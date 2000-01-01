Alembic integration

Alembic is a database migration tool that allows you to manage your database schema. This document describes how to use Alembic to manage your vectorizer definitions, since those should be considered part of your database schema.

We first cover how to create vectorizers using the Alembic operations. Then, we cover how to exclude the tables created and managed by pgai Vectorizer from the autogenerate process.

To make use of the alembic operations you need to install pgai with the sqlalchemy extras:

Terminal window pip install pgai[sqlalchemy]

pgai provides native Alembic operations for managing vectorizers. For them to work you need to run register_operations in your env.py file. Which registers the pgai operations under the global op context:

from pgai.alembic import register_operations register_operations()

Then you can use the create_vectorizer operation to create a vectorizer for your model. As well as the drop_vectorizer operation to remove it.

from alembic import op from pgai.vectorizer.configuration import ( EmbeddingOpenaiConfig, ChunkingCharacterTextSplitterConfig, FormattingPythonTemplateConfig, LoadingColumnConfig, DestinationTableConfig ) def upgrade () -> None : op.create_vectorizer( source = "blog" , name = "blog_content_embedder" , # Optional custom name for easier reference destination = DestinationTableConfig( destination = 'blog_embeddings' ) loading = LoadingColumnConfig( column_name = 'content' ), embedding = EmbeddingOpenaiConfig( model = 'text-embedding-3-small' , dimensions = 768 ), chunking = ChunkingCharacterTextSplitterConfig( chunk_size = 800 , chunk_overlap = 400 , separator = '.' , is_separator_regex = False ), formatting = FormattingPythonTemplateConfig( template = '$title - $chunk' ) ) def downgrade () -> None : op.drop_vectorizer( name = "blog_content_embedder" , drop_all = True )

The create_vectorizer operation supports all configuration options available in the SQL API.

Excluding tables created by pgai Vectorizer from alembic autogeneration Section titled “Excluding tables created by pgai Vectorizer from alembic autogeneration”

When you create a vectorizer, pgai automatically creates a table to store the vector embeddings. This table is managed by pgai and should not be included in created by alembic migrations. So, if you are using alembic’s autogenerate functionality to generate migrations, you will need to exclude these tables from the autogenerate process.

If you are using SQLAlchemy, the vectorizer_relationship generates a new SQLAlchemy model, that is available under the attribute that you specify, and those models need to be excluded from the autogenerate process. When those models are created, they are added to a list in your metadata called pgai_managed_tables and you can exclude them by adding the following to your env.py :

def include_object (object, name, type_, reflected, compare_to): if type_ == "table" and name in target_metadata.info.get( "pgai_managed_tables" , set ()): return False return True context.configure( connection = connection, target_metadata = target_metadata, include_object = include_object )