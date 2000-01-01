Use pgai with Voyage AI Section titled “Use pgai with Voyage AI”

This page shows you how to:

Configure pgai for Voyage AI Section titled “Configure pgai for Voyage AI”

To use the Voyage AI functions, you need a Voyage AI API key.

In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.

Set your Voyage key as an environment variable in your shell: Terminal window export VOYAGE_API_KEY = "this-is-my-super-secret-api-key-dont-tell" Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database: Terminal window PGOPTIONS = "-c ai.voyage_api_key= $VOYAGE_API_KEY " psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Run your AI query: ai.voyage_api_key is set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions. SELECT * FROM ai . voyageai_embed ( 'voyage-3-lite' , 'sample text to embed' );

This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.

Embed: generate embeddings using a specified model.

Generate embeddings using a specified model.