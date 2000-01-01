Delayed embed
You may decide to combine pgai with Timescaledb Background Actions.
Delayed embedSection titled “Delayed embed”
You may decide to combine pgai with Timescaledb Background Actions.
and you can also use the
pgai extension to run background actions.
Security concernsSection titled “Security concerns”
There are some security concerns when running background actions, specially because you may need to access some external service, like OpenAI API.
You should be aware of how you’re storing your keys and how it can be accessed.
The background action should be run by a user that has the necessary permissions but it also needs to access some shared memory with the api key or receive it via payload.
If you store it in the payload, make sure you’re using a secure connection and also that your secrets are renewed frequently.
You can also setup this settings at your server level, for example, you can add a new config to the system:
If you’re running as admin, you can also use
ALTER SYSTEM to persist the configuration
directly from your session:
:warning: Remember your keys are stored in plain text in the configuration file. :warning: :warning: Remember that ALTER SYSTEM will propagate the config in the server after changing the configuration. :warning:
Delayed vector exampleSection titled “Delayed vector example”
Let’s imagine you’re receiving documents and want to process the embedings in the
background. You can use the
pgai extension to run the embedding in the
background action and store the result later.
Want to run it? Check the full script here.
First install pgvectorscale extension:
You can create a function that will be called by the background action:
This table will store the documents and their embeddings:
Let’s also use our DiskANN index to speed up the search:
Now, we’re going to build a background job with timescaledb action that will populate the embedding column with the embeddings of the contents:
:warning: Note that the api_key is being passed as a parameter to the function.
If you’re using the
ALTER SYSTEM approach, you can remove the parameter.
:warning: Remember your keys are pure text, so, they’ll also be copied as part of the payload and may be appearing in logs.
Schedule the job to run every 10 seconds:
Now you can insert a new document:
Wait at least 10 seconds and then check the table: