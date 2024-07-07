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More questions to try

More questions to try

Section titled “More questions to try”
IDComplexityQuestion
1easyWhat is the total number of aircraft in the fleet?
2easyHow many international airports are in the database?
3easyWhat is the average flight duration for all flights?
4easyWhich airports are located in Tokyo?
5easyWhat is the maximum range of any aircraft in the fleet?
6easyWhich aircraft model has the highest velocity?
7easyList all flights departing from New York’s JFK airport in July 2024.
8easyWhat are the names of all airports located in the United States?
9easyHow many flights were delayed in June 2024?
10easyWhat are the top 10 cities with the most airports?
11easyWhat is the average age of passengers who traveled in August 2024?
12easyHow many Boeing aircraft are in the fleet?
13easyWhich airports are located in Asia?
14easyHow many unique aircraft models are in the fleet?
15easyWhich passenger has the highest number of award points in the frequent flyer program?
16easyWhich airports are located in Europe?
17easyWhat is the most common aircraft model used by PostgreSQL Air?
18easyWhich passengers have precheck status on their boarding passes?
19easyHow many flights have an actual arrival time earlier than the scheduled arrival time?
20easyWhat is the average delay time in minutes for flights departing from LAX airport in July 2024?
21easyWhich flights had the longest delays in August 2024?
22easyWhat percentage of flights arrived on time in the first half of 2024?
23intermediateHow many flights were operated by each aircraft model in Q2 2024?
24easyList all the booked seats for flight number 4946 from MEX to MLM on July 7th, 2024.
25intermediateWhich route (origin-destination pair) had the most flights in the first half of 2024?
26easyWhich frequent flyers have reached level 4 status with more than 100,000 award points?
27intermediateHow many passengers flew from Tokyo to Delhi in the first half of 2024?
28intermediateWhich aircraft model was most frequently used for transatlantic flights in 2024?
29intermediateWhat is the average age of passengers traveling on international flights?
30hardWhich frequent flyers have traveled on more than 10 different flights in 2024?
31intermediateWhat is the total number of passengers who traveled between London and Paris in July 2024?
32easyWhich continents have the most international airports?
33intermediateWhat is the average booking price for flights to European destinations?
34intermediateWhat is the distribution of aircraft types used for domestic versus international flights?
35intermediateFind the busiest time of day for departures from each major international airport.
36intermediateWhich booking had the most passengers in the second quarter of 2024?
37intermediateWhat is the average delay time for flights to Tokyo compared to flights to New York?
38hardWhich passenger has flown the most miles in the first half of 2024?
39intermediateWhat is the average number of days between booking and flight departure for international flights?
40hardWhich passengers have traveled on both domestic and international flights in the same month?
41hardHow many passengers have flown on more than three different aircraft types in 2024?
42easyWhat are the most common first names among frequent flyers?
43intermediateWhich city pairs have the most flights between them in July 2024?
44intermediateFor each continent, what is the average flight delay time in minutes?
45intermediateWhat is the average number of passengers per booking?
46intermediateWhich aircraft model has the best on-time arrival performance?
47intermediateWhich passengers have made bookings but never actually flown?
48intermediateWhich routes have the highest average ticket prices?
49intermediateWhat is the percentage of children (under 12) traveling on international flights versus domestic flights?
50intermediateWhich routes have the highest cancellation rates in 2024?
51hardWhat is the average connecting time between flights for passengers traveling from Asia to South America?
52hardHow many passengers have flown with PostgreSQL Air more than 5 times but are not frequent flyer members?
53intermediateWhat is the most common departure day of the week for international flights?
54intermediateWho are the top 10 frequent flyers who flew in Q2 2024 that have the most award points?
55hardWhat is the average age difference between passengers traveling together on the same booking?
56intermediateWhat is the distribution of flight durations across different aircraft models?
57intermediateWhat is the average number of boarding passes issued per flight?
58intermediateWhich airports have the highest percentage of on-time departures in the summer of 2024?
59intermediateWhat is the average velocity of aircraft flying international routes compared to domestic routes?
60hardWhat is the total flight distance traveled by each aircraft in the fleet during 2024?
61intermediateWhat’s the most popular seat position (window, middle, aisle) chosen by passengers on long-haul flights?
62hardWhich frequent flyers have traveled on flights with all three aircraft models (Airbus 340, Airbus 380, and Boeing 777-300)?
63hardWhich passengers traveled with family members (same last name) on the same flight in June 2024?
64easyWhich frequent flyers have the same first name but different last names?
65intermediateHow many passengers over 65 years old flew on international flights in March 2024?
66intermediateWhat percentage of bookings are made by frequent flyers versus regular customers?
67intermediateWhat is the median age of passengers flying to Asian destinations?
68intermediateHow many flights were canceled due to maintenance issues in the first quarter of 2024?
69hardHow many passengers flew between Delhi and Tokyo direct versus with connections in 2024?
70intermediateWhat is the average daily revenue from bookings in May 2024?
71hardWhat percentage of international flights have at least one passenger under 10 years old?
72intermediateWhat is the average booking price for flights departing from Tokyo airports?
73intermediateHow many flights depart from each continent during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) versus weekdays?
74intermediateWhat is the average age of frequent flyers in each membership level?
75hardWhich passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?
76hardWhat is the total number of flights between the top 5 busiest airports in the database?
77intermediateWhich flight had the highest number of passengers over 70 years old?
78hardWhat is the most profitable route based on average booking price in 2024?
79hardWhich passengers have the longest average flight time in the first half of 2024?
80hardWhich flight routes have the highest ratio of business class (seats with row less than 10) to economy class passengers for aircraft in class 0 and 1?
81easyWhat is the average age of all passengers who have booked flights with PostgreSQL Air?
82hardHow many passengers traveled with their children (passengers under 18 with same last name) in August 2024?
83hardWhat percentage of flights arriving in Tokyo have at least one passenger over 60 years old?
84hardWhich flights had the highest percentage of no-show passengers in August 2024?
85hardWhich passenger has flown the most total miles in September 2024?
86hardWhich routes have the highest proportion of business travelers (indicated by work phone numbers) in August 2024?