Quickstart with your data Section titled “Quickstart with your data”

This quickstart will help you get up and running with the semantic catalog on your own database.

We will first need to create a semantic catalog in a database. This semantic catalog will house all the semantic descriptions of your database model. You can put the semantic catalog in the same database you are describing, or in a separate database. If you are just trying things out, or if you do not have privileges to make changes to the database you are describing, use a separate database for the semantic catalog.

After creating the semantic catalog, we need to populate it with descriptions of your database. We will use an LLM to bootstrap these descriptions, but you can edit them as you please. This content is loaded into the semantic catalog and embedded, making it ready for use.

At this point, you can use pgai both as a CLI tool and as a Python library to generate SQL queries from natural language.

Python 3

An OpenAI key

A PostgreSQL connection string to the database you want to have an LLM build queries for

(Optionally) a PostgreSQL connection string to a second database to house the semantic catalog

Install pgai Terminal window pip install "pgai[semantic-catalog]" pgai --version Create a .env file In the current working directory, create a .env file define the following variables. The TARGET_DB is the database for which you want an LLM to generate queries. The CATALOG_DB is the database in which you will create a new semantic catalog. If you want to use one database for both purposes, only specify the TARGET_DB . OPENAI_API_KEY="your-OpenAPI-key-goes-here" TARGET_DB="postgres://user:password@host:port/database" CATALOG_DB="postgres://user:password@host:port/database" Create a semantic catalog First, you need a place to house our semantic descriptions of your database. We create a semantic catalog for this. You can house multiple semantic catalogs in a single database if you wish. Each semantic catalog may have one or more embedding configurations. For now, we only need one semantic catalog with a single embedding configuration. By default, the first new semantic catalog has the catchy name of, default. Run the following command to create the semantic catalog and add a default embedding configuration using OpenAI’s text-embedding-3-small . It will connect to the CATALOG_DB , install pgai into it if it doesn’t exist, and configure a semantic catalog. Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog create If you wish to customize the semantic catalog, use the --help flag to display your options: Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog create --help Generate descriptions of your database Now, we need to populate the semantic catalog with information about your database that would be helpful to an LLM trying to author SQL statements. The following command connects to your database, finds database objects, generates descriptions for them using an LLM, and outputs a yaml file containing the content for the semantic catalog. Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog describe -f descriptions.yaml Take a look at descriptions.yaml . You can manually edit the descriptions to improve them if you wish. The semantic catalog can contain: database object descriptions - tables, views, functions, procedures

SQL examples - a SQL statement and description

facts - standalone pieces of information Tables and views are described like this: --- schema : postgres_air name : aircraft type : table description : Lists aircraft models with performance characteristics and unique codes. columns : - name : model description : Commercial name of the aircraft model. - name : range description : Maximum flight range in kilometers. - name : class description : Airframe class category or configuration indicator. - name : velocity description : Cruising speed of the aircraft. - name : code description : Three-character aircraft code serving as the primary key. ... Functions and procedures look like this: --- schema : postgres_air name : advance_air_time args : - integer - pg_catalog.text - boolean type : procedure description : Advances every timestamp/timestamptz column in all tables of the specified schema by a given number of weeks, executing or merely displaying the generated UPDATE statements according to the p_run flag. ... Facts look like this: --- type : fact description : The names of cities in the city column of the airport table are in all capital letters. e.g. "TOKYO" ... The pgai semantic-catalog describe uses an LLM to get you started, but the better the content in your semantic catalog, the better your results will be. The YAML file makes it easy to put a human editor in the loop. You can store the YAML file in version control and manage it with a git-ops strategy if you wish. Import the descriptions into the semantic catalog in your database The content is useless unless it is available to the LLM, so we need to load it into the database. The following command will load the contents of the YAML file into the semantic catalog and generate embeddings. Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog import -f descriptions.yaml Now the fun part, search the semantic catalog using natural language With a semantic catalog loaded with descriptions, you can now perform a semantic search using a natural language prompt. This finds the database objects, SQL examples, and/or facts that are relevant to the prompt provided. For example: Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog search -p "Your natural language question goes here!" See how these search results are rendered to a prompt for an LLM Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog search -p "Your natural language question goes here!" --render More fun, generate SQL statements on the command line

What we really want are SQL queries. The generate-sql command uses the prompt rendered from the semantic search to get an LLM to author a query. Moreover, the SQL statement is deterministically checked using the Postgres query planner (using EXPLAIN ). Thus, not only is the syntax validated but the statement is verified against the actual database objects in the database.

Terminal window pgai semantic-catalog generate-sql -p "Your natural language question goes here!"

Generate SQL statements directly from your Python app

While using the command line to author queries is fun, you’re more likely going to want to embed this capability in your app. The functionality is available as a library too!

Create a main.py file with the contents below:

import os import logging import asyncio import psycopg from dotenv import find_dotenv, load_dotenv import pgai.semantic_catalog as sc load_dotenv( dotenv_path = find_dotenv( usecwd = True )) logging.basicConfig( level = "INFO" , format = " %(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s - %(message)s " , handlers = [logging.StreamHandler()], ) async def main (): async with await psycopg.AsyncConnection.connect(os.environ[ "TARGET_DB" ]) as con: # get a handle to our "default" semantic catalog catalog = await sc.from_name(con, "default" ) # generate sql response = await catalog.generate_sql( con, con, "openai:gpt-4.1" , "Your natural language question goes here!" , ) print (response.sql_statement) if __name__ == "__main__" : asyncio.run(main())

Then, run the following: