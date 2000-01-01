Chunk text with SQL functions
The ai.chunktext and ai.chunktextrecursively functions allow you to split text into smaller chunks.
Chunk text with SQL functionsSection titled “Chunk text with SQL functions”
The
ai.chunk_text and
ai.chunk_text_recursively functions allow you to split text into smaller chunks.
Example usageSection titled “Example usage”
Given a table like this
You can chunk the text in the
body column like this
chunk_textSection titled “chunk_text”
Splits text into chunks using a separator.
This uses the CharacterTextSplitter from the
langchain_text_splitters Python package.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|input
|text
|-
|✔
|The text to split into chunks
|chunk_size
|int
|*4000
|✖
|The target size of a chunk in characters
|chunk_overlap
|int
|*200
|✖
|The target amount of overlapping characters in each chunk
|separator
|text
|*E’\n\n’
|✖
|The text to split on
|is_separator_regex
|text
|false
|✖
true if the separator represents a regular expression
|*defaulted by the underlying Python implementation rather than in SQL
The query above will return the results below:
chunk_text_recursivelySection titled “chunk_text_recursively”
Recursively splits text into chunks using multiple separators in sequence.
This uses the RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter from the
langchain_text_splitters Python package.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|input
|text
|-
|✔
|The text to split into chunks
|chunk_size
|int
|*4000
|✖
|The target size of a chunk in characters
|chunk_overlap
|int
|*200
|✖
|The target amount of overlapping characters in each chunk
|separators
|text[]
|*array[E’\n\n’, E’\n’, ’ ’, ”]
|✖
|An array of texts to split on
|is_separator_regex
|text
|false
|✖
true if the separators represents regular expressions
|*defaulted by the underlying Python implementation rather than in SQL
The query above will return the results below: