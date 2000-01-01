Livesync replication troubleshooting
Troubleshoot Livesync replication when migrating to Tiger Cloud
Common issues you may hit while running a Livesync replication migration to Tiger Cloud, and how to resolve them.
Section titled “_ts_live_sync.subscription_rel empty”
_ts_live_sync.subscription_rel empty
It may take up to 30 minutes for large publications before
_ts_live_sync.subscription_rel is populated. Check Docker logs:
Replay not keeping upSection titled “Replay not keeping up”
Add indexes on
UPDATE/
DELETE
WHERE-clause columns on the target. Ensure
REPLICA IDENTITY includes the partition column on hypertables.
Lag growingSection titled “Lag growing”
Scale up the target. Check for long-running transactions on the source that hold
xmin and prevent WAL cleanup:
Initial data copy is slow or target IOPS saturatedSection titled “Initial data copy is slow or target IOPS saturated”
If the target's IOPS or disk throughput is pinned during the initial data copy, the most common cause is index maintenance on the destination tables. Each non-PK index has to be updated for every
COPY'd row, which multiplies the I/O cost.
Drop the non-PK indexes on the target before the copy and recreate them after all tables reach state
r or
s. Primary-key and unique-constraint indexes must stay; Livesync uses them for
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT deduplication.
After the initial copy completes, recreate the indexes (preferably in parallel sessions for large tables):
Other knobs to consider: lower
--table-sync-workers, scale up target IOPS or CPU, or stagger heavy tables.
Restart a single tableSection titled “Restart a single table”
- Remove the table from the publication on the source
- Stop and restart Livesync to remove catalog objects for the dropped table
- Confirm removal (this should return empty)
- Truncate the table on the target
- Add the table back to the publication
- Stop and restart Livesync to begin syncing the re-added table
Restart everythingSection titled “Restart everything”
Stop Livesync, drop the subscription, truncate all target tables, then restart the container.
Failing to truncate target tables leads to duplicate-key violation errors or duplicate records on the target.