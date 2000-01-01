Livesync replication advanced topics
Advanced Livesync replication scenarios for migrating to Tiger Cloud
Advanced scenarios for Livesync replication migrations: continuous aggregates, compressed hypertables on older TimescaleDB versions, and identity columns.
Migrating continuous aggregatesSection titled “Migrating continuous aggregates”
Livesync replicates the continuous aggregate's underlying materialization hypertable, not the view. The continuous aggregate must already exist with data on the source and be defined (empty) on the target.
- Resolve materialization hypertable names on both source and target
The
_materialized_hypertable_<N>suffix differs per environment:
- Set replica identity on the source materialization hypertable
Required when the publication replicates
UPDATE/
DELETE(the default). Continuous aggregate refreshes issue
DELETEs; without a replica identity the next refresh fails with
cannot delete from table ... because it does not have a replica identity and publishes deletes.
- Add the materialization hypertable to the publication
- Map source matview hypertable to target matview hypertable
-
Tiger Console: edit the connector, select the source
_materialized_hypertable_<N>, and set its target mapping to the target's
_materialized_hypertable_<M>.
-
Docker: add a
--table-mapentry and refresh:
-
- Do not attach a refresh policy on the target
While Livesync is running, the target continuous aggregate is kept current via replication. Attach the refresh policy on the target only after cutover.
Replica identity on compressed hypertables (older TimescaleDB)Section titled “Replica identity on compressed hypertables (older TimescaleDB)”
On older TimescaleDB versions,
ALTER TABLE ... REPLICA IDENTITY ... fails on compressed hypertables:
Newer versions accept the command directly on the hypertable and propagate it to chunks. If you can upgrade TimescaleDB on the source first, do that and skip this section.
If upgrading isn't an option, wrap the work in
timescaledb_pre_restore() /
timescaledb_post_restore() (these disable the catalog hooks that block the operation). Iterate over all chunks of the hypertable, set
REPLICA IDENTITY FULL on each, and set it on the hypertable itself so new chunks inherit:
Run as a single transaction. Dry-run on a non-production instance first.
Tables with Section titled “Tables with GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY columns”
GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY columns
CDC
UPDATE replication currently fails on target tables whose columns are defined as
GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY, because the apply worker tries to write the source value into a column that PostgreSQL forbids assigning to. Until Livesync handles this automatically, work around it by relaxing the column to
GENERATED BY DEFAULT for the duration of the migration. This does not rewrite the column or change runtime behavior for existing sequences.
- Find affected columns on the source
- Relax to
BY DEFAULTbefore migration
For each row returned above, run on both source and target:
- Restore to
ALWAYSafter cutover
After the application is running on Tiger Cloud, restore the original constraint on the target: