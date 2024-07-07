More questions to try

|1
|easy
|What is the total number of aircraft in the fleet?
|2
|easy
|How many international airports are in the database?
|3
|easy
|What is the average flight duration for all flights?
|4
|easy
|Which airports are located in Tokyo?
|5
|easy
|What is the maximum range of any aircraft in the fleet?
|6
|easy
|Which aircraft model has the highest velocity?
|7
|easy
|List all flights departing from New York’s JFK airport in July 2024.
|8
|easy
|What are the names of all airports located in the United States?
|9
|easy
|How many flights were delayed in June 2024?
|10
|easy
|What are the top 10 cities with the most airports?
|11
|easy
|What is the average age of passengers who traveled in August 2024?
|12
|easy
|How many Boeing aircraft are in the fleet?
|13
|easy
|Which airports are located in Asia?
|14
|easy
|How many unique aircraft models are in the fleet?
|15
|easy
|Which passenger has the highest number of award points in the frequent flyer program?
|16
|easy
|Which airports are located in Europe?
|17
|easy
|What is the most common aircraft model used by PostgreSQL Air?
|18
|easy
|Which passengers have precheck status on their boarding passes?
|19
|easy
|How many flights have an actual arrival time earlier than the scheduled arrival time?
|20
|easy
|What is the average delay time in minutes for flights departing from LAX airport in July 2024?
|21
|easy
|Which flights had the longest delays in August 2024?
|22
|easy
|What percentage of flights arrived on time in the first half of 2024?
|23
|intermediate
|How many flights were operated by each aircraft model in Q2 2024?
|24
|easy
|List all the booked seats for flight number 4946 from MEX to MLM on July 7th, 2024.
|25
|intermediate
|Which route (origin-destination pair) had the most flights in the first half of 2024?
|26
|easy
|Which frequent flyers have reached level 4 status with more than 100,000 award points?
|27
|intermediate
|How many passengers flew from Tokyo to Delhi in the first half of 2024?
|28
|intermediate
|Which aircraft model was most frequently used for transatlantic flights in 2024?
|29
|intermediate
|What is the average age of passengers traveling on international flights?
|30
|hard
|Which frequent flyers have traveled on more than 10 different flights in 2024?
|31
|intermediate
|What is the total number of passengers who traveled between London and Paris in July 2024?
|32
|easy
|Which continents have the most international airports?
|33
|intermediate
|What is the average booking price for flights to European destinations?
|34
|intermediate
|What is the distribution of aircraft types used for domestic versus international flights?
|35
|intermediate
|Find the busiest time of day for departures from each major international airport.
|36
|intermediate
|Which booking had the most passengers in the second quarter of 2024?
|37
|intermediate
|What is the average delay time for flights to Tokyo compared to flights to New York?
|38
|hard
|Which passenger has flown the most miles in the first half of 2024?
|39
|intermediate
|What is the average number of days between booking and flight departure for international flights?
|40
|hard
|Which passengers have traveled on both domestic and international flights in the same month?
|41
|hard
|How many passengers have flown on more than three different aircraft types in 2024?
|42
|easy
|What are the most common first names among frequent flyers?
|43
|intermediate
|Which city pairs have the most flights between them in July 2024?
|44
|intermediate
|For each continent, what is the average flight delay time in minutes?
|45
|intermediate
|What is the average number of passengers per booking?
|46
|intermediate
|Which aircraft model has the best on-time arrival performance?
|47
|intermediate
|Which passengers have made bookings but never actually flown?
|48
|intermediate
|Which routes have the highest average ticket prices?
|49
|intermediate
|What is the percentage of children (under 12) traveling on international flights versus domestic flights?
|50
|intermediate
|Which routes have the highest cancellation rates in 2024?
|51
|hard
|What is the average connecting time between flights for passengers traveling from Asia to South America?
|52
|hard
|How many passengers have flown with PostgreSQL Air more than 5 times but are not frequent flyer members?
|53
|intermediate
|What is the most common departure day of the week for international flights?
|54
|intermediate
|Who are the top 10 frequent flyers who flew in Q2 2024 that have the most award points?
|55
|hard
|What is the average age difference between passengers traveling together on the same booking?
|56
|intermediate
|What is the distribution of flight durations across different aircraft models?
|57
|intermediate
|What is the average number of boarding passes issued per flight?
|58
|intermediate
|Which airports have the highest percentage of on-time departures in the summer of 2024?
|59
|intermediate
|What is the average velocity of aircraft flying international routes compared to domestic routes?
|60
|hard
|What is the total flight distance traveled by each aircraft in the fleet during 2024?
|61
|intermediate
|What’s the most popular seat position (window, middle, aisle) chosen by passengers on long-haul flights?
|62
|hard
|Which frequent flyers have traveled on flights with all three aircraft models (Airbus 340, Airbus 380, and Boeing 777-300)?
|63
|hard
|Which passengers traveled with family members (same last name) on the same flight in June 2024?
|64
|easy
|Which frequent flyers have the same first name but different last names?
|65
|intermediate
|How many passengers over 65 years old flew on international flights in March 2024?
|66
|intermediate
|What percentage of bookings are made by frequent flyers versus regular customers?
|67
|intermediate
|What is the median age of passengers flying to Asian destinations?
|68
|intermediate
|How many flights were canceled due to maintenance issues in the first quarter of 2024?
|69
|hard
|How many passengers flew between Delhi and Tokyo direct versus with connections in 2024?
|70
|intermediate
|What is the average daily revenue from bookings in May 2024?
|71
|hard
|What percentage of international flights have at least one passenger under 10 years old?
|72
|intermediate
|What is the average booking price for flights departing from Tokyo airports?
|73
|intermediate
|How many flights depart from each continent during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) versus weekdays?
|74
|intermediate
|What is the average age of frequent flyers in each membership level?
|75
|hard
|Which passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?
|76
|hard
|What is the total number of flights between the top 5 busiest airports in the database?
|77
|intermediate
|Which flight had the highest number of passengers over 70 years old?
|78
|hard
|What is the most profitable route based on average booking price in 2024?
|79
|hard
|Which passengers have the longest average flight time in the first half of 2024?
|80
|hard
|Which flight routes have the highest ratio of business class (seats with row less than 10) to economy class passengers for aircraft in class 0 and 1?
|81
|easy
|What is the average age of all passengers who have booked flights with PostgreSQL Air?
|82
|hard
|How many passengers traveled with their children (passengers under 18 with same last name) in August 2024?
|83
|hard
|What percentage of flights arriving in Tokyo have at least one passenger over 60 years old?
|84
|hard
|Which flights had the highest percentage of no-show passengers in August 2024?
|85
|hard
|Which passenger has flown the most total miles in September 2024?
|86
|hard
|Which routes have the highest proportion of business travelers (indicated by work phone numbers) in August 2024?