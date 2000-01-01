 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

Install the pgai extension from source

Install the pgai extension from source on macOS and Linux.

Install the pgai extension from source

Section titled “Install the pgai extension from source”
Windows users

For Windows users, we recommend using the pgai Docker image to run the pgai extension. These instructions have only been tested on macOS and Linux.

To install pgai from source on a PostgreSQL server:

  1. Install the prerequisite software system-wide

    • PostgreSQL: Version 16 or newer is required.

    • Python3: if running python3 --version in Terminal returns command not found, download and install the latest version of Python3.

    • Pip: if running pip --version in Terminal returns command not found, install it with one of the pip supported methods.

    • PL/Python: follow How to install PostgreSQL 16 with plpython3u on macOS, Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, or Docker.

      macOS: the standard PostgreSQL brew in Homebrew does not include the plpython3 extension. These instructions show how to install from an alternate tap.

      • Postgresql plugin for the asdf version manager: set the --with-python option when installing PostgreSQL:

        Terminal window
        POSTGRES_EXTRA_CONFIGURE_OPTIONS=--with-python asdf install postgres 16.3

    • pgvector: follow the install instructions from the official repository. This extension is automatically added to your PostgreSQL database when you install the pgai extension.

  2. Clone the pgai repo at the latest tagged release:

    Terminal window
    git clone https://github.com/timescale/pgai.git --branch extension-0.8.0
    cd pgai

  3. Install the pgai PostgreSQL extension:

    Terminal window
    sudo just ext install
    Write access required

    The install requires write access to system-owned paths to create the following files:

    • pgai’s Python dependencies (in /usr/local/lib/pgai)
    • pgai’s extension files (ai.control and ai--*.sql) (in PostgreSQL’ extension directory, typically /usr/share/postgresql/<pg version>/extension, but configurable. Use pg_config --sharedir to determine this path.) If you would prefer to not run the install command using sudo, it must be run as a user with write access to the above paths.

    We use just to run project commands. If you don’t have just you can install the extension with:

    Terminal window
    sudo projects/extension/build.py install

  4. Connect to your database with a postgres client like psql v16 or PopSQL.

    Terminal window
    psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"

  5. Create the pgai extension:

    CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS ai CASCADE;

    The CASCADE automatically installs pgvector and plpython3u extensions.