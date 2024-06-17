Use pgai with Ollama Section titled “Use pgai with Ollama”

This page shows you how to:

Configure pgai for Ollama Section titled “Configure pgai for Ollama”

To use pgai with Ollama, Ollama must be running and network-accessible to your database.

To specify the Ollama network address, Ollama functions in pgai use the host parameter. Alternatively, the ai.ollama_host config setting can used. If you do not pass a host argument, and the ai.ollama_host config setting is missing, pgai defaults to http://localhost:11434 , and a warning is appended to the log file.

You set the network for your Ollama configuration either:

Explicitly with the host parameter: select ai . ollama_generate ( 'llama3' , 'what is the typical weather like in Alabama in June' , host => 'http://host.for.ollama:port' -- tells pgai that Ollama is running on the host when pgai is in a docker container )

Using the ai.ollama_host config parameter: At a session level: select set_config( 'ai.ollama_host' , 'http://host.for.ollama:port' , false); System-wide, add it to the postgres.conf file



When Ollama is running on the same host machine as the Docker container running pgai, the ollama host address is http://host.docker.internal:11434 .

This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.

List_models: list the models supported by Ollama functions in pgai.

Embed: generate embeddings using a specified model.

Chat_complete: generate text or complete a chat.

Generate: generate a response to a prompt

List running models: list the models currently running

List the models supported by your AI provider in pgai:

SELECT * FROM ai . ollama_list_models () ORDER BY size DESC ;

The data returned looks something like the following. However this depends on the models pulled in your Ollama instance:

name | model | size | digest | family | format | families | parent_model | parameter_size | quantization_level | modified_at ---------------+---------------+------------+------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------------+--------------+----------------+--------------------+------------------------------- llava:7b | llava:7b | 4733363377 | 8dd30f6b0cb19f555f2c7a7ebda861449ea2cc76bf1f44e262931f45fc81d081 | llama | gguf | ["llama", "clip"] | | 7B | Q4_0 | 2024-06-17 21:01:26.225392+00 llama3:latest | llama3:latest | 4661224676 | 365c0bd3c000a25d28ddbf732fe1c6add414de7275464c4e4d1c3b5fcb5d8ad1 | llama | gguf | ["llama"] | | 8.0B | Q4_0 | 2024-06-12 21:28:38.49735+00 (2 rows)

Generate embeddings using a specified model:

select ai . ollama_embed ( 'llama3' , 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom' );

The data returned looks like:

ollama_embed -------------------------------------------------------- [0.65253496,0.63268006,... 1.5451192,-2.6915514] (1 row)

Generate text or complete a chat. You specify custom parameters to the LLM using optional _options argument:

-- the following two metacommands cause the raw query results to be printed -- without any decoration \pset tuples_only on \pset format unaligned select jsonb_pretty( ai . ollama_chat_complete ( 'llama3' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'system' , 'content' , 'you are a helpful assistant' ) , jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Give a short description of what a large language model is' ) ) , chat_options => jsonb_build_object ( 'seed' , 42 , 'temperature' , 0 . 6 ) ) );

The data returned looks like:

{ "done" : true , "model" : "llama3" , "message" : { "role" : "assistant" , "content" : "A large language model (LLM) is a type of artificial intelligence designed to process and generate human-like language. It's trained on massive amounts of text data, such as books, articles, and online conversations, which allows it to learn patterns, relationships, and nuances of language.



An LLM can perform various tasks, including:



1. Natural Language Processing (NLP): understanding and generating human language.

2. Text generation: creating original text based on input prompts or topics.

3. Question answering: providing accurate answers to questions posed in natural language.

4. Sentiment analysis: determining the emotional tone or sentiment behind a piece of text.



Large language models are typically trained using deep learning algorithms, such as transformer-based architectures (like BERT, RoBERTa, and XLNet), which enable them to learn from vast amounts of data and generate coherent, context-specific responses.



These models have numerous applications in areas like:



1. Virtual assistants: providing helpful information and answering user queries.

2. Language translation: facilitating communication between people speaking different languages.

3. Content creation: generating text for articles, blog posts, or even entire books.

4. Chatbots: enabling conversational interfaces that can engage with users.



In summary, a large language model is a powerful AI tool capable of processing and generating human-like language, with applications in various industries and aspects of our lives!" }, "created_at" : "2024-06-18T19:57:09.011458Z" , "eval_count" : 278 , "done_reason" : "stop" , "eval_duration" : 8380764000 , "load_duration" : 4187544583 , "total_duration" : 12715492417 , "prompt_eval_count" : 31 , "prompt_eval_duration" : 142132000 }

You can use jsonb operators and functions to manipulate the jsonb object returned from ollama_chat_complete :

-- the following two metacommands cause the raw query results to be printed -- without any decoration \pset tuples_only on \pset format unaligned select ai . ollama_chat_complete ( 'llama3' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'system' , 'content' , 'you are a helpful assistant' ) , jsonb_build_object( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Give a short description of what a large language model is' ) ) , chat_options => jsonb_build_object ( 'seed' , 42 , 'temperature' , 0 . 6 ) ) -> 'message' ->> 'content' ;

The data returned looks like:

A large language model (LLM) is a type of artificial intelligence designed to process and generate human-like language. It's trained on massive amounts of text data, such as books, articles, and online conversations, which allows it to learn patterns, relationships, and nuances of language. An LLM can perform various tasks, including: 1. Natural Language Processing (NLP): understanding and generating human language. 2. Text generation: creating original text based on input prompts or topics. 3. Question answering: providing accurate answers to questions posed in natural language. 4. Sentiment analysis: determining the emotional tone or sentiment behind a piece of text. Large language models are typically trained using deep learning algorithms, such as transformer-based architectures (like BERT, RoBERTa, and XLNet), which enable them to learn from vast amounts of data and generate coherent, context-specific responses. These models have numerous applications in areas like: 1. Virtual assistants: providing helpful information and answering user queries. 2. Language translation: facilitating communication between people speaking different languages. 3. Content creation: generating text for articles, blog posts, or even entire books. 4. Chatbots: enabling conversational interfaces that can engage with users. In summary, a large language model is a powerful AI tool capable of processing and generating human-like language, with applications in various industries and aspects of our lives!

You can provide tools for the LLM to call using the tools parameter.

select ai . ollama_chat_complete ( 'llama3.2:1b' , $ json $[{"role": "user", "content": "What is the weather today in Birmingham, Alabama?"}]$ json $::jsonb , tools => $ json $ [ { "type" : "function" , "function" : { "name" : "get_current_weather" , "description" : "Get the current weather for a location" , "parameters" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "location" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The location to get the weather for, e.g. San Francisco, CA" }, "format" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The format to return the weather in, e.g. 'celsius' or 'fahrenheit'" , "enum" : ["celsius", "fahrenheit"] } }, "required" : ["location", "format"] } } } ] $ json $::jsonb ) -> 'message' -> 'tool_calls'

The data returned looks like:

[ { "function" : { "name" : "get_current_weather" , "arguments" : { "format" : "celsius" , "location" : "Birmingham, Alabama" } } } ]

You can force the LLM to respond with json of a particular “shape” using the response_format parameter:

select ai . ollama_chat_complete ( 'llama3.2:1b' , $ json $[{"role": "user", "content": "Ollama is 22 years old and busy saving the world. Return a JSON object with the age and availability."}]$ json $::jsonb , response_format => $ json $ { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "age" : { "type" : "integer" }, "available" : { "type" : "boolean" } }, "required" : [ "age" , "available" ] } $ json $::jsonb ) -> 'message' -> 'content' ;

The data returned looks like:

structured ----------------------------------------------- "{

\"age\": 22,

\"available\": true

}" (1 row)

Generate a response for the prompt provided:

-- the following two metacommands cause the raw query results to be printed -- without any decoration \pset tuples_only on \pset format unaligned select ai . ollama_generate ( 'llava:7b' , 'Please describe this image.' , images => array [pg_read_binary_file('/pgai/tests/postgresql-vs-pinecone.jpg')] , system_prompt => 'you are a helpful assistant' , embedding_options => jsonb_build_object ( 'seed' , 42 , 'temperature' , 0 . 9 ) ) ->> 'response' ;

The data returned looks like:

This is a digital image featuring two anthropomorphic characters that appear to be stylized animals. On the left, there's a character that looks like an elephant with boxing gloves on, ready for a fight. The elephant has large ears and eyes, and it's standing upright. On the right, there's a character that resembles a pine cone. This character is also anthropomorphic, wearing shorts, boots, and a bandana. It holds what looks like a pine cone in each hand. The background of the image suggests an indoor setting with a wooden floor, a stage with lights, and spectators in the stands. The overall atmosphere of the scene is competitive and energetic.

List running models Section titled “List running models”

You list the models currently running in Ollama with:

select * from ai . ollama_ps () ;

The data returned looks like: