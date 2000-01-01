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Livesync replication

Early access

Migrate your entire PostgreSQL or TimescaleDB database to Tiger Cloud with near-zero downtime using Livesync

Tips

Livesync replication vs. source PostgreSQL connector: Livesync replication is a one-time migration to Tiger Cloud with a cutover at the end. For continuous ongoing replication where PostgreSQL stays the primary and Tiger Cloud acts as a logical replica, see Sync from PostgreSQL instead. Both features share the same underlying technology, but the workflows and end states differ.

Important

The Livesync replication workflow is in early access and is not yet supported for production use. For questions or feedback, visit #livesync in the Tiger Cloud Community.

Livesync replication uses the PostgreSQL logical replication protocol to synchronize data from a source database to a Tiger Cloud service, then cut over once the target is caught up. Because it relies on the standard PostgreSQL protocol, you get compatibility, familiarity, and a broad knowledge base.

The same technology powers two distribution channels: the self-hosted Docker image (timescale/live-sync) is commonly referred to as Livesync, and the managed Tiger Console integration is referred to as the Source PostgreSQL connector. Both produce the same migration result; this page covers both.

This page replaces the older Live migration workflow.

The migration runs in four stages:

  1. Schema migration: export structure from the source, apply it to the target.
  2. Initial data copy: bulk COPY at 300 GB/hr to 2.2 TB/hr depending on --table-sync-workers tuning, target bandwidth, and IOPS. Publication tables are copied in parallel; large individual tables still use a single connection. Foreign key validation is disabled during sync.
  3. CDC: real-time replication of ongoing changes up to 50K operations per second.
  4. Cutover: validate, stop sync, switch the application connection strings.

You can drive Livesync replication from the Tiger Console UI or from a self-hosted Docker container. Tiger Console supports multiple Livesync instances per service, dropdown-based schema and table selection, and live progress metadata (rows copied during initial data copy, replication lag during CDC).

Prerequisites for this procedure

To follow these steps, you'll need:

  • Source: PostgreSQL 13 or later with wal_level = logical. The source must be a primary, not a read replica or standby.

  • Target: A Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled. Target spec should be close to the source spec for a full migration. Minimum 4 CPU / 16 GB RAM on both source and target for roughly 300 GB/hr to 2.2 TB/hr transfer. tsdbadmin credentials.

  • Migration host: A separate machine to run the migration commands, with Docker, psql, pg_dump, and vacuumdb installed and network access to both source and target databases.

  • An adjusted maintenance window to prevent maintenance from running during migration.

  • Environment variables for the source and target connections:

    Terminal window
    export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source_host>:<port>/<db_name>"
    export TARGET="postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<target_host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

Limitations

Section titled “Limitations”

  • TimescaleDB source must be on 2.16.0 or newer if any chunk is ever compressed or decompressed during the migration. Earlier versions don't emit the decompression-boundary markers that Livesync needs to deduplicate the WAL stream, so the target ends up with duplicate records. This affects all of:

    • INSERTs into a chunk that the compression policy later compresses.
    • Explicit convert_to_columnstore() or convert_to_rowstore() calls.
    • UPDATE or DELETE on a compressed chunk, which decompresses, mutates, then recompresses.

    The pre-2.16.0 GUC timescaledb.enable_decompression_logrep_markers is incomplete (it doesn't cover compression policies or explicit compress/decompress) and requires PostgreSQL 14 or later to do anything.

    If you can't upgrade, the practical mitigations are: keep chunks that may receive writes uncompressed (for example, the last three months), pause compression policies during the migration, or plan to re-sync affected hypertables.

Source setup

Section titled “Source setup”
  1. Database parameters

    Livesync requires logical replication on the source. How you enable it depends on where your source database runs.

    Apply the parameters with ALTER SYSTEM. A restart is required afterwards.

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" <<'EOF'
    ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_level = 'logical';
    ALTER SYSTEM SET max_wal_senders = 30;
    ALTER SYSTEM SET max_replication_slots = 30;
    ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_sender_timeout = 0;
    ALTER SYSTEM SET max_locks_per_transaction = 1200;
    EOF

    After restart, validate:

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" <<'EOF'
    SHOW wal_level;
    SHOW max_wal_senders;
    SHOW max_replication_slots;
    SHOW wal_sender_timeout;
    SHOW max_locks_per_transaction;
    EOF
  2. Migration user

    Create a dedicated migration user on the source:

    psql "$SOURCE" <<'EOF'
    CREATE USER livesync_migrate PASSWORD '<strong_password>';
    ALTER ROLE livesync_migrate WITH SUPERUSER REPLICATION;
    GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE <db_name> TO livesync_migrate;
    EOF

    SUPERUSER is only needed on self-hosted TimescaleDB. New hypertable chunks are created on the fly by the extension, and PostgreSQL requires the role calling ALTER PUBLICATION ... ADD TABLE to either own the table or be a superuser. Without SUPERUSER, chunks created during the migration won't get added to the publication and their data is skipped. If you can't grant SUPERUSER, make livesync_migrate the owner of every hypertable in the publication instead.

    Note

    Azure Database for PostgreSQL: managed Azure instances don't allow creating a new SUPERUSER. Skip the CREATE USER step and use the existing server administrator account instead, after granting it replication:

    ALTER ROLE <admin_user> WITH REPLICATION;

    Then set:

    Terminal window
    export SOURCE="postgres://<admin_user>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<db>"

    If the admin lacks ownership of the application's hypertables, transfer ownership (or use GRANT ... TO <admin_user> WITH ADMIN OPTION) before creating the publication.

    Grant the migration user access to all user schemas:

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' | psql "$SOURCE"
    SELECT
      'GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) || ' TO livesync_migrate;' || chr(10) ||
      'GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) || ' TO livesync_migrate;' || chr(10) ||
      'ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES IN SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) ||
      ' GRANT SELECT ON TABLES TO livesync_migrate;'
    FROM pg_namespace
    WHERE nspname NOT IN ('information_schema')
      AND nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%'
      AND nspname NOT LIKE 'pg\_%' ESCAPE '\'
      AND nspname NOT LIKE 'pg_toast%'
      AND nspname NOT LIKE 'pg_temp_%'
      AND nspname NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%'
      AND nspname NOT LIKE 'toolkit%'
    ORDER BY nspname;
    EOF

    Switch to this user for all subsequent steps:

    Terminal window
    export SOURCE="postgres://livesync_migrate:<password>@<source_host>:<port>/<db_name>"

Roles

Section titled “Roles”

Dump roles from the source and apply to the target:

Terminal window
pg_dumpall --roles-only -d "$SOURCE" > roles.sql

Review and apply:

Terminal window
cat roles.sql
psql "$TARGET" -f roles.sql

pg_dumpall --roles-only includes passwords (from pg_authid), role attributes, and memberships. You may need to edit out postgres, tsdbadmin, and other system roles before applying to the target.

Schema migration

Section titled “Schema migration”

Choose the section matching your source database type.

  1. Dump and restore the schema
    Terminal window
    pg_dump "$SOURCE" \
      --schema-only \
      --no-privileges \
      --no-owner \
      --no-publications \
      --no-subscriptions \
      --no-table-access-method \
      --no-tablespaces \
      --exclude-schema='_timescaledb_cache' \
      --exclude-schema='_timescaledb_catalog' \
      --exclude-schema='_timescaledb_config' \
      --exclude-schema='_timescaledb_debug' \
      --exclude-schema='_timescaledb_functions' \
      --exclude-schema='_timescaledb_internal' \
      --exclude-schema='timescaledb_experimental' \
      --exclude-schema='timescaledb_information' \
      --file=schema_dump.sql

    This dumps hypertables as regular tables. continuous aggregates are included as regular views; they are dropped and recreated properly in the continuous aggregates step.

    Terminal window
    psql "$TARGET" -f schema_dump.sql
  2. Create hypertables

    Primary dimension

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > create_hypertables.sql
    SELECT format(
      'SELECT create_hypertable(%L, by_range(%L%s), create_default_indexes => false, if_not_exists => true);',
      format('%I.%I', d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name),
      d.column_name,
      CASE WHEN d.time_interval IS NOT NULL
        THEN format(', %L::interval', d.time_interval::text)
        ELSE ''
      END
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.dimensions d
    JOIN timescaledb_information.hypertables h
      ON d.hypertable_schema = h.hypertable_schema
     AND d.hypertable_name = h.hypertable_name
    WHERE d.dimension_number = 1
      AND h.hypertable_name NOT LIKE '_materialized_hypertable_%'
    ORDER BY d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name;
    EOF
    

    cat create_hypertables.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f create_hypertables.sql

    Additional dimensions (optional)

    TimescaleDB generally discourages using more than one dimension. Additional dimensions carry a risk of partition explosion and prevent the use of data tiering (tiered storage requires single-dimension hypertables). Only add extra dimensions if the source explicitly uses them and you have validated the need.

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > add_dimensions.sql
    SELECT format(
      'SELECT add_dimension(%L, %s);',
      format('%I.%I', d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name),
      CASE
        WHEN d.num_partitions IS NOT NULL THEN
          format('by_hash(%L, %s)', d.column_name, d.num_partitions)
        ELSE
          format('by_range(%L%s)', d.column_name,
            CASE WHEN d.time_interval IS NOT NULL
              THEN format(', %L::interval', d.time_interval::text)
              ELSE ''
            END)
      END
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.dimensions d
    JOIN timescaledb_information.hypertables h
      ON d.hypertable_schema = h.hypertable_schema
     AND d.hypertable_name = h.hypertable_name
    WHERE d.dimension_number > 1
      AND h.hypertable_name NOT LIKE '_materialized_hypertable_%'
    ORDER BY d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name, d.dimension_number;
    EOF
    

    cat add_dimensions.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f add_dimensions.sql
  3. Continuous aggregates

    Drop the views that pg_dump created (they are not proper continuous aggregates), then recreate them correctly:

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > continuous_aggregates.sql
    SELECT format(
      E'DROP VIEW IF EXISTS %I.%I CASCADE;\nCREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW %I.%I\nWITH (timescaledb.continuous) AS\n%s\nWITH NO DATA;\n',
      view_schema, view_name,
      view_schema, view_name,
      rtrim(view_definition, ';')
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates
    ORDER BY view_schema, view_name;
    EOF
    

    cat continuous_aggregates.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f continuous_aggregates.sql
  4. Columnstore
    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > enable_columnstore.sql
    SELECT format(
      E'ALTER TABLE %s SET (\n  timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true%s%s\n);\n',
      hypertable::text,
      CASE WHEN segmentby IS NOT NULL AND segmentby <> ''
        THEN E',\n  timescaledb.segmentby = ''' || segmentby || ''''
        ELSE '' END,
      CASE WHEN orderby IS NOT NULL AND orderby <> ''
        THEN E',\n  timescaledb.orderby = ''' || orderby || ''''
        ELSE '' END
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings
    WHERE hypertable::text NOT LIKE '\_timescaledb%' ESCAPE '\'
    ORDER BY hypertable::text;
    EOF
    

    cat enable_columnstore.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f enable_columnstore.sql

    timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings requires TimescaleDB 2.18.0 or later on the source.

  5. Save policies for later

    Generate the columnstore, refresh, and retention policy scripts now, but apply them only after data sync completes (see Post-sync).

    Terminal window
    # Columnstore policies
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > columnstore_policies.sql
    SELECT format(
      E'CALL add_columnstore_policy(%L, after => INTERVAL %L);\n',
      format('%I.%I', j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name),
      j.config->>'compress_after'
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.jobs j
    WHERE j.proc_name = 'policy_compression'
    ORDER BY j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name;
    EOF
    

    # Continuous aggregate refresh policies
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > refresh_policies.sql
    SELECT format(
      E'SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy(%L,\n  start_offset => INTERVAL %L,\n  end_offset => INTERVAL %L,\n  schedule_interval => INTERVAL %L\n);\n',
      format('%I.%I', ca.view_schema, ca.view_name),
      coalesce(j.config->>'start_offset', '30 days'),
      coalesce(j.config->>'end_offset', '1 hour'),
      j.schedule_interval::text
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.jobs j
    JOIN timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates ca
      ON j.hypertable_schema = ca.view_schema
     AND j.hypertable_name = ca.view_name
    WHERE j.proc_name = 'policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate'
    ORDER BY ca.view_schema, ca.view_name;
    EOF
    

    # Retention policies
    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > retention_policies.sql
    SELECT format(
      E'SELECT add_retention_policy(%L, drop_after => INTERVAL %L);\n',
      format('%I.%I', j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name),
      j.config->>'drop_after'
    )
    FROM timescaledb_information.jobs j
    WHERE j.proc_name = 'policy_retention'
    ORDER BY j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name;
    EOF

Whichever source type you migrated from, finish schema migration by applying privileges.

Apply privileges

Section titled “Apply privileges”

After restoring the schema on the target, export privileges from the source and apply them to the migrated objects:

Terminal window
psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF' > privileges.sql
-- Schema privileges
SELECT 'GRANT ' || acl.privilege_type ||
  ' ON SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) ||
  ' TO ' || CASE WHEN acl.grantee = 0 THEN 'PUBLIC'
    ELSE acl.grantee::regrole::text END ||
  CASE WHEN acl.is_grantable THEN ' WITH GRANT OPTION' ELSE '' END || ';'
FROM pg_namespace, LATERAL aclexplode(nspacl) AS acl
WHERE nspacl IS NOT NULL
  AND nspname NOT IN ('pg_catalog', 'information_schema')
  AND nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%'
  AND nspname NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%'
  AND nspname NOT LIKE 'toolkit%'
  AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'pg_%'
  AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%'
  AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT IN ('postgres')
ORDER BY nspname;


-- Table privileges
SELECT 'GRANT ' || acl.privilege_type ||
  ' ON TABLE ' || format('%I.%I', n.nspname, c.relname) ||
  ' TO ' || CASE WHEN acl.grantee = 0 THEN 'PUBLIC'
    ELSE acl.grantee::regrole::text END ||
  CASE WHEN acl.is_grantable THEN ' WITH GRANT OPTION' ELSE '' END || ';'
FROM pg_class c
JOIN pg_namespace n ON c.relnamespace = n.oid,
LATERAL aclexplode(relacl) AS acl
WHERE relacl IS NOT NULL
  AND relkind IN ('r', 'v', 'm', 'f', 'p')
  AND n.nspname NOT IN ('pg_catalog', 'information_schema')
  AND n.nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%'
  AND n.nspname NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%'
  AND n.nspname NOT LIKE 'toolkit%'
  AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'pg_%'
  AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%'
  AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT IN ('postgres')
ORDER BY n.nspname, c.relname;
EOF


cat privileges.sql
psql "$TARGET" -f privileges.sql

Publication

Section titled “Publication”

Create a PostgreSQL PUBLICATION on the source. This defines what Livesync syncs. You can create more than one publication (for example, to group tables by domain), but avoid creating one per table.

Important

Do not use FOR ALL TABLES. It includes the _timescaledb_catalog.* tables, and replicating those onto the target corrupts the TimescaleDB catalog there. Always list tables explicitly (FOR TABLE ...) or scope to user schemas (FOR TABLES IN SCHEMA <user_schema>, ...).

psql "$SOURCE" <<'EOF'
CREATE PUBLICATION <publication_name> FOR TABLE <table_name>, <table_name>;
EOF

To sync every table across one or more user schemas (PostgreSQL 15 or later only), list the schemas explicitly and exclude the TimescaleDB ones:

psql "$SOURCE" <<'EOF'
CREATE PUBLICATION <publication_name>
  FOR TABLES IN SCHEMA <user_schema_1>, <user_schema_2>;
EOF

To add or remove tables after creating the publication:

ALTER PUBLICATION <publication_name> ADD TABLE <table_name>;
ALTER PUBLICATION <publication_name> DROP TABLE <table_name>;

Publication changes are picked up only after a Livesync stop/start, or by running the refresh-publication command:

Terminal window
docker run -it --rm --name livesync-refresh \
  timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> refresh-publication \
  --subscription <subscription_name> \
  --source "$SOURCE" \
  --target "$TARGET"

If you have PostgreSQL declarative partitioned tables in the publication:

ALTER PUBLICATION <publication_name> SET (publish_via_partition_root = true);

To selectively replicate only specific DML events (by default all INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, and TRUNCATE are replicated):

CREATE PUBLICATION <publication_name> FOR TABLE <table_name>
  WITH (publish = 'insert, update');

Validate:

Terminal window
psql "$SOURCE" -c "SELECT * FROM pg_publication_tables WHERE pubname = '<publication_name>';"

Replication identity

Section titled “Replication identity”

Skip this section for INSERT-only workloads.

Tables without a primary key need an explicit replica identity for UPDATE and DELETE replication. The query below finds such tables and generates the appropriate ALTER TABLE statement, using a unique index if one exists, otherwise falling back to REPLICA IDENTITY FULL.

Terminal window
psql "$SOURCE" -t -A <<'EOF'
SELECT
  CASE
    WHEN i.indexrelid IS NOT NULL THEN
      format('ALTER TABLE %I.%I REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX %I;',
        n.nspname, c.relname, ic.relname)
    ELSE
      format('ALTER TABLE %I.%I REPLICA IDENTITY FULL;',
        n.nspname, c.relname)
  END
FROM pg_class c
JOIN pg_namespace n ON n.oid = c.relnamespace
LEFT JOIN pg_constraint pk ON pk.conrelid = c.oid AND pk.contype = 'p'
LEFT JOIN LATERAL (
  SELECT i.indrelid, i.indexrelid
  FROM pg_index i
  WHERE i.indrelid = c.oid
    AND i.indisunique AND i.indisvalid AND i.indpred IS NULL
    AND NOT EXISTS (
      SELECT 1 FROM unnest(i.indkey) k
      JOIN pg_attribute a ON a.attrelid = i.indrelid AND a.attnum = k
      WHERE NOT a.attnotnull
    )
  LIMIT 1
) i ON true
LEFT JOIN pg_class ic ON ic.oid = i.indexrelid
WHERE c.relkind = 'r'
  AND pk.oid IS NULL
  AND n.nspname NOT IN ('information_schema')
  AND n.nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%'
  AND n.nspname NOT LIKE 'pg\_%' ESCAPE '\'
ORDER BY n.nspname, c.relname;
EOF

Review the output, then pipe it to psql "$SOURCE" to apply.

Data migration

Section titled “Data migration”

Choose one of the two approaches below.

  1. Start Livesync

    Best practice is to run as a Docker daemon:

    Terminal window
    docker run -d --rm --name livesync timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> run \
      --publication <publication_name> \
      --subscription <subscription_name> \
      --source "$SOURCE" \
      --target "$TARGET"

    <version-tag> is the latest available version. See Docker Hub.

    FlagDescription
    --publicationPublication name as created in the publication step. Repeat the flag for multiple publications.
    --subscriptionName that identifies the subscription on the target.
    --sourceConnection string to the source PostgreSQL database.
    --targetConnection string to the target Tiger Cloud service.
    --table-map(Optional) JSON mapping source tables to target tables. Repeat for multiple mappings. Example: --table-map '{"source": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics"}, "target": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics_data"}}'
    --table-sync-workers(Optional) Number of parallel workers for initial table sync. Default: 4.
    --copy-data(Optional) Set to false to skip initial data copy and only replicate changes made after replication slot creation. Useful for dry-run testing. Default: true.
  2. Monitor
    Terminal window
    docker logs -f livesync

    Table sync status

    Terminal window
    psql "$TARGET" -c "
      SELECT state, last_error, count(*)
      FROM _ts_live_sync.subscription_rel
      GROUP BY 1, 2 ORDER BY 1, 2;
    "

    Tables with errors appear as separate rows grouped by last_error.

    StateMeaning
    iInitial state; table data sync not started.
    dInitial table data sync is in progress.
    fInitial table data sync completed; catching up with incremental changes.
    sSynchronized; waiting for the main apply worker to take over.
    rTable is ready; applying changes in real time.

    COPY progress during initial sync

    Monitor that the initial data copy is progressing as expected. The number of rows returned should usually match the --table-sync-workers value.

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -c "SELECT * FROM pg_stat_progress_copy;"

    Replication lag

    On the source using pg_replication_slots:

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -c "
      SELECT slot_name,
        pg_size_pretty(pg_current_wal_flush_lsn() - confirmed_flush_lsn) AS lag
      FROM pg_replication_slots
      WHERE slot_name LIKE 'live_sync_%' AND slot_type = 'logical';
    "

    On the target using _ts_live_sync.subscription (also shows last_error if any):

    Terminal window
    psql "$TARGET" -c "
      SELECT
        pg_size_pretty(source_flush_lsn - last_replicated_lsn) AS lag_bytes,
        (metrics_updated_at - last_replicated_txn_time) AS lag_duration,
        *
      FROM _ts_live_sync.subscription;
    "

Post-sync

Section titled “Post-sync”

After all tables reach state r or s:

  1. Apply policies

    Apply the columnstore, refresh, and retention policies saved earlier:

    Terminal window
    # From TimescaleDB source
    psql "$TARGET" -f columnstore_policies.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f refresh_policies.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f retention_policies.sql

    For continuous aggregates, do a full initial refresh first:

    SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('<schema>.<cagg>',
      start_offset => NULL,
      end_offset   => INTERVAL '30 seconds',
      schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour'
    );

    Wait for completion, then switch to production intervals:

    SELECT remove_continuous_aggregate_policy('<schema>.<cagg>');
    -- Apply the saved refresh policy
  2. Update statistics
    Terminal window
    vacuumdb --analyze --verbose --jobs=8 --dbname="$TARGET"
  3. Apply database and role settings

    Settings applied on the source via ALTER DATABASE ... SET or ALTER ROLE ... IN DATABASE ... SET (for example, search_path, timezone, statement_timeout, default_transaction_isolation) are not included in pg_dump --schema-only or pg_dumpall --roles-only. If your application relies on them, generate equivalent statements from the source catalogs and apply them on the target.

    Both ALTER DATABASE ... SET and ALTER ROLE ... IN DATABASE ... SET settings live in pg_db_role_setting, distinguished by setrole = 0 (database-level) versus setrole != 0 (role-specific). The query below reads settings from the source and generates statements that reference the target database name. Source and target database names typically differ (for example, source migrate, target tsdb):

    Terminal window
    # Resolve the target database name
    TGT_DB=$(psql "$TARGET" -t -A -c "SELECT current_database();")
    

    psql "$SOURCE" -t -A -v tgt_db="$TGT_DB" <<'EOF' > db_settings.sql
    WITH pairs AS (
      SELECT
        drs.setrole,
        r.rolname,
        split_part(s, '=', 1) AS guc,
        CASE
          WHEN substring(s FROM position('=' IN s) + 1) LIKE '"%"' THEN
            replace(
              substring(s FROM position('=' IN s) + 2 FOR length(s) - position('=' IN s) - 2),
              '""', '"')
          ELSE
            substring(s FROM position('=' IN s) + 1)
        END AS val
      FROM pg_db_role_setting drs
      JOIN pg_database d ON d.oid = drs.setdatabase
      LEFT JOIN pg_roles r ON r.oid = drs.setrole,
      LATERAL unnest(drs.setconfig) s
      WHERE d.datname = current_database()
        AND (drs.setrole = 0
             OR (r.rolname NOT LIKE 'pg_%'
                 AND r.rolname NOT IN ('postgres', 'tsdbadmin')))
    )
    SELECT
      CASE
        WHEN setrole = 0 THEN
          format('ALTER DATABASE %I SET %I = %L;', :'tgt_db', guc, val)
        ELSE
          format('ALTER ROLE %I IN DATABASE %I SET %I = %L;', rolname, :'tgt_db', guc, val)
      END
    FROM pairs
    ORDER BY setrole, guc;
    EOF
    

    cat db_settings.sql
    psql "$TARGET" -f db_settings.sql

    Review the generated statements before applying. Some settings (for example, shared library paths, filesystem paths, replication-specific parameters) may not apply to a managed Tiger Cloud service and should be removed.

Cutover

Section titled “Cutover”
  1. Validate

    Confirm all tables are in state r or s:

    Terminal window
    psql "$TARGET" -c "
      SELECT state, last_error, count(*)
      FROM _ts_live_sync.subscription_rel
      GROUP BY 1, 2 ORDER BY 1, 2;
    "

    Confirm replication lag is near zero:

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -c "
      SELECT slot_name,
        pg_size_pretty(pg_current_wal_flush_lsn() - confirmed_flush_lsn) AS lag
      FROM pg_replication_slots
      WHERE slot_name LIKE 'live_sync_%' AND slot_type = 'logical';
    "
  2. Stop write traffic to the source

    Stop all application writes to the source database. Then wait for replication lag to reach near zero:

    Terminal window
    psql "$SOURCE" -c "
      SELECT slot_name,
        pg_size_pretty(pg_current_wal_flush_lsn() - confirmed_flush_lsn) AS lag
      FROM pg_replication_slots
      WHERE slot_name LIKE 'live_sync_%' AND slot_type = 'logical';
    "

    Re-run until lag is near 0 bytes.

  3. Reset sequences
    Important

    Livesync does not replicate sequence values. Skipping this step causes serial or identity columns to reuse already-existing values after cutover, resulting in primary key or unique constraint violations.

    Terminal window
    docker run -it --rm --name livesync-copy-sequences \
      timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> copy-sequences \
      --subscription <subscription_name> \
      --source "$SOURCE" \
      --target "$TARGET"
  4. Stop Livesync
    Terminal window
    docker stop livesync
  5. Connect application

    Update connection strings to point to Tiger Cloud.

Cleanup

Section titled “Cleanup”

After the application is fully running on Tiger Cloud:

Terminal window
docker run -it --rm --name livesync-cleanup \
  timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> drop \
  --subscription <subscription_name> \
  --source "$SOURCE" \
  --target "$TARGET"

Then drop the migration user on the source.

Next steps

Section titled “Next steps”
  • Troubleshooting: common issues you may hit during migration and how to resolve them.
  • Advanced topics: continuous aggregates, compressed hypertables on older TimescaleDB versions, and GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY columns.