Let’s say you want to moderate comments using OpenAI. You can do it in two ways:
- Using a trigger that will moderate the comment before it’s inserted or updated in the database.
- Using a background action that will moderate the comments every [N configurable] seconds.
You can get the full example in the trigger_moderate.sql file.
First, let’s create the extension and set the API key:
To set the API key, you can use the following command:
Or through PGOPTIONS in the command line:
So, let’s create table to store the comments:
Now, let’s create a function that classifies the result of the openai API.
Creating the trigger function that changes the status of the comment based on the result of the openai API.
Creating the trigger:
Testing the trigger:
Checking the results:
Background options will not be blocking your transactions, so it’s a better option for
moderating comments in a production environment and for a large number of comments.
You can get the full example in the bg_worker_moderate.sql.
For the background action, instead of the trigger, we will create a procedure
that will moderate the comments:
We’ll also create a procedure that will moderate the comments:
and schedule the job to run every 5 seconds:
The testing can be very similar:
If something does not work as expected, check out this query to filter out the error messages
from the job history from the last 10 minutes.