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Sync data from PostgreSQL

Sync PostgreSQL tables to Tiger Cloud in real time using the source PostgreSQL connector (livesync)

Tips

Livesync vs live migration: The source PostgreSQL connector (livesync) keeps a Tiger Cloud service continuously synchronized with a source PostgreSQL database. It is designed for ongoing replication, not a one-time move. For a one-time database migration with minimal downtime, use live migration instead. The two features use different Docker images and are not interchangeable.

You use the source PostgreSQL connector in Tiger Cloud to synchronize all data or specific tables from a PostgreSQL database to your service in real time. You run the connector continuously, turning PostgreSQL into the primary with your Tiger Cloud service as a logical replica, so you can leverage Tiger Cloud‘s real-time analytics on your replica data without impacting the primary.

The connector uses the established PostgreSQL logical replication protocol, so you get compatibility, familiarity, and a broad knowledge base when adopting it. This is used for data synchronization, not one-off migration.

Use cases include:

  • Copy existing data from a PostgreSQL instance to a Tiger Cloud service: up to ~150 GB/hr (recommended minimum 4 CPU/16 GB on both source and target); copy publication tables in parallel (very large tables use a single connection); foreign key validation is disabled during sync so you can sync a table without its referenced tables; and you can track progress via pg_stat_progress_copy on the source.
  • Synchronize real-time changes from the source to your service.
  • Add and remove tables on demand using the PUBLICATION interface.
  • Enable hypertables, columnstore, and continuous aggregates on your logical replica.
Connectors overview in Tiger Console

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

Best practice is to use an Ubuntu EC2 instance hosted in the same region as your Tiger Cloud service to move data. That is, the machine you run the commands on to move your data from your source database to your target Tiger Cloud service.

Before you move your data:

  • Create a target Tiger Cloud service.

    Each Tiger Cloud service has a single PostgreSQL instance that supports the most popular extensions. Tiger Cloud services do not support tablespaces, and there is no superuser associated with a service. Best practice is to create a Tiger Cloud service with at least 8 CPUs for a smoother experience. A higher-spec instance can significantly reduce the overall migration window.

  • To ensure that maintenance does not run while migration is in progress, best practice is to adjust the maintenance window.

In addition:

  • Find your Tiger Cloud service connection details.
  • Install PostgreSQL client tools on your sync machine.
  • Make sure the source PostgreSQL instance and the target Tiger Cloud service have the same extensions installed. The connector does not create extensions on the target. If a table uses types from an extension, create that extension on the target service before syncing the table.

Limitations

Section titled “Limitations”
  • The source PostgreSQL instance must be accessible from the Internet. Services behind a firewall or VPC are not yet supported.
  • Indexes, primary keys, unique constraints, and sequences are not migrated. Create the indexes you need on the target service for your query patterns.
  • Using TimescaleDB as the source has limited support (no continuous aggregates).
  • The source must run PostgreSQL 13 or later.
  • Schema changes must be coordinated: make compatible changes on the Tiger Cloud service first, then on the source.
  • There is WAL volume growth on the source during large table copy.
  • Continuous aggregate invalidation: The connector uses session_replication_role=replica during copy, so table triggers (including those that invalidate continuous aggregates) do not fire. continuous aggregates on the target do not auto-refresh for data inserted during the sync. This applies only to data below the aggregate’s materialization watermark. If the continuous aggregate exists on the source, add it to the connector publication. If it exists only on the target, manually refresh with the force option of refresh_continuous_aggregate.

Avoid connection strings that route through poolers like PgBouncer; the connector needs a direct connection to the database.

Set your connection string

Section titled “Set your connection string”

Set the connection information for the source database on your sync machine. See Tune your source database on the connector reference for the exact connection string and source configuration.

Tune your source database

Section titled “Tune your source database”

Configure the source for logical replication and create a connector user with the right permissions. Choose your source type:

Updating parameters on a PostgreSQL instance will cause an outage. Choose a time that will cause the least issues to tune this database.

  1. Tune the Write Ahead Log (WAL) on the RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL source database
    1. In RDS console, select the RDS instance to migrate.
    2. Click Configuration, scroll down and note the DB instance parameter group, then click Parameter Groups.
    RDS parameter groups in the AWS console
    1. Click Create parameter group, fill in the form with the following values, then click Create:
      Parameter group name, whatever suits your fancy.
      Description, knock yourself out with this one.
      Engine type, PostgreSQL
      Parameter group family, the same as DB instance parameter group in your Configuration.
    2. In Parameter groups, select the parameter group you created, then click Edit.
    3. Update the following parameters, then click Save changes:
      rds.logical_replication set to 1: record the information needed for logical decoding.
      wal_sender_timeout set to 0: disable the timeout for the sender process.
    4. In RDS, navigate back to your databases, select the RDS instance to migrate, and click Modify.
    5. Scroll down to Database options, select your new parameter group, and click Continue.
    6. Click Apply immediately or choose a maintenance window, then click Modify DB instance.

    Changing parameters will cause an outage. Wait for the database instance to reboot before continuing. After it comes back up, verify that the new settings are in effect on your database.

  2. Create a user for the source PostgreSQL connector and assign permissions
    1. Create <pg connector username>:
    Terminal window
    psql $SOURCE -c "CREATE USER <pg connector username> PASSWORD '<password>'"

    You can use an existing user. However, you must ensure that the user has the following permissions.

    1. Grant permissions to create a replication slot:
    Terminal window
    psql $SOURCE -c "GRANT rds_replication TO <pg connector username>"
    1. Grant permissions to create a publication:
    Terminal window
    psql $SOURCE -c "GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE <database name> TO <pg connector username>"
    1. Assign the user permissions on the source database:
    Terminal window
    psql $SOURCE <<EOF
    GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA "public" TO <pg connector username>;
    GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA "public" TO <pg connector username>;
    ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES IN SCHEMA "public" GRANT SELECT ON TABLES TO <pg connector username>;
    EOF

    If the tables you are syncing are not in the public schema, grant the user permissions for each schema you are syncing:

    Terminal window
    psql $SOURCE <<EOF
    GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA <schema> TO <pg connector username>;
    GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA <schema> TO <pg connector username>;
    ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES IN SCHEMA <schema> GRANT SELECT ON TABLES TO <pg connector username>;
    EOF
    1. On each table you want to sync, make <pg connector username> the owner:
    Terminal window
    psql $SOURCE -c 'ALTER TABLE <table name> OWNER TO <pg connector username>;'

    You can skip this step if the replicating user is already the owner of the tables.

  3. Enable replication DELETE and UPDATE operations

    Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have:

    • A primary key: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.
    • A viable unique index: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as NOT NULL. If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to the viable unique index:
      psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘
    • No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set REPLICA IDENTITY to FULL:
      psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’
      For each UPDATE or DELETE statement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of UPDATE or DELETE operations on the table, best practice is to not use FULL.

Synchronize data to your service

Section titled “Synchronize data to your service”

Choose your target: sync to Tiger Cloud using Tiger Console, or to a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance using the terminal and the live-sync Docker image.

To sync from your PostgreSQL database to a Tiger Cloud service using Tiger Console:

  1. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
    Open Tiger Console and select the service you want to sync live data into.
  2. Connect the source database and the target service
    • Click ConnectorsPostgreSQL.
    • Set the connector name (pencil icon).
    • Check Set wal_level to logical and Update your credentials, then click Continue.
    • Enter your database credentials or PostgreSQL connection string and click Connect to database. Tiger Console connects to the source and retrieves schema information.
  3. Choose tables and optimize for hypertables
    • In the Select table dropdown, choose the tables to sync.
    • Click Select tables +. Tiger Console checks the schema and, when possible, suggests the time dimension column for a hypertable.
    • Click Create Connector. Tiger Console starts the source PostgreSQL connector and shows progress.
  4. Monitor synchronization
    • Click Connectors to see Connector data flow: Status and amount of data replicated.
    • For per-table progress: ConnectorsSource connectors → select your connector.
  5. Manage the connector
    • Edit: ConnectorsSource connectors → select the connector. You can rename it, add or remove tables.
    • Pause: same table → three-dot menu → Pause.
    • Delete: three-dot menu → Delete (pause the connector first).

You’re now syncing the selected tables from your PostgreSQL instance to your Tiger Cloud service in real time.

For connector capabilities and technical details, see the source PostgreSQL connector reference.