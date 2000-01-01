Load dataset from Hugging Face
The ai.loaddataset function allows you to load datasets from Hugging Face's datasets library directly into your PostgreSQL database.
Load dataset from Hugging FaceSection titled “Load dataset from Hugging Face”
The
ai.load_dataset function allows you to load datasets from Hugging Face’s datasets library directly into your PostgreSQL database.
Example usageSection titled “Example usage”
ParametersSection titled “Parameters”
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|name
|text
|-
|✔
|The name of the dataset on Hugging Face (e.g., ‘squad’, ‘glue’, etc.)
|config_name
|text
|-
|✖
|The specific configuration of the dataset to load. See Hugging Face documentation for more information.
|split
|text
|-
|✖
|The split of the dataset to load (e.g., ‘train’, ‘test’, ‘validation’). Defaults to all splits.
|schema_name
|text
|’public’
|✖
|The PostgreSQL schema where the table will be created
|table_name
|text
|-
|✖
|The name of the table to create. If null, will use the dataset name
|if_table_exists
|text
|’error’
|✖
|Behavior when table exists: ‘error’ (raise error), ‘append’ (add rows), ‘drop’ (drop table and recreate)
|field_types
|jsonb
|-
|✖
|Custom PostgreSQL data types for columns as a JSONB dictionary from name to type.
|batch_size
|int
|5000
|✖
|Number of rows to insert in each batch
|max_batches
|int
|null
|✖
|Maximum number of batches to load. Null means load all
|kwargs
|jsonb
|-
|✖
|Additional arguments passed to the Hugging Face dataset loading function
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
Returns the number of rows loaded into the database (bigint).
Using multiple transactionsSection titled “Using multiple transactions”
The
ai.load_dataset function loads all data in a single transaction. However, to load large dataset, it is sometimes useful to use multiple transactions.
For this purpose, we provide the
ai.load_dataset_multi_txn procedure. That procedure is similar to
ai.load_dataset, but it allows you to specify the number of batches between commits
using the
commit_every_n_batches parameter.
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
- Basic usage - Load the entire ‘squad’ dataset:
The data is loaded into a table named
squad.
- Load a small subset of the ‘squad’ dataset:
- Load the entire ‘squad’ dataset using multiple transactions:
- Load specific configuration and split:
- Load with custom table name and field types:
- Pre-create the table and load data into it:
- The function requires an active internet connection to download datasets from Hugging Face.
- Large datasets may take significant time to load depending on size and connection speed.
- The function automatically maps Hugging Face dataset types to appropriate PostgreSQL data types unless overridden by
field_types.