Quickstart with demo data Section titled “Quickstart with demo data”

We are going to use an open source postgres database named “postgres air” to demonstrate SQL generation.

There are a few setup steps to take first. We will use pgai to find database objects in the postgres air database and automatically generate natural language descriptions of them using an LLM. We will then create a semantic catalog in another postgres database, import our descriptions, and embed them.

Once our semantic catalog is loaded with embedded descriptions, we can start generating SQL to answer our questions.

This quickstart uses the:

Open source “postgres air” database: to demonstrate SQL generation.

pgai: to find database objects in the postgres air database and automatically generate natural language descriptions using an LLM.

Using these tools, you create a semantic catalog in another PostgreSQL database, then import and embed the descriptions. Once the semantic catalog is loaded with embedded descriptions, you start generating SQL to answer questions.

Install pgai Terminal window pip install "pgai[semantic-catalog]" pgai --version Run a PostgreSQL container Terminal window docker run -d --name postgres-air \ -p 127.0.0.1:5555:5432 \ -e POSTGRES_HOST_AUTH_METHOD=trust \ pgvector/pgvector:pg17 Load the postgres_air dataset Unzip https://github.com/hettie-d/postgres_air and put postgres_air_2024.sql in your current directory. Load the postgres_air dataset. Terminal window psql -d "postgres://postgres@localhost:5555/postgres" -v ON_ERROR_STOP= 1 -f postgres_air_2024.sql Wait for psql to finish before moving to the next step. Create a .env file In the current working directory, create a .env file define the following variables. The TARGET_DB is the database for which you want an LLM to generate queries. The CATALOG_DB is the database in which you will create a new semantic catalog. We will use the same database for both purposes and thus only specify the TARGET_DB . OPENAI_API_KEY="your-OpenAPI-key-goes-here" TARGET_DB="postgres://postgres@localhost:5555/postgres" Create a semantic catalog First, you need a place to house our semantic descriptions of your database. We create a semantic catalog for this. You can house multiple semantic catalogs in a single database if you wish. Each semantic catalog may have one or more embedding configurations. For now, we only need one semantic catalog with a single embedding configuration. By default, the first new semantic catalog has the catchy name of, default. Run the following command to create the semantic catalog and add a default embedding configuration using OpenAI’s text-embedding-3-small . Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog create Generate descriptions of the postgres_air database Now, we need to populate the semantic catalog with information about your database that would be helpful to an LLM trying to author SQL statements. The following command finds database objects in the postgres_air database, generates descriptions for them using an LLM, and outputs a yaml file containing the content for the semantic catalog. Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog describe -f descriptions.yaml Take a look at descriptions.yaml . You can manually edit the descriptions to improve them if you wish.

The semantic catalog can contain:

database object descriptions - tables, views, functions, procedures

SQL examples - a SQL statement and description

facts - standalone pieces of information

Tables and views are described like this:

--- schema : postgres_air name : aircraft type : table description : Lists aircraft models with performance characteristics and unique codes. columns : - name : model description : Commercial name of the aircraft model. - name : range description : Maximum flight range in kilometers. - name : class description : Airframe class category or configuration indicator. - name : velocity description : Cruising speed of the aircraft. - name : code description : Three-character aircraft code serving as the primary key. ...

Functions and procedures look like this:

--- schema : postgres_air name : advance_air_time args : - integer - pg_catalog.text - boolean type : procedure description : Advances every timestamp/timestamptz column in all tables of the specified schema by a given number of weeks, executing or merely displaying the generated UPDATE statements according to the p_run flag. ...

Facts look like this:

--- type : fact description : The names of cities in the city column of the airport table are in all capital letters. e.g. "TOKYO" ...

The pgai semantic-catalog describe uses an LLM to get you started, but the better the content in your semantic catalog, the better your results will be. The YAML file makes it easy to put a human editor in the loop. You can store the YAML file in version control and manage it with a git-ops strategy if you wish.

Import the descriptions into the semantic catalog in your database

The content is useless unless it is available to the LLM, so we need to load it into the database. The following command will load the contents of the YAML file into the semantic catalog and generate embeddings.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog import -f descriptions.yaml

Now the fun part, search the semantic catalog using natural language

With a semantic catalog loaded with descriptions, you can now perform a semantic search using a natural language prompt. This finds the database objects, SQL examples, and/or facts that are relevant to the prompt provided. For example:

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog search -p "Which passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?"

See how these search results are rendered to a prompt for an LLM

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog search -p "Which passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?" --render

More fun, generate SQL statements on the command line

What we really want are SQL queries. The generate-sql command uses the prompt rendered from the semantic search to get an LLM to author a query. Moreover, the SQL statement is deterministically checked using the Postgres query planner (using EXPLAIN ). Thus, not only is the syntax validated but the statement is verified against the actual database objects in the database.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql -p "Which passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?"

Generate SQL statements directly from your Python app

While using the command line to author queries is fun, you’re more likely going to want to embed this capability in your app. The functionality is available as a library too!

Create a main.py file with the contents below:

import os import logging import asyncio import psycopg from dotenv import find_dotenv, load_dotenv import pgai.semantic_catalog as sc load_dotenv( dotenv_path = find_dotenv( usecwd = True )) logging.basicConfig( level = "INFO" , format = " %(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s - %(message)s " , handlers = [logging.StreamHandler()], ) async def main (): async with await psycopg.AsyncConnection.connect(os.environ[ "TARGET_DB" ]) as con: # get a handle to our "default" semantic catalog catalog = await sc.from_name(con, "default" ) # generate sql response = await catalog.generate_sql( con, con, "openai:gpt-4.1" , "Which passengers have experienced the most flight delays in 2024?" , ) print (response.sql_statement) if __name__ == "__main__" : asyncio.run(main())

Then, run the following:

Terminal window python3 main.py

Try a few more questions. Section titled “Try a few more questions.”

Here is a list of more questions to try.