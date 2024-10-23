Vectorizer quick start
This page shows you how to create an Ollama-based vectorizer in a self-hosted Postgres instance. We also show how simple it is to do semantic search on the automatically embedded data!
Vectorizer quick startSection titled “Vectorizer quick start”
This page shows you how to create an Ollama-based vectorizer in a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. We also show how simple it is to do semantic search on the automatically embedded data! If you prefer working with the OpenAI API instead of self-hosting models, you can jump over to the openai quick start.
Setup a local development environmentSection titled “Setup a local development environment”
To set up a development environment, use a docker compose file that includes a:
- PostgreSQL deployment image with the TimescaleDB and pgai extensions installed
- pgai vectorizer worker image
- ollama image to host embedding and large language models
On your local machine:
-
Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment
Create the following
compose.yamlin a new directory:
-
Start the database
-
Install pgai in your database
-
Start the vectorizer worker and ollama
Create and run a vectorizerSection titled “Create and run a vectorizer”
Now we can create and run a vectorizer. A vectorizer is a pgai concept, it processes data in a table and automatically creates embeddings for it.
-
Connect to the database in your local developer environment
- Docker:
docker compose exec -it db psql
- psql:
psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres
- Docker:
-
Enable pgai on your database
-
Create the
blogtable with the following schema
-
Insert some data into
blog
-
Create a vectorizer for
blog
-
Check the vectorizer worker logs
You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it.
-
See the embeddings in action
Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings:
The results look like:
|chunk
|distance
|Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals…
|0.5030059372474176
|PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system…
|0.5868937074856113
|PostgreSQLBlogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise…
|0.5928412342761966
|As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve…
|0.6161160890734267
|Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate…
|0.6664001441252841
That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in PostgreSQL that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.