Install pgai with Docker
To run pgai, you need to run two containers:
Install pgai with DockerSection titled “Install pgai with Docker”
To run pgai, you need to run two containers:
- A PostgreSQL instance with the pgai extension installed.
- A vectorizer worker that syncs your data to the database and creates embeddings (only needed if using pgai vectorizer) .
We have example docker-compose files to get you started:
- docker compose for pgai - for using pgai with OpenAI and Voyage AI
- docker compose for pgai with Ollama - for using pgai with Ollama running locally
If you want to run the containers by themselves, see the detailed instructions below.
Detailed instructions for running the containersSection titled “Detailed instructions for running the containers”
Run the PostgreSQL instanceSection titled “Run the PostgreSQL instance”
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Run the docker container. The suggested command is:
This will start a PostgreSQL instance for development purposes using a volume called
pg-datafor data storage. To run in production, you would need to change the password above. See the full Docker image instructions for more information. You’ll be able to connect to the database using the following connection string:
postgres://postgres:password@localhost/postgres
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Create the pgai extension in your database:
Run the vectorizer workerSection titled “Run the vectorizer worker”
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Run the vectorizer worker container: