Upload a file using the terminal
Upload CSV, MySQL, and Parquet files from your machine into your Tiger Cloud service using the terminal
This guide shows you how to upload CSV, MySQL, and Parquet files from a source machine into your Tiger Cloud service using the terminal. Use the tab below that matches your file type. Terminal-based imports are ideal for large files, scripting, and automation, and they avoid the size limits of the Console upload.
Before you startSection titled “Before you start”
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the steps on this page:
- Create a Tiger Cloud service and find your connection details.
- Prepare data files on a machine that can reach your service (your laptop, a jump host, or a server):
- For CSV:
psql(or another PostgreSQL client) installed.
- For MySQL: Access to the MySQL source (for example,
mysqldump, MySQL client) and
psqlfor the target.
- For Parquet: A way to convert Parquet to CSV if you use
COPY(for example, Python,
parquet-tools), or a loader that supports Parquet; plus
psqlor timescaledb-parallel-copy for bulk load.
- For CSV:
Supported formats and limitsSection titled “Supported formats and limits”
- CSV: Use PostgreSQL
COPYor
\copyfor high-throughput bulk load. UTF-8 recommended; set delimiter and header as needed.
- MySQL: Export from MySQL (for example,
mysqldumpor CSV export), then import into your service with
psqlor
pg_restore(for dumps). For ongoing sync, see Sync from PostgreSQL or migration guides.
- Parquet: Convert to CSV then use
COPYor timescaledb-parallel-copy, or use a Parquet-capable ETL tool that can write to PostgreSQL.
Use the same PostgreSQL major version as your target when running
pg_dump/
pg_restore for dumps. For large CSV or Parquet loads, timescaledb-parallel-copy can speed up imports.
How to upload a fileSection titled “How to upload a file”
Choose the tab that matches your source file type and follow the steps.
To load a CSV file into your service from the terminal:
- Get your connection string
Use your Tiger Cloud connection details and set a connection string, for example:
postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require
- Create the target table (if needed)
Define a table that matches your CSV columns and types. Example:
- Load the CSV with COPY or \copy
- From your local machine: Use
\copyin
psql(client-side; file must be on your machine):
- From a server that can reach the DB: Use
COPYin SQL (server-side; file path is on the server) or run
\copyfrom a client that has the file. For very large files, consider timescaledb-parallel-copy for parallel loading.
- From your local machine: Use
- Verify the import
Query the table in
psqlor the SQL editor to confirm row counts and sample data.
To get data from MySQL into your Tiger Cloud service using the terminal:
- Export data from MySQL
- Option A: CSV: Export tables to CSV (for example,
SELECT ... INTO OUTFILEor a script that writes CSV), then load with
\copyor
COPYas in the From CSV tab.
- Option B: SQL dump: Use
mysqldumpto create a SQL dump. Note: MySQL dump syntax differs from PostgreSQL; you may need to convert or load schema and data in steps (for example, schema first, then data via CSV).
- Option A: CSV: Export tables to CSV (for example,
- Get your Tiger Cloud connection string
Use your Tiger Cloud connection details:
postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require
- Create the target schema and tables
Create tables in your Tiger Cloud service that match the data you exported (same column names and compatible types). Adjust types as needed (for example, MySQL
DATETIME→
TIMESTAMPTZ).
- Import the data
- If you exported to CSV, use
psqlwith
\copyor
COPYas in the From CSV tab.
- If you have a MySQL dump, you can use a conversion step or tool (for example, pgloader for MySQL → PostgreSQL) to load into your service. For schema-only or custom dumps, restore schema first, then load data (for example, via CSV) to avoid syntax differences.
- If you exported to CSV, use
- Verify the import
Query the tables in
psqlor the SQL editor to confirm data.
To load a Parquet file into your service from the terminal:
- Convert Parquet to CSV (if using COPY)
PostgreSQL
COPYdoes not read Parquet directly. Convert the Parquet file to CSV (for example, with Python/pandas,
parquet-tools, or another tool), then follow the From CSV steps. Example with Python:
- Get your connection string
Use your Tiger Cloud connection details:
postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslmode=require
- Create the target table
Define a table that matches the Parquet/CSV columns and types (infer from the Parquet schema or the CSV header).
- Load the data
Use
\copyor
COPYas in the From CSV tab, or use timescaledb-parallel-copy for large files. Point the command at the converted CSV.
- Verify the import
Query the table in
psqlor the SQL editor to confirm row counts and sample data.
Your data is now in your Tiger Cloud service. For time-series tables, consider converting them to hypertables for better performance.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
- Permission denied: Ensure your database user has
CREATEand
INSERT(and
USAGEon the schema) on the target tables.
- Encoding errors: Use UTF-8 for CSV files and connection encoding to avoid corruption.
- Connection timeouts: For large imports, use a stable network; increase timeouts if your client supports it.
- Foreign key errors: Create and load tables in dependency order, or temporarily defer constraint checks during import.
SummarySection titled “Summary”
You can upload CSV, MySQL, and Parquet data into your Tiger Cloud service from the terminal: From CSV with
COPY/
\copy, from MySQL by exporting to CSV or using a migration tool, and from Parquet by converting to CSV then loading. For a UI-based upload, use Upload a file using the Console; for continuous sync from S3, use Sync from S3.
RelatedSection titled “Related”
- Upload a file using Tiger Console: Upload CSV, Parquet, and text files via the web UI.
- Sync data from S3: Continuously sync CSV and Parquet from an S3 bucket.
- Sync data from PostgreSQL: Continuously replicate from a PostgreSQL database.
- Live import from a database: Migrate with minimal or no downtime.