Use pgai with Anthropic Section titled “Use pgai with Anthropic”

This page shows you how to:

Configure pgai for Anthropic Section titled “Configure pgai for Anthropic”

Anthropic functions in pgai require an Anthropic API key.

In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.

Set your Anthropic key as an environment variable in your shell: Terminal window export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY = "this-is-my-super-secret-api-key-dont-tell" Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database: Terminal window PGOPTIONS = "-c ai.anthropic_api_key= $ANTHROPIC_API_KEY " psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Run your AI query: ai.anthropic_api_key is set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions. select ai . anthropic_generate ( 'claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object ( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Name five famous people from Birmingham, Alabama.' ) ) );

This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.

List Models: list the models supported by Anthropic functions in pgai.

Generate: generate a response to a prompt.

List the models supported by your AI provider in pgai:

SELECT * FROM ai . anthropic_list_models () ORDER BY created DESC ;

The data returned looks like:

id | name | created -----------------------------+--------------------------+------------------------ claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022 | Claude 3.5 Sonnet (New) | 2024-10-22 00:00:00+00 claude-3-5-haiku-20241022 | Claude 3.5 Haiku | 2024-10-22 00:00:00+00 claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620 | Claude 3.5 Sonnet (Old) | 2024-06-20 00:00:00+00 claude-3-haiku-20240307 | Claude 3 Haiku | 2024-03-07 00:00:00+00 claude-3-opus-20240229 | Claude 3 Opus | 2024-02-29 00:00:00+00 ... (N rows)

Generate a response for the prompt provided:

-- the following two metacommands cause the raw query results to be printed -- without any decoration \pset tuples_only on \pset format unaligned select jsonb_extract_path_text ( ai . anthropic_generate ( 'claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object ( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Name five famous people from Birmingham, Alabama.' ) ) ) , 'content' , '0' , 'text' );

The data returned looks like:

Here are five famous people from Birmingham, Alabama: 1. Condoleezza Rice - Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor 2. Courteney Cox - Actress, best known for her role as Monica Geller on the TV show "Friends" 3. Charles Barkley - Former NBA player and current television analyst 4. Vonetta Flowers - Olympic gold medalist in bobsledding, the first African American to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics 5. Carl Lewis - Olympic track and field athlete who won nine gold medals across four Olympic Games These individuals have made significant contributions in various fields, including politics, entertainment, sports, and athletics, and have helped put Birmingham, Alabama on the map in their respective areas.

Here is a tool_use example which you can also delegate specific tasks on your data to the AI.

\getenv anthropic_api_key ANTHROPIC_API_KEY SELECT jsonb_pretty( ai . anthropic_generate ( 'claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620' , jsonb_build_array( jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'John works at Google in New York. He met with Sarah, the CEO of Acme Inc., last week in San Francisco.' ) ) , _max_tokens => 4096 , _api_key => $ 1 , _tools => jsonb_build_array( jsonb_build_object( 'name' , 'print_entities' , 'description' , 'Prints extract named entities.' , 'input_schema' , jsonb_build_object( 'type' , 'object' , 'properties' , jsonb_build_object( 'entities' , jsonb_build_object( 'type' , 'array' , 'items' , jsonb_build_object( 'type' , 'object' , 'properties' , jsonb_build_object( 'name' , jsonb_build_object( 'type' , 'string' , 'description' , 'The extracted entity name.' ), 'type' , jsonb_build_object( 'type' , 'string' , 'description' , 'The entity type (e.g., PERSON, ORGANIZATION, LOCATION).' ), 'context' , jsonb_build_object( 'type' , 'string' , 'description' , 'The context in which the entity appears in the text.' ) ), 'required' , jsonb_build_array( 'name' , 'type' , 'context' ) ) ) ), 'required' , jsonb_build_array( 'entities' ) ) ) ) )::jsonb) AS result \bind :anthropic_api_key \g

Outputs:

{ "id" : "msg_013VZ3M65KQy8pnh2664YLPA" , "role" : "assistant" , "type" : "message" , "model" : "claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620" , "usage" : { "input_tokens" : 498 , "output_tokens" : 346 }, "content" : [ { "text" : "Certainly! I'll use the print_entities tool to extract the named entities from the given document. Let's proceed with the function call:" , "type" : "text" }, { "id" : "toolu_0114pK4oBxD53xdfgEBrgq73" , "name" : "print_entities" , "type" : "tool_use" , "input" : { "entities" : [ { "name" : "John" , "type" : "PERSON" , "context" : "John works at Google in New York." }, { "name" : "Google" , "type" : "ORGANIZATION" , "context" : "John works at Google in New York." }, { "name" : "New York" , "type" : "LOCATION" , "context" : "John works at Google in New York." }, { "name" : "Sarah" , "type" : "PERSON" , "context" : "He met with Sarah, the CEO of Acme Inc., last week in San Francisco." }, { "name" : "Acme Inc." , "type" : "ORGANIZATION" , "context" : "He met with Sarah, the CEO of Acme Inc., last week in San Francisco." }, { "name" : "San Francisco" , "type" : "LOCATION" , "context" : "He met with Sarah, the CEO of Acme Inc., last week in San Francisco." } ] } } ], "stop_reason" : "tool_use" , "stop_sequence" : null }

You can run this example of tool_use in your database to extract named entities from the given text input. The extract_entities.sql is wrapping the function.

SELECT * FROM detect_entities( 'John works at Timescale in New York.' ); entity_name | entity_type | entity_context -------------+--------------+-------------------------------------- John | PERSON | John works at Timescale in New York. Timescale | ORGANIZATION | John works at Timescale in New York. New York | LOCATION | John works at Timescale in New York.

With the anonymize_text function, you can anonymize the text by replacing the named entities with their types.

SELECT * FROM anonymize_text( 'John works at Timescale in New York.' ); - [ RECORD 1 ] --+------------------------------------------------ anonymize_text | :PERSON: works at :ORGANIZATION: in : LOCATION :.

Through the same mechanism, the summarize_article.sql example shows how to extract structured json with the summarize_article tool.