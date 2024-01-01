Quickstart with demo data
We are going to use an open source postgres database named "postgres air" to demonstrate SQL generation.
Quickstart with demo dataSection titled “Quickstart with demo data”
OverviewSection titled “Overview”
We are going to use an open source postgres database named “postgres air” to demonstrate SQL generation.
There are a few setup steps to take first. We will use pgai to find database objects in the postgres air database and automatically generate natural language descriptions of them using an LLM. We will then create a semantic catalog in another postgres database, import our descriptions, and embed them.
Once our semantic catalog is loaded with embedded descriptions, we can start generating SQL to answer our questions.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
Quickstart instructionsSection titled “Quickstart instructions”
This quickstart uses the:
- Open source “postgres air” database: to demonstrate SQL generation.
- pgai: to find database objects in the postgres air database and automatically generate natural language descriptions using an LLM.
Using these tools, you create a semantic catalog in another PostgreSQL database, then import and embed the descriptions. Once the semantic catalog is loaded with embedded descriptions, you start generating SQL to answer questions.
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Install pgai
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Run a PostgreSQL container
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Load the postgres_air dataset
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Unzip https://github.com/hettie-d/postgres_air and put
postgres_air_2024.sqlin your current directory.
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Load the postgres_air dataset.
Wait for psql to finish before moving to the next step.
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Create a
.envfile
In the current working directory, create a
.envfile define the following variables.
The
TARGET_DBis the database for which you want an LLM to generate queries. The
CATALOG_DBis the database in which you will create a new semantic catalog. We will use the same database for both purposes and thus only specify the
TARGET_DB.
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Create a semantic catalog
First, you need a place to house our semantic descriptions of your database. We create a semantic catalog for this.
You can house multiple semantic catalogs in a single database if you wish. Each semantic catalog may have one or more embedding configurations. For now, we only need one semantic catalog with a single embedding configuration.
By default, the first new semantic catalog has the catchy name of, default. Run the following command to create the semantic catalog and add a default embedding configuration using OpenAI’s
text-embedding-3-small.
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Generate descriptions of the postgres_air database
Now, we need to populate the semantic catalog with information about your database that would be helpful to an LLM trying to author SQL statements.
The following command finds database objects in the postgres_air database, generates descriptions for them using an LLM, and outputs a yaml file containing the content for the semantic catalog.
Take a look at
descriptions.yaml. You can manually edit the descriptions to improve them if you wish.
The semantic catalog can contain:
- database object descriptions - tables, views, functions, procedures
- SQL examples - a SQL statement and description
- facts - standalone pieces of information
Tables and views are described like this:
Functions and procedures look like this:
Facts look like this:
The
pgai semantic-catalog describe uses an LLM to get you started, but the better the content in your semantic catalog, the better your results will be.
The YAML file makes it easy to put a human editor in the loop. You can store the YAML file in version control and manage it with a git-ops strategy if you wish.
- Import the descriptions into the semantic catalog in your database
The content is useless unless it is available to the LLM, so we need to load it into the database. The following command will load the contents of the YAML file into the semantic catalog and generate embeddings.
- Now the fun part, search the semantic catalog using natural language
With a semantic catalog loaded with descriptions, you can now perform a semantic search using a natural language prompt. This finds the database objects, SQL examples, and/or facts that are relevant to the prompt provided. For example:
- See how these search results are rendered to a prompt for an LLM
- More fun, generate SQL statements on the command line
What we really want are SQL queries. The
generate-sql command uses the prompt rendered from the semantic search to get an LLM to author a query.
Moreover, the SQL statement is deterministically checked using the Postgres query planner (using
EXPLAIN).
Thus, not only is the syntax validated but the statement is verified against the actual database objects in the database.
- Generate SQL statements directly from your Python app
While using the command line to author queries is fun, you’re more likely going to want to embed this capability in your app. The functionality is available as a library too!
Create a
main.py file with the contents below:
Then, run the following:
Try a few more questions.Section titled “Try a few more questions.”
Here is a list of more questions to try.