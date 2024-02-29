Semantic catalog CLI reference Section titled “Semantic catalog CLI reference”

The pgai semantic catalog feature provides a comprehensive command-line interface for managing semantic catalogs that enable natural language to SQL functionality. This document provides detailed information about each CLI command, their usage, and their purpose in the text-to-SQL workflow.

The semantic catalog CLI commands are accessed through the pgai semantic-catalog command group. Each command serves a specific purpose in the workflow of creating, managing, and using semantic catalogs for natural language database interactions.

Describe - Generate natural language descriptions of database objects Create - Create a new semantic catalog with embedding configuration Import - Import descriptions into the semantic catalog Vectorize - Generate embeddings for semantic search capabilities Search - Perform semantic searches to find relevant database objects Generate SQL - Generate SQL statements from natural language prompts

A semantic catalog is used to describe and generate SQL for a postgres database. The semantic catalog itself is also stored in a postgres database. It can be colocated with the database being described, or it can be stored in a separate database.

We refer to the database being described as the target database . We use the -d or --db-url argument or the TARGET_DB environment variable to specify this postgres connection string.

The database containing the semantic catalog is the catalog database . We use the -c or --catalog-db-url argument or the CATALOG_DB environment variable to specify this postgres connection string.

Some commands only need a connection to one database or the other. Some commands need a connection to both databases.

If you store the semantic catalog in the target database, you can specify just the target database connection string ( -d , --db-url or TARGET_DB ) and omit the catalog database connection string.

Purpose: Automatically generate natural language descriptions for database objects using AI.

This command connects to a database, analyzes its schema, and uses a large language model to create human-readable descriptions of tables, views, procedures, and other database objects. These descriptions form the foundation of your semantic catalog.

The command creates or appends to a YAML file. You may review and edit the descriptions. The file can be imported into a semantic catalog with the import command.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog describe [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -d, --db-url Database connection URL Required TARGET_DB -m, --model LLM model for generating descriptions openai:gpt-4.1 -f, --yaml-file Output YAML file path stdout --include-schema Regex pattern to include schemas --exclude-schema Regex pattern to exclude schemas --include-table Regex pattern to include tables --exclude-table Regex pattern to exclude tables --include-view Regex pattern to include views --exclude-view Regex pattern to exclude views --include-proc Regex pattern to include procedures --exclude-proc Regex pattern to exclude procedures --include-extension Extension names to include objects from -a, --append Append to output file instead of overwriting false --sample-size Number of sample rows per table/view 3 --batch-size Objects to process per LLM request 5 --request-limit Maximum LLM requests (cost control) --total-tokens-limit Maximum LLM tokens (cost control) --dry-run List objects without describing them false -q, --quiet Suppress progress messages false

Terminal window # Generate descriptions for all objects in a database pgai semantic-catalog describe -f descriptions.yaml # Only include specific schemas and exclude system objects pgai semantic-catalog describe \ --include-schema "public|app_.*" \ --exclude-schema "pg_.*|information_schema" \ -f descriptions.yaml # Use a different model with cost controls pgai semantic-catalog describe \ --model anthropic:claude-3-sonnet-20240229 \ --request-limit 100 \ --total-tokens-limit 50000 \ -f descriptions.yaml # Dry run to see what would be processed pgai semantic-catalog describe --dry-run

When to use Section titled “When to use”

Starting a new text-to-SQL project with an existing database

Adding new database objects that need descriptions

Refreshing descriptions after significant schema changes

Creating documentation for database objects

Purpose: Create a new semantic catalog with an embedding configuration.

This command initializes a semantic catalog in your database and sets up the necessary embedding configuration for generating vector embeddings. The catalog requires at least one embedding configuration to enable semantic search.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog create [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL CATALOG_DB or TARGET_DB -n, --catalog-name Name for the semantic catalog default -e, --embed-config Name for the embedding configuration -p, --provider Embedding provider openai -m, --model Embedding model text-embedding-3-small -v, --vector-dimensions Vector dimensions 1536 --base-url Custom base URL for embedding provider --api-key-name Environment variable containing API key

Supported providers and models Section titled “Supported providers and models”

OpenAI (requires API key):

text-embedding-3-small (1536 dimensions)

(1536 dimensions) text-embedding-3-large (3072 dimensions)

(3072 dimensions) text-embedding-ada-002 (1536 dimensions)

Ollama (local inference):

nomic-embed-text

mxbai-embed-large

Any embedding model available in your Ollama instance

Sentence Transformers (local inference):

all-MiniLM-L6-v2

all-mpnet-base-v2

Any model from Hugging Face sentence-transformers

Terminal window # Create a catalog with OpenAI embeddings (default) pgai semantic-catalog create # Create a catalog with custom name and embedding configuration pgai semantic-catalog create \ --catalog-name "production_catalog" \ --embed-config "openai_embeddings" # Create a catalog with Ollama (local model) pgai semantic-catalog create \ --provider ollama \ --model nomic-embed-text \ --vector-dimensions 768 # Create a catalog with custom OpenAI base URL pgai semantic-catalog create \ --provider openai \ --base-url "https://api.openai.com/v1" \ --api-key-name "CUSTOM_OPENAI_KEY"

When to use Section titled “When to use”

Setting up your first semantic catalog

Creating separate catalogs for different environments (dev, staging, prod)

Setting up A/B testing with different embedding configurations

Migrating to a new embedding provider or model

Purpose: Import database object descriptions from a YAML file into a semantic catalog.

This command reads descriptions (typically generated by the describe command) from a YAML file and loads them into your semantic catalog. After importing, it will automatically generate embeddings for the imported items.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog import [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -d, --db-url Target database connection URL Required TARGET_DB -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL CATALOG_DB -f, --yaml-file Input YAML file path stdin -n, --catalog-name Semantic catalog name default -e, --embed-config Embedding configuration to vectorize All configs -b, --batch-size Embeddings per batch

Terminal window # Import from a YAML file pgai semantic-catalog import -f descriptions.yaml # Import to a specific catalog and vectorize only a specific embedding config pgai semantic-catalog import \ -f descriptions.yaml \ --catalog-name "my_catalog" \ --embed-config "openai_embeddings" # Import from stdin cat descriptions.yaml | pgai semantic-catalog import # Import with custom batch size for vectorization pgai semantic-catalog import \ -f descriptions.yaml \ --batch-size 16

When to use Section titled “When to use”

Loading initial descriptions into a new semantic catalog

Updating descriptions after running the describe command

command Migrating descriptions between environments

Restoring a semantic catalog from backup

Purpose: Generate vector embeddings for items in the semantic catalog.

This command processes database objects, SQL examples, and facts in your semantic catalog that don’t yet have embeddings and generates vector representations using your configured embedding provider. These embeddings enable semantic search capabilities.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog vectorize [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL CATALOG_DB or TARGET_DB -n, --catalog-name Semantic catalog name default -e, --embed-config Embedding configuration to use All configs -b, --batch-size Items per vectorization batch 32

Terminal window # Vectorize all items using all embedding configurations pgai semantic-catalog vectorize # Vectorize using a specific embedding configuration pgai semantic-catalog vectorize --embed-config "openai_embeddings" # Vectorize with custom batch size pgai semantic-catalog vectorize --batch-size 16 # Vectorize a specific catalog pgai semantic-catalog vectorize --catalog-name "production_catalog"

When to use Section titled “When to use”

After importing new descriptions into the catalog

When adding a new embedding configuration to existing data

Regenerating embeddings after model updates

Processing items that failed during initial vectorization

Purpose: Search the semantic catalog using natural language queries.

This command performs semantic search across database objects, SQL examples, and facts using natural language. It’s useful for exploring your database schema, finding relevant examples, and understanding what data is available.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog search [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -d, --db-url Target database connection URL Required TARGET_DB -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL CATALOG_DB -n, --catalog-name Semantic catalog name default -e, --embed-config Embedding configuration to use First available -p, --prompt Natural language search query Required -s, --sample-size Sample rows per table/view 3 --render Show formatted results for LLM prompts false

Terminal window # Search for user-related objects pgai semantic-catalog search --prompt "user accounts and profiles" # Search with specific question pgai semantic-catalog search --prompt "How are orders related to customers?" # Search and see how results would be rendered for LLM pgai semantic-catalog search \ --prompt "product inventory and stock levels" \ --render # Search with more sample data pgai semantic-catalog search \ --prompt "sales data" \ --sample-size 5

When to use Section titled “When to use”

Exploring unfamiliar database schemas

Finding relevant tables for a specific business question

Discovering existing SQL examples for similar queries

Understanding relationships between database objects

Testing the quality of your semantic catalog

Purpose: Generate SQL statements from natural language prompts using the semantic catalog.

This is the primary command for text-to-SQL functionality. It uses the semantic catalog to find relevant context and generates SQL statements that answer your natural language questions.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -d, --db-url Target database connection URL Required TARGET_DB -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL CATALOG_DB -m, --model LLM model for SQL generation openai:gpt-4.1 -n, --catalog-name Semantic catalog name default -e, --embed-config Embedding configuration to use First available -p, --prompt Natural language query Required --iteration-limit Maximum refinement attempts 5 -s, --sample-size Sample rows per table/view 3 --request-limit Maximum LLM requests --total-tokens-limit Maximum LLM tokens --print-messages Show LLM conversation false --print-usage Show token usage false --print-query-plan Show query execution plan false --save-final-prompt Save final LLM prompt to file

Terminal window # Generate SQL for a simple question pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql \ --prompt "Find all users who signed up last month" # Use a specific model with debugging enabled pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql \ --model "anthropic:claude-3-opus-20240229" \ --prompt "What are the top 5 products by revenue?" \ --print-usage \ --print-messages # Generate SQL with cost controls pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql \ --prompt "Show customer order history" \ --request-limit 10 \ --total-tokens-limit 20000 # Save the final prompt for analysis pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql \ --prompt "Find inactive customers" \ --save-final-prompt debug_prompt.txt

When to use Section titled “When to use”

Converting business questions to SQL queries

Exploring data through natural language

Rapid prototyping of data analysis queries

Training and education on database querying

Building natural language interfaces to your database

Purpose: Export semantic catalog contents to a YAML file.

This command exports all database objects, SQL examples, and facts from a semantic catalog to a YAML file. This is useful for backups, migration between environments, or editing catalog contents (file can be subsequently imported).

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog export [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default Environment Variable -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL CATALOG_DB or TARGET_DB -f, --yaml-file Output YAML file path stdout -n, --catalog-name Semantic catalog name default

Terminal window # Export to a YAML file pgai semantic-catalog export -f catalog_backup.yaml # Export a specific catalog pgai semantic-catalog export \ --catalog-name "production_catalog" \ -f production_backup.yaml # Export to stdout and pipe to another command pgai semantic-catalog export | gzip > catalog_backup.yaml.gz

When to use Section titled “When to use”

Creating backups of semantic catalogs

Migrating catalogs between environments

Sharing catalog contents with team members

Version controlling semantic catalog contents

Purpose: Fix database object references in the semantic catalog after database changes.

When database operations like dumps/restores, renames, or schema changes occur, the internal references in your semantic catalog may become outdated. This command updates these references to maintain accuracy.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog fix [OPTIONS]

Option Description Default -d, --db-url Target database connection URL Required -c, --catalog-db-url Catalog database connection URL -n, --catalog-name Semantic catalog name default -m, --mode Fix mode: fix-ids or fix-names fix-ids --dry-run Show what would be changed false

fix-ids: Updates internal PostgreSQL object IDs

Use after database dumps/restores

Use after major schema changes

Updates classid, objid, objsubid references

fix-names: Updates object name identifiers

Use after object renames

Use after schema renames

Updates objnames arrays

Terminal window # Fix internal iDs after database restore pgai semantic-catalog fix --mode fix-ids # Fix object names after renames pgai semantic-catalog fix --mode fix-names # Dry run to see what would be fixed pgai semantic-catalog fix --mode fix-ids --dry-run # Fix a specific catalog pgai semantic-catalog fix \ --catalog-name "production_catalog" \ --mode fix-names

When to use Section titled “When to use”

After database dumps and restores

After renaming database objects or schemas

When semantic catalog searches return incorrect results

After major database schema changes

When object references become stale

Terminal window # 1. generate descriptions pgai semantic-catalog describe -f descriptions.yaml # 2. review and edit descriptions.yaml if needed # 3. create catalog pgai semantic-catalog create # 4. import descriptions pgai semantic-catalog import -f descriptions.yaml # 5. test search functionality pgai semantic-catalog search --prompt "your test query" # 6. generate SQL pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql --prompt "your business question"

Terminal window # Use separate catalog database export CATALOG_DB = "postgres://user:pass@catalog-host:5432/catalog_db" export TARGET_DB = "postgres://user:pass@app-host:5432/app_db" # Create named catalog with specific embedding config pgai semantic-catalog create \ --catalog-name "production" \ --embed-config "production_embeddings" # Import pgai semantic-catalog import \ -f descriptions.yaml \ --catalog-name "production"

Terminal window # Regular backup pgai semantic-catalog export \ --catalog-name "production" \ -f "backup-$( date +%Y%m%d).yaml" # After database changes pgai semantic-catalog fix --mode fix-ids # Update descriptions periodically pgai semantic-catalog describe -f new_descriptions.yaml pgai semantic-catalog import -f new_descriptions.yaml

“No embedding configuration found”

Run pgai semantic-catalog create to set up embedding configuration

to set up embedding configuration Check that the catalog name and embedding config name are correct

“Connection refused”

Verify database URLs are correct

Ensure databases are running and accessible

Check authentication credentials

“API key not found”

Set the appropriate environment variable (e.g., OPENAI_API_KEY )

) Use --api-key-name to specify custom environment variable

“Object not found” after database restore

Run pgai semantic-catalog fix --mode fix-ids to update object references

Poor SQL generation quality

Review and improve object descriptions in YAML files

Add more SQL Examples and/or Facts to the catalog

Use higher quality embedding models

Use a more powerful LLM model

Increase sample size for more context

Use the --help flag with any command for detailed option information: