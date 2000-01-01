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Use pgai with Voyage AI

This page shows you how to:

Use pgai with Voyage AI

Section titled “Use pgai with Voyage AI”

This page shows you how to:

Configure pgai for Voyage AI

Section titled “Configure pgai for Voyage AI”

To use the Voyage AI functions, you need a Voyage AI API key.

In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.

  1. Set your Voyage key as an environment variable in your shell:

    Terminal window
    export VOYAGE_API_KEY="this-is-my-super-secret-api-key-dont-tell"

  2. Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database:

    Terminal window
    PGOPTIONS="-c ai.voyage_api_key=$VOYAGE_API_KEY" psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"

  3. Run your AI query:

    ai.voyage_api_key is set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions.

    SELECT * FROM ai.voyageai_embed('voyage-3-lite', 'sample text to embed');

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.

Embed

Section titled “Embed”

Generate embeddings using a specified model.

  • Request an embedding using a specific model:

    SELECT ai.voyageai_embed
    ( 'voyage-3-lite'
    , 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom'
    );

    The data returned looks like:

                          voyageai_embed
    --------------------------------------------------------
     [0.005978798,-0.020522336,...-0.0022857306,-0.023699166]
    (1 row)

  • Pass an array of text inputs:

    SELECT ai.voyageai_embed
    ( 'voyage-3-lite'
    , array['Timescale is Postgres made Powerful', 'the purple elephant sits on a red mushroom']
    );

  • Specify the input type

    The Voyage AI API allows setting the input_type to "document", or "query", (or unset). Correctly setting this value should enhance retrieval quality:

    SELECT ai.voyageai_embed
    ( 'voyage-3-lite'
    , 'A query'
    , input_type => 'query'
    );