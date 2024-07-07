More questions to try

1 easy What is the total number of aircraft in the fleet?

2 easy How many international airports are in the database?

3 easy What is the average flight duration for all flights?

4 easy Which airports are located in Tokyo?

5 easy What is the maximum range of any aircraft in the fleet?

6 easy Which aircraft model has the highest velocity?

7 easy List all flights departing from New York’s JFK airport in July 2024.

8 easy What are the names of all airports located in the United States?

9 easy How many flights were delayed in June 2024?

10 easy What are the top 10 cities with the most airports?

11 easy What is the average age of passengers who traveled in August 2024?

12 easy How many Boeing aircraft are in the fleet?

13 easy Which airports are located in Asia?

14 easy How many unique aircraft models are in the fleet?

15 easy Which passenger has the highest number of award points in the frequent flyer program?

16 easy Which airports are located in Europe?

17 easy What is the most common aircraft model used by PostgreSQL Air?

18 easy Which passengers have precheck status on their boarding passes?

19 easy How many flights have an actual arrival time earlier than the scheduled arrival time?

20 easy What is the average delay time in minutes for flights departing from LAX airport in July 2024?

21 easy Which flights had the longest delays in August 2024?

22 easy What percentage of flights arrived on time in the first half of 2024?

23 intermediate How many flights were operated by each aircraft model in Q2 2024?

24 easy List all the booked seats for flight number 4946 from MEX to MLM on July 7th, 2024.

25 intermediate Which route (origin-destination pair) had the most flights in the first half of 2024?

26 easy Which frequent flyers have reached level 4 status with more than 100,000 award points?

27 intermediate How many passengers flew from Tokyo to Delhi in the first half of 2024?

28 intermediate Which aircraft model was most frequently used for transatlantic flights in 2024?

29 intermediate What is the average age of passengers traveling on international flights?

30 hard Which frequent flyers have traveled on more than 10 different flights in 2024?

31 intermediate What is the total number of passengers who traveled between London and Paris in July 2024?

32 easy Which continents have the most international airports?

33 intermediate What is the average booking price for flights to European destinations?

34 intermediate What is the distribution of aircraft types used for domestic versus international flights?

35 intermediate Find the busiest time of day for departures from each major international airport.

36 intermediate Which booking had the most passengers in the second quarter of 2024?

37 intermediate What is the average delay time for flights to Tokyo compared to flights to New York?

38 hard Which passenger has flown the most miles in the first half of 2024?

39 intermediate What is the average number of days between booking and flight departure for international flights?

40 hard Which passengers have traveled on both domestic and international flights in the same month?

41 hard How many passengers have flown on more than three different aircraft types in 2024?

42 easy What are the most common first names among frequent flyers?

43 intermediate Which city pairs have the most flights between them in July 2024?

44 intermediate For each continent, what is the average flight delay time in minutes?

45 intermediate What is the average number of passengers per booking?

46 intermediate Which aircraft model has the best on-time arrival performance?

47 intermediate Which passengers have made bookings but never actually flown?

48 intermediate Which routes have the highest average ticket prices?

49 intermediate What is the percentage of children (under 12) traveling on international flights versus domestic flights?

50 intermediate Which routes have the highest cancellation rates in 2024?

51 hard What is the average connecting time between flights for passengers traveling from Asia to South America?

52 hard How many passengers have flown with PostgreSQL Air more than 5 times but are not frequent flyer members?

53 intermediate What is the most common departure day of the week for international flights?

54 intermediate Who are the top 10 frequent flyers who flew in Q2 2024 that have the most award points?

55 hard What is the average age difference between passengers traveling together on the same booking?

56 intermediate What is the distribution of flight durations across different aircraft models?

57 intermediate What is the average number of boarding passes issued per flight?

58 intermediate Which airports have the highest percentage of on-time departures in the summer of 2024?

59 intermediate What is the average velocity of aircraft flying international routes compared to domestic routes?

60 hard What is the total flight distance traveled by each aircraft in the fleet during 2024?

61 intermediate What’s the most popular seat position (window, middle, aisle) chosen by passengers on long-haul flights?

62 hard Which frequent flyers have traveled on flights with all three aircraft models (Airbus 340, Airbus 380, and Boeing 777-300)?

63 hard Which passengers traveled with family members (same last name) on the same flight in June 2024?

64 easy Which frequent flyers have the same first name but different last names?

65 intermediate How many passengers over 65 years old flew on international flights in March 2024?

66 intermediate What percentage of bookings are made by frequent flyers versus regular customers?

67 intermediate What is the median age of passengers flying to Asian destinations?

68 intermediate How many flights were canceled due to maintenance issues in the first quarter of 2024?

69 hard How many passengers flew between Delhi and Tokyo direct versus with connections in 2024?

70 intermediate What is the average daily revenue from bookings in May 2024?

71 hard What percentage of international flights have at least one passenger under 10 years old?

72 intermediate What is the average booking price for flights departing from Tokyo airports?

73 intermediate How many flights depart from each continent during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) versus weekdays?

74 intermediate What is the average age of frequent flyers in each membership level?

75 hard Which passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?

76 hard What is the total number of flights between the top 5 busiest airports in the database?

77 intermediate Which flight had the highest number of passengers over 70 years old?

78 hard What is the most profitable route based on average booking price in 2024?

79 hard Which passengers have the longest average flight time in the first half of 2024?

80 hard Which flight routes have the highest ratio of business class (seats with row less than 10) to economy class passengers for aircraft in class 0 and 1?

81 easy What is the average age of all passengers who have booked flights with PostgreSQL Air?

82 hard How many passengers traveled with their children (passengers under 18 with same last name) in August 2024?

83 hard What percentage of flights arriving in Tokyo have at least one passenger over 60 years old?

84 hard Which flights had the highest percentage of no-show passengers in August 2024?

85 hard Which passenger has flown the most total miles in September 2024?