=False) " Get your connection string Use your Tiger Cloud connection details: postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require Create the target table Define a table that matches the Parquet/CSV columns and types (infer from the Parquet schema or the CSV header). Load the data Use \copy or COPY as in the From CSV tab, or use timescaledb-parallel-copy for large files. Point the command at the converted CSV. Verify the import Query the table in psql or the SQL editor to confirm row counts and sample data.

Your data is now in your Tiger Cloud service. For time-series tables, consider converting them to hypertables for better performance.

Permission denied: Ensure your database user has CREATE and INSERT (and USAGE on the schema) on the target tables.

Ensure your database user has and (and on the schema) on the target tables. Encoding errors: Use UTF-8 for CSV files and connection encoding to avoid corruption.

Use UTF-8 for CSV files and connection encoding to avoid corruption. Connection timeouts: For large imports, use a stable network; increase timeouts if your client supports it.

For large imports, use a stable network; increase timeouts if your client supports it. Foreign key errors: Create and load tables in dependency order, or temporarily defer constraint checks during import.