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Chunk text with SQL functions

The ai.chunktext and ai.chunktextrecursively functions allow you to split text into smaller chunks.

Chunk text with SQL functions

Section titled “Chunk text with SQL functions”

The ai.chunk_text and ai.chunk_text_recursively functions allow you to split text into smaller chunks.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

Given a table like this

create table blog
( id int not null primary key
, title text
, body text
);

You can chunk the text in the body column like this

select
  b.id
, b.title
, c.seq
, c.chunk
from blog b
cross join lateral ai.chunk_text(b.body) c
order by b.id, c.seq
;

chunk_text

Section titled “chunk_text”

Splits text into chunks using a separator. This uses the CharacterTextSplitter from the langchain_text_splitters Python package.

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
inputtext-The text to split into chunks
chunk_sizeint*4000The target size of a chunk in characters
chunk_overlapint*200The target amount of overlapping characters in each chunk
separatortext*E’\n\n’The text to split on
is_separator_regextextfalsetrue if the separator represents a regular expression
*defaulted by the underlying Python implementation rather than in SQL
select *
from ai.chunk_text
($$if two witches watch two watches, which witch watches which watch?$$
, separator=>' '
, chunk_size=>10
, chunk_overlap=>0
);

The query above will return the results below:

 seq |   chunk
-----+-----------
   0 | if two
   1 | witches
   2 | watch two
   3 | watches,
   4 | which
   5 | witch
   6 | watches
   7 | which
   8 | watch?
(9 rows)

chunk_text_recursively

Section titled “chunk_text_recursively”

Recursively splits text into chunks using multiple separators in sequence. This uses the RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter from the langchain_text_splitters Python package.

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
inputtext-The text to split into chunks
chunk_sizeint*4000The target size of a chunk in characters
chunk_overlapint*200The target amount of overlapping characters in each chunk
separatorstext[]*array[E’\n\n’, E’\n’, ’ ’, ”]An array of texts to split on
is_separator_regextextfalsetrue if the separators represents regular expressions
*defaulted by the underlying Python implementation rather than in SQL
select *
from ai.chunk_text_recursively
($$if two witches watch two watches, which witch watches which watch?$$
, separators=>array[' ', '.', '?']
, chunk_size=>2
, chunk_overlap=>0
);

The query above will return the results below:

 seq |   chunk
-----+-----------
   0 | if
   1 |  two
   2 |  witches
   3 |  watch
   4 |  two
   5 |  watches,
   6 |  which
   7 |  witch
   8 |  watches
   9 |  which
  10 |  watch
  11 | ?
(12 rows)