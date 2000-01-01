Install pgai with Docker Section titled “Install pgai with Docker”

To run pgai, you need to run two containers:

A PostgreSQL instance with the pgai extension installed. A vectorizer worker that syncs your data to the database and creates embeddings (only needed if using pgai vectorizer) .

We have example docker-compose files to get you started:

docker compose for pgai - for using pgai with OpenAI and Voyage AI

docker compose for pgai with Ollama - for using pgai with Ollama running locally

If you want to run the containers by themselves, see the detailed instructions below.

Detailed instructions for running the containers Section titled “Detailed instructions for running the containers”

Run the PostgreSQL instance Section titled “Run the PostgreSQL instance”

Run the docker container. The suggested command is: docker run -d --name pgai -p 5432:5432 \ -v pg-data:/home/postgres/pgdata/data \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17 This will start a PostgreSQL instance for development purposes using a volume called pg-data for data storage. To run in production, you would need to change the password above. See the full Docker image instructions for more information. You’ll be able to connect to the database using the following connection string: postgres://postgres:password@localhost/postgres Create the pgai extension in your database: docker exec -it pgai psql -U postgres -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS ai CASCADE;"

Run the vectorizer worker Section titled “Run the vectorizer worker”