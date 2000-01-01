Use pgai with Cohere Section titled “Use pgai with Cohere”

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Configure pgai for Cohere Section titled “Configure pgai for Cohere”

Cohere functions in pgai require an Cohere API key.

In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.

Set your Cohere key as an environment variable in your shell: Terminal window export COHERE_API_KEY = "this-is-my-super-secret-api-key-dont-tell" Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database: Terminal window PGOPTIONS = "-c ai.cohere_api_key= $COHERE_API_KEY " psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Run your AI query: ai.cohere_api_key is set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions. select ai . cohere_chat_complete ( 'command-r-plus' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object ( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?' ) ) , seed => 42 , temperature => 0 . 0 ) -> 'message' -> 'content' -> 0 ->> 'text' ;

This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.

List the models supported by the Cohere platform. select * from ai . cohere_list_models () ; Results: name | endpoints | finetuned | context_length | tokenizer_url | default_endpoints -------------------------------+---------------------------+-----------+----------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------------------- embed-english-light-v2.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | | {} embed-english-v2.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | | {} command-r | {generate,chat,summarize} | f | 128000 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command-r.json | {} embed-multilingual-light-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-multilingual-light-v3.0.json | {} command-nightly | {generate,chat,summarize} | f | 128000 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command-nightly.json | {} command-r-plus | {generate,chat,summarize} | f | 128000 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command-r-plus.json | {chat} embed-multilingual-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-multilingual-v3.0.json | {} embed-multilingual-v2.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 256 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-multilingual-v2.0.json | {} c4ai-aya-23 | {generate,chat} | f | 8192 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/c4ai-aya-23.json | {} command-light-nightly | {generate,summarize,chat} | f | 4096 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command-light-nightly.json | {} rerank-multilingual-v2.0 | {rerank} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/rerank-multilingual-v2.0.json | {} embed-english-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-english-v3.0.json | {} command | {generate,summarize,chat} | f | 4096 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command.json | {generate} rerank-multilingual-v3.0 | {rerank} | f | 4096 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/rerank-multilingual-v3.0.json | {} rerank-english-v2.0 | {rerank} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/rerank-english-v2.0.json | {} command-light | {generate,summarize,chat} | f | 4096 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command-light.json | {} rerank-english-v3.0 | {rerank} | f | 4096 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/rerank-english-v3.0.json | {} embed-english-light-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-english-light-v3.0.json | {} (18 rows)

List the models on the Cohere platform that support a particular endpoint. select * from ai . cohere_list_models ( endpoint=> 'embed' ) ; Results name | endpoints | finetuned | context_length | tokenizer_url | default_endpoints -------------------------------+------------------+-----------+----------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------------------- embed-english-light-v2.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | | {} embed-english-v2.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | | {} embed-multilingual-light-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-multilingual-light-v3.0.json | {} embed-multilingual-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-multilingual-v3.0.json | {} embed-multilingual-v2.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 256 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-multilingual-v2.0.json | {} embed-english-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-english-v3.0.json | {} embed-english-light-v3.0 | {embed,classify} | f | 512 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/embed-english-light-v3.0.json | {} (7 rows)

List the default model for a given endpoint. select * from ai . cohere_list_models ( endpoint=> 'generate' , default_only => true); Results name | endpoints | finetuned | context_length | tokenizer_url | default_endpoints ---------+---------------------------+-----------+----------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------+------------------- command | {generate,summarize,chat} | f | 4096 | https://storage.googleapis.com/cohere-public/tokenizers/command.json | {generate} (1 row)

Tokenize text content.

select ai . cohere_tokenize ( 'command' , 'One of the best programming skills you can have is knowing when to walk away for awhile.' );

Results:

cohere_tokenize -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- {5256,1707,1682,2383,9461,4696,1739,1863,1871,1740,9397,2112,1705,4066,3465,1742,38700,21} (1 row)

Reverse the tokenize process.

select ai . cohere_detokenize ( 'command' , array [14485,38374,2630,2060,2252,5164,4905,21,2744,2628,1675,3094,23407,21] );

Results:

cohere_detokenize ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Good programmers don't just write programs. They build a working vocabulary. (1 row)

Embed content.

select ai . cohere_embed ( 'embed-english-light-v3.0' , 'if a woodchuck could chuck wood, a woodchuck would chuck as much wood as he could' , input_type => 'search_document' );

Results:

cohere_embed ------------------------------------------------------- [-0.066833496,-0.052337646,...0.014167786,0.02053833] (1 row)

Classify inputs, assigning labels.

with examples(example, label) as ( values ( 'cat' , 'animal' ) , ( 'dog' , 'animal' ) , ( 'car' , 'machine' ) , ( 'truck' , 'machine' ) , ( 'apple' , 'food' ) , ( 'broccoli' , 'food' ) ) select * from jsonb_to_recordset ( ai . cohere_classify ( 'embed-english-light-v3.0' , array ['bird', 'airplane', 'corn'] --inputs we want to classify , examples => ( select jsonb_agg(jsonb_build_object( 'text' , examples . example , 'label' , examples . label )) from examples) ) -> 'classifications' ) x(input text , prediction text , confidence float8) ;

Results:

input | prediction | confidence ----------+------------+------------ bird | animal | 0.3708435 airplane | machine | 0.343932 corn | food | 0.37896726 (3 rows)

A simpler interface to classification.

with examples(example, label) as ( values ( 'cat' , 'animal' ) , ( 'dog' , 'animal' ) , ( 'car' , 'machine' ) , ( 'truck' , 'machine' ) , ( 'apple' , 'food' ) , ( 'broccoli' , 'food' ) ) select * from ai . cohere_classify_simple ( 'embed-english-light-v3.0' , array ['bird', 'airplane', 'corn'] , examples => ( select jsonb_agg(jsonb_build_object( 'text' , examples . example , 'label' , examples . label )) from examples) ) x ;

Results:

input | prediction | confidence ----------+------------+------------ bird | animal | 0.3708435 airplane | machine | 0.343932 corn | food | 0.37896726 (3 rows)

Rank documents according to semantic similarity to a query prompt.

select x. "index" , x . relevance_score from jsonb_to_recordset ( ai . cohere_rerank ( 'rerank-english-v3.0' , 'How long does it take for two programmers to work on something?' , array [ $$Good programmers don 't just write programs. They build a working vocabulary.$$ , ' One of the best programming skills you can have is knowing when to walk away for awhile. ' , ' What one programmer can do in one month , two programmers can do in two months. ' , ' how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ' ] )->' results ' ) x("index" int, relevance_score float8) order by relevance_score desc ;

Results:

index | relevance_score -------+----------------- 2 | 0.8003801 0 | 0.0011559008 1 | 0.0006932423 3 | 2.637042e-07 (4 rows)

A simpler interface to rerank.

select * from ai . cohere_rerank_simple ( 'rerank-english-v3.0' , 'How long does it take for two programmers to work on something?' , array [ $$Good programmers don 't just write programs. They build a working vocabulary.$$ , ' One of the best programming skills you can have is knowing when to walk away for awhile. ' , ' What one programmer can do in one month , two programmers can do in two months. ' , ' how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ' ] ) x order by relevance_score desc ;

Results:

index | document | relevance_score -------+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+----------------- 2 | What one programmer can do in one month, two programmers can do in two months. | 0.8003801 0 | Good programmers don't just write programs. They build a working vocabulary. | 0.0011559008 1 | One of the best programming skills you can have is knowing when to walk away for awhile. | 0.0006932423 3 | how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? | 2.637042e-07 (4 rows)

Complete chat prompts

select ai . cohere_chat_complete ( 'command-r-plus' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object ( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?' ) ) , seed => 42 , temperature => 0 . 0 ) -> 'message' -> 'content' -> 0 ->> 'text' ;

Results: