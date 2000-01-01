Tips Livesync replication vs. source PostgreSQL connector: Livesync replication is a one-time migration to Tiger Cloud with a cutover at the end. For continuous ongoing replication where PostgreSQL stays the primary and Tiger Cloud acts as a logical replica, see Sync from PostgreSQL instead. Both features share the same underlying technology, but the workflows and end states differ.

Important The Livesync replication workflow is in early access and is not yet supported for production use. For questions or feedback, visit #livesync in the Tiger Cloud Community.

Livesync replication uses the PostgreSQL logical replication protocol to synchronize data from a source database to a Tiger Cloud service, then cut over once the target is caught up. Because it relies on the standard PostgreSQL protocol, you get compatibility, familiarity, and a broad knowledge base.

The same technology powers two distribution channels: the self-hosted Docker image ( timescale/live-sync ) is commonly referred to as Livesync, and the managed Tiger Console integration is referred to as the Source PostgreSQL connector. Both produce the same migration result; this page covers both.

This page replaces the older Live migration workflow.

The migration runs in four stages:

Schema migration: export structure from the source, apply it to the target. Initial data copy: bulk COPY at 300 GB/hr to 2.2 TB/hr depending on --table-sync-workers tuning, target bandwidth, and IOPS. Publication tables are copied in parallel; large individual tables still use a single connection. Foreign key validation is disabled during sync. CDC: real-time replication of ongoing changes up to 50K operations per second. Cutover: validate, stop sync, switch the application connection strings.

You can drive Livesync replication from the Tiger Console UI or from a self-hosted Docker container. Tiger Console supports multiple Livesync instances per service, dropdown-based schema and table selection, and live progress metadata (rows copied during initial data copy, replication lag during CDC).

Prerequisites for this procedure To follow these steps, you'll need: Source: PostgreSQL 13 or later with wal_level = logical . The source must be a primary, not a read replica or standby.

Target: A Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled. Target spec should be close to the source spec for a full migration. Minimum 4 CPU / 16 GB RAM on both source and target for roughly 300 GB/hr to 2.2 TB/hr transfer. tsdbadmin credentials.

Migration host: A separate machine to run the migration commands, with Docker, psql , pg_dump , and vacuumdb installed and network access to both source and target databases.

An adjusted maintenance window to prevent maintenance from running during migration.

Environment variables for the source and target connections: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<user>:<password>@<source_host>:<port>/<db_name>" export TARGET = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<target_host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

TimescaleDB source must be on 2.16.0 or newer if any chunk is ever compressed or decompressed during the migration. Earlier versions don't emit the decompression-boundary markers that Livesync needs to deduplicate the WAL stream, so the target ends up with duplicate records. This affects all of: INSERT s into a chunk that the compression policy later compresses. Explicit convert_to_columnstore() or convert_to_rowstore() calls. UPDATE or DELETE on a compressed chunk, which decompresses, mutates, then recompresses. The pre-2.16.0 GUC timescaledb.enable_decompression_logrep_markers is incomplete (it doesn't cover compression policies or explicit compress/decompress) and requires PostgreSQL 14 or later to do anything. If you can't upgrade, the practical mitigations are: keep chunks that may receive writes uncompressed (for example, the last three months), pause compression policies during the migration, or plan to re-sync affected hypertables.



Database parameters Livesync requires logical replication on the source. How you enable it depends on where your source database runs. Self-hosted

AWS RDS / Aurora

Neon

Supabase

Azure Flexible Server Apply the parameters with ALTER SYSTEM . A restart is required afterwards. Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " << 'EOF' ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_level = 'logical'; ALTER SYSTEM SET max_wal_senders = 30; ALTER SYSTEM SET max_replication_slots = 30; ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_sender_timeout = 0; ALTER SYSTEM SET max_locks_per_transaction = 1200; EOF After restart, validate: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " << 'EOF' SHOW wal_level; SHOW max_wal_senders; SHOW max_replication_slots; SHOW wal_sender_timeout; SHOW max_locks_per_transaction; EOF RDS and Aurora do not permit ALTER SYSTEM . Set the parameters in a custom parameter group: In the RDS console, create a parameter group for your PostgreSQL major version, or edit the cluster parameter group for Aurora. Set: rds.logical_replication = 1 (enables wal_level=logical )

(enables ) max_wal_senders = 30

max_replication_slots = 30

wal_sender_timeout = 0

max_locks_per_transaction = 1200 Attach the parameter group to your instance or cluster. Reboot the instance or cluster (for Aurora, reboot the writer) to apply. Validate: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c "SHOW rds.logical_replication;" -- expect: on psql " $SOURCE " -c "SHOW wal_level;" -- expect: logical Neon manages logical replication settings through its console. Open the Neon Console, go to your project, then click Settings > Logical Replication . Click Enable . No restart or ALTER SYSTEM is required. Validate: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " << 'EOF' SHOW wal_level; -- expect: logical SHOW max_wal_senders; -- expect: 10 SHOW max_replication_slots;-- expect: 10 EOF Neon computes may auto-suspend on idle. For long initial copies, raise the auto-suspend timeout in Settings > Compute , or pick a plan that disables it. wal_sender_timeout can only be changed via a Neon support case. Ask support to disable it (set to 0 ) or set it to a high value such as 12 hours to avoid timeouts during the initial copy of large tables. Supabase PostgreSQL has logical replication enabled by default; no ALTER SYSTEM or reboot is required. Validate: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c "SHOW wal_level;" -- expect: logical Recommended changes (apply via the Supabase custom Postgres config): max_slot_wal_keep_size = 102400 (100 GB) prevents the replication slot from being dropped during long-running transactions. Use the direct connection string, not the connection pooler: pgBouncer doesn't support logical replication. In Project Settings > Database > Connection parameters , disable Display connection pooler . Azure does not permit ALTER SYSTEM . Set the parameters via the Server parameters blade in the Azure portal, or with az postgres flexible-server parameter set : Set wal_level = logical . Set max_wal_senders = 30 , max_replication_slots = 30 , wal_sender_timeout = 0 , max_locks_per_transaction = 1200 . Save. Azure prompts to restart the server. Restart now. Validate: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c "SHOW wal_level;" -- expect: logical Migration user Create a dedicated migration user on the source: psql "$SOURCE" << 'EOF' CREATE USER livesync_migrate PASSWORD '<strong_password>' ; ALTER ROLE livesync_migrate WITH SUPERUSER REPLICATION; GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE < db_name > TO livesync_migrate; EOF SUPERUSER is only needed on self-hosted TimescaleDB. New hypertable chunks are created on the fly by the extension, and PostgreSQL requires the role calling ALTER PUBLICATION ... ADD TABLE to either own the table or be a superuser. Without SUPERUSER , chunks created during the migration won't get added to the publication and their data is skipped. If you can't grant SUPERUSER , make livesync_migrate the owner of every hypertable in the publication instead. Note Azure Database for PostgreSQL: managed Azure instances don't allow creating a new SUPERUSER . Skip the CREATE USER step and use the existing server administrator account instead, after granting it replication: ALTER ROLE < admin_user > WITH REPLICATION; Then set: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://<admin_user>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<db>" If the admin lacks ownership of the application's hypertables, transfer ownership (or use GRANT ... TO <admin_user> WITH ADMIN OPTION ) before creating the publication. Grant the migration user access to all user schemas: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' | psql " $SOURCE " SELECT 'GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) || ' TO livesync_migrate;' || chr(10) || 'GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) || ' TO livesync_migrate;' || chr(10) || 'ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES IN SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) || ' GRANT SELECT ON TABLES TO livesync_migrate;' FROM pg_namespace WHERE nspname NOT IN ('information_schema') AND nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'pg\_%' ESCAPE '\' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'pg_toast%' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'pg_temp_%' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'toolkit%' ORDER BY nspname; EOF Switch to this user for all subsequent steps: Terminal window export SOURCE = "postgres://livesync_migrate:<password>@<source_host>:<port>/<db_name>"

Dump roles from the source and apply to the target:

Terminal window pg_dumpall --roles-only -d " $SOURCE " > roles.sql

Review and apply:

Terminal window cat roles.sql psql " $TARGET " -f roles.sql

pg_dumpall --roles-only includes passwords (from pg_authid ), role attributes, and memberships. You may need to edit out postgres , tsdbadmin , and other system roles before applying to the target.

Choose the section matching your source database type.

From TimescaleDB

From PostgreSQL Dump and restore the schema Terminal window pg_dump " $SOURCE " \ --schema-only \ --no-privileges \ --no-owner \ --no-publications \ --no-subscriptions \ --no-table-access-method \ --no-tablespaces \ --exclude-schema= '_timescaledb_cache' \ --exclude-schema= '_timescaledb_catalog' \ --exclude-schema= '_timescaledb_config' \ --exclude-schema= '_timescaledb_debug' \ --exclude-schema= '_timescaledb_functions' \ --exclude-schema= '_timescaledb_internal' \ --exclude-schema= 'timescaledb_experimental' \ --exclude-schema= 'timescaledb_information' \ --file=schema_dump.sql This dumps hypertables as regular tables. continuous aggregates are included as regular views; they are dropped and recreated properly in the continuous aggregates step. Terminal window psql " $TARGET " -f schema_dump.sql Create hypertables Primary dimension Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > create_hypertables.sql SELECT format( 'SELECT create_hypertable(%L, by_range(%L%s), create_default_indexes => false, if_not_exists => true);', format('%I.%I', d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name), d.column_name, CASE WHEN d.time_interval IS NOT NULL THEN format(', %L::interval', d.time_interval::text) ELSE '' END ) FROM timescaledb_information.dimensions d JOIN timescaledb_information.hypertables h ON d.hypertable_schema = h.hypertable_schema AND d.hypertable_name = h.hypertable_name WHERE d.dimension_number = 1 AND h.hypertable_name NOT LIKE '_materialized_hypertable_%' ORDER BY d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name; EOF cat create_hypertables.sql psql " $TARGET " -f create_hypertables.sql Additional dimensions (optional) TimescaleDB generally discourages using more than one dimension. Additional dimensions carry a risk of partition explosion and prevent the use of data tiering (tiered storage requires single-dimension hypertables). Only add extra dimensions if the source explicitly uses them and you have validated the need. Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > add_dimensions.sql SELECT format( 'SELECT add_dimension(%L, %s);', format('%I.%I', d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name), CASE WHEN d.num_partitions IS NOT NULL THEN format('by_hash(%L, %s)', d.column_name, d.num_partitions) ELSE format('by_range(%L%s)', d.column_name, CASE WHEN d.time_interval IS NOT NULL THEN format(', %L::interval', d.time_interval::text) ELSE '' END) END ) FROM timescaledb_information.dimensions d JOIN timescaledb_information.hypertables h ON d.hypertable_schema = h.hypertable_schema AND d.hypertable_name = h.hypertable_name WHERE d.dimension_number > 1 AND h.hypertable_name NOT LIKE '_materialized_hypertable_%' ORDER BY d.hypertable_schema, d.hypertable_name, d.dimension_number; EOF cat add_dimensions.sql psql " $TARGET " -f add_dimensions.sql Continuous aggregates Drop the views that pg_dump created (they are not proper continuous aggregates), then recreate them correctly: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > continuous_aggregates.sql SELECT format( E'DROP VIEW IF EXISTS %I.%I CASCADE;

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW %I.%I

WITH (timescaledb.continuous) AS

%s

WITH NO DATA;

', view_schema, view_name, view_schema, view_name, rtrim(view_definition, ';') ) FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates ORDER BY view_schema, view_name; EOF cat continuous_aggregates.sql psql " $TARGET " -f continuous_aggregates.sql Columnstore Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > enable_columnstore.sql SELECT format( E'ALTER TABLE %s SET (

timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true%s%s

);

', hypertable::text, CASE WHEN segmentby IS NOT NULL AND segmentby <> '' THEN E',

timescaledb.segmentby = ''' || segmentby || '''' ELSE '' END, CASE WHEN orderby IS NOT NULL AND orderby <> '' THEN E',

timescaledb.orderby = ''' || orderby || '''' ELSE '' END ) FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings WHERE hypertable::text NOT LIKE '\_timescaledb%' ESCAPE '\' ORDER BY hypertable::text; EOF cat enable_columnstore.sql psql " $TARGET " -f enable_columnstore.sql timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings requires TimescaleDB 2.18.0 or later on the source. Save policies for later Generate the columnstore, refresh, and retention policy scripts now, but apply them only after data sync completes (see Post-sync). Terminal window # Columnstore policies psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > columnstore_policies.sql SELECT format( E'CALL add_columnstore_policy(%L, after => INTERVAL %L);

', format('%I.%I', j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name), j.config->>'compress_after' ) FROM timescaledb_information.jobs j WHERE j.proc_name = 'policy_compression' ORDER BY j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name; EOF # Continuous aggregate refresh policies psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > refresh_policies.sql SELECT format( E'SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy(%L,

start_offset => INTERVAL %L,

end_offset => INTERVAL %L,

schedule_interval => INTERVAL %L

);

', format('%I.%I', ca.view_schema, ca.view_name), coalesce(j.config->>'start_offset', '30 days'), coalesce(j.config->>'end_offset', '1 hour'), j.schedule_interval::text ) FROM timescaledb_information.jobs j JOIN timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates ca ON j.hypertable_schema = ca.view_schema AND j.hypertable_name = ca.view_name WHERE j.proc_name = 'policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate' ORDER BY ca.view_schema, ca.view_name; EOF # Retention policies psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > retention_policies.sql SELECT format( E'SELECT add_retention_policy(%L, drop_after => INTERVAL %L);

', format('%I.%I', j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name), j.config->>'drop_after' ) FROM timescaledb_information.jobs j WHERE j.proc_name = 'policy_retention' ORDER BY j.hypertable_schema, j.hypertable_name; EOF Dump and restore the schema Terminal window pg_dump " $SOURCE " \ --schema-only \ --no-privileges \ --no-owner \ --no-publications \ --no-subscriptions \ --no-table-access-method \ --no-tablespaces \ --file=schema_dump.sql psql " $TARGET " -f schema_dump.sql Convert tables to hypertables Good candidates for hypertables: Tables with a time-based column: any column of type TIMESTAMPTZ , TIMESTAMP , DATE , or INTEGER / BIGINT (epoch). See supported partition column types.

any column of type , , , or / (epoch). See supported partition column types. Append-mostly tables: sensor readings, metrics, events, logs, or any table where rows are predominantly inserted in time order and rarely updated.

sensor readings, metrics, events, logs, or any table where rows are predominantly inserted in time order and rarely updated. PostgreSQL declarative partitioned tables: these can be converted directly to hypertables. Rename the partitioned table, create a regular table with the same name, then convert (see example below).

these can be converted directly to hypertables. Rename the partitioned table, create a regular table with the same name, then convert (see example below). Large tables with time-range queries: tables frequently queried with WHERE ts > now() - interval '...' benefit most from chunk exclusion. Convert on the target: -- Regular table SELECT create_hypertable( '<schema>.<table>' , by_range( '<time_column>' , INTERVAL '7 days' ), create_default_indexes => false, if_not_exists => true ); -- PostgreSQL declarative partitioned table BEGIN ; ALTER TABLE <schema> . <table> RENAME TO <table> _part; CREATE TABLE <schema> . <table> ( LIKE <schema> . <table> _part INCLUDING ALL); SELECT create_hypertable( '<schema>.<table>' , by_range( '<time_column>' , INTERVAL '7 days' )); COMMIT ; Primary key and unique constraints must include the partition column. Enable columnstore ALTER TABLE <schema> . <table> SET ( timescaledb . enable_columnstore = true, timescaledb . segmentby = '<segment_column>' , timescaledb . orderby = '<time_column> DESC' ); Columnstore policies are added after data sync. See Hypercore (columnstore) for details on compression methods and configuration. Create continuous aggregates (optional) CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW <schema> . < cagg_name > WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , < time_column > ) AS bucket, < group_column > , avg ( < value_column > ) AS avg_value, count ( * ) AS cnt FROM <schema> . <table> GROUP BY 1 , 2 WITH NO DATA ; Save policies for later Define columnstore, refresh, and retention policies now, but apply them only after data sync (see Post-sync): -- Columnstore policy CALL add_columnstore_policy( '<schema>.<table>' , after => INTERVAL '7 days' ); -- Refresh policy SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy( '<schema>.<cagg>' , start_offset => INTERVAL '3 days' , end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour' ); -- Retention (optional) SELECT add_retention_policy( '<schema>.<table>' , drop_after => INTERVAL '90 days' );

Whichever source type you migrated from, finish schema migration by applying privileges.

After restoring the schema on the target, export privileges from the source and apply them to the migrated objects:

Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' > privileges.sql -- Schema privileges SELECT 'GRANT ' || acl.privilege_type || ' ON SCHEMA ' || quote_ident(nspname) || ' TO ' || CASE WHEN acl.grantee = 0 THEN 'PUBLIC' ELSE acl.grantee::regrole::text END || CASE WHEN acl.is_grantable THEN ' WITH GRANT OPTION' ELSE '' END || ';' FROM pg_namespace, LATERAL aclexplode(nspacl) AS acl WHERE nspacl IS NOT NULL AND nspname NOT IN ('pg_catalog', 'information_schema') AND nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%' AND nspname NOT LIKE 'toolkit%' AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'pg_%' AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%' AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT IN ('postgres') ORDER BY nspname; -- Table privileges SELECT 'GRANT ' || acl.privilege_type || ' ON TABLE ' || format('%I.%I', n.nspname, c.relname) || ' TO ' || CASE WHEN acl.grantee = 0 THEN 'PUBLIC' ELSE acl.grantee::regrole::text END || CASE WHEN acl.is_grantable THEN ' WITH GRANT OPTION' ELSE '' END || ';' FROM pg_class c JOIN pg_namespace n ON c.relnamespace = n.oid, LATERAL aclexplode(relacl) AS acl WHERE relacl IS NOT NULL AND relkind IN ('r', 'v', 'm', 'f', 'p') AND n.nspname NOT IN ('pg_catalog', 'information_schema') AND n.nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%' AND n.nspname NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%' AND n.nspname NOT LIKE 'toolkit%' AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'pg_%' AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT LIKE 'timescaledb%' AND acl.grantee::regrole::text NOT IN ('postgres') ORDER BY n.nspname, c.relname; EOF cat privileges.sql psql " $TARGET " -f privileges.sql

Create a PostgreSQL PUBLICATION on the source. This defines what Livesync syncs. You can create more than one publication (for example, to group tables by domain), but avoid creating one per table.

Important Do not use FOR ALL TABLES . It includes the _timescaledb_catalog.* tables, and replicating those onto the target corrupts the TimescaleDB catalog there. Always list tables explicitly ( FOR TABLE ... ) or scope to user schemas ( FOR TABLES IN SCHEMA <user_schema>, ... ).

psql "$SOURCE" << 'EOF' CREATE PUBLICATION < publication_name > FOR TABLE < table_name > , < table_name > ; EOF

To sync every table across one or more user schemas (PostgreSQL 15 or later only), list the schemas explicitly and exclude the TimescaleDB ones:

psql "$SOURCE" << 'EOF' CREATE PUBLICATION < publication_name > FOR TABLES IN SCHEMA < user_schema_1 > , < user_schema_2 > ; EOF

To add or remove tables after creating the publication:

ALTER PUBLICATION < publication_name > ADD TABLE < table_name > ; ALTER PUBLICATION < publication_name > DROP TABLE < table_name > ;

Publication changes are picked up only after a Livesync stop/start, or by running the refresh-publication command:

Terminal window docker run -it --rm --name livesync-refresh \ timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> refresh-publication \ --subscription <subscription_name> \ --source " $SOURCE " \ --target " $TARGET "

If you have PostgreSQL declarative partitioned tables in the publication:

ALTER PUBLICATION < publication_name > SET (publish_via_partition_root = true);

To selectively replicate only specific DML events (by default all INSERT , UPDATE , DELETE , and TRUNCATE are replicated):

CREATE PUBLICATION < publication_name > FOR TABLE < table_name > WITH (publish = 'insert, update' );

Validate:

Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c "SELECT * FROM pg_publication_tables WHERE pubname = '<publication_name>';"

Skip this section for INSERT -only workloads.

Tables without a primary key need an explicit replica identity for UPDATE and DELETE replication. The query below finds such tables and generates the appropriate ALTER TABLE statement, using a unique index if one exists, otherwise falling back to REPLICA IDENTITY FULL .

Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -t -A << 'EOF' SELECT CASE WHEN i.indexrelid IS NOT NULL THEN format('ALTER TABLE %I.%I REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX %I;', n.nspname, c.relname, ic.relname) ELSE format('ALTER TABLE %I.%I REPLICA IDENTITY FULL;', n.nspname, c.relname) END FROM pg_class c JOIN pg_namespace n ON n.oid = c.relnamespace LEFT JOIN pg_constraint pk ON pk.conrelid = c.oid AND pk.contype = 'p' LEFT JOIN LATERAL ( SELECT i.indrelid, i.indexrelid FROM pg_index i WHERE i.indrelid = c.oid AND i.indisunique AND i.indisvalid AND i.indpred IS NULL AND NOT EXISTS ( SELECT 1 FROM unnest(i.indkey) k JOIN pg_attribute a ON a.attrelid = i.indrelid AND a.attnum = k WHERE NOT a.attnotnull ) LIMIT 1 ) i ON true LEFT JOIN pg_class ic ON ic.oid = i.indexrelid WHERE c.relkind = 'r' AND pk.oid IS NULL AND n.nspname NOT IN ('information_schema') AND n.nspname NOT LIKE '_timescale%' AND n.nspname NOT LIKE 'pg\_%' ESCAPE '\' ORDER BY n.nspname, c.relname; EOF

Review the output, then pipe it to psql "$SOURCE" to apply.

Choose one of the two approaches below.

Self-hosted Docker

Tiger Console Start Livesync Best practice is to run as a Docker daemon: Terminal window docker run -d --rm --name livesync timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> run \ --publication <publication_name> \ --subscription <subscription_name> \ --source " $SOURCE " \ --target " $TARGET " <version-tag> is the latest available version. See Docker Hub. Flag Description --publication Publication name as created in the publication step. Repeat the flag for multiple publications. --subscription Name that identifies the subscription on the target. --source Connection string to the source PostgreSQL database. --target Connection string to the target Tiger Cloud service. --table-map (Optional) JSON mapping source tables to target tables. Repeat for multiple mappings. Example: --table-map '{"source": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics"}, "target": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics_data"}}' --table-sync-workers (Optional) Number of parallel workers for initial table sync. Default: 4. --copy-data (Optional) Set to false to skip initial data copy and only replicate changes made after replication slot creation. Useful for dry-run testing. Default: true . Monitor Terminal window docker logs -f livesync Table sync status Terminal window psql " $TARGET " -c " SELECT state, last_error, count(*) FROM _ts_live_sync.subscription_rel GROUP BY 1, 2 ORDER BY 1, 2; " Tables with errors appear as separate rows grouped by last_error . State Meaning i Initial state; table data sync not started. d Initial table data sync is in progress. f Initial table data sync completed; catching up with incremental changes. s Synchronized; waiting for the main apply worker to take over. r Table is ready; applying changes in real time. COPY progress during initial sync Monitor that the initial data copy is progressing as expected. The number of rows returned should usually match the --table-sync-workers value. Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c "SELECT * FROM pg_stat_progress_copy;" Replication lag On the source using pg_replication_slots : Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c " SELECT slot_name, pg_size_pretty(pg_current_wal_flush_lsn() - confirmed_flush_lsn) AS lag FROM pg_replication_slots WHERE slot_name LIKE 'live_sync_%' AND slot_type = 'logical'; " On the target using _ts_live_sync.subscription (also shows last_error if any): Terminal window psql " $TARGET " -c " SELECT pg_size_pretty(source_flush_lsn - last_replicated_lsn) AS lag_bytes, (metrics_updated_at - last_replicated_txn_time) AS lag_duration, * FROM _ts_live_sync.subscription; " Create the connector In Tiger Console, select the target service. Click Connectors > Source Postgres Connector . Set a name for the connector (click the pencil icon). Check Set wal_level to logical and Update your credentials , then click Continue . Enter the source database credentials or a PostgreSQL connection string, then click Connect to database . Tiger Console connects and retrieves the schema. Select tables In the Select table dropdown, choose the tables to sync. Click Select tables + . Tiger Console checks each table schema and suggests a time-dimension column for hypertable conversion where possible. Click Create Connector . Tiger Console starts the connector and displays progress. Monitor Data flow: click Connectors to view the overall diagram showing connector status and data replicated.

click to view the overall diagram showing connector status and data replicated. Per-table progress: click Connectors > Source connectors , then select your connector name. Manage Edit (rename, add or remove tables): click Connectors > Source connectors , then select the connector name.

(rename, add or remove tables): click > , then select the connector name. Pause: open the three-dot menu on the right > Pause .

open the three-dot menu on the right > . Delete: pause first, then three-dot menu > Delete .

After all tables reach state r or s :

Apply policies Apply the columnstore, refresh, and retention policies saved earlier: Terminal window # From TimescaleDB source psql " $TARGET " -f columnstore_policies.sql psql " $TARGET " -f refresh_policies.sql psql " $TARGET " -f retention_policies.sql For continuous aggregates, do a full initial refresh first: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy( '<schema>.<cagg>' , start_offset => NULL , end_offset => INTERVAL '30 seconds' , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour' ); Wait for completion, then switch to production intervals: SELECT remove_continuous_aggregate_policy( '<schema>.<cagg>' ); -- Apply the saved refresh policy Update statistics Terminal window vacuumdb --analyze --verbose --jobs=8 --dbname= " $TARGET " Apply database and role settings Settings applied on the source via ALTER DATABASE ... SET or ALTER ROLE ... IN DATABASE ... SET (for example, search_path , timezone , statement_timeout , default_transaction_isolation ) are not included in pg_dump --schema-only or pg_dumpall --roles-only . If your application relies on them, generate equivalent statements from the source catalogs and apply them on the target. Both ALTER DATABASE ... SET and ALTER ROLE ... IN DATABASE ... SET settings live in pg_db_role_setting , distinguished by setrole = 0 (database-level) versus setrole != 0 (role-specific). The query below reads settings from the source and generates statements that reference the target database name. Source and target database names typically differ (for example, source migrate , target tsdb ): Terminal window # Resolve the target database name TGT_DB = $( psql " $TARGET " -t -A -c "SELECT current_database();" ) psql " $SOURCE " -t -A -v tgt_db=" $TGT_DB " << 'EOF' > db_settings.sql WITH pairs AS ( SELECT drs.setrole, r.rolname, split_part(s, '=', 1) AS guc, CASE WHEN substring(s FROM position('=' IN s) + 1) LIKE '"%"' THEN replace( substring(s FROM position('=' IN s) + 2 FOR length(s) - position('=' IN s) - 2), '""', '"') ELSE substring(s FROM position('=' IN s) + 1) END AS val FROM pg_db_role_setting drs JOIN pg_database d ON d.oid = drs.setdatabase LEFT JOIN pg_roles r ON r.oid = drs.setrole, LATERAL unnest(drs.setconfig) s WHERE d.datname = current_database() AND (drs.setrole = 0 OR (r.rolname NOT LIKE 'pg_%' AND r.rolname NOT IN ('postgres', 'tsdbadmin'))) ) SELECT CASE WHEN setrole = 0 THEN format('ALTER DATABASE %I SET %I = %L;', :'tgt_db', guc, val) ELSE format('ALTER ROLE %I IN DATABASE %I SET %I = %L;', rolname, :'tgt_db', guc, val) END FROM pairs ORDER BY setrole, guc; EOF cat db_settings.sql psql " $TARGET " -f db_settings.sql Review the generated statements before applying. Some settings (for example, shared library paths, filesystem paths, replication-specific parameters) may not apply to a managed Tiger Cloud service and should be removed.

Validate Confirm all tables are in state r or s : Terminal window psql " $TARGET " -c " SELECT state, last_error, count(*) FROM _ts_live_sync.subscription_rel GROUP BY 1, 2 ORDER BY 1, 2; " Confirm replication lag is near zero: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c " SELECT slot_name, pg_size_pretty(pg_current_wal_flush_lsn() - confirmed_flush_lsn) AS lag FROM pg_replication_slots WHERE slot_name LIKE 'live_sync_%' AND slot_type = 'logical'; " Stop write traffic to the source Stop all application writes to the source database. Then wait for replication lag to reach near zero: Terminal window psql " $SOURCE " -c " SELECT slot_name, pg_size_pretty(pg_current_wal_flush_lsn() - confirmed_flush_lsn) AS lag FROM pg_replication_slots WHERE slot_name LIKE 'live_sync_%' AND slot_type = 'logical'; " Re-run until lag is near 0 bytes. Reset sequences Important Livesync does not replicate sequence values. Skipping this step causes serial or identity columns to reuse already-existing values after cutover, resulting in primary key or unique constraint violations. copy-sequences command

Manual SQL Terminal window docker run -it --rm --name livesync-copy-sequences \ timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> copy-sequences \ --subscription <subscription_name> \ --source " $SOURCE " \ --target " $TARGET " psql "$TARGET" << 'EOF' DO $$ DECLARE rec RECORD; BEGIN FOR rec IN ( SELECT sr . target_schema AS table_schema, sr . target_table AS table_name, col . column_name , pg_get_serial_sequence( format ( '%I.%I' , sr . target_schema , sr . target_table ), col . column_name ) AS seqname FROM _ts_live_sync . subscription_rel AS sr JOIN information_schema . columns AS col ON col . table_schema = sr . target_schema AND col . table_name = sr . target_table WHERE col . column_default LIKE 'nextval(%' ) LOOP EXECUTE format ( 'SELECT setval(%L, COALESCE((SELECT MAX(%I) FROM %I.%I), 0) + 1, false);' , rec . seqname , rec . column_name , rec . table_schema , rec . table_name ); END LOOP ; END ; $$ LANGUAGE plpgsql; EOF Stop Livesync Terminal window docker stop livesync Connect application Update connection strings to point to Tiger Cloud.

After the application is fully running on Tiger Cloud:

Terminal window docker run -it --rm --name livesync-cleanup \ timescale/live-sync:<version-tag> drop \ --subscription <subscription_name> \ --source " $SOURCE " \ --target " $TARGET "

Then drop the migration user on the source.