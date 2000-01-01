Use pgai with Voyage AI
This page shows you how to:
Use pgai with Voyage AISection titled “Use pgai with Voyage AI”
This page shows you how to:
Configure pgai for Voyage AISection titled “Configure pgai for Voyage AI”
To use the Voyage AI functions, you need a Voyage AI API key.
In production, we suggest setting the API key using an environment variable. During testing and development, it may be easiest to configure the key value as a [session level parameter]. For more options and details, consult the Handling API keys document.
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Set your Voyage key as an environment variable in your shell:
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Use the session level parameter when you connect to your database:
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Run your AI query:
ai.voyage_api_keyis set for the duration of your psql session, you do not need to specify it for pgai functions.
This section shows you how to use AI directly from your database using SQL.
- Embed: generate embeddings using a specified model.
Generate embeddings using a specified model.
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Request an embedding using a specific model:
The data returned looks like:
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Pass an array of text inputs:
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Specify the input type
The Voyage AI API allows setting the
input_typeto
"document", or
"query", (or unset). Correctly setting this value should enhance retrieval quality: