Use pgai with OpenAI
This page shows you how to:
Use pgai with OpenAISection titled “Use pgai with OpenAI”
This page shows you how to:
Configure pgai for OpenAISection titled “Configure pgai for OpenAI”
To use the OpenAI functions, you need an OpenAI API key.
In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a session level parameter. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.
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Set your OpenAI key as an environment variable in your shell:
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Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database:
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Run your AI query:
ai.openai_api_keyis set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions.
This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.
- List_models: list the models supported by OpenAI functions in pgai.
- Tokenize: encode content into tokens.
- Detokenize: turn tokens into natural language.
- Embed: generate embeddings using a specified model.
- Chat_complete: generate text or complete a chat.
- Moderate: check if content is classified as potentially harmful.
List modelsSection titled “List models”
List the models supported by your AI provider in pgai:
The data returned looks like:
TokenizeSection titled “Tokenize”
To encode content and count the number of tokens returned:
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Encode content into an array of tokens:
The data returned looks like:
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Count the number of tokens generated:
The data returned looks like:
DetokenizeSection titled “Detokenize”
Turn tokenized content into natural language:
The data returned looks like:
Generate embeddings using a specified model.
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Request an embedding using a specific model:
The data returned looks like:
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Specify the number of dimensions you want in the returned embedding:
This only works for certain models.
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Pass a user identifier:
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Pass an array of text inputs:
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Provide tokenized input:
Chat completeSection titled “Chat complete”
Generate text or complete a chat:
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Have an LLM generate text from a prompt:
The data returned looks like:
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Return the content as text from a specific message in the choices array.
openai_chat_completereturns a jsonb object containing the response from the API. You can use jsonb operators and functions to manipulate the object returned. For example, the following query returns the content as text from the first message in the choices array:
The data returned looks like:
ModerateSection titled “Moderate”
Check if content is classified as potentially harmful:
The data returned looks like:
Advanced examplesSection titled “Advanced examples”
In the next examples, you will use pgai to embed, moderate, and summarize git commit history.
- Load the sample data - add git commit history sample data to your database
- Embedding - generate an embedding for each git commit
- Moderation - check the commit history and flag harmful speech in a new table
- Summarization - summarize a month of git commits in a Markdown release note
Load the sample dataSection titled “Load the sample data”
To add the advanced examples to your developer environment, in the
<pgai-repo>/docs folder:
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Connect to your database using
psql:
The following command passes your OpenAI API key as a session parameter:
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Ensure the pgai extension is enabled in your database and use \copy to load the git commit_history data to a new table in your database:
EmbeddingSection titled “Embedding”
Use the pgai extension to generate an embedding for each git commit. The embeddings are inserted into a new table:
ModerationSection titled “Moderation”
Use the pgai extension to moderate the git commit details. Any commits that are flagged are inserted into a new table. An array of the categories of harmful speech that were flagged is provided for each row. To achieve this, the following query uses jsonb operators and a jsonpath query to process the response from OpenAI:
SummarizationSection titled “Summarization”
Use the pgai extension to summarize content. In a single query, ask for a summarization of a month’s worth of git commits in the form of release notes in Markdown format. You provide one message for the system and another one for the user.
The git commits for the month are appended in text format to the user message. This query uses jsonb operators to pull out the content of the response only:
OpenAI client configurationSection titled “OpenAI client configuration”
Client configuration is supported through the
ai.openai_client_config()
function. This function generates a configuration object that can be used
across OpenAI-related functions to customize the client behavior.
The
ai.openai_client_config function accepts the following parameters:
base_url(text, optional): The base URL for the OpenAI API.
timeout_seconds(float8, optional): Request timeout in seconds. OpenAI-related functions accepts a timeout_seconds parameter that takes precedence over this value.
organization(text, optional): OpenAI organization ID.
project(text, optional): Project identifier for tracking purposes.
max_retries(int, optional): Maximum number of retry attempts for failed requests.
default_headers(jsonb, optional): Default headers to include in all requests.
default_query(jsonb, optional): Default query parameters to include in all requests.
All parameters are optional and will use their default values defined by the OpenAI python library if not provided.
For example, to set the project, and organization for OpenAI requests:
Setting the timeout and retries for OpenAI requests:
Base URL migration from versions prior to 0.9.0Section titled “Base URL migration from versions prior to 0.9.0”
Version 0.9.0 introduced a new way to configure the base URL for OpenAI requests. Previously, the base URL was passed as a separate parameter to the OpenAI functions:
Starting from version 0.9.0, the base URL is configured using the
ai.openai_client_config function:
Raw responseSection titled “Raw response”
Each OpenAI function has a variant that returns the raw API response as JSONB.
These variants accept the same arguments as their regular counterparts and are
suffixed with
_with_raw_response:
- ai.openai_list_models_with_raw_response
- ai.openai_embed_with_raw_response
- ai.openai_moderate_with_raw_response
- ai.openai_chat_complete_with_raw_response
Undocumented request paramsSection titled “Undocumented request params”
If you want to include additional parameters in a request, you can do so using the extra_query, extra_body, and extra_headers options.
These values will be passed down to the corresponding method in the OpenAI Python library and used in the same way as described in the OpenAI Python library documentation for Undocumented request params.