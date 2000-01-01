FAQ and troubleshooting
Troubleshooting known issues in database migrations to Tiger Cloud
Unsupported in live migrationSection titled “Unsupported in live migration”
Live migration tooling is currently experimental. You may run into the following shortcomings:
- Live migration does not yet support mutable columnstore compression (
INSERT,
UPDATE,
DELETEon data in the columnstore).
- By default, numeric fields containing
NaN/
+Inf/
-Infvalues are not correctly replicated, and will be converted to
NULL. A workaround is available, but is not enabled by default.
Should you run into any problems, please open a support request before losing any time debugging issues.
You can open a support request directly from Tiger Console, or by email to support@tigerdata.com.
Where can I find logs for processes running during live migration?Section titled “Where can I find logs for processes running during live migration?”
Live migration involves several background processes to manage different stages of
the migration. The logs of these processes can be helpful for troubleshooting
unexpected behavior. You can find these logs in the
<volume_mount>/logs directory.
Source and target databases have different TimescaleDB versionsSection titled “Source and target databases have different TimescaleDB versions”
When you migrate a self-hosted or Managed Service for TimescaleDB (MST) database to Tiger Cloud, the source database and the destination Tiger Cloud service must run the same version of TimescaleDB.
Before you start live migration:
- Check the version of TimescaleDB running on both databases
- If the version on the source is lower than your Tiger Cloud service, either downgrade or upgrade
-
Downgrade: reinstall an older version of TimescaleDB on your Tiger Cloud service that matches the source database:
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and check the versions of TimescaleDB available:
If an available TimescaleDB release matches your source database, uninstall and reinstall:Tips
You may need to reconnect to your Tiger Cloud service using
psql -Xwhen you’re creating the TimescaleDB extension.
-
Upgrade: for self-hosted databases, upgrade TimescaleDB to match your Tiger Cloud service.
-
Why does live migration log “no tuple identifier” warning?Section titled “Why does live migration log “no tuple identifier” warning?”
Live migration logs a warning
WARNING: no tuple identifier for UPDATE in table
when it cannot determine which specific rows should be updated after receiving an
UPDATE statement from the source database during replication. This occurs when tables
in the source database that receive
UPDATE statements lack either a
PRIMARY KEY or
a
REPLICA IDENTITY setting. For live migration to successfully replicate
UPDATE and
DELETE statements, tables must have either a
PRIMARY KEY or
REPLICA IDENTITY set
as a prerequisite.
Set REPLICA IDENTITY on PostgreSQL partitioned tablesSection titled “Set REPLICA IDENTITY on PostgreSQL partitioned tables”
If your PostgreSQL tables use native partitioning, setting
REPLICA IDENTITY on the
root (parent) table will not automatically apply it to the partitioned child tables.
You must manually set
REPLICA IDENTITY on each partitioned child table.
Can I use read/failover replicas as source database for live migration?Section titled “Can I use read/failover replicas as source database for live migration?”
Live migration does not support replication from read or failover replicas. You must provide a connection string that points directly to your source database for live migration.
Can I use live migration with a PostgreSQL connection pooler like PgBouncer?Section titled “Can I use live migration with a PostgreSQL connection pooler like PgBouncer?”
Live migration does not support connection poolers. You must provide a connection string that points directly to your source and target databases for live migration to work smoothly.
Can I use Tiger Cloud instance as source for live migration?Section titled “Can I use Tiger Cloud instance as source for live migration?”
Yes, but logical replication must be enabled first. Contact us to enable.
How can I exclude a schema/table from being replicated in live migration?Section titled “How can I exclude a schema/table from being replicated in live migration?”
At present, live migration does not allow for excluding schemas or tables from
replication, but this feature is expected to be added in future releases.
However, a workaround is available for skipping table data using the
--skip-table-data flag.
For more information, please refer to the help text under the
migrate subcommand.
Large migrations blockedSection titled “Large migrations blocked”
Tiger Cloud automatically manages the underlying disk volume. Due to
platform limitations, it is only possible to resize the disk once every six
hours. Depending on the rate at which you’re able to copy data, you may be
affected by this restriction. Affected instances are unable to accept new data
and error with:
FATAL: terminating connection due to administrator command.
If you intend on migrating more than 400 GB of data to Tiger Cloud, open a support request requesting the required storage to be pre-allocated in your Tiger Cloud service.
You can open a support request directly from Tiger Console, or by email to support@tigerdata.com.
Dumping and locksSection titled “Dumping and locks”
When
pg_dump starts, it takes an
ACCESS SHARE lock on all tables which it
dumps. This ensures that tables aren’t dropped before
pg_dump is able to drop
them. A side effect of this is that any query which tries to take an
ACCESS EXCLUSIVE lock on a table is blocked by the
ACCESS SHARE lock.
A number of Tiger Cloud-internal processes require taking
ACCESS EXCLUSIVE
locks to ensure consistency of the data. The following is a non-exhaustive list
of potentially affected operations:
- converting a chunk into the columnstore/rowstore and back
- continuous aggregate refresh (before 2.12)
- create hypertable with foreign keys, truncate hypertable
- enable hypercore on a hypertable
- drop chunks
The most likely impact of the above is that background jobs for retention
policies, columnstore compression policies, and continuous aggregate refresh policies are
blocked for the duration of the
pg_dump command. This may have unintended
consequences for your database performance.
Dumping with concurrencySection titled “Dumping with concurrency”
When using the
pg_dump directory format, it is possible to use concurrency to
use multiple connections to the source database to dump data. This speeds up
the dump process. Due to the fact that there are multiple connections, it is
possible for
pg_dump to end up in a deadlock situation. When it detects a
deadlock it aborts the dump.
In principle, any query which takes an
ACCESS EXCLUSIVE lock on a table
causes such a deadlock. As mentioned above, some common operations which take
an
ACCESS EXCLUSIVE lock are:
- retention policies
- columnstore compression policies
- continuous aggregate refresh policies
If you would like to use concurrency nonetheless, turn off all background jobs
in the source database before running
pg_dump, and turn them on once the dump
is complete. If the dump procedure takes longer than the continuous aggregate
refresh policy’s window, you must manually refresh the continuous aggregate in
the correct time range. For more information, consult the
refresh policies documentation.
To turn off the jobs:
To turn on the jobs:
Restoring with concurrencySection titled “Restoring with concurrency”
If the directory format is used for
pg_dump and
pg_restore, concurrency can be
employed to speed up the process. Unfortunately, loading the tables in the
timescaledb_catalog schema concurrently causes errors. Furthermore, the
tsdbadmin user does not have sufficient privileges to turn off triggers in
this schema. To get around this limitation, load this schema serially, and then
load the rest of the database concurrently.
Ownership of background jobsSection titled “Ownership of background jobs”
The
_timescaledb_config.bgw_jobs table is used to manage background jobs.
This includes custom jobs, columnstore compression policies, retention
policies, and continuous aggregate refresh policies. On Tiger Cloud, this table
has a trigger which ensures that no database user can create or modify jobs
owned by another database user. This trigger can provide an obstacle for migrations.
If the
--no-owner flag is used with
pg_dump and
pg_restore, all
objects in the target database are owned by the user that ran
pg_restore, likely
tsdbadmin.
If all the background jobs in the source database were owned by a user of the
same name as the user running the restore (again likely
tsdbadmin), then
loading the
_timescaledb_config.bgw_jobs table should work.
If the background jobs in the source were owned by the
postgres user, they
are automatically changed to be owned by the
tsdbadmin user. In this case,
one just needs to verify that the jobs do not make use of privileges that the
tsdbadmin user does not possess.
If background jobs are owned by one or more users other than the user
employed in restoring, then there could be issues. To work around this
issue, do not dump this table with
pg_dump. Provide either
--exclude-table-data='_timescaledb_config.bgw_job' or
--exclude-table='_timescaledb_config.bgw_job' to
pg_dump to skip
this table. Then, use
psql and the
COPY command to dump and
restore this table with modified values for the
owner column.
Once the table has been loaded and the restore completed, you may then use SQL to adjust the ownership of the jobs and/or the associated stored procedures and functions as you wish.
Extension availabilitySection titled “Extension availability”
There are a vast number of PostgreSQL extensions available in the wild. Tiger Cloud supports many of the most popular extensions, but not all extensions. Before migrating, check that the extensions you are using are supported on Tiger Cloud.
TimescaleDB extension in the public schemaSection titled “TimescaleDB extension in the public schema”
When self-hosting, the TimescaleDB extension may be installed in an arbitrary
schema. Tiger Cloud only supports installing the TimescaleDB extension in the
public schema. How to go about resolving this depends heavily on the
particular details of the source schema and the migration approach chosen.
TablespacesSection titled “Tablespaces”
Tiger Cloud does not support using custom tablespaces. Providing the
--no-tablespaces flag to
pg_dump and
pg_restore when
dumping/restoring the schema results in all objects being in the
default tablespace as desired.
Only one database per instanceSection titled “Only one database per instance”
While PostgreSQL clusters can contain many databases, Tiger Cloud services are limited to a single database. When migrating a cluster with multiple databases to Tiger Cloud, one can either migrate each source database to a separate Tiger Cloud service or “merge” source databases to target schemas.
Superuser privilegesSection titled “Superuser privileges”
The
tsdbadmin database user is the most powerful available on Tiger Cloud, but it
is not a true superuser. Review your application for use of superuser privileged
operations and mitigate before migrating.
Migrate partial continuous aggregatesSection titled “Migrate partial continuous aggregates”
In order to improve the performance and compatibility of continuous aggregates, TimescaleDB v2.7 replaces partial continuous aggregates with finalized continuous aggregates.
To test your database for partial continuous aggregates, run the following query:
If you have partial continuous aggregates in your database, migrate them from partial to finalized before you migrate your database.
If you accidentally migrate partial continuous aggregates across PostgreSQL versions, you see the following error when you query any continuous aggregates: