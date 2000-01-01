Chunk text with SQL functions Section titled “Chunk text with SQL functions”

The ai.chunk_text and ai.chunk_text_recursively functions allow you to split text into smaller chunks.

Given a table like this

create table blog ( id int not null primary key , title text , body text );

You can chunk the text in the body column like this

select b . id , b . title , c . seq , c . chunk from blog b cross join lateral ai . chunk_text ( b . body ) c order by b . id , c . seq ;

Splits text into chunks using a separator. This uses the CharacterTextSplitter from the langchain_text_splitters Python package.

Name Type Default Required Description input text - ✔ The text to split into chunks chunk_size int *4000 ✖ The target size of a chunk in characters chunk_overlap int *200 ✖ The target amount of overlapping characters in each chunk separator text *E’



’ ✖ The text to split on is_separator_regex text false ✖ true if the separator represents a regular expression *defaulted by the underlying Python implementation rather than in SQL

select * from ai . chunk_text ($$ if two witches watch two watches, which witch watches which watch?$$ , separator => ' ' , chunk_size => 10 , chunk_overlap => 0 );

The query above will return the results below:

seq | chunk -----+----------- 0 | if two 1 | witches 2 | watch two 3 | watches, 4 | which 5 | witch 6 | watches 7 | which 8 | watch? (9 rows)

Recursively splits text into chunks using multiple separators in sequence. This uses the RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter from the langchain_text_splitters Python package.

Name Type Default Required Description input text - ✔ The text to split into chunks chunk_size int *4000 ✖ The target size of a chunk in characters chunk_overlap int *200 ✖ The target amount of overlapping characters in each chunk separators text[] *array[E’



’, E’

’, ’ ’, ”] ✖ An array of texts to split on is_separator_regex text false ✖ true if the separators represents regular expressions *defaulted by the underlying Python implementation rather than in SQL

select * from ai . chunk_text_recursively ($$ if two witches watch two watches, which witch watches which watch?$$ , separators =>array [' ', '.', '?'] , chunk_size => 2 , chunk_overlap => 0 );

The query above will return the results below: