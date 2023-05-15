Use pgai with LiteLLM Section titled “Use pgai with LiteLLM”

This page shows you how to:

Configure pgai for LiteLLM Section titled “Configure pgai for LiteLLM”

LiteLLM provides access to AI models of multiple providers. To use a provider’s API, you must first obtain an API key for that provider.

In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.

Set your Provider API key as an environment variable in your shell: Terminal window export OPENAI_API_KEY = "this-is-my-super-secret-api-key-dont-tell" Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database: Terminal window PGOPTIONS = "-c ai.openai_api_key= $OPENAI_API_KEY " psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Run your AI query: ai.openai_api_key is set for the duration of your psql session. SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( '<provider>/<model>' , 'Hello world' , api_key_name => 'OPENAI_API_KEY' );

Note Because there is no sensible default api key name with LiteLLM, the api_key_name parameter must be specified when used with the session level parameter. If you have configured the database to have access to the provider’s API key through an appropriately-named environment variable (e.g. OPENAI_API_KEY ), then the LiteLLM client library will automatically extract it from the environment, so it is not necessary to explicitly pass the api_key_name parameter.

Generate embeddings using a specified model.

Request an embedding using a specific model: SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'openai/text-embedding-3-small' , 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom' , api_key_name => 'OPENAI_API_KEY' ); The data returned looks like: litellm_embed -------------------------------------------------------- [0.005978798,-0.020522336,...-0.0022857306,-0.023699166] (1 row)

Specify the number of dimensions you want in the returned embedding: SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'openai/text-embedding-3-small' , 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom' , dimensions => 768 , api_key_name => 'OPENAI_API_KEY' ); This only works for certain models.

Pass a user identifier: SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'openai/text-embedding-3-small' , 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom' , api_key_name => 'OPENAI_API_KEY' , extra_options => '{"openai_user" : "bac1aaf7-4460-42d3-bba5-2957b057f4a5"}' ::jsonb );

Pass an array of text inputs: SELECT * FROM ai . litellm_embed ( 'openai/text-embedding-3-small' , array ['Timescale is Postgres made Powerful', 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom'] );

The following section provides examples and notes on individual providers supported by LiteLLM.

SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'cohere/embed-english-v3.0' , 'Timescale is Postgres made Powerful' );

Note The Cohere documentation on input_type specifies that the input_type parameter is required. By default, LiteLLM sets this to search_document . The input type can be provided via extra_options , i.e. extra_options => '{"input_type": "search_document"}'::jsonb .

SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'mistral/mistral-embed' , 'Timescale is Postgres made Powerful' );

Note Mistral limits the maximum input per batch to 16384 tokens.

To get embeddings with Azure OpenAI you require these values from the Azure AI Foundry console:

deployment name

base URL

version

API key

The deployment name is visible in the “Deployment info” section. The base URL and version are extracted from the “Target URI” field in the “Endpoint section”. The Target URI has the form: https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com/openai/deployments/your-deployment-name/embeddings?api-version=2023-05-15 . In this example, the base URL is: https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com and the version is 2023-05-15 .

Obtain embeddings as follows, note that the base URL and version are configured through extra_options :

SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'azure/<deployment name here>' , 'Timescale is Postgres made Powerful' , api_key_name => 'AZURE_API_KEY' , , extra_options => '{"api_base": "<base URL here>", "api_version": "<version here">}' ::jsonb );

Huggingface inference models Section titled “Huggingface inference models”

You can use [Huggingface inference] to obtain vector embeddings. Note that Huggingface has two categories of inference: “serverless inference”, and “inference endpoints”. Serverless inference is free, but is limited to models under 10GB in size, and the model may not be immediately available to serve requests. Inference endpoints are a paid service and provide always-on APIs for production use-cases.

When using serverless inference, you can pass the additional parameter wait_for_model to force the call to block until the model has been loaded.

SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'huggingface/BAAI/bge-small-en-v1.5' , 'Timescale is Postgres made Powerful' , extra_options => '{"wait_for_model": true}' ::jsonb );

You can use LiteLLM to obtain embeddings with AWS Bedrock. LiteLLM uses boto3 under the hood, so there are multiple ways to authenticate.

The simplest method is to set the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , and AWS_REGION_NAME environment variables for the database process. Consult the [boto3 credentials documentation] for more options.

SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'bedrock/amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0' , 'Timescale is Postgres made Powerful' );

You can use LiteLLM to obtain embeddings with Vertex AI. LiteLLM uses Google Cloud Platform’s authentication under the hood, so there are multiple ways to authenticate.

The simplest method is to provide the VERTEX_PROJECT , and VERTEX_CREDENTIALS environment variables to the database process. These correspond to the project id, and the path to a file containing credentials for a service account. Consult the [Authentication methods at Google] for more options.

SELECT ai . litellm_embed ( 'vertex_ai/text-embedding-005' , , 'Timescale is Postgres made Powerful' );