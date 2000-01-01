Livesync replication
Migrate your entire PostgreSQL or TimescaleDB database to Tiger Cloud with near-zero downtime using Livesync
Livesync replication vs. source PostgreSQL connector: Livesync replication is a one-time migration to Tiger Cloud with a cutover at the end. For continuous ongoing replication where PostgreSQL stays the primary and Tiger Cloud acts as a logical replica, see Sync from PostgreSQL instead. Both features share the same underlying technology, but the workflows and end states differ.
The Livesync replication workflow is in early access and is not yet supported for production use. For questions or feedback, visit #livesync in the Tiger Cloud Community.
Livesync replication uses the PostgreSQL logical replication protocol to synchronize data from a source database to a Tiger Cloud service, then cut over once the target is caught up. Because it relies on the standard PostgreSQL protocol, you get compatibility, familiarity, and a broad knowledge base.
The same technology powers two distribution channels: the self-hosted Docker image (
timescale/live-sync) is commonly referred to as Livesync, and the managed Tiger Console integration is referred to as the Source PostgreSQL connector. Both produce the same migration result; this page covers both.
This page replaces the older Live migration workflow.
The migration runs in four stages:
- Schema migration: export structure from the source, apply it to the target.
- Initial data copy: bulk
COPYat 300 GB/hr to 2.2 TB/hr depending on
--table-sync-workerstuning, target bandwidth, and IOPS. Publication tables are copied in parallel; large individual tables still use a single connection. Foreign key validation is disabled during sync.
- CDC: real-time replication of ongoing changes up to 50K operations per second.
- Cutover: validate, stop sync, switch the application connection strings.
You can drive Livesync replication from the Tiger Console UI or from a self-hosted Docker container. Tiger Console supports multiple Livesync instances per service, dropdown-based schema and table selection, and live progress metadata (rows copied during initial data copy, replication lag during CDC).
Prerequisites for this procedure
To follow these steps, you'll need:
-
Source: PostgreSQL 13 or later with
wal_level = logical. The source must be a primary, not a read replica or standby.
-
Target: A Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled. Target spec should be close to the source spec for a full migration. Minimum 4 CPU / 16 GB RAM on both source and target for roughly 300 GB/hr to 2.2 TB/hr transfer.
tsdbadmincredentials.
-
Migration host: A separate machine to run the migration commands, with Docker,
psql,
pg_dump, and
vacuumdbinstalled and network access to both source and target databases.
-
An adjusted maintenance window to prevent maintenance from running during migration.
-
Environment variables for the source and target connections:
LimitationsSection titled “Limitations”
-
TimescaleDB source must be on 2.16.0 or newer if any chunk is ever compressed or decompressed during the migration. Earlier versions don't emit the decompression-boundary markers that Livesync needs to deduplicate the WAL stream, so the target ends up with duplicate records. This affects all of:
INSERTs into a chunk that the compression policy later compresses.
- Explicit
convert_to_columnstore()or
convert_to_rowstore()calls.
UPDATEor
DELETEon a compressed chunk, which decompresses, mutates, then recompresses.
The pre-2.16.0 GUC
timescaledb.enable_decompression_logrep_markersis incomplete (it doesn't cover compression policies or explicit compress/decompress) and requires PostgreSQL 14 or later to do anything.
If you can't upgrade, the practical mitigations are: keep chunks that may receive writes uncompressed (for example, the last three months), pause compression policies during the migration, or plan to re-sync affected hypertables.
-
Source setupSection titled “Source setup”
- Database parameters
Livesync requires logical replication on the source. How you enable it depends on where your source database runs.
Apply the parameters with
ALTER SYSTEM. A restart is required afterwards.
After restart, validate:
RDS and Aurora do not permit
ALTER SYSTEM. Set the parameters in a custom parameter group:
- In the RDS console, create a parameter group for your PostgreSQL major version, or edit the cluster parameter group for Aurora.
- Set:
rds.logical_replication = 1(enables
wal_level=logical)
max_wal_senders = 30
max_replication_slots = 30
wal_sender_timeout = 0
max_locks_per_transaction = 1200
-
- Attach the parameter group to your instance or cluster.
- Reboot the instance or cluster (for Aurora, reboot the writer) to apply.
Validate:
Neon manages logical replication settings through its console.
- Open the Neon Console, go to your project, then click
Settings>
Logical Replication.
- Click
Enable.
No restart or
ALTER SYSTEMis required. Validate:
Neon computes may auto-suspend on idle. For long initial copies, raise the auto-suspend timeout in
Settings>
Compute, or pick a plan that disables it.
wal_sender_timeoutcan only be changed via a Neon support case. Ask support to disable it (set to
0) or set it to a high value such as 12 hours to avoid timeouts during the initial copy of large tables.
Supabase PostgreSQL has logical replication enabled by default; no
ALTER SYSTEMor reboot is required.
Validate:
Recommended changes (apply via the Supabase custom Postgres config):
max_slot_wal_keep_size = 102400(100 GB) prevents the replication slot from being dropped during long-running transactions.
Use the direct connection string, not the connection pooler: pgBouncer doesn't support logical replication. In
Project Settings>
Database>
Connection parameters, disable
Display connection pooler.
Azure does not permit
ALTER SYSTEM. Set the parameters via the
Server parametersblade in the Azure portal, or with
az postgres flexible-server parameter set:
- Set
wal_level = logical.
- Set
max_wal_senders = 30,
max_replication_slots = 30,
wal_sender_timeout = 0,
max_locks_per_transaction = 1200.
- Save. Azure prompts to restart the server. Restart now.
Validate:
- Migration user
Create a dedicated migration user on the source:
SUPERUSERis only needed on self-hosted TimescaleDB. New hypertable chunks are created on the fly by the extension, and PostgreSQL requires the role calling
ALTER PUBLICATION ... ADD TABLEto either own the table or be a superuser. Without
SUPERUSER, chunks created during the migration won't get added to the publication and their data is skipped. If you can't grant
SUPERUSER, make
livesync_migratethe owner of every hypertable in the publication instead.Note
Azure Database for PostgreSQL: managed Azure instances don't allow creating a new
SUPERUSER. Skip the
CREATE USERstep and use the existing server administrator account instead, after granting it replication:
Then set:
If the admin lacks ownership of the application's hypertables, transfer ownership (or use
GRANT ... TO <admin_user> WITH ADMIN OPTION) before creating the publication.
Grant the migration user access to all user schemas:
Switch to this user for all subsequent steps:
Dump roles from the source and apply to the target:
Review and apply:
pg_dumpall --roles-only includes passwords (from
pg_authid), role attributes, and memberships. You may need to edit out
postgres,
tsdbadmin, and other system roles before applying to the target.
Schema migrationSection titled “Schema migration”
Choose the section matching your source database type.
- Dump and restore the schema
This dumps hypertables as regular tables. continuous aggregates are included as regular views; they are dropped and recreated properly in the continuous aggregates step.
- Create hypertables
Primary dimension
Additional dimensions (optional)
TimescaleDB generally discourages using more than one dimension. Additional dimensions carry a risk of partition explosion and prevent the use of data tiering (tiered storage requires single-dimension hypertables). Only add extra dimensions if the source explicitly uses them and you have validated the need.
- Continuous aggregates
Drop the views that
pg_dumpcreated (they are not proper continuous aggregates), then recreate them correctly:
- Columnstore
timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settingsrequires TimescaleDB 2.18.0 or later on the source.
- Save policies for later
Generate the columnstore, refresh, and retention policy scripts now, but apply them only after data sync completes (see Post-sync).
- Dump and restore the schema
- Convert tables to hypertables
Good candidates for hypertables:
- Tables with a time-based column: any column of type
TIMESTAMPTZ,
TIMESTAMP,
DATE, or
INTEGER/
BIGINT(epoch). See supported partition column types.
- Append-mostly tables: sensor readings, metrics, events, logs, or any table where rows are predominantly inserted in time order and rarely updated.
- PostgreSQL declarative partitioned tables: these can be converted directly to hypertables. Rename the partitioned table, create a regular table with the same name, then convert (see example below).
- Large tables with time-range queries: tables frequently queried with
WHERE ts > now() - interval '...'benefit most from chunk exclusion.
Convert on the target:
Primary key and unique constraints must include the partition column.
- Tables with a time-based column: any column of type
- Enable columnstore
Columnstore policies are added after data sync. See Hypercore (columnstore) for details on compression methods and configuration.
- Create continuous aggregates (optional)
- Save policies for later
Define columnstore, refresh, and retention policies now, but apply them only after data sync (see Post-sync):
Whichever source type you migrated from, finish schema migration by applying privileges.
Apply privilegesSection titled “Apply privileges”
After restoring the schema on the target, export privileges from the source and apply them to the migrated objects:
PublicationSection titled “Publication”
Create a PostgreSQL
PUBLICATION on the source. This defines what Livesync syncs. You can create more than one publication (for example, to group tables by domain), but avoid creating one per table.
Do not use
FOR ALL TABLES. It includes the
_timescaledb_catalog.* tables, and replicating those onto the target corrupts the TimescaleDB catalog there. Always list tables explicitly (
FOR TABLE ...) or scope to user schemas (
FOR TABLES IN SCHEMA <user_schema>, ...).
To sync every table across one or more user schemas (PostgreSQL 15 or later only), list the schemas explicitly and exclude the TimescaleDB ones:
To add or remove tables after creating the publication:
Publication changes are picked up only after a Livesync stop/start, or by running the
refresh-publication command:
If you have PostgreSQL declarative partitioned tables in the publication:
To selectively replicate only specific DML events (by default all
INSERT,
UPDATE,
DELETE, and
TRUNCATE are replicated):
Validate:
Replication identitySection titled “Replication identity”
Skip this section for
INSERT-only workloads.
Tables without a primary key need an explicit replica identity for
UPDATE and
DELETE replication. The query below finds such tables and generates the appropriate
ALTER TABLE statement, using a unique index if one exists, otherwise falling back to
REPLICA IDENTITY FULL.
Review the output, then pipe it to
psql "$SOURCE" to apply.
Data migrationSection titled “Data migration”
Choose one of the two approaches below.
- Start Livesync
Best practice is to run as a Docker daemon:
<version-tag>is the latest available version. See Docker Hub.
Flag Description
--publication
Publication name as created in the publication step. Repeat the flag for multiple publications.
--subscription
Name that identifies the subscription on the target.
--source
Connection string to the source PostgreSQL database.
--target
Connection string to the target Tiger Cloud service.
--table-map
(Optional) JSON mapping source tables to target tables. Repeat for multiple mappings. Example:
--table-map '{"source": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics"}, "target": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics_data"}}'
--table-sync-workers
(Optional) Number of parallel workers for initial table sync. Default: 4.
--copy-data
(Optional) Set to
falseto skip initial data copy and only replicate changes made after replication slot creation. Useful for dry-run testing. Default:
true.
- Monitor
Table sync status
Tables with errors appear as separate rows grouped by
last_error.
State Meaning
i
Initial state; table data sync not started.
d
Initial table data sync is in progress.
f
Initial table data sync completed; catching up with incremental changes.
s
Synchronized; waiting for the main apply worker to take over.
r
Table is ready; applying changes in real time.
COPY progress during initial sync
Monitor that the initial data copy is progressing as expected. The number of rows returned should usually match the
--table-sync-workersvalue.
Replication lag
On the source using
pg_replication_slots:
On the target using
_ts_live_sync.subscription(also shows
last_errorif any):
- Create the connector
- In Tiger Console, select the target service.
- Click
Connectors>
Source Postgres Connector.
- Set a name for the connector (click the pencil icon).
- Check
Set wal_level to logicaland
Update your credentials, then click
Continue.
- Enter the source database credentials or a PostgreSQL connection string, then click
Connect to database. Tiger Console connects and retrieves the schema.
- Select tables
- In the
Select tabledropdown, choose the tables to sync.
- Click
Select tables +.
- Tiger Console checks each table schema and suggests a time-dimension column for hypertable conversion where possible.
- Click
Create Connector.
Tiger Console starts the connector and displays progress.
- In the
- Monitor
- Data flow: click
Connectorsto view the overall diagram showing connector status and data replicated.
- Per-table progress: click
Connectors>
Source connectors, then select your connector name.
- Data flow: click
- Manage
- Edit (rename, add or remove tables): click
Connectors>
Source connectors, then select the connector name.
- Pause: open the three-dot menu on the right >
Pause.
- Delete: pause first, then three-dot menu >
Delete.
- Edit (rename, add or remove tables): click
Post-syncSection titled “Post-sync”
After all tables reach state
r or
s:
- Apply policies
Apply the columnstore, refresh, and retention policies saved earlier:
For continuous aggregates, do a full initial refresh first:
Wait for completion, then switch to production intervals:
- Update statistics
- Apply database and role settings
Settings applied on the source via
ALTER DATABASE ... SETor
ALTER ROLE ... IN DATABASE ... SET(for example,
search_path,
timezone,
statement_timeout,
default_transaction_isolation) are not included in
pg_dump --schema-onlyor
pg_dumpall --roles-only. If your application relies on them, generate equivalent statements from the source catalogs and apply them on the target.
Both
ALTER DATABASE ... SETand
ALTER ROLE ... IN DATABASE ... SETsettings live in
pg_db_role_setting, distinguished by
setrole = 0(database-level) versus
setrole != 0(role-specific). The query below reads settings from the source and generates statements that reference the target database name. Source and target database names typically differ (for example, source
migrate, target
tsdb):
Review the generated statements before applying. Some settings (for example, shared library paths, filesystem paths, replication-specific parameters) may not apply to a managed Tiger Cloud service and should be removed.
CutoverSection titled “Cutover”
- Validate
Confirm all tables are in state
ror
s:
Confirm replication lag is near zero:
- Stop write traffic to the source
Stop all application writes to the source database. Then wait for replication lag to reach near zero:
Re-run until lag is near 0 bytes.
- Reset sequencesImportant
Livesync does not replicate sequence values. Skipping this step causes serial or identity columns to reuse already-existing values after cutover, resulting in primary key or unique constraint violations.
- Stop Livesync
- Connect application
Update connection strings to point to Tiger Cloud.
CleanupSection titled “Cleanup”
After the application is fully running on Tiger Cloud:
Then drop the migration user on the source.
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
- Troubleshooting: common issues you may hit during migration and how to resolve them.
- Advanced topics: continuous aggregates, compressed hypertables on older TimescaleDB versions, and
GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITYcolumns.