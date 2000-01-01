Handling API keys
A number of pgai functions call out to third-party APIs which require an API
Handling API keysSection titled “Handling API keys”
A number of pgai functions call out to third-party APIs which require an API key for authentication. There are a few ways to pass your API key to these functions. This document lays out the different options and provides recommendations for which option to use.
API keys are sensitive values, so we provide several ways to specify them so they can be provided securely:
Recommended ways (most secure)
- If you are using Timescale Cloud, we recommend that you configure an API key in Timescale Cloud.
- If you are self-hosting, you can configure an API key through an environment variable available to the PostgreSQL process
Other ways
- You can configure the api key for an interactive a psql session.
- You can provide the api key directly with the
api_keyfunction parameter.
When you call a pgai function without setting
api_key or
api_key_name, pgai
attempts to resolve the secret by using a default value for
api_key_name. The
default is provider-dependent:
|Provider
|Default
api_key_name
|Anthropic
|ANTHROPIC_API_KEY
|Cohere
|COHERE_API_KEY
|OpenAI
|OPENAI_API_KEY
|VoyageAI
|VOYAGE_API_KEY
Configure an API key in Timescale CloudSection titled “Configure an API key in Timescale Cloud”
-
Navigate to the “AI Model API Keys” tab under “Project settings”
-
Add a new AI Model API key, providing the name and API key
-
Use this API key name in calls to pgai functions, like so:
Configure an API key through an environment variable available to the PostgreSQL process (self-hosted)Section titled “Configure an API key through an environment variable available to the PostgreSQL process (self-hosted)”
If you’re running PostgreSQL yourself, or have the ability to configure the runtime of PostgreSQL, you set an environment variable for the PostgreSQL process.
Configure the environment variableSection titled “Configure the environment variable”
How you configured the environment variable depends on how you are running your database. Some common examples are: Systemd, Docker, or Docker Compose.
Configure the environment variable in systemd unitSection titled “Configure the environment variable in systemd unit”
In the
[Service] stanza of the Systemd unit, you add:
Configure the environment variable with DockerSection titled “Configure the environment variable with Docker”
You set the environment variable with the
-e parameter to
docker run:
Configure the environment variable with Docker ComposeSection titled “Configure the environment variable with Docker Compose”
You set the environment variable in the
environment parameter of your
database:
Use the name of the environment variable in calls to pgaiSection titled “Use the name of the environment variable in calls to pgai”
Configure an API key for an interactive psql sessionSection titled “Configure an API key for an interactive psql session”
To use a session level parameter when connecting to your database with psql to run your AI queries:
-
Set the api key as an environment variable in your shell:
-
Use the session-level parameter when you connect to your database:
-
Run your AI query:
Provide the api key directly with the Section titled “Provide the api key directly with the api_key function parameter”
api_key function parameter
Passing the
api_key parameter to a pgai function as text results in the value being printed into the PostgreSQL logs. This could expose your API key. Instead, we recommend passing the
api_key parameter as a bind variable.
-
Set the API key as an environment variable in your shell:
-
Connect to your database and set your api key as a psql variable:
Your API key is now available as a psql variable named
my_api_keyin your psql session.
You can also log into the database, then set
my_api_keyusing the
\getenvmetacommand:
-
Pass your API key to your parameterized query: