Handling API keys Section titled “Handling API keys”

A number of pgai functions call out to third-party APIs which require an API key for authentication. There are a few ways to pass your API key to these functions. This document lays out the different options and provides recommendations for which option to use.

API keys are sensitive values, so we provide several ways to specify them so they can be provided securely:

Recommended ways (most secure)

Other ways

When you call a pgai function without setting api_key or api_key_name , pgai attempts to resolve the secret by using a default value for api_key_name . The default is provider-dependent:

Provider Default api_key_name Anthropic ANTHROPIC_API_KEY Cohere COHERE_API_KEY OpenAI OPENAI_API_KEY VoyageAI VOYAGE_API_KEY

Configure an API key in Timescale Cloud Section titled “Configure an API key in Timescale Cloud”

Navigate to the “AI Model API Keys” tab under “Project settings” Add a new AI Model API key, providing the name and API key Use this API key name in calls to pgai functions, like so: SELECT * FROM ai . openai_list_models (api_key_name => 'MY_API_KEY' );

Configure an API key through an environment variable available to the PostgreSQL process (self-hosted) Section titled “Configure an API key through an environment variable available to the PostgreSQL process (self-hosted)”

If you’re running PostgreSQL yourself, or have the ability to configure the runtime of PostgreSQL, you set an environment variable for the PostgreSQL process.

Configure the environment variable Section titled “Configure the environment variable”

How you configured the environment variable depends on how you are running your database. Some common examples are: Systemd, Docker, or Docker Compose.

Configure the environment variable in systemd unit Section titled “Configure the environment variable in systemd unit”

In the [Service] stanza of the Systemd unit, you add:

Environment=MY_API_KEY=<api key here>

Configure the environment variable with Docker Section titled “Configure the environment variable with Docker”

You set the environment variable with the -e parameter to docker run :

Terminal window docker run -e MY_API_KEY=<api key here> ... timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17

Configure the environment variable with Docker Compose Section titled “Configure the environment variable with Docker Compose”

You set the environment variable in the environment parameter of your database:

name : pgai services : db : image : timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17 environment : MY_API_KEY : <api key here> ...

Use the name of the environment variable in calls to pgai Section titled “Use the name of the environment variable in calls to pgai”

SELECT * FROM ai . openai_list_models (api_key_name => 'MY_API_KEY' );

Configure an API key for an interactive psql session Section titled “Configure an API key for an interactive psql session”

To use a session level parameter when connecting to your database with psql to run your AI queries:

Set the api key as an environment variable in your shell: Terminal window export MY_API_KEY = "this-is-my-super-secret-api-key-dont-tell" Use the session-level parameter when you connect to your database: Terminal window PGOPTIONS = "-c ai.my_api_key= $MY_API_KEY " psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Run your AI query: SELECT * FROM ai . voyageai_embed ( 'voyage-3-lite' , 'sample text to embed' , api_key_name => 'my_api_key' );

Provide the api key directly with the api_key function parameter Section titled “Provide the api key directly with the api_key function parameter”

Warning Passing the api_key parameter to a pgai function as text results in the value being printed into the PostgreSQL logs. This could expose your API key. Instead, we recommend passing the api_key parameter as a bind variable.