Load dataset from Hugging Face Section titled “Load dataset from Hugging Face”

The ai.load_dataset function allows you to load datasets from Hugging Face’s datasets library directly into your PostgreSQL database.

select ai . load_dataset ( 'squad' ); select * from squad limit 10 ;

Name Type Default Required Description name text - ✔ The name of the dataset on Hugging Face (e.g., ‘squad’, ‘glue’, etc.) config_name text - ✖ The specific configuration of the dataset to load. See Hugging Face documentation for more information. split text - ✖ The split of the dataset to load (e.g., ‘train’, ‘test’, ‘validation’). Defaults to all splits. schema_name text ’public’ ✖ The PostgreSQL schema where the table will be created table_name text - ✖ The name of the table to create. If null, will use the dataset name if_table_exists text ’error’ ✖ Behavior when table exists: ‘error’ (raise error), ‘append’ (add rows), ‘drop’ (drop table and recreate) field_types jsonb - ✖ Custom PostgreSQL data types for columns as a JSONB dictionary from name to type. batch_size int 5000 ✖ Number of rows to insert in each batch max_batches int null ✖ Maximum number of batches to load. Null means load all kwargs jsonb - ✖ Additional arguments passed to the Hugging Face dataset loading function

Returns the number of rows loaded into the database (bigint).

Using multiple transactions Section titled “Using multiple transactions”

The ai.load_dataset function loads all data in a single transaction. However, to load large dataset, it is sometimes useful to use multiple transactions. For this purpose, we provide the ai.load_dataset_multi_txn procedure. That procedure is similar to ai.load_dataset , but it allows you to specify the number of batches between commits using the commit_every_n_batches parameter.

CALL ai . load_dataset_multi_txn ( 'squad' , commit_every_n_batches => 10 );

Basic usage - Load the entire ‘squad’ dataset:

SELECT ai . load_dataset ( 'squad' );

The data is loaded into a table named squad .

Load a small subset of the ‘squad’ dataset:

SELECT ai . load_dataset ( 'squad' , batch_size => 100 , max_batches => 1 );

Load the entire ‘squad’ dataset using multiple transactions:

CALL ai . load_dataset_multi_txn ( 'squad' , commit_every_n_batches => 100 );

Load specific configuration and split:

SELECT ai . load_dataset ( name => 'glue' , config_name => 'mrpc' , split => 'train' );

Load with custom table name and field types:

SELECT ai . load_dataset ( name => 'glue' , config_name => 'mrpc' , table_name => 'mrpc' , field_types => '{"sentence1": "text", "sentence2": "text"}' ::jsonb );

Pre-create the table and load data into it:

CREATE TABLE squad ( id TEXT , title TEXT , context TEXT , question TEXT , answers JSONB ); SELECT ai . load_dataset ( name => 'squad' , table_name => 'squad' , if_table_exists => 'append' );