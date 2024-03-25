Live migration is an end-to-end solution that copies the database schema and data to your target Tiger Cloud service, then replicates the database activity in your source database to the target service in real time. Live migration uses the PostgreSQL logical decoding functionality and leverages pgcopydb.

You use the live migration Docker image to move 100GB-10TB+ of data to a Tiger Cloud service seamlessly with only a few minutes downtime.

Tips If you want to migrate more than 400GB of data, create a Tiger Console support request, or send us an email at support@tigerdata.com saying how much data you want to migrate. We pre-provision your Tiger Cloud service for you.

Best practice is to use live migration when:

Modifying your application logic to perform dual writes is a significant effort.

The insert workload does not exceed 20,000 rows per second, and inserts are batched.

Your source database: Uses UPDATE and DELETE statements on uncompressed time-series data. Live migration does not support replicating INSERT / UPDATE / DELETE statements on compressed data. Has large, busy tables with primary keys. Does not have many UPDATE or DELETE statements.



This page shows you how to move your data from a self-hosted database to a Tiger Cloud service using the live-migration Docker image.

Best practice is to use an Ubuntu EC2 instance hosted in the same region as your Tiger Cloud service to move data. That is, the machine you run the commands on to move your data from your source database to your target Tiger Cloud service.

Before you move your data:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service. Each Tiger Cloud service has a single PostgreSQL instance that supports the most popular extensions. Tiger Cloud services do not support tablespaces, and there is no superuser associated with a service. Best practice is to create a Tiger Cloud service with at least 8 CPUs for a smoother experience. A higher-spec instance can significantly reduce the overall migration window.

To ensure that maintenance does not run while migration is in progress, best practice is to adjust the maintenance window.

Install Docker on your migration machine. This machine needs sufficient space to store the buffered changes that occur while your data is being copied. This space is proportional to the amount of new uncompressed data being written to the Tiger Cloud service during migration. A general rule of thumb is between 100GB and 500GB. The CPU specifications of this EC2 instance should match those of your Tiger Cloud service for optimal performance. For example, if your service has an 8-CPU configuration, then your EC2 instance should also have 8 CPUs.

Before starting live migration, read the troubleshooting section.

Migrate to Tiger Cloud Section titled “Migrate to Tiger Cloud”

To move your data from a self-hosted database to a Tiger Cloud service:

From TimescaleDB

From PostgreSQL

From AWS RDS/Aurora

From MST This section shows you how to move your data from self-hosted TimescaleDB to a Tiger Cloud service using live migration from Terminal. Set your connection strings These variables hold the connection information for the source database and target Tiger Cloud service. In Terminal on your migration machine, set the following: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" export TARGET = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" You find the connection information for your Tiger Cloud service in the configuration file you downloaded when you created the service. Tips Avoid using connection strings that route through connection poolers like PgBouncer or similar tools. This tool requires a direct connection to the database to function properly. Align the version of TimescaleDB on the source and target Ensure that the source and target databases are running the same version of TimescaleDB Check the version of TimescaleDB running on your Tiger Cloud service: Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';" Update the TimescaleDB extension in your source database to match the target service: If the TimescaleDB extension is the same version on the source database and target service, you do not need to do this. Terminal window psql $SOURCE -c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version here>';" For more information and guidance, see Upgrade TimescaleDB. Ensure that the Tiger Cloud service is running the PostgreSQL extensions used in your source database Check the extensions on the source database: Terminal window psql $SOURCE -c "SELECT * FROM pg_extension;" For each extension, enable it on your target Tiger Cloud service: Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension name> CASCADE;" Tune your source database You need admin rights to to update the configuration on your source database. If you are using a managed service, follow the instructions in the From MST tab on this page. Install the wal2json extension on your source database Install wal2json on your source database. Prevent PostgreSQL from treating the data in a snapshot as outdated Terminal window psql -X -d $SOURCE -c 'alter system set old_snapshot_threshold=-1' This is not applicable if the source database is PostgreSQL 17 or later. Set the Write-Ahead Log (WAL) to record the information needed for logical decoding Terminal window psql -X -d $SOURCE -c 'alter system set wal_level=logical' Restart the source database Your configuration changes are now active. However, verify that the settings are live in your database. Enable live-migration to replicate DELETE and UPDATE operations Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have: A primary key : data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.

: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do. A viable unique index : each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as NOT NULL . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to the viable unique index: psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘

: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set to the viable unique index: No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to FULL : psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’ For each UPDATE or DELETE statement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of UPDATE or DELETE operations on the table, best practice is to not use FULL . Migrate your data, then start downtime Pull the live-migration Docker image to your migration machine Terminal window sudo docker pull timescale/live-migration:latest To list the available commands, run: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest --help To see the available flags for each command, run --help for that command. For example: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest migrate --help Create a snapshot image of your source database in your Tiger Cloud service This process checks that you have tuned your source database and target service correctly for replication, then creates a snapshot of your data on the migration machine: Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-snapshot \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest snapshot Live-migration supplies information about updates you need to make to the source database and target service. For example: Terminal window 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: The following tables in the Source DB have neither a primary key nor a REPLICA IDENTITY (FULL/INDEX) 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: UPDATE and DELETE statements on these tables will not be replicated to the Target DB 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: - public.metrics If you have warnings, stop live-migration, make the suggested changes and start again. Synchronize data between your source database and your Tiger Cloud service This command migrates data from the snapshot to your Tiger Cloud service, then streams transactions from the source to the target. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-migrate \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest migrate Tips If the source PostgreSQL version is 17 or later, you need to pass additional flag -e PGVERSION=17 to the migrate command. During this process, you see the migration process: Terminal window Live-replay will complete in 1 minute 38.631 seconds (source_wal_rate: 106.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 589.0KiB/s, replay_lag: 56MiB ) If migrate stops add --resume to start from where it left off. Once the data in your target Tiger Cloud service has almost caught up with the source database, you see the following message: Terminal window Target has caught up with source (source_wal_rate: 751.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 0B/s, replay_lag: 7KiB ) To stop replication, hit 'c' and then ENTER Wait until replay_lag is down to a few kilobytes before you move to the next step. Otherwise, data replication may not have finished. Start app downtime Stop your app writing to the source database, then let the remaining transactions finish to fully sync with the target. You can use tools like the pg_top CLI or pg_stat_activity to view the current transaction on the source database. Stop Live-migration. Terminal window hit 'c' and then ENTER Live-migration continues the remaining work. This includes copying TimescaleDB metadata, sequences, and run policies. When the migration completes, you see the following message: Terminal window Migration successfully completed Validate the migrated data The contents of both databases should be the same. To check this you could compare the number of rows, or an aggregate of columns. However, the best validation method depends on your app. Stop app downtime Once you are confident that your data is successfully replicated, configure your apps to use your Tiger Cloud service. Cleanup resources associated with live-migration from your migration machine This command removes all resources and temporary files used in the migration process. When you run this command, you can no longer resume live-migration. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-clean \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest clean --prune This section shows you how to move your data from self-hosted PostgreSQL to a Tiger Cloud service using live migration from Terminal. Set your connection strings These variables hold the connection information for the source database and target Tiger Cloud service. In Terminal on your migration machine, set the following: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" export TARGET = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" You find the connection information for your Tiger Cloud service in the configuration file you downloaded when you created the service. Tips Avoid using connection strings that route through connection poolers like PgBouncer or similar tools. This tool requires a direct connection to the database to function properly. Align the extensions on the source and target Ensure that the Tiger Cloud service is running the PostgreSQL extensions used in your source database Check the extensions on the source database: Terminal window psql $SOURCE -c "SELECT * FROM pg_extension;" For each extension, enable it on your target Tiger Cloud service: Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension name> CASCADE;" Tune your source database You need admin rights to to update the configuration on your source database. If you are using a managed service, follow the instructions in the From AWS RDS/Aurora tab on this page. Install the wal2json extension on your source database Install wal2json on your source database. Prevent PostgreSQL from treating the data in a snapshot as outdated Terminal window psql -X -d $SOURCE -c 'alter system set old_snapshot_threshold=-1' This is not applicable if the source database is PostgreSQL 17 or later. Set the Write-Ahead Log (WAL) to record the information needed for logical decoding Terminal window psql -X -d $SOURCE -c 'alter system set wal_level=logical' Restart the source database Your configuration changes are now active. However, verify that the settings are live in your database. Enable live-migration to replicate DELETE and UPDATE operations Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have: A primary key : data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.

: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do. A viable unique index : each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as NOT NULL . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to the viable unique index: psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘

: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set to the viable unique index: No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to FULL : psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’ For each UPDATE or DELETE statement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of UPDATE or DELETE operations on the table, best practice is to not use FULL . Migrate your data, then start downtime Pull the live-migration Docker image to your migration machine Terminal window sudo docker pull timescale/live-migration:latest To list the available commands, run: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest --help To see the available flags for each command, run --help for that command. For example: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest migrate --help Create a snapshot image of your source database in your Tiger Cloud service This process checks that you have tuned your source database and target service correctly for replication, then creates a snapshot of your data on the migration machine: Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-snapshot \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest snapshot Live-migration supplies information about updates you need to make to the source database and target service. For example: Terminal window 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: The following tables in the Source DB have neither a primary key nor a REPLICA IDENTITY (FULL/INDEX) 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: UPDATE and DELETE statements on these tables will not be replicated to the Target DB 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: - public.metrics If you have warnings, stop live-migration, make the suggested changes and start again. Synchronize data between your source database and your Tiger Cloud service This command migrates data from the snapshot to your Tiger Cloud service, then streams transactions from the source to the target. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-migrate \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest migrate Tips If the source PostgreSQL version is 17 or later, you need to pass additional flag -e PGVERSION=17 to the migrate command. After migrating the schema, live-migration prompts you to create hypertables for tables that contain time-series data in your Tiger Cloud service. Run create_hypertable() to convert these tables. For more information, see the hypertable docs. During this process, you see the migration process: Terminal window Live-replay will complete in 1 minute 38.631 seconds (source_wal_rate: 106.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 589.0KiB/s, replay_lag: 56MiB ) If migrate stops add --resume to start from where it left off. Once the data in your target Tiger Cloud service has almost caught up with the source database, you see the following message: Terminal window Target has caught up with source (source_wal_rate: 751.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 0B/s, replay_lag: 7KiB ) To stop replication, hit 'c' and then ENTER Wait until replay_lag is down to a few kilobytes before you move to the next step. Otherwise, data replication may not have finished. Start app downtime Stop your app writing to the source database, then let the remaining transactions finish to fully sync with the target. You can use tools like the pg_top CLI or pg_stat_activity to view the current transaction on the source database. Stop Live-migration. Terminal window hit 'c' and then ENTER Live-migration continues the remaining work. This includes copying TimescaleDB metadata, sequences, and run policies. When the migration completes, you see the following message: Terminal window Migration successfully completed Validate the migrated data The contents of both databases should be the same. To check this you could compare the number of rows, or an aggregate of columns. However, the best validation method depends on your app. Stop app downtime Once you are confident that your data is successfully replicated, configure your apps to use your Tiger Cloud service. Cleanup resources associated with live-migration from your migration machine This command removes all resources and temporary files used in the migration process. When you run this command, you can no longer resume live-migration. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-clean \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest clean --prune To migrate your data from an Amazon RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance to a Tiger Cloud service, you extract the data to an intermediary EC2 Ubuntu instance in the same AWS region as your RDS/Aurora instance. You then upload your data to a Tiger Cloud service. To make this process as painless as possible, ensure that the intermediary machine has enough CPU and disk space to rapidly extract and store your data before uploading to Tiger Cloud. Migration from RDS/Aurora gives you the opportunity to create hypertables before copying the data. Once the migration is complete, you can manually enable Tiger Cloud features like data compression or data retention. This section shows you how to move your data from an Amazon RDS/Aurora instance to a Tiger Cloud service using live migration. Create an intermediary EC2 Ubuntu instance Select the RDS/Aurora instance to migrate In https://console.aws.amazon.com/rds/home#databases:, select the RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance to migrate. Click Actions > Set up EC2 connection Press Create EC2 instance and use the following settings: AMI : Ubuntu Server.

: Ubuntu Server. Key pair : use an existing pair or create a new one that you will use to access the intermediary machine.

: use an existing pair or create a new one that you will use to access the intermediary machine. VPC : by default, this is the same as the database instance.

: by default, this is the same as the database instance. Configure Storage: adjust the volume to at least the size of RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance you are migrating from. You can reduce the space used by your data on Tiger Cloud using Hypercore. Click Launch instance , then connect via SSH AWS creates your EC2 instance. Click Connect to instance > SSH client and follow the instructions to create the connection to your intermediary EC2 instance. Connect to your intermediary EC2 instance. For example: Terminal window ssh -i "<key-pair>.pem" ubuntu@<EC2 instance's Public IPv4> On your intermediary EC2 instance, install the PostgreSQL client. Terminal window sudo sh -c 'echo "deb http://apt.postgresql.org/pub/repos/apt $(lsb_release -cs)-pgdg main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgdg.list' wget -qO- https://www.postgresql.org/media/keys/ACCC4CF8.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/pgdg.asc & > /dev/null sudo apt update sudo apt install postgresql-client-16 -y # "postgresql-client-16" if your source DB is using PG 16. psql --version && pg_dump --version Keep this terminal open, you need it to connect to the RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance for migration. Set up secure connectivity between your RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL and EC2 instances Select the RDS/Aurora instance to migrate In https://console.aws.amazon.com/rds/home#databases:, select the RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance to migrate. Open the inbound rules for the security group Scroll down to Security group rules (1) and select the EC2 Security Group - Inbound group. The Security Groups (1) window opens. Click the Security group ID , then click Edit inbound rules . On your intermediary EC2 instance, get your local IP address: Terminal window ec2metadata --local-ipv4 Bear with me on this one, you need this IP address to enable access to your RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance. Add inbound rule for your EC2 instance In Edit inbound rules , click Add rule , then create a PostgreSQL TCP rule granting access to the local IP address for your EC2 instance. Then click Save rules . Test the connection between your RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL and EC2 instances Select the RDS/Aurora instance to migrate In https://console.aws.amazon.com/rds/home#databases:, select the RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance to migrate. Create the source connection string On your intermediary EC2 instance, use the values of Endpoint , Port , Master username , and DB name to create the PostgreSQL connectivity string for the SOURCE variable. Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<Master username>:<Master password>@<Endpoint>:<Port>/<DB name>" The value of Master password was supplied when this RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance was created. Test your connection: Terminal window psql -d $SOURCE You are connected to your RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL instance from your intermediary EC2 instance. Set your connection strings These variables hold the connection information for the source database and target Tiger Cloud service. In Terminal on your migration machine, set the following: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" export TARGET = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" You find the connection information for your Tiger Cloud service in the configuration file you downloaded when you created the service. Tips Avoid using connection strings that route through connection poolers like PgBouncer or similar tools. This tool requires a direct connection to the database to function properly. Align the extensions on the source and target Ensure that the Tiger Cloud service is running the PostgreSQL extensions used in your source database Check the extensions on the source database: Terminal window psql $SOURCE -c "SELECT * FROM pg_extension;" For each extension, enable it on your target Tiger Cloud service: Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension name> CASCADE;" Tune your source database Updating parameters on a PostgreSQL instance will cause an outage. Choose a time that will cause the least issues to tune this database. Update the DB instance parameter group for your source database In https://console.aws.amazon.com/rds/home#databases:, select the RDS instance to migrate. Click Configuration , scroll down and note the DB instance parameter group , then click Parameter groups Click Create parameter group , fill in the form with the following values, then click Create . Parameter group name - whatever suits your fancy.

- whatever suits your fancy. Description - knock yourself out with this one.

- knock yourself out with this one. Engine type - {C.PG}

- Parameter group family - the same as DB instance parameter group in your Configuration . In Parameter groups , select the parameter group you created, then click Edit . Update the following parameters, then click Save changes . rds.logical_replication set to 1 : record the information needed for logical decoding.

set to : record the information needed for logical decoding. wal_sender_timeout set to 0 : disable the timeout for the sender process. In RDS, navigate back to your databases, select the RDS instance to migrate, and click Modify . Scroll down to Database options , select your new parameter group, and click Continue . Click Apply immediately or choose a maintenance window, then click Modify DB instance . Changing parameters will cause an outage. Wait for the database instance to reboot before continuing. Verify that the settings are live in your database. Enable replication DELETE and UPDATE operations Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have: A primary key : data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.

: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do. A viable unique index : each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as NOT NULL . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to the viable unique index: psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘

: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set to the viable unique index: No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to FULL : psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’ For each UPDATE or DELETE statement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of UPDATE or DELETE operations on the table, best practice is to not use FULL . Migrate your data, then start downtime Pull the live-migration Docker image to your migration machine Terminal window sudo docker pull timescale/live-migration:latest To list the available commands, run: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest --help To see the available flags for each command, run --help for that command. For example: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest migrate --help Create a snapshot image of your source database in your Tiger Cloud service This process checks that you have tuned your source database and target service correctly for replication, then creates a snapshot of your data on the migration machine: Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-snapshot \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest snapshot Live-migration supplies information about updates you need to make to the source database and target service. For example: Terminal window 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: The following tables in the Source DB have neither a primary key nor a REPLICA IDENTITY (FULL/INDEX) 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: UPDATE and DELETE statements on these tables will not be replicated to the Target DB 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: - public.metrics If you have warnings, stop live-migration, make the suggested changes and start again. Synchronize data between your source database and your Tiger Cloud service This command migrates data from the snapshot to your Tiger Cloud service, then streams transactions from the source to the target. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-migrate \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest migrate Tips If the source PostgreSQL version is 17 or later, you need to pass additional flag -e PGVERSION=17 to the migrate command. After migrating the schema, live-migration prompts you to create hypertables for tables that contain time-series data in your Tiger Cloud service. Run create_hypertable() to convert these tables. For more information, see the hypertable docs. During this process, you see the migration process: Terminal window Live-replay will complete in 1 minute 38.631 seconds (source_wal_rate: 106.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 589.0KiB/s, replay_lag: 56MiB ) If migrate stops add --resume to start from where it left off. Once the data in your target Tiger Cloud service has almost caught up with the source database, you see the following message: Terminal window Target has caught up with source (source_wal_rate: 751.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 0B/s, replay_lag: 7KiB ) To stop replication, hit 'c' and then ENTER Wait until replay_lag is down to a few kilobytes before you move to the next step. Otherwise, data replication may not have finished. Start app downtime Stop your app writing to the source database, then let the remaining transactions finish to fully sync with the target. You can use tools like the pg_top CLI or pg_stat_activity to view the current transaction on the source database. Stop Live-migration. Terminal window hit 'c' and then ENTER Live-migration continues the remaining work. This includes copying TimescaleDB metadata, sequences, and run policies. When the migration completes, you see the following message: Terminal window Migration successfully completed Validate the migrated data The contents of both databases should be the same. To check this you could compare the number of rows, or an aggregate of columns. However, the best validation method depends on your app. Stop app downtime Once you are confident that your data is successfully replicated, configure your apps to use your Tiger Cloud service. Cleanup resources associated with live-migration from your migration machine This command removes all resources and temporary files used in the migration process. When you run this command, you can no longer resume live-migration. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-clean \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest clean --prune This section shows you how to move your data from a MST instance to a Tiger Cloud service using live migration from Terminal. Set your connection strings These variables hold the connection information for the source database and target Tiger Cloud service. In Terminal on your migration machine, set the following: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" export TARGET = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" You find the connection information for your Tiger Cloud service in the configuration file you downloaded when you created the service. Tips Avoid using connection strings that route through connection poolers like PgBouncer or similar tools. This tool requires a direct connection to the database to function properly. Align the version of TimescaleDB on the source and target Ensure that the source and target databases are running the same version of TimescaleDB Check the version of TimescaleDB running on your Tiger Cloud service: Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';" Update the TimescaleDB extension in your source database to match the target service: If the TimescaleDB extension is the same version on the source database and target service, you do not need to do this. Terminal window psql $SOURCE -c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version here>';" For more information and guidance, see Upgrade TimescaleDB. Ensure that the Tiger Cloud service is running the PostgreSQL extensions used in your source database Check the extensions on the source database: Terminal window psql $SOURCE -c "SELECT * FROM pg_extension;" For each extension, enable it on your target Tiger Cloud service: Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension name> CASCADE;" Tune your source database Enable live-migration to replicate DELETE and UPDATE operations Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have: A primary key : data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.

: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do. A viable unique index : each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as NOT NULL . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to the viable unique index: psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘

: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as . If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set to the viable unique index: No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to FULL : psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’ For each UPDATE or DELETE statement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of UPDATE or DELETE operations on the table, best practice is to not use FULL . Migrate your data, then start downtime Pull the live-migration Docker image to your migration machine Terminal window sudo docker pull timescale/live-migration:latest To list the available commands, run: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest --help To see the available flags for each command, run --help for that command. For example: Terminal window sudo docker run --rm -it -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE timescale/live-migration:latest migrate --help Create a snapshot image of your source database in your Tiger Cloud service This process checks that you have tuned your source database and target service correctly for replication, then creates a snapshot of your data on the migration machine: Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-snapshot \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest snapshot Live-migration supplies information about updates you need to make to the source database and target service. For example: Terminal window 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: The following tables in the Source DB have neither a primary key nor a REPLICA IDENTITY (FULL/INDEX) 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: UPDATE and DELETE statements on these tables will not be replicated to the Target DB 2024-03-25T12:40:40.884 WARNING: - public.metrics If you have warnings, stop live-migration, make the suggested changes and start again. Synchronize data between your source database and your Tiger Cloud service This command migrates data from the snapshot to your Tiger Cloud service, then streams transactions from the source to the target. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-migrate \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest migrate Tips If the source PostgreSQL version is 17 or later, you need to pass additional flag -e PGVERSION=17 to the migrate command. During this process, you see the migration process: Terminal window Live-replay will complete in 1 minute 38.631 seconds (source_wal_rate: 106.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 589.0KiB/s, replay_lag: 56MiB ) If migrate stops add --resume to start from where it left off. Once the data in your target Tiger Cloud service has almost caught up with the source database, you see the following message: Terminal window Target has caught up with source (source_wal_rate: 751.0B/s, target_replay_rate: 0B/s, replay_lag: 7KiB ) To stop replication, hit 'c' and then ENTER Wait until replay_lag is down to a few kilobytes before you move to the next step. Otherwise, data replication may not have finished. Start app downtime Stop your app writing to the source database, then let the remaining transactions finish to fully sync with the target. You can use tools like the pg_top CLI or pg_stat_activity to view the current transaction on the source database. Stop Live-migration. Terminal window hit 'c' and then ENTER Live-migration continues the remaining work. This includes copying TimescaleDB metadata, sequences, and run policies. When the migration completes, you see the following message: Terminal window Migration successfully completed Validate the migrated data The contents of both databases should be the same. To check this you could compare the number of rows, or an aggregate of columns. However, the best validation method depends on your app. Stop app downtime Once you are confident that your data is successfully replicated, configure your apps to use your Tiger Cloud service. Cleanup resources associated with live-migration from your migration machine This command removes all resources and temporary files used in the migration process. When you run this command, you can no longer resume live-migration. Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-clean \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest clean --prune

And you are done, your data is now in your Tiger Cloud service.

This section shows you how to work around frequently seen issues when using live migration.

ERROR: relation “xxx.yy” does not exist

This may happen when a relation is removed after executing the snapshot command. A relation can be a table, index, view, or materialized view. When you see you this error:

Do not perform any explicit DDL operation on the source database during the course of migration.

If you are migrating from self-hosted TimescaleDB or MST, disable the chunk retention policy on your source database until you have finished migration.

FATAL: remaining connection slots are reserved for non-replication superuser connections

This may happen when the number of connections exhaust max_connections defined in your target Tiger Cloud service. By default, live-migration needs around ~6 connections on the source and ~12 connections on the target.

Migration seems to be stuck with “x GB copied to Target DB (Source DB is y GB)”

When you are migrating a lot of data involved in aggregation, or there are many materialized views taking time to complete the materialization, this may be due to REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEWS happening at the end of initial data migration.

To resolve this issue:

See what is happening on the target Tiger Cloud service Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "select * from pg_stat_activity where application_name ilike '%pgcopydb%';" When you run migrate, add flags to exclude specific materialized views Terminal window --skip-table-data <matview1> <matview2>" When migrate has finished, manually refresh the materialized views you excluded

Restart migration from scratch after a non-resumable failure

If the migration halts due to a failure, such as a misconfiguration of the source or target database, you may need to restart the migration from scratch. In such cases, you can reuse the original target Tiger Cloud service created for the migration by utilizing the --drop-if-exists flag with the migrate command.

This flag ensures that the existing target objects created by the previous migration are dropped, allowing the migration to proceed without trouble.

Note: This flag also requires you to manually recreate the TimescaleDB extension on the target.

Here’s an example command sequence to restart the migration:

Terminal window psql $TARGET -c "DROP EXTENSION timescaledb CASCADE" psql $TARGET -c 'CREATE EXTENSION timescaledb VERSION "<desired version>"' docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-migrate \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest migrate --drop-if-exists

This approach provides a clean slate for the migration process while reusing the existing target instance.

Inactive or lagging replication slots

If you encounter an “Inactive or lagging replication slots” warning on your cloud provider console after using live-migration, it might be due to lingering replication slots created by the live-migration tool on your source database.

To clean up resources associated with live migration, use the following command:

Terminal window docker run --rm -it --name live-migration-clean \ -e PGCOPYDB_SOURCE_PGURI= $SOURCE \ -e PGCOPYDB_TARGET_PGURI= $TARGET \ --pid=host \ -v ~/live-migration:/opt/timescale/ts_cdc \ timescale/live-migration:latest clean --prune

The --prune flag is used to delete temporary files in the ~/live-migration directory that were needed for the migration process. It’s important to note that executing the clean command means you cannot resume the interrupted live migration.

Role passwords

Because of issues dumping passwords from various managed service providers, Live-migration migrates roles without passwords. You have to migrate passwords manually.

Table privileges

Live-migration does not migrate table privileges. After completing Live-migration:

Grant all roles to tsdbadmin Terminal window psql -d $SOURCE -t -A -c "SELECT FORMAT('GRANT %I TO tsdbadmin;', rolname) FROM pg_catalog.pg_roles WHERE rolname not like 'pg_%' AND rolname != 'tsdbadmin' AND NOT rolsuper" | psql -d $TARGET -f - On your migration machine, edit /tmp/grants.psql to match table privileges on your source database Terminal window pg_dump --schema-only --quote-all-identifiers --exclude-schema = _timescaledb_catalog --format = plain --dbname " $SOURCE " | grep "(ALTER.*OWNER.*|GRANT|REVOKE)" > /tmp/grants.psql Run grants.psql on your target Tiger Cloud service Terminal window psql -d $TARGET -f /tmp/grants.psql

PostgreSQL to Tiger Cloud: “live-replay not keeping up with source load”

Find the slow query Go to Tiger Console -> Monitoring -> Insights tab and find the query which takes significant time. Check indexes for UPDATE/DELETE queries If the query is either UPDATE/DELETE, make sure the columns used on the WHERE clause have necessary indexes. Check REPLICA IDENTITY for hypertables If the query is either UPDATE/DELETE on the tables which are converted as hypertables, make sure the REPLICA IDENTITY (defaults to primary key) on the source is compatible with the target primary key. If not, create a UNIQUE index on the source database by including the hypertable partition column and make it a REPLICA IDENTITY. Also, create the same UNIQUE index on the target.

ERROR: out of memory (or) Failed on request of size xxx in memory context “yyy” on a Tiger Cloud service

This error occurs when the Out of Memory (OOM) guard is triggered due to memory allocations exceeding safe limits. It typically happens when multiple concurrent connections to the TimescaleDB instance are performing memory-intensive operations. For example, during live migrations, this error can occur when large indexes are being created simultaneously.

The live-migration tool includes a retry mechanism to handle such errors. However, frequent OOM crashes may significantly delay the migration process.

One of the following can be used to avoid the OOM errors: