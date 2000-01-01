pgai documentation

Supercharge your PostgreSQL database with AI capabilities. Supports:

Ability to call out to leading LLMs like OpenAI, Ollama, Cohere, and more via SQL.

Built-in utilities for dataset loading and processing

All with the reliability, scalability, and ACID compliance of PostgreSQL.

Install pgai with Docker: run pgai in a container environment.

Install pgai from source: install pgai from source.

pgai model calling Section titled “pgai model calling”

Model calling allows you to call out to LLM models from SQL. This lets you leverage the power of LLMs for a variety of tasks, including classification, summarization, moderation, and other forms of data enrichment.

The following models are supported (click on the model to learn more):

Usage examples : Delayed embed: run pgai using pgai or TimescaleDB background actions. Moderate comments using OpenAI: use triggers or actions to moderate comments using OpenAI.

:

Load dataset from Hugging Face: load datasets from Hugging Face’s datasets library directly into your PostgreSQL database.

pgai operations and security Section titled “pgai operations and security”