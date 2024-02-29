Semantic catalog CLI reference
The pgai semantic catalog feature provides a comprehensive command-line interface for managing semantic catalogs that enable natural language to SQL functionality. This document provides detailed i...
Semantic catalog CLI referenceSection titled “Semantic catalog CLI reference”
The pgai semantic catalog feature provides a comprehensive command-line interface for managing semantic catalogs that enable natural language to SQL functionality. This document provides detailed information about each CLI command, their usage, and their purpose in the text-to-SQL workflow.
OverviewSection titled “Overview”
The semantic catalog CLI commands are accessed through the
pgai semantic-catalog command group. Each command serves a specific purpose in the workflow of creating, managing, and using semantic catalogs for natural language database interactions.
Basic workflowSection titled “Basic workflow”
- Describe - Generate natural language descriptions of database objects
- Create - Create a new semantic catalog with embedding configuration
- Import - Import descriptions into the semantic catalog
- Vectorize - Generate embeddings for semantic search capabilities
- Search - Perform semantic searches to find relevant database objects
- Generate SQL - Generate SQL statements from natural language prompts
Database connectionsSection titled “Database connections”
A semantic catalog is used to describe and generate SQL for a postgres database. The semantic catalog itself is also stored in a postgres database. It can be colocated with the database being described, or it can be stored in a separate database.
We refer to the database being described as the
target database. We use the
-d
or
--db-url argument or the
TARGET_DB environment variable to specify this
postgres connection string.
The database containing the semantic catalog is the
catalog database. We use the
-c
or
--catalog-db-url argument or the
CATALOG_DB environment variable to specify
this postgres connection string.
Some commands only need a connection to one database or the other. Some commands need a connection to both databases.
If you store the semantic catalog in the target database, you can specify just
the target database connection string (
-d,
--db-url or
TARGET_DB) and omit
the catalog database connection string.
CommandsSection titled “Commands”
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog describe”
pgai semantic-catalog describe
Purpose: Automatically generate natural language descriptions for database objects using AI.
This command connects to a database, analyzes its schema, and uses a large language model to create human-readable descriptions of tables, views, procedures, and other database objects. These descriptions form the foundation of your semantic catalog.
The command creates or appends to a YAML file. You may review and edit the descriptions. The file can be imported into a semantic catalog with the
import command.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-d, --db-url
|Database connection URL
|Required
TARGET_DB
-m, --model
|LLM model for generating descriptions
openai:gpt-4.1
-f, --yaml-file
|Output YAML file path
|stdout
--include-schema
|Regex pattern to include schemas
--exclude-schema
|Regex pattern to exclude schemas
--include-table
|Regex pattern to include tables
--exclude-table
|Regex pattern to exclude tables
--include-view
|Regex pattern to include views
--exclude-view
|Regex pattern to exclude views
--include-proc
|Regex pattern to include procedures
--exclude-proc
|Regex pattern to exclude procedures
--include-extension
|Extension names to include objects from
-a, --append
|Append to output file instead of overwriting
false
--sample-size
|Number of sample rows per table/view
3
--batch-size
|Objects to process per LLM request
5
--request-limit
|Maximum LLM requests (cost control)
--total-tokens-limit
|Maximum LLM tokens (cost control)
--dry-run
|List objects without describing them
false
-q, --quiet
|Suppress progress messages
false
- Starting a new text-to-SQL project with an existing database
- Adding new database objects that need descriptions
- Refreshing descriptions after significant schema changes
- Creating documentation for database objects
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog create”
pgai semantic-catalog create
Purpose: Create a new semantic catalog with an embedding configuration.
This command initializes a semantic catalog in your database and sets up the necessary embedding configuration for generating vector embeddings. The catalog requires at least one embedding configuration to enable semantic search.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
CATALOG_DB or
TARGET_DB
-n, --catalog-name
|Name for the semantic catalog
default
-e, --embed-config
|Name for the embedding configuration
-p, --provider
|Embedding provider
openai
-m, --model
|Embedding model
text-embedding-3-small
-v, --vector-dimensions
|Vector dimensions
1536
--base-url
|Custom base URL for embedding provider
--api-key-name
|Environment variable containing API key
Supported providers and modelsSection titled “Supported providers and models”
OpenAI (requires API key):
text-embedding-3-small(1536 dimensions)
text-embedding-3-large(3072 dimensions)
text-embedding-ada-002(1536 dimensions)
Ollama (local inference):
nomic-embed-text
mxbai-embed-large
- Any embedding model available in your Ollama instance
Sentence Transformers (local inference):
all-MiniLM-L6-v2
all-mpnet-base-v2
- Any model from Hugging Face sentence-transformers
- Setting up your first semantic catalog
- Creating separate catalogs for different environments (dev, staging, prod)
- Setting up A/B testing with different embedding configurations
- Migrating to a new embedding provider or model
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog import”
pgai semantic-catalog import
Purpose: Import database object descriptions from a YAML file into a semantic catalog.
This command reads descriptions (typically generated by the
describe command) from a YAML file and loads them into your semantic catalog. After importing, it will automatically generate embeddings for the imported items.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-d, --db-url
|Target database connection URL
|Required
TARGET_DB
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
CATALOG_DB
-f, --yaml-file
|Input YAML file path
|stdin
-n, --catalog-name
|Semantic catalog name
default
-e, --embed-config
|Embedding configuration to vectorize
|All configs
-b, --batch-size
|Embeddings per batch
- Loading initial descriptions into a new semantic catalog
- Updating descriptions after running the
describecommand
- Migrating descriptions between environments
- Restoring a semantic catalog from backup
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog vectorize”
pgai semantic-catalog vectorize
Purpose: Generate vector embeddings for items in the semantic catalog.
This command processes database objects, SQL examples, and facts in your semantic catalog that don’t yet have embeddings and generates vector representations using your configured embedding provider. These embeddings enable semantic search capabilities.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
CATALOG_DB or
TARGET_DB
-n, --catalog-name
|Semantic catalog name
default
-e, --embed-config
|Embedding configuration to use
|All configs
-b, --batch-size
|Items per vectorization batch
32
- After importing new descriptions into the catalog
- When adding a new embedding configuration to existing data
- Regenerating embeddings after model updates
- Processing items that failed during initial vectorization
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog search”
pgai semantic-catalog search
Purpose: Search the semantic catalog using natural language queries.
This command performs semantic search across database objects, SQL examples, and facts using natural language. It’s useful for exploring your database schema, finding relevant examples, and understanding what data is available.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-d, --db-url
|Target database connection URL
|Required
TARGET_DB
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
CATALOG_DB
-n, --catalog-name
|Semantic catalog name
default
-e, --embed-config
|Embedding configuration to use
|First available
-p, --prompt
|Natural language search query
|Required
-s, --sample-size
|Sample rows per table/view
3
--render
|Show formatted results for LLM prompts
false
- Exploring unfamiliar database schemas
- Finding relevant tables for a specific business question
- Discovering existing SQL examples for similar queries
- Understanding relationships between database objects
- Testing the quality of your semantic catalog
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql”
pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql
Purpose: Generate SQL statements from natural language prompts using the semantic catalog.
This is the primary command for text-to-SQL functionality. It uses the semantic catalog to find relevant context and generates SQL statements that answer your natural language questions.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-d, --db-url
|Target database connection URL
|Required
TARGET_DB
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
CATALOG_DB
-m, --model
|LLM model for SQL generation
openai:gpt-4.1
-n, --catalog-name
|Semantic catalog name
default
-e, --embed-config
|Embedding configuration to use
|First available
-p, --prompt
|Natural language query
|Required
--iteration-limit
|Maximum refinement attempts
5
-s, --sample-size
|Sample rows per table/view
3
--request-limit
|Maximum LLM requests
--total-tokens-limit
|Maximum LLM tokens
--print-messages
|Show LLM conversation
false
--print-usage
|Show token usage
false
--print-query-plan
|Show query execution plan
false
--save-final-prompt
|Save final LLM prompt to file
- Converting business questions to SQL queries
- Exploring data through natural language
- Rapid prototyping of data analysis queries
- Training and education on database querying
- Building natural language interfaces to your database
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog export”
pgai semantic-catalog export
Purpose: Export semantic catalog contents to a YAML file.
This command exports all database objects, SQL examples, and facts from a semantic catalog to a YAML file. This is useful for backups, migration between environments, or editing catalog contents (file can be subsequently imported).
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Environment Variable
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
CATALOG_DB or
TARGET_DB
-f, --yaml-file
|Output YAML file path
|stdout
-n, --catalog-name
|Semantic catalog name
default
- Creating backups of semantic catalogs
- Migrating catalogs between environments
- Sharing catalog contents with team members
- Version controlling semantic catalog contents
Section titled “pgai semantic-catalog fix”
pgai semantic-catalog fix
Purpose: Fix database object references in the semantic catalog after database changes.
When database operations like dumps/restores, renames, or schema changes occur, the internal references in your semantic catalog may become outdated. This command updates these references to maintain accuracy.
|Option
|Description
|Default
-d, --db-url
|Target database connection URL
|Required
-c, --catalog-db-url
|Catalog database connection URL
-n, --catalog-name
|Semantic catalog name
default
-m, --mode
|Fix mode:
fix-ids or
fix-names
fix-ids
--dry-run
|Show what would be changed
false
Fix modesSection titled “Fix modes”
fix-ids: Updates internal PostgreSQL object IDs
- Use after database dumps/restores
- Use after major schema changes
- Updates classid, objid, objsubid references
fix-names: Updates object name identifiers
- Use after object renames
- Use after schema renames
- Updates objnames arrays
- After database dumps and restores
- After renaming database objects or schemas
- When semantic catalog searches return incorrect results
- After major database schema changes
- When object references become stale
Best practicesSection titled “Best practices”
1. development workflowSection titled “1. development workflow”
2. production deploymentSection titled “2. production deployment”
3. maintenanceSection titled “3. maintenance”
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Common issuesSection titled “Common issues”
“No embedding configuration found”
- Run
pgai semantic-catalog createto set up embedding configuration
- Check that the catalog name and embedding config name are correct
“Connection refused”
- Verify database URLs are correct
- Ensure databases are running and accessible
- Check authentication credentials
“API key not found”
- Set the appropriate environment variable (e.g.,
OPENAI_API_KEY)
- Use
--api-key-nameto specify custom environment variable
“Object not found” after database restore
- Run
pgai semantic-catalog fix --mode fix-idsto update object references
Poor SQL generation quality
- Review and improve object descriptions in YAML files
- Add more SQL Examples and/or Facts to the catalog
- Use higher quality embedding models
- Use a more powerful LLM model
- Increase sample size for more context
Getting helpSection titled “Getting help”
Use the
--help flag with any command for detailed option information: