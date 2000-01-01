Install the pgai extension from source

Install the prerequisite software system-wide

PostgreSQL: Version 16 or newer is required.

Python3: if running python3 --version in Terminal returns command not found , download and install the latest version of Python3.

Pip: if running pip --version in Terminal returns command not found , install it with one of the pip supported methods.

PL/Python: follow How to install PostgreSQL 16 with plpython3u on macOS, Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, or Docker. macOS: the standard PostgreSQL brew in Homebrew does not include the plpython3 extension. These instructions show how to install from an alternate tap. Postgresql plugin for the asdf version manager: set the --with-python option when installing PostgreSQL: Terminal window POSTGRES_EXTRA_CONFIGURE_OPTIONS = --with-python asdf install postgres 16.3