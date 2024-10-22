Use pgai with Anthropic
This page shows you how to:
Use pgai with AnthropicSection titled “Use pgai with Anthropic”
This page shows you how to:
Configure pgai for AnthropicSection titled “Configure pgai for Anthropic”
Anthropic functions in pgai require an Anthropic API key.
In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.
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Set your Anthropic key as an environment variable in your shell:
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Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database:
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Run your AI query:
ai.anthropic_api_keyis set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions.
This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.
- List Models: list the models supported by Anthropic functions in pgai.
- Generate: generate a response to a prompt.
List modelsSection titled “List models”
List the models supported by your AI provider in pgai:
The data returned looks like:
GenerateSection titled “Generate”
Generate a response for the prompt provided:
The data returned looks like:
Tools useSection titled “Tools use”
Here is a tool_use example which you can also delegate specific tasks on your data to the AI.
Outputs:
You can run this example of tool_use in your database to extract named entities from the given text input. The extract_entities.sql is wrapping the function.
With the
anonymize_text function, you can anonymize the text by replacing
the named entities with their types.
Through the same mechanism, the summarize_article.sql
example shows how to extract structured json with the
summarize_article tool.