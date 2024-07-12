Semantic catalog

Text-to-SQL is a natural language processing technology that converts questions made in human language into SQL queries that you execute in relational databases such as PostgreSQL. Text-to-SQL is a tool that enables non-technical users to interact with data and database systems using everyday language in the place of complex SQL syntax.

Want to jump right in? Section titled “Want to jump right in?”

See How do I get started?

Why can’t we just ask an LLM to write the query?

The main problem is database schemas by themselves are often missing the context that would be necessary to answer a question. For example, is the orders table referring to customer orders or purchase orders?

table referring to customer orders or purchase orders? LLMs are non-deterministic and unpredictable

They hallucinate tables, columns, and logic

Yet precision is critical when querying real data

Small errors can break trust in production systems

Okay, what if we give it the full context of the database? We could dump the entire schema to the LLM prompt, add comments and some sample data. But even that may not work because the schema may miss crucial context about business logic and table/column names may not have enough semantic context to allow the LLM to make good decisions. And, as schemas get larger, this approach will consume too many tokens, too much time, and risks leading the LLM astray with irrelevant details.

How do you write a SQL query? Section titled “How do you write a SQL query?”

How do human experts approach writing SQL?

Understand the question being asked, the intent

Explore the database structure: schemas (DDL), comments

Inspect the data: sample rows, distributions, NULL patterns

Infer meaning from data patterns (e.g. deleted_at IS NULL means the row is “active”)

Combine all of the above with context about the company: business rules, logic, etc.

Look at the application code and logic.

Ask other teammates for information.

LLMs are capable of writing valid SQL syntax without further training on the SQL language. However, knowing SQL is not enough to author queries that accurately answer business questions.

What does an LLM need to replicate the human expert?

The intent: the user’s natural language question.

The structure: access to DDL and descriptions.

The data semantics: sample rows and facts to ground meaning.

The validators: tools to check syntax, object existence, and logical coherence.

And then a way to bridge syntax with semantics.

LLMs know the language. The postgres catalog contains the definitions of the schema and data. The semantic catalog acts as a bridge between the structural definitions and a human-level understanding in natural language. Furthermore, the semantic catalog leverages the PostgreSQL planner to validate the queries written by the LLM.

For demanding applications, we use the semantic catalog to include only the schema and sample data that is relevant to the question posed. This light-touch solution reduces the number of tokens consumed and avoids introducing irrelevant details to the LLM.

Even with the perfect context, an LLM may hallucinate tables, columns, functions, etc. creating an invalid SQL query. By automatically running EXPLAIN on the generated SQL, we utilize the realtime state of the database to verify the query. If the query is invalid, EXPLAIN returns detailed error information that is fed back to the LLM with a prompt for correction.

Creating an agent that can write accurate queries Section titled “Creating an agent that can write accurate queries”

We need two tools to create an LLM agent that can write SQL:

“search for more context” “provide a SQL statement”

The LLM “knows” whether it has enough information to answer confidently, and if it doesn’t have enough, it knows where the gaps in context are. Giving it a tool to search with allows it to agentically build the context it needs.

When the LLM provides a SQL statement, we automatically validate it, checking the work of a non-deterministic LLM with a deterministic planner. We do this using PostgreSQL’s EXPLAIN statement, where we ask the database to return a query plan. That plan gives us:

Syntax validation : Did the query parse correctly?

: Did the query parse correctly? Object validation : Do all referenced schemas, tables, columns, views, procedures, exist

: Do all referenced schemas, tables, columns, views, procedures, exist Estimated cost: How many rows are expected to be scanned? What operations will be performed?

This is performed against your actual database via its actual query planner. So, it’s the ground truth and prevents hallucinations. But because we’re just doing query planning, rather than query execution, it’s both inexpensive and safe.

As pseudocode:

1. Get user question 2. Find related context (RAG) 3. Ask the LLM to either: a. Respond with a SQL query GOTO: 4 b. Respond with search parameters for more context GOTO: 2 4. Validate the SQL query with `EXPLAIN` a. If valid RETURN SQL query b. If NOT valid Append error info to the prompt and GOTO: 3

Or as a diagram:

--- title: Generate SQL --- flowchart TB Z[User Question] A[Embed Search Prompt] B[Find Context] E[Render LLM Prompt] F[LLM] G[*Provide New Search Prompts] H[*Provide SQL Answer] I[Validate with EXPLAIN] J[Return SQL] Z-->A A-->B B-->E E-->F F-->|Context is insufficient|G G-->A F-->|Context is sufficient|H H-->I I-->|SQL is invalid|F I-->|SQL is valid|J

* items are tools called by the LLM

BUT how do we find context?

The semantic catalog: how we provide context Section titled “The semantic catalog: how we provide context”

A semantic catalog is a comprehensive knowledge repository that bridges the gap between natural language and database structures. The term semantic refers to the meaning or interpretation of language and symbols, focusing on the relationships between words, phrases, and concepts rather than just their literal definitions. The semantic catalog is a layer that enriches raw database objects with meaningful context that natural language processing models can leverage.

The semantic catalog consists of the following components:

Database objects : with natural language descriptions that provide human-readable context for technical elements such as tables, columns, and functions. This mapping helps the system understand what users mean when they reference business concepts rather than technical database terms.

: with natural language descriptions that provide human-readable context for technical elements such as tables, columns, and functions. This mapping helps the system understand what users mean when they reference business concepts rather than technical database terms. SQL examples : paired with natural language descriptions that demonstrate how specific questions translate into query structures.

: paired with natural language descriptions that demonstrate how specific questions translate into query structures. Facts: expressed as natural language statements about the dataset/schema, facts provide additional domain knowledge that might not be explicitly encoded in the database structure but is crucial for understanding user intent.

We generate vector embeddings of the database objects, sql examples, and facts. With these embeddings, your semantic catalog enables vector similarity searches that can retrieve relevant context when processing new queries. This retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) approach ensures that when constructing SQL queries from natural language inputs, the agent has access to the most pertinent information about your database structure, usage patterns, and domain knowledge.

What does the context “look like”? Section titled “What does the context “look like”?”

LLMs operate on text. We have to render the relevant context from the semantic catalog to present it to the LLM. It turns out that SQL is the perfect format for this! LLMs are already extensively trained on the SQL language, and there is no more precise way to describe database contents. We can describe structures, semantic descriptions, and sample data all with SQL.

Below is an example of the rendering we provide for a table.

<table id = "76" > CREATE TABLE postgres_air .flight ( flight_id integer NOT NULL nextval( 'postgres_air.flight_flight_id_seq' ::regclass) , flight_no text NOT NULL , scheduled_departure timestamp with time zone NOT NULL , scheduled_arrival timestamp with time zone NOT NULL , departure_airport character ( 3 ) NOT NULL , arrival_airport character ( 3 ) NOT NULL , status text NOT NULL , aircraft_code character ( 3 ) NOT NULL , actual_departure timestamp with time zone , actual_arrival timestamp with time zone , update_ts timestamp with time zone ); ALTER TABLE postgres_air . flight ADD CONSTRAINT flight_pkey PRIMARY KEY (flight_id); ALTER TABLE postgres_air . flight ADD CONSTRAINT aircraft_code_fk FOREIGN KEY (aircraft_code) REFERENCES postgres_air . aircraft (code); ALTER TABLE postgres_air . flight ADD CONSTRAINT arrival_airport_fk FOREIGN KEY (arrival_airport) REFERENCES postgres_air . airport (airport_code); ALTER TABLE postgres_air . flight ADD CONSTRAINT departure_airport_fk FOREIGN KEY (departure_airport) REFERENCES postgres_air . airport (airport_code); COMMENT ON TABLE postgres_air . flight IS $$The flight table tracks scheduled and actual flight details, including timing, status , airports, and aircraft used.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .flight_id IS $$A unique identifier for each flight.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .flight_no IS $$The flight number assigned to the flight.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .scheduled_departure IS $$Scheduled departure time for the flight.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .scheduled_arrival IS $$Scheduled arrival time for the flight.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .departure_airport IS $$IATA code of the departure airport.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .arrival_airport IS $$IATA code of the arrival airport.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight . status IS $$The status of the flight, such as 'Delayed' or 'On Time.' $$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .aircraft_code IS $$Aircraft code identifying the model used for the flight.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .actual_departure IS $$The actual time of departure, if available.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .actual_arrival IS $$The actual time of arrival, if available.$$; COMMENT ON COLUMN postgres_air . flight .update_ts IS $$ Timestamp of the last update to the flight record.$$; COPY ( SELECT * FROM "postgres_air" . "flight" LIMIT 3 ) TO STDOUT WITH (FORMAT TEXT , HEADER true); /* flight_id flight_no scheduled_departure scheduled_arrival departure_airport arrival_airport status aircraft_code actual_departure actual_arrival update_ts 181960 4946 2024-07-12 15:05:00+00 2024-07-12 15:55:00+00 MEX MLM Delayed CR2 2024-07-12 17:06:43.32+00 2024-07-12 15:46:30.24+00 2024-07-12 15:45:43.32+00 203092 2167 2024-07-16 00:35:00+00 2024-07-16 07:35:00+00 IAD DUB Delayed 773 2024-07-16 02:37:35.52+00 2024-07-16 07:32:35.64+00 2024-07-16 01:09:35.52+00 203296 2941 2024-07-21 17:25:00+00 2024-07-21 19:05:00+00 ORD ICT Delayed 773 2024-07-21 19:28:52.2+00 2024-07-21 18:56:11.52+00 2024-07-21 18:12:52.2+00 */ </table>

The library can automatically generate descriptions of database objects

The contents of a semantic catalog can be exported to and imported from YAML

You can search the semantic catalog using natural language prompts

You can install the semantic catalog in a different database from the one you are generating SQL statements for.

You can manage multiple, independent semantic catalogs in a single database.

For A/B testing, you can create multiple embedding configurations on a single semantic catalog.