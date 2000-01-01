Sync data from S3
Sync CSV and Parquet files from an S3 bucket to Tiger Cloud in real time using the source S3 connector
This guide walks you through syncing CSV and Parquet files from an Amazon S3 bucket to your Tiger Cloud service in real time using the source S3 connector in Tiger Cloud. The connector runs continuously so you can use Tiger Cloud as your analytics database with data constantly synced from S3, without building or operating custom ETL between S3 and Tiger Cloud.
What you get: The connector syncs from an S3 bucket to a Tiger Cloud service using glob patterns, watches for new files and imports them on a configurable schedule, supports CSV (including GZ and ZIP compression) and Parquet (converted to CSV then processed with timescaledb-parallel-copy), lets you enable a hypertable during file-to-table mapping and add columnstore and continuous aggregates later in the SQL editor, and polls on a default 1-minute interval (configurable with a cron expression).
File ordering: The connector processes files in lexicographical order. It uses the name of the last file processed as a marker and only fetches files that sort later in the alphabet. Files whose names sort earlier than the marker are skipped and never synced (for example, if the marker is at
Elephant, a file named
Bob added later is never processed). For large backlogs, use a 1-minute check until caught up.
The connector only syncs existing and new files. It does not update or delete records in your Tiger Cloud tables when files are updated or deleted in S3.
Before you startSection titled “Before you start”
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the steps on this page:
- Create a Tiger Cloud service.
- Ensure access to a standard Amazon S3 bucket containing your data files. Directory buckets are not supported.
- Configure access credentials for the S3 bucket:
- IAM Role: Set the trust policy
Principalto
arn:aws:iam::142548018081:role/timescale-s3-connectionsand
ExternalIDto your Tiger Cloud project and service ID in the form
<projectId>/<serviceId>(to avoid the confused deputy problem). Grant
s3:GetObjectand
s3:ListBucket.
- Public anonymous user: Supported if the bucket is public.
- IAM Role: Set the trust policy
This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
LimitationsSection titled “Limitations”
- File naming: Files must follow lexicographical ordering; names that sort earlier than already-processed files are permanently skipped (for example, after
file_2024_01_15.csvis processed,
file_2024_01_10.csvadded later is never synced). Use timestamps (for example,
YYYY-MM-DD-HHMMSS) or sequential names with fixed padding (for example,
file_00001,
file_00002).
- CSV: Max file size 1 GB (contact sales@tigerdata.com to increase), max row size 2 MB. Compressed formats: GZ, ZIP. Delimiter and “skip header” are configurable in advanced settings.
- Parquet: Max file size 1 GB, max row size 2 MB.
- Sync iteration: Up to 100 files per sync iteration; additional checks only fill empty queue slots.
How to set up S3 syncSection titled “How to set up S3 sync”
Follow these steps in Tiger Console to connect your S3 bucket and start syncing.
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
In Tiger Console, select the service you want to sync live data into.
- Connect the source S3 bucket to the target service
-
Click
Connectors→
Amazon S3.
-
Click the pencil icon and set the name for the new connector.
-
Set
Bucket nameand
Authentication method, then click
Continue. For IAM role setup, click
Learn howin the UI. Tiger Console connects to the source bucket.
-
In
Define files to sync, choose
File typeand set the
Glob pattern. Examples:
<folder name>/*, all files in a folder (patterns ending with
/are treated as
/*).
<folder name>/**: all files recursively.
<folder name>/**/*.csv, a specific file type. Keep filters toward the end of the pattern; complex filtering can cause S3 list operations to time out.
-
-
Click the search icon to see the files that match, then click
Continue.
-
- Map schema and optimize for hypertables
Tiger Console infers the file schema and, when possible, suggests the time column for a hypertable.
- Choose
Create a new table for your dataor
Ingest data to an existing table.
- Set the
Data typefor each column, then click
Continue.
- Configure insert behavior on conflict, then click
Continue.
- Choose the polling interval (for example, minute, hour, or a cron expression).
- Click
Start Connector. Tiger Console starts the connector and shows progress.
- Choose
You now have continuous sync from your S3 bucket to your Tiger Cloud service.
How to monitor synchronizationSection titled “How to monitor synchronization”
-
Connector data flow: Click
Connectorsto see the diagram with connector status and amount of data replicated.
-
Per-connector stats: Click
Connectors→
Source connectors, then select your connector.
From the connector dashboard you can:
- Search by file name to find specific imports.
- Filter by status: All statuses, Cancelled, Failure, In Queue, Paused, Pending Retry, Running, Success.
- Bulk retry for files in Error status.
- View Lifecycle history for time spent in each status.
- Refresh every minute (auto-refresh).
How to manage the connectorSection titled “How to manage the connector”
-
Pause:
Connectors→
Source connectors→ three-dot menu next to your connector →
Pause.
-
Edit: Same table → three-dot menu →
Edit→
Connector settings. You must pause the connector before editing.
-
Delete: Three-dot menu →
Delete(pause the connector first).
SummarySection titled “Summary”
You now have continuous sync from your S3 bucket to your Tiger Cloud service: new files that match your glob pattern are picked up on the schedule you chose, and you can monitor imports and manage the connector (pause, edit, or delete) from Tiger Console anytime. To extend the pipeline, enable hypertables, columnstore, or continuous aggregates on the synced table via the SQL editor.
RelatedSection titled “Related”
- Sync data from PostgreSQL: Continuously replicate from a PostgreSQL database instead of S3.
- Upload a file using Tiger Console: Upload CSV/TSV directly in the web console without a connector.
- Upload a file using the terminal: Load data using the command line (for example, psql,
COPY).
- Live import from a database: Migrate with minimal or no downtime from databases.
- Source S3 connector reference: Technical details and capabilities of the S3 connector.