Let’s say you want to moderate comments using OpenAI. You can do it in two ways:

Using a trigger that will moderate the comment before it’s inserted or updated in the database. Using a background action that will moderate the comments every [N configurable] seconds.

You can get the full example in the trigger_moderate.sql file.

First, let’s create the extension and set the API key:

create extension if not exists ai cascade;

To set the API key, you can use the following command:

select set_config( 'ai.openai_api_key' , : 'OPENAI_API_KEY' , false) is not null as set_config;

Or through PGOPTIONS in the command line:

Terminal window PGOPTIONS = "-c ai.openai_api_key= $OPENAI_API_KEY " psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"

So, let’s create table to store the comments:

CREATE TABLE comments ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , body TEXT NOT NULL , created_at TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT NOW (), status TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT 'pending' );

Now, let’s create a function that classifies the result of the openai API.

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION get_moderation_status (result jsonb) RETURNS TEXT AS $$ BEGIN IF result ->> 'flagged' IS NOT NULL THEN IF result -> 'categories' ->> 'violence' then return 'violence' ; END IF ; IF result -> 'categories' ->> 'harassment' then return 'harassment' ; END IF ; IF result -> 'categories' ->> 'hate' then return 'hate' ; END IF ; IF result -> 'categories' ->> 'sexual' then return 'sexual' ; end if ; end if ; return 'approved' ; end ; $$ language plpgsql;

Creating the trigger function that changes the status of the comment based on the result of the openai API.

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION moderate_comment () RETURNS TRIGGER AS $$ declare out jsonb; BEGIN select ai . openai_moderate ( 'text-moderation-stable' , NEW . body , api_key => current_setting( 'ai.openai_api_key' , false) -- fail if setting not available ) -> 'results' -> 0 into out ; NEW . status = get_moderation_status( out ); RETURN NEW; END ; $$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;

Creating the trigger:

CREATE TRIGGER moderate_comment_trigger BEFORE INSERT OR UPDATE ON comments FOR EACH ROW EXECUTE FUNCTION moderate_comment();

Testing the trigger:

insert into comments (body) values ( 'I love the new product' ), ( 'He is an asshole' ), ( 'I want to kill them all' );

Checking the results:

table comments; id | body | created_at | status ----+-------------------------+----------------------------+------------ 1 | I love the new product | 2024 - 06 - 07 19 : 07 : 10 . 884519 | approved 2 | He is an asshole | 2024 - 06 - 07 19 : 07 : 10 . 884519 | harassment 3 | I want to kill them all | 2024 - 06 - 07 19 : 07 : 10 . 884519 | violence

Via background action Section titled “Via background action”

Background options will not be blocking your transactions, so it’s a better option for moderating comments in a production environment and for a large number of comments.

You can get the full example in the bg_worker_moderate.sql.

For the background action, instead of the trigger, we will create a procedure that will moderate the comments:

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION get_moderation_status (body TEXT , api_key TEXT ) RETURNS TEXT AS $$ DECLARE result JSONB; category TEXT ; api_key text ; BEGIN select current_setting( 'ai.openai_api_key' , false) into api_key; -- Call OpenAI moderation endpoint select ai . openai_moderate ( 'text-moderation-stable' , body, api_key => api_key) -> 'results' -> 0 into result; -- Check if any category is flagged IF result ->> 'flagged' = 'true' THEN FOR category IN SELECT jsonb_object_keys(result -> 'categories' ) LOOP IF (result -> 'categories' ->> category):: BOOLEAN THEN RETURN category; END IF ; END LOOP ; END IF ; RETURN 'approved' ; END ; $$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;

We’ll also create a procedure that will moderate the comments:

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE check_new_comments_to_moderate(job_id int , config jsonb) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $$ declare comment record; api_key text ; BEGIN RAISE NOTICE 'Executing action % with config %' , job_id, config; -- iterate over comments and moderate them api_key : = config ->> 'api_key' ; for comment in select * from comments where status = 'pending' limit 1 for update skip locked loop update comments set status = get_moderation_status( comment . body , api_key) where id = comment . id ; end loop ; END $$;

and schedule the job to run every 5 seconds:

SELECT add_job( 'check_new_comments_to_moderate' , '5 seconds' , config => format ( '{"api_key": "%s"}' , : 'OPENAI_API_KEY' )::jsonb);

The testing can be very similar:

insert into comments (body) values ( 'I love the new product' ), ( 'He is an asshole' ), ( 'I want to kill them all' );

If something does not work as expected, check out this query to filter out the error messages from the job history from the last 10 minutes.