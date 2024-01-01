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pgai Vectorizer API reference

This page provides an API reference for Vectorizer functions. For an overview

pgai Vectorizer API reference

Section titled “pgai Vectorizer API reference”

This page provides an API reference for Vectorizer functions. For an overview of Vectorizer and how it works, see the Vectorizer Guide.

A vectorizer provides you with a powerful and automated way to generate and manage LLM embeddings for your PostgreSQL data. Here’s a summary of what you gain from Vectorizers:

  • Automated embedding generation: you can create a vectorizer for a specified table, which automatically generates embeddings for the data in that table and keeps them in sync with the source data.

  • Automatic synchronization: a vectorizer creates triggers on the source table, ensuring that embeddings are automatically updated when the source data changes.

  • Background processing: the process to create embeddings runs asynchrounously in the background. This minimizes the impact on regular database operations such as INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.

  • Scalability: a vectorizer processes data in batches and can run concurrently. This enables vectorizers to handle large datasets efficiently.

  • Configurable embedding process: a vectorizer is highly configurable, allowing you to specify:

    • The embedding model and dimensions. For example, the nomic-embed-text model in Ollama.
    • Chunking strategies for text data.
    • Formatting templates for combining multiple fields.
    • Indexing options for efficient similarity searches.
    • Scheduling for background processing.

  • Integration with multiple AI providers: a vectorizer supports different embedding providers, initially including OpenAI, with more planned for the future.

  • Efficient storage and retrieval: embeddings are stored in a separate table with appropriate indexing, optimizing for vector similarity searches.

  • View creation: a view is automatically created to join the original data with its embeddings, making it easy to query and use the embedded data.

  • Fine-grained access control: you can specify the roles that have access to a vectorizer and its related objects.

  • Monitoring and management: monitor the vectorizer’s queue, enable/disable scheduling, and manage the vectorizer lifecycle.

Vectorizer significantly simplifies the process of incorporating AI-powered semantic search and analysis capabilities into existing PostgreSQL databases.
Making it easier for you to leverage the power of LLMs in your data workflows.

Vectorizer offers the following APIs:

Install or upgrade database dependencies

Create and configure vectorizers

  • Create vectorizers: automate the process of creating embeddings for table data.
  • Loading configuration: define the source of the data to embed. You can load data from a column in the source table, or from a file referenced in a column of the source table.
  • Parsing configuration: for documents, define the way the data is parsed after it is loaded.
  • Chunking configuration: define the way text data is split into smaller, manageable pieces before being processed for embeddings.
  • Formatting configuration: configure the way data from the source table is formatted before it is sent for embedding.
  • Embedding configuration: specify the LLM provider, model, and the parameters to be used when generating the embeddings
  • Indexing configuration: specify the way generated embeddings should be indexed for efficient similarity searches.
  • Scheduling configuration: configure when and how often the vectorizer should run in order to process new or updated data.
  • Processing configuration: specify the way the vectorizer should process data when generating embeddings.

Manage vectorizers

  • Enable and disable vectorizer schedules: temporarily pause or resume the automatic processing of embeddings, without having to delete or recreate the vectorizer configuration.
  • Drop a vectorizer: remove a vectorizer that you created previously, and clean up the associated resources.

Monitor vectorizers

  • View vectorizer status: monitoring tools in pgai that provide insights into the state and performance of vectorizers.

Install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer

Section titled “Install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer”

You can install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer by running the following cli command:

Terminal window
pgai install -d DB_URL

or by running the following python code:

import pgai


pgai.install(DB_URL)

This will create the necessary catalog tables and functions in your database. All of the database objects will be installed in the ai schema.

The version of the database objects corresponds to the version of the pgai python package you have installed. To upgrade, first upgrade the python package with pip install -U pgai and then run pgai.install(DB_URL) again.

Create vectorizers

Section titled “Create vectorizers”

You use the ai.create_vectorizer function in pgai to set up and configure an automated system for generating and managing embeddings for a specific table in your database.

The purpose of ai.create_vectorizer is to:

  • Automate the process of creating embeddings for table data.
  • Set up necessary infrastructure such as tables, views, triggers, or columns for embedding management.
  • Configure the embedding generation process according to user specifications.
  • Integrate with AI providers for embedding creation.
  • Set up scheduling for background processing of embeddings.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

By using ai.create_vectorizer, you can quickly set up a sophisticated embedding system tailored to your specific needs, without having to manually create and manage all the necessary database objects and processes.

Example 1: table destination (default)

Section titled “Example 1: table destination (default)”

This approach creates a separate table to store embeddings and a view that joins with the source table:

SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'website.blog'::regclass,
    name => 'website_blog_vectorizer',
    loading => ai.loading_column('contents'),
    embedding => ai.embedding_ollama('nomic-embed-text', 768),
    chunking => ai.chunking_character_text_splitter(128, 10),
    formatting => ai.formatting_python_template('title: $title published: $published $chunk'),
    grant_to => ai.grant_to('bob', 'alice'),
    destination => ai.destination_table(
        target_schema => 'website',
        target_table => 'blog_embeddings_store',
        view_name => 'blog_embeddings'
    )
);

This function call:

  1. Sets up a vectorizer named ‘website_blog_vectorizer’ for the website.blog table.
  2. Creates a separate table website.blog_embeddings_store to store embeddings.
  3. Creates a view website.blog_embeddings joining the source and embeddings.
  4. Loads the contents column.
  5. Uses the Ollama nomic-embed-text model to create 768 dimensional embeddings.
  6. Chunks the content into 128-character pieces with a 10-character overlap.
  7. Formats each chunk with a title and a published date.
  8. Grants necessary permissions to the roles bob and alice.

Example 2: column destination

Section titled “Example 2: column destination”

Column destination place the embedding in a separate column in the source table. It can only be used when the vectorizer does not perform chunking because it requires a one-to-one relationship between the source data and the embedding. This is useful in cases where you know the source text is short (as is common if the chunking has already been done upstream in your data pipeline).

The workflow is that your application inserts data into the table with a NULL in the embedding column. The vectorizer will then read the row, generate the embedding and update the row with the correct value in the embedding column.

SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'website.product_descriptions'::regclass,
    name => 'product_descriptions_vectorizer',
    loading => ai.loading_column('description'),
    embedding => ai.embedding_openai('text-embedding-3-small', 768),
    chunking => ai.chunking_none(),  -- Required for column destination
    grant_to => ai.grant_to('marketing_team'),
    destination => ai.destination_column('description_embedding')
);

This function call:

  1. Sets up a vectorizer named ‘product_descriptions_vectorizer’ for the website.product_descriptions table.
  2. Adds a column called description_embedding directly to the source table.
  3. Loads the description column.
  4. Doesn’t chunk the content (required for column destination).
  5. Uses OpenAI’s embedding model to create 768 dimensional embeddings.
  6. Doesn’t chunk the content (required for column destination).
  7. Grants necessary permissions to the role marketing_team.

The function returns an integer identifier for the vectorizer created, but you can also reference it by name in other management functions.

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.create_vectorizer takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
sourceregclass-The source table that embeddings are generated for.
nametextAuto-generatedA unique name for the vectorizer. If not provided, it’s auto-generated based on the destination type:
- For table destination: [target_schema]_[target_table]
- For column destination: [source_schema]_[source_table]_[embedding_column]
Must follow snake_case pattern ^[a-z][a-z_0-9]*$
destinationDestination configurationai.destination_table()Configure how the embeddings will be stored. Two options available:
- ai.destination_table() (default): Creates a separate table to store embeddings
- ai.destination_column(): Adds an embedding column directly to the source table
embeddingEmbedding configuration-Set how to embed the data.
loadingLoading configuration-Set the way to load the data from the source table, using functions like ai.loading_column().
parsingParsing configurationai.parsing_auto()Set the way to parse the data, using functions like ai.parsing_auto().
chunkingChunking configurationai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter()Set the way to split text data, using functions like ai.chunking_character_text_splitter().
indexingIndexing configurationai.indexing_default()Specify how to index the embeddings. For example, ai.indexing_diskann() or ai.indexing_hnsw().
formattingFormatting configurationai.formatting_python_template()Define the data format before embedding, using ai.formatting_python_template().
schedulingScheduling configurationai.scheduling_default()Set how often to run the vectorizer. For example, ai.scheduling_timescaledb().
processingProcessing configurationai.processing_default()Configure the way to process the embeddings.
queue_schemaname-Specify the schema where the work queue table is created.
queue_tablename-Specify the name of the work queue table.
grant_to[Grant To configuration][#grant-to-configuration]ai.grant_to_default()Specify which users should be able to use objects created by the vectorizer.
enqueue_existingbooltrueSet to true if existing rows should be immediately queued for embedding.
if_not_existsboolfalseSet to true to avoid an error if the vectorizer already exists.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

The int id of the vectorizer that you created. You can also reference the vectorizer by its name in management functions.

Destination configuration

Section titled “Destination configuration”

You use the destination configuration functions to define how and where the embeddings will be stored. There are two options available:

ai.destination_table

Section titled “ai.destination_table”

You use ai.destination_table to store embeddings in a separate table. This is the default behavior, where:

  • A new table is created to store the embeddings
  • A view is created that joins the source table with the embeddings
  • Multiple chunks can be created per row (using chunking)

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    destination => ai.destination_table(
        target_schema => 'public',
        target_table => 'my_table_embeddings_store',
        view_schema => 'public',
        view_name => 'my_table_embeddings'
    ),
    -- other parameters...
);

For simpler configuration with defaults:

SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    destination => ai.destination_table('my_table_embeddings'),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.destination_table takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
destinationname-The base name for the view and table. The view is named <destination>, the embedding table is named <destination>_store.
target_schemanameSource table schemaThe schema where the embeddings table will be created.
target_tablename<source_table>_embedding_store or <destination>_storeThe name of the table where embeddings will be stored.
view_schemanameSource table schemaThe schema where the view will be created.
view_namename<source_table>_embedding or <destination>The name of the view that joins source and embeddings tables.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.destination_column

Section titled “ai.destination_column”

You use ai.destination_column to store embeddings directly in the source table as a new column. This approach can only be used when the vectorizer does not perform chunking because it requires a one-to-one relationship between the source data and the embedding. This is useful in cases where you know the source text is short (as is common if the chunking has already been done upstream in your data pipeline).

This approach:

  • Adds a vector column directly to the source table
  • Does not create a separate view
  • Requires chunking to be set to ai.chunking_none() (no chunking)
  • Stores exactly one embedding per row

The workflow is that your application inserts data into the table with a NULL in the embedding column. The vectorizer will then read the row, generate the embedding and update the row with the correct value in the embedding column.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    destination => ai.destination_column('content_embedding'),
    chunking => ai.chunking_none(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.destination_column takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
embedding_columnname-The name of the column to be added to the source table for storing embeddings.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

Loading configuration

Section titled “Loading configuration”

You use the loading configuration functions in pgai to define the way data is loaded from the source table.

The loading functions are:

ai.loading_column

Section titled “ai.loading_column”

You use ai.loading_column to load the data to embed directly from a column in the source table.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    loading => ai.loading_column('contents'),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.loading_column takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
column_nametext-The name of the column containing the data to load.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.loading_uri

Section titled “ai.loading_uri”

You use ai.loading_uri to load the data to embed from a file that is referenced in a column of the source table. This file path is internally passed to smart_open, so it supports any protocol that smart_open supports, including:

  • Local files
  • Amazon S3
  • Google Cloud Storage
  • Azure Blob Storage
  • HTTP/HTTPS
  • SFTP
  • and many more

Environment configuration

Section titled “Environment configuration”

You just need to ensure the vectorizer worker has the correct credentials to access the file, such as in environment variables. Here is an example for AWS S3:

Terminal window
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID='your_access_key'
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY='your_secret_key'
export AWS_REGION='your_region'  # optional

Make sure these environment variables are properly set in the environment where the PGAI vectorizer worker runs.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    loading => ai.loading_uri('file_uri_column_name'),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.loading_uri takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
column_nametext-The name of the column containing the file path.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

Parsing configuration

Section titled “Parsing configuration”

You use the parsing configuration functions in pgai to define how data is parsed after document loading. This is useful if for non-textual formats such as PDF documents.

The parsing functions are:

ai.parsing_auto

Section titled “ai.parsing_auto”

You use ai.parsing_auto to automatically select an appropriate parser based on detected file types. Documents with unrecognizable formats won’t be processed and will generate an error (in the ai.vectorizer_errors table.

The parser selection works by examining file extensions and content types:

  • For PDF files, images, Office documents (DOCX, XLSX, etc.): Uses docling
  • For EPUB and MOBI (e-book formats): Uses pymupdf
  • For text formats (TXT, MD, etc.): No parser is used (content is read directly)

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    parsing => ai.parsing_auto(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.parsing_auto takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
None----

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.parsing_none

Section titled “ai.parsing_none”

You use ai.parsing_none to skip the parsing step. Only appropriate for textual data.

Example usage, for textual data.

Section titled “Example usage, for textual data.”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    parsing => ai.parsing_none(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.parsing_none takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
None----

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.parsing_docling

Section titled “ai.parsing_docling”

You use ai.parsing_docling to parse the data provided by the loader using docling.

Docling is a more robust and thorough document parsing library that:

  • Uses OCR capabilities to extract text from images
  • Can parse complex documents with tables and multi-column layouts
  • Supports Office formats (DOCX, XLSX, etc.)
  • Preserves document structure better than other parsers
  • Converts documents to markdown format

Note that docling uses ML models for improved parsing, which makes it slower than simpler parsers like pymupdf.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    parsing => ai.parsing_docling(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.parsing_docling takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
None----

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.parsing_pymupdf

Section titled “ai.parsing_pymupdf”

You use ai.parsing_pymupdf to parse the data provided by the loader using pymupdf.

PyMuPDF is a faster, simpler document parser that:

  • Processes PDF documents with basic structure preservation
  • Supports e-book formats like EPUB and MOBI
  • Is generally faster than docling for simpler documents
  • Works well for documents with straightforward layouts

Choose pymupdf when processing speed is more important than perfect structure preservation.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    parsing => ai.parsing_pymupdf(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.parsing_pymupdf takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
None----

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

Chunking configuration

Section titled “Chunking configuration”

You use the chunking configuration functions in pgai to define the way text data is split into smaller, manageable pieces before being processed for embeddings. This is crucial because many embedding models have input size limitations, and chunking allows for processing of larger text documents while maintaining context.

By using chunking functions, you can fine-tune how your text data is prepared for embedding, ensuring that the chunks are appropriately sized and maintain necessary context for their specific use case. This is particularly important for maintaining the quality and relevance of the generated embeddings, especially when dealing with long-form content or documents with specific structural elements.

The chunking functions are:

The key difference between these functions is that chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter allows for a more sophisticated splitting strategy, potentially preserving more semantic meaning in the chunks.

ai.chunking_character_text_splitter

Section titled “ai.chunking_character_text_splitter”

You use ai.chunking_character_text_splitter to:

  • Split text into chunks based on a specified separator.
  • Control the chunk size and the amount of overlap between chunks.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

  • Split the content into chunks of 128 characters, with 10 character overlap, using ‘\n;’ as the separator:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        chunking => ai.chunking_character_text_splitter(128, 10, E'\n'),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.chunking_character_text_splitter takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunk_sizeint800The maximum number of characters in a chunk
chunk_overlapint400The number of characters to overlap between chunks
separatortextE’\n\n’The string or character used to split the text
is_separator_regexboolfalseSet to true if separator is a regular expression.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter

Section titled “ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter”

ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter provides more fine-grained control over the chunking process. You use it to recursively split text into chunks using multiple separators.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

  • Recursively split content into chunks of 256 characters, with a 20 character overlap, first trying to split on ‘\n;’, then on spaces:

      SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        chunking => ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter(
          256,
          20,
          separators => array[E'\n;', ' ']
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunk_sizeint800The maximum number of characters per chunk
chunk_overlapint400The number of characters to overlap between chunks
separatorstext[]array[E’\n\n’, E’\n’, ’.’, ’?’, ’!’, ’ ’, ”]The string or character used to split the text
is_separator_regexboolfalseSet to true if separator is a regular expression.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

Embedding configuration

Section titled “Embedding configuration”

You use the embedding configuration functions to specify how embeddings are generated for your data.

The embedding functions are:

ai.embedding_litellm

Section titled “ai.embedding_litellm”

You call the ai.embedding_litellm function to use LiteLLM to generate embeddings for models from multiple providers.

The purpose of ai.embedding_litellm is to:

  • Define the embedding model to use.
  • Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.
  • Configure optional, provider-specific parameters.
  • Set the name of the environment variable that holds the value of your API key.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

Use ai.embedding_litellm to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

  1. Set the required API key for your provider.

    The API key should be set as an environment variable which is available to either the Vectorizer worker, or the PostgreSQL process.

  2. Create a vectorizer using LiteLLM to access the ‘microsoft/codebert-base’ embedding model on huggingface:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'huggingface/microsoft/codebert-base',
          768,
          api_key_name => 'HUGGINGFACE_API_KEY',
          extra_options => '{"wait_for_model": true}'::jsonb
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

The function takes several parameters to customize the LiteLLM embedding configuration:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
modeltext-Specify the name of the embedding model to use. Refer to the [LiteLLM embedding documentation] for an overview of the available providers and models.
dimensionsint-Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model.
api_key_nametext-Set the name of the environment variable that contains the API key. This allows for flexible API key management without hardcoding keys in the database.
extra_optionsjsonb-Set provider-specific configuration options.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

Provider-specific configuration examples

Section titled “Provider-specific configuration examples”

The following subsections show how to configure the vectorizer for all supported providers.

Cohere
Section titled “Cohere”
    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'cohere/embed-english-v3.0',
          1024,
          api_key_name => 'COHERE_API_KEY',
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );
Note

The Cohere documentation on input_type specifies that the input_type parameter is required. By default, LiteLLM sets this to search_document. The input type can be provided via extra_options, i.e. extra_options => '{"input_type": "search_document"}'::jsonb.

Mistral

Section titled “Mistral”
    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'mistral/mistral-embed',
          1024,
          api_key_name => 'MISTRAL_API_KEY',
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );
Note

Mistral limits the maximum input per batch to 16384 tokens.

Azure OpenAI
Section titled “Azure OpenAI”

To set up a vectorizer with Azure OpenAI you require these values from the Azure AI Foundry console:

  • deployment name
  • base URL
  • version
  • API key

The deployment name is visible in the “Deployment info” section. The base URL and version are extracted from the “Target URI” field in the “Endpoint section”. The Target URI has the form: https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com/openai/deployments/your-deployment-name/embeddings?api-version=2023-05-15. In this example, the base URL is: https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com and the version is 2023-05-15.

Azure AI Foundry console example

Configure the vectorizer, note that the base URL and version are configured through extra_options:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'azure/<deployment name here>',
          1024,
          api_key_name => 'AZURE_API_KEY',
          extra_options => '{"api_base": "<base URL here>", "api_version": "<version here>"}'::jsonb
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Huggingface inference models

Section titled “Huggingface inference models”

You can use [Huggingface inference] to obtain vector embeddings. Note that Huggingface has two categories of inference: “serverless inference”, and “inference endpoints”. Serverless inference is free, but is limited to models under 10GB in size, and the model may not be immediately available to serve requests. Inference endpoints are a paid service and provide always-on APIs for production use-cases.

Tips

We recommend using the wait_for_model parameter when using vectorizer with serverless inference to force the call to block until the model has been loaded. If you do not use wait_for_model, it’s likely that vectorization will never succeed.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'huggingface/BAAI/bge-small-en-v1.5',
        , 384
        , extra_options => '{"wait_for_model": true}'::jsonb
        )
        -- other parameters...
    );

AWS Bedrock

Section titled “AWS Bedrock”

To set up a vectorizer with AWS Bedrock, you must ensure that the vectorizer is authenticated to make API calls to the AWS Bedrock endpoint. The vectorizer worker uses boto3 under the hood, so there are multiple ways to achieve this.

The simplest method is to provide the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, and AWS_REGION_NAME environment variables to the vectorizer worker. Consult the [boto3 credentials documentation] for more options.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'bedrock/amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0',
          1024,
          api_key_name => 'AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY', -- optional
          extra_options => '{"aws_access_key_id": "<access key id>", "aws_region_name": "<region name>"}'::jsonb -- optional
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

You can also only configure the secret in the database, and provide the api_key_name parameter to prompt the vectorizer worker to load the api key from the database. When you do this, you may need to pass aws_access_key_id and aws_region_name through the extra_options parameter:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'bedrock/amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0',
          1024,
          api_key_name => 'AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY', -- optional
          extra_options => '{"aws_access_key_id": "<access key id>", "aws_region_name": "<region name>"}'::jsonb -- optional
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Vertex AI

Section titled “Vertex AI”

To set up a vectorizer with Vertex AI, you must ensure that the vectorizer can make API calls to the Vertex AI endpoint. The vectorizer worker uses GCP’s authentication under the hood, so there are multiple ways to achieve this.

The simplest method is to provide the VERTEX_PROJECT, and VERTEX_CREDENTIALS environment variables to the vectorizer worker. These correspond to the project id, and the path to a file containing credentials for a service account. Consult the [Authentication methods at Google] for more options.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'vertex_ai/text-embedding-005',
          768
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

You can also only configure the secret in the database, and provide the api_key_name parameter to prompt the vectorizer worker to load the api key from the database. When you do this, you may need to pass vertex_project and vertex_location through the extra_options parameter.

Note

VERTEX_CREDENTIALS should contain the path to a file containing the API key; the vectorizer worker must have access to this file in order to load the credentials.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_litellm(
          'vertex_ai/text-embedding-005',
          768,
          api_key_name => 'VERTEX_CREDENTIALS', -- optional
          extra_options => '{"vertex_project": "<project id>", "vertex_location": "<vertex location>"}'::jsonb -- optional
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

ai.embedding_openai

Section titled “ai.embedding_openai”

You call the ai.embedding_openai function to use an OpenAI model to generate embeddings.

The purpose of ai.embedding_openai is to:

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

Use ai.embedding_openai to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

  1. Set the value of your OpenAI API key.

    For example, in an environment variable or in a Docker configuration.

  2. Create a vectorizer with OpenAI as the embedding provider:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        embedding => ai.embedding_openai(
          'text-embedding-3-small',
          768,
          chat_user => 'bob',
          api_key_name => 'MY_OPENAI_API_KEY_NAME'
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

The function takes several parameters to customize the OpenAI embedding configuration:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
modeltext-Specify the name of the OpenAI embedding model to use. For example, text-embedding-3-small.
dimensionsint-Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model.
chat_usertext-The identifier for the user making the API call. This can be useful for tracking API usage or for OpenAI’s monitoring purposes.
api_key_nametextOPENAI_API_KEYSet the name of the environment variable that contains the OpenAI API key. This allows for flexible API key management without hardcoding keys in the database. On Timescale Cloud, you should set this to the name of the secret that contains the OpenAI API key.
base_urltext-Set the base_url of the OpenAI API. Note: no default configured here to allow configuration of the vectorizer worker through OPENAI_BASE_URL env var.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.embedding_ollama

Section titled “ai.embedding_ollama”

You use the ai.embedding_ollama function to use an Ollama model to generate embeddings.

The purpose of ai.embedding_ollama is to:

  • Define which Ollama model to use.
  • Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.
  • Configure how the Ollama API is accessed.
  • Configure the model’s truncation behaviour, and keep alive.
  • Configure optional, model-specific parameters, like the temperature.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

This function is used to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    embedding => ai.embedding_ollama(
      'nomic-embed-text',
      768,
      base_url => 'http://my.ollama.server:443'
      options => '{ "num_ctx": 1024 }',
      keep_alive => "10m"
    ),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

The function takes several parameters to customize the Ollama embedding configuration:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
modeltext-Specify the name of the Ollama model to use. For example, nomic-embed-text. Note: the model must already be available (pulled) in your Ollama server.
dimensionsint-Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model.
base_urltext-Set the base_url of the Ollama API. Note: no default configured here to allow configuration of the vectorizer worker through OLLAMA_HOST env var.
optionsjsonb-Configures additional model parameters listed in the documentation for the Modelfile, such as temperature, or num_ctx.
keep_alivetext-Controls how long the model will stay loaded in memory following the request. Note: no default configured here to allow configuration at Ollama-level.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.embedding_voyageai

Section titled “ai.embedding_voyageai”

You use the ai.embedding_voyageai function to use a Voyage AI model to generate embeddings.

The purpose of ai.embedding_voyageai is to:

  • Define which Voyage AI model to use.
  • Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.
  • Configure the model’s truncation behaviour, and api key name.
  • Configure the input type.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

This function is used to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    embedding => ai.embedding_voyageai(
      'voyage-3.5-lite',  -- or 'voyage-3.5', 'voyage-3-large', etc.
      1024,               -- default dimensions for voyage-3.5 models
      api_key_name => "TEST_API_KEY",
      output_dimension => 512  -- Optional: use 256, 512, 1024, or 2048
    ),
    -- other parameters...
);

Example with flexible dimensions (Matryoshka embeddings):

-- Use 256 dimensions for faster search and less storage
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'articles'::regclass,
    embedding => ai.embedding_voyageai(
      'voyage-3-large',
      1024,                    -- Schema dimensions
      output_dimension => 256  -- Actual embedding dimensions
    ),
    destination => ai.destination_table('articles_embeddings_256d')
);

Available models

Section titled “Available models”

Current Generation (Recommended):

ModelPurposeDefault DimensionsMax Tokens/Request
voyage-3.5-liteCost & latency optimized10241M
voyage-3.5General-purpose optimized1024320K
voyage-3-largeBest for general-purpose & multilingual1024120K
voyage-code-3Code retrieval specialized1024120K
voyage-finance-2Finance domain1024120K
voyage-law-2Legal documents1024120K

Older Models:

ModelPurposeDefault DimensionsMax Tokens/Request
voyage-3-liteGeneral-purpose (older)512120K
voyage-2General-purpose (legacy)-320K

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

The function takes several parameters to customize the Voyage AI embedding configuration:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
modeltext-Specify the name of the Voyage AI model to use. See table above for available models.
dimensionsint-Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model (typically 1024 for voyage-3.x models).
input_typetext’document’Type of the input text: null, ‘query’, or ‘document’. Setting this improves retrieval quality by allowing the model to optimize the embedding.
api_key_nametextVOYAGE_API_KEYSet the name of the environment variable that contains the Voyage AI API key. This allows for flexible API key management without hardcoding keys in the database. On Timescale Cloud, you should set this to the name of the secret that contains the Voyage AI API key.
output_dimensionintnullSet the output dimension for embeddings. Supports 256, 512, 1024, or 2048 for voyage-3.x models. Lower dimensions reduce storage (up to 75%) and improve search speed with minimal accuracy loss. Uses Matryoshka embeddings technique.
output_dtypetext’float’Set the output data type for embeddings. Options: ‘float’ (default), ‘int8’, ‘uint8’, ‘binary’, ‘ubinary’. Quantized types (int8, uint8) reduce network bandwidth and API costs. Binary types (binary, ubinary) provide maximum compression with 1/8 the dimensions. Embeddings are automatically converted to float for storage in PostgreSQL.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

Formatting configuration

Section titled “Formatting configuration”

You use the ai.formatting_python_template function in pgai to configure the way data from the source table is formatted before it is sent for embedding.

ai.formatting_python_template provides a flexible way to structure the input for embedding models. This enables you to incorporate relevant metadata and additional text. This can significantly enhance the quality and usefulness of the generated embeddings, especially in scenarios where context from multiple fields is important for understanding or searching the content.

The purpose of ai.formatting_python_template is to:

  • Define a template for formatting the data before embedding.
  • Allow the combination of multiple fields from the source table.
  • Add consistent context or structure to the text being embedded.
  • Customize the input for the embedding model to improve relevance and searchability.

Formatting happens after chunking and the special $chunk variable contains the chunked text.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

  • Default formatting:

    The default formatter uses the $chunk template, resulting in outputing the chunk text as-is.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'blog_posts'::regclass,
        formatting => ai.formatting_python_template('$chunk'),
        -- other parameters...
    );

  • Add context from other columns:

    Add the title and publication date to each chunk, providing more context for the embedding.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'blog_posts'::regclass,
        formatting => ai.formatting_python_template('Title: $title\nDate: $published\nContent: $chunk'),
        -- other parameters...
    );

  • Combine multiple fields:

    Prepend author and category information to each chunk.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog_posts'::regclass,
      formatting => ai.formatting_python_template('Author: $author\nCategory: $category\n$chunk'),
      -- other parameters...
    );

  • Add consistent structure:

    Add start and end markers to each chunk, which could be useful for certain types of embeddings or retrieval tasks.

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'blog_posts'::regclass,
        formatting => ai.formatting_python_template('BEGIN DOCUMENT\n$chunk\nEND DOCUMENT'),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.formatting_python_template takes the following parameter:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
templatestring$chunkA string using Python template strings with $-prefixed variables that defines how the data should be formatted.
  • The $chunk placeholder is required and represents the text chunk that will be embedded.
  • Other placeholders can be used to reference columns from the source table.
  • The template allows for adding static text or structuring the input in a specific way.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Indexing configuration

Section titled “Indexing configuration”

You use indexing configuration functions in pgai to specify the way generated embeddings should be indexed for efficient similarity searches. These functions enable you to choose and configure the indexing method that best suits your needs in terms of performance, accuracy, and resource usage.

By providing these indexing options, pgai allows you to optimize your embedding storage and retrieval based on their specific use case and performance requirements. This flexibility is crucial for scaling AI-powered search and analysis capabilities within a PostgreSQL database.

Key points about indexing:

  • The choice of indexing method depends on your dataset size, query performance requirements, and available resources.

  • ai.indexing_none is better suited for small datasets, or when you want to perform index creation manually.

  • ai.indexing_diskann is generally recommended for larger datasets that require an index.

  • The min_rows parameter enables you to delay index creation until you have enough data to justify the overhead.

  • These indexing methods are designed for approximate nearest neighbor search, which trades a small amount of accuracy for significant speed improvements in similarity searches.

The available functions are:

ai.indexing_default

Section titled “ai.indexing_default”

You use ai.indexing_default to use the platform-specific default value for indexing.

On Timescale Cloud, the default is ai.indexing_diskann(). On self-hosted, the default is ai.indexing_none(). A timescaledb background job is used for automatic index creation. Since timescaledb may not be installed in a self-hosted environment, we default to ai.indexing_none().

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
  SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog_posts'::regclass,
      indexing => ai.indexing_default(),
      -- other parameters...
  );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

This function takes no parameters.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.indexing_none

Section titled “ai.indexing_none”

You use ai.indexing_none to specify that no special indexing should be used for the embeddings.

This is useful when you don’t need fast similarity searches or when you’re dealing with a small amount of data.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
  SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog_posts'::regclass,
      indexing => ai.indexing_none(),
      -- other parameters...
  );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

This function takes no parameters.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.indexing_diskann

Section titled “ai.indexing_diskann”

You use ai.indexing_diskann to configure indexing using the DiskANN algorithm, which is designed for high-performance approximate nearest neighbor search on large-scale datasets. This is suitable for very large datasets that need to be stored on disk.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
  SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog_posts'::regclass,
      indexing => ai.indexing_diskann(min_rows => 500000, storage_layout => 'memory_optimized'),
      -- other parameters...
  );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.indexing_diskann takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
min_rowsint100000The minimum number of rows before creating the index
storage_layouttext-Set to either memory_optimized or plain
num_neighborsint-Advanced DiskANN parameter.
search_list_sizeint-Advanced DiskANN parameter.
max_alphafloat8-Advanced DiskANN parameter.
num_dimensionsint-Advanced DiskANN parameter.
num_bits_per_dimensionint-Advanced DiskANN parameter.
create_when_queue_emptybooleantrueCreate the index only after all of the embeddings have been generated.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.indexing_hnsw

Section titled “ai.indexing_hnsw”

You use ai.indexing_hnsw to configure indexing using the Hierarchical Navigable Small World (HNSW) algorithm, which is known for fast and accurate approximate nearest neighbor search.

HNSW is suitable for in-memory datasets and scenarios where query speed is crucial.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
  SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog_posts'::regclass,
      indexing => ai.indexing_hnsw(min_rows => 50000, opclass => 'vector_l1_ops'),
      -- other parameters...
  );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.indexing_hnsw takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
min_rowsint100000The minimum number of rows before creating the index
opclasstextvector_cosine_opsThe operator class for the index. Possible values are:vector_cosine_ops, vector_l1_ops, or vector_ip_ops
mint-Advanced HNSW parameters
ef_constructionint-Advanced HNSW parameters
create_when_queue_emptybooleantrueCreate the index only after all of the embeddings have been generated.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Scheduling configuration

Section titled “Scheduling configuration”

You use scheduling functions in pgai to configure when and how often the vectorizer should run to process new or updated data. These functions allow you to set up automated, periodic execution of the embedding generation process. These are advanced options and most users should use the default.

By providing these scheduling options, pgai enables you to automate the process of keeping your embeddings up-to-date with minimal manual intervention. This is crucial for maintaining the relevance and accuracy of AI-powered search and analysis capabilities, especially in systems where data is frequently updated or added. The flexibility in scheduling also allows users to balance the freshness of embeddings against system resource usage and other operational considerations.

The available functions are:

  • ai.scheduling_default: uses the platform-specific default scheduling configuration. On Timescale Cloud this is equivalent to ai.scheduling_timescaledb(). On self-hosted deployments, this is equivalent to ai.scheduling_none().
  • ai.scheduling_none: when you want manual control over when the vectorizer runs. Use this when you’re using an external scheduling system, as is the case with self-hosted deployments.
  • ai.scheduling_timescaledb: leverages TimescaleDB’s robust job scheduling system, which is designed for reliability and scalability. Use this when you’re using Timescale Cloud.

ai.scheduling_default

Section titled “ai.scheduling_default”

You use ai.scheduling_default to use the platform-specific default scheduling configuration.

On Timescale Cloud, the default is ai.scheduling_timescaledb(). On self-hosted, the default is ai.scheduling_none(). A timescaledb background job is used to periodically trigger a cloud vectorizer on Timescale Cloud. This is not available in a self-hosted environment.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    scheduling => ai.scheduling_default(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

This function takes no parameters.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.scheduling_none

Section titled “ai.scheduling_none”

You use ai.scheduling_none to

  • Specify that no automatic scheduling should be set up for the vectorizer.
  • Manually control when the vectorizer runs or when you’re using an external scheduling system.

You should use this for self-hosted deployments.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    scheduling => ai.scheduling_none(),
    -- other parameters...
);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

This function takes no parameters.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.scheduling_timescaledb

Section titled “ai.scheduling_timescaledb”

You use ai.scheduling_timescaledb to:

  • Configure automated scheduling using TimescaleDB’s job scheduling system.
  • Allow periodic execution of the vectorizer to process new or updated data.
  • Provide fine-grained control over when and how often the vectorizer runs.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

  • Basic usage (run every 5 minutes). This is the default:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        scheduling => ai.scheduling_timescaledb(),
        -- other parameters...
    );

  • Custom interval (run every hour):

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        scheduling => ai.scheduling_timescaledb(interval '1 hour'),
        -- other parameters...
    );

  • Specific start time and timezone:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        scheduling => ai.scheduling_timescaledb(
          interval '30 minutes',
          initial_start => '2024-01-01 00:00:00'::timestamptz,
          timezone => 'America/New_York'
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

  • Fixed schedule:

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
        'my_table'::regclass,
        scheduling => ai.scheduling_timescaledb(
          interval '1 day',
          fixed_schedule => true,
          timezone => 'UTC'
        ),
        -- other parameters...
    );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.scheduling_timescaledb takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
schedule_intervalinterval’10m’Set how frequently the vectorizer checks for new or updated data to process.
initial_starttimestamptz-Delay the start of scheduling. This is useful for coordinating with other system processes or maintenance windows.
fixed_schedulebool-Set to true to use a fixed schedule such as every day at midnight. Set to false for a sliding window such as every 24 hours from the last run
timezonetext-Set the timezone this schedule operates in. This ensures that schedules are interpreted correctly, especially important for fixed schedules or when coordinating with business hours.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Processing configuration

Section titled “Processing configuration”

You use the processing configuration functions in pgai to specify the way the vectorizer should process data when generating embeddings, such as the batch size and concurrency. These are advanced options and most users should use the default.

ai.processing_default

Section titled “ai.processing_default”

You use ai.processing_default to specify the concurrency and batch size for the vectorizer.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
  SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    processing => ai.processing_default(batch_size => 200, concurrency => 5),
    -- other parameters...
  );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.processing_default takes the following parameters:

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
batch_sizeintDetermined by the vectorizerThe number of items to process in each batch. The optimal batch size depends on your data and cloud function configuration, larger batch sizes can improve efficiency but may increase memory usage. The default is 1 for vectorizers that use document loading (ai.loading_uri) and 50 otherwise.
concurrencyintDetermined by the vectorizerThe number of concurrent processing tasks to run. The optimal concurrency depends on your cloud infrastructure and rate limits, higher concurrency can speed up processing but may increase costs and resource usage.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Grant to configuration

Section titled “Grant to configuration”

You use the grant to configuration function in pgai to specify which users should be able to use objects created by the vectorizer.

ai.grant_to

Section titled “ai.grant_to”

Grant permissions to a comma-separated list of users.

Includes the users specified in the ai.grant_to_default setting.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”
  SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
    'my_table'::regclass,
    grant_to => ai.grant_to('bob', 'alice'),
    -- other parameters...
  );

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

This function takes a comma-separated list of usernames to grant permissions to.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

An array of name values, that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Enable and disable vectorizer schedules

Section titled “Enable and disable vectorizer schedules”

You use ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule and ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule to control the execution of scheduled vectorizer jobs. These functions provide a way to temporarily pause or resume the automatic processing of embeddings, without having to delete or recreate the vectorizer configuration.

These functions provide an important layer of operational control for managing pgai vectorizers in production environments. They allow database administrators and application developers to balance the need for up-to-date embeddings with other system priorities and constraints, enhancing the overall flexibility and manageability of pgai.

Key points about schedule enable and disable:

  • These functions provide fine-grained control over individual vectorizer schedules without affecting other vectorizers, or the overall system configuration.

  • Disabling a schedule does not delete the vectorizer or its configuration; it simply stops scheduling future executions of the job.

  • These functions are particularly useful in scenarios such as:

    • System maintenance windows where you want to reduce database load.
    • Temporarily pausing processing during data migrations or large bulk updates.
    • Debugging or troubleshooting issues related to the vectorizer.
    • Implementing manual control over when embeddings are updated.

  • When a schedule is disabled, new or updated data is not automatically processed. However, the data is still queued, and will be processed when the schedule is re-enabled, or when the vectorizer is run manually.

  • After re-enabling a schedule, for a vectorizer configured with ai.scheduling_timescaledb, the next run is based on the original scheduling configuration. For example, if the vectorizer was set to run every hour, it will run at the next hour mark after being enabled.

  • You can reference vectorizers either by their ID or their name.

Usage example in a maintenance scenario:

-- Before starting system maintenance using IDs
SELECT ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(1);
SELECT ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(2);


-- Or using names (more human-readable)
SELECT ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule('public_blog_embeddings');
SELECT ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule('public_products_embeddings');


-- Perform maintenance tasks...


-- After maintenance is complete
SELECT ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule('public_blog_embeddings');
SELECT ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule('public_products_embeddings');

The available functions are:

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule

Section titled “ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule”

You use ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule to:

  • Activate or reactivate the scheduled job for a specific vectorizer.
  • Allow the vectorizer to resume automatic processing of new or updated data.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

To resume the automatic scheduling for a vectorizer:

-- Using vectorizer name (recommended)
SELECT ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule('public_blog_embeddings');


-- Using ID
SELECT ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule(1);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule can be called in two ways:

  1. With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability)
  2. With a vectorizer ID

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule(name text):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
nametext-The name of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to enable.

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule(vectorizer_id int):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
vectorizer_idint-The identifier of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to enable.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule does not return a value.

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule

Section titled “ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule”

You use ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule to:

  • Deactivate the scheduled job for a specific vectorizer.
  • Temporarily stop the automatic processing of new or updated data.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

To stop the automatic scheduling for a vectorizer:

-- Using name (recommended)
SELECT ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule('public_blog_embeddings');


-- Using ID
SELECT ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(1);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule can be called in two ways:

  1. With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability)
  2. With a vectorizer ID

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(name text):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
nametext-The name of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to disable.

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(vectorizer_id int):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
vectorizer_idint-The identifier of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to disable.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule does not return a value.

Drop a vectorizer

Section titled “Drop a vectorizer”

ai.drop_vectorizer is a management tool that you use to remove a vectorizer that you
created previously, and clean up the associated resources. Its primary purpose is to provide a controlled way to delete a vectorizer when it’s no longer needed, or when you want to reconfigure it from scratch.

You use ai.drop_vectorizer to:

  • Remove a specific vectorizer configuration from the system.
  • Clean up associated database objects and scheduled jobs.
  • Safely undo the creation of a vectorizer.

ai.drop_vectorizer performs the following on the vectorizer to drop:

  • Deletes the scheduled job associated with the vectorizer if one exists.
  • Drops the trigger from the source table used to queue changes.
  • Drops the trigger function that backed the source table trigger.
  • Drops the queue table used to manage the updates to be processed.
  • Deletes the vectorizer row from the ai.vectorizer table.

By default, ai.drop_vectorizer does not:

  • Drop the target table containing the embeddings.
  • Drop the view joining the target and source tables.

There is an optional parameter named drop_all which is false by default. If you explicitly pass true, the function WILL drop the target table and view.

This design allows you to keep the generated embeddings and the convenient view even after dropping the vectorizer. This is useful if you want to stop automatic updates but still use the existing embeddings.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

Best practices are:

  • Before dropping a vectorizer, ensure that you will not need the automatic embedding updates it provides.
  • After dropping a vectorizer, you may want to manually clean up the target table and view if they’re no longer needed.
  • You can reference vectorizers either by their ID or their name (recommended).

Examples:

  • Remove a vectorizer by name (recommended):

    SELECT ai.drop_vectorizer('public_blog_embeddings');

  • Remove a vectorizer by ID:

    SELECT ai.drop_vectorizer(1);

  • Remove a vectorizer and drop the target table and view as well:

    SELECT ai.drop_vectorizer('public_blog_embeddings', drop_all=>true);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.drop_vectorizer can be called in two ways:

  1. With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability)
  2. With a vectorizer ID

ai.drop_vectorizer(name text, drop_all bool):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
nametext-The name of the vectorizer you want to drop
drop_allboolfalsetrue to drop the target table and view as well

ai.drop_vectorizer(vectorizer_id int, drop_all bool):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
vectorizer_idint-The identifier of the vectorizer you want to drop
drop_allboolfalsetrue to drop the target table and view as well

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

ai.drop_vectorizer does not return a value, but it performs several cleanup operations.

View vectorizer status

Section titled “View vectorizer status”

ai.vectorizer_status view and ai.vectorizer_queue_pending function are monitoring tools in pgai that provide insights into the state and performance of vectorizers.

These monitoring tools are crucial for maintaining the health and performance of your pgai-enhanced database. They allow you to proactively manage your vectorizers, ensure timely processing of embeddings, and quickly identify and address any issues that may arise in your AI-powered data pipelines.

For effective monitoring, you use ai.vectorizer_status.

For example:

-- Get an overview of all vectorizers
SELECT * FROM ai.vectorizer_status;

Sample output:

idsource_tabletarget_tableviewpending_items
1public.blogpublic.blog_contents_embedding_storepublic.blog_contents_embeddings1

The pending_items column indicates the number of items still awaiting embedding creation. The pending items count helps you to:

  • Identify bottlenecks in processing.
  • Determine if you need to adjust scheduling or processing configurations.
  • Monitor the impact of large data imports or updates on your vectorizers.

Regular monitoring using these tools helps ensure that your vectorizers are keeping up with data changes, and that embeddings remain up-to-date.

Available views are:

Available functions are:

ai.vectorizer_status view

Section titled “ai.vectorizer_status view”

You use ai.vectorizer_status to:

  • Get a high-level overview of all vectorizers in the system.
  • Regularly monitor and check the health of the entire system.
  • Display key information about each vectorizer’s configuration and current state.
  • Use the pending_items column to get a quick indication of processing backlogs.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

  • Retrieve all vectorizers that have items waiting to be processed:

    SELECT * FROM ai.vectorizer_status WHERE pending_items &gt; 0;

  • System health monitoring:

    -- Alert if any vectorizer has more than 1000 pending items
    SELECT id, source_table, pending_items
    FROM ai.vectorizer_status
    WHERE pending_items &gt; 1000;

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

ai.vectorizer_status returns the following:

Column nameDescription
idThe unique identifier of this vectorizer
source_tableThe fully qualified name of the source table
target_tableThe fully qualified name of the table storing the embeddings
viewThe fully qualified name of the view joining source and target tables
pending_itemsThe number of items waiting to be processed by the vectorizer

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending function

Section titled “ai.vectorizer_queue_pending function”

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending enables you to retrieve the number of items in a vectorizer queue when you need to focus on a particular vectorizer or troubleshoot issues.

You use vectorizer_queue_pending to:

  • Retrieve the number of pending items for a specific vectorizer.
  • Allow for more granular monitoring of individual vectorizer queues.

Example usage

Section titled “Example usage”

Return the number of pending items for a vectorizer:

-- Using name (recommended)
SELECT ai.vectorizer_queue_pending('public_blog_embeddings');


-- Using ID
SELECT ai.vectorizer_queue_pending(1);

A queue with a very large number of items may be slow to count. The optional exact_count parameter is defaulted to false. When false, the count is limited. An exact count is returned if the queue has 10,000 or fewer items, and returns 9223372036854775807 (the max bigint value) if there are greater than 10,000 items.

To get an exact count, regardless of queue size, set the optional parameter to true like this:

-- Using name (recommended)
SELECT ai.vectorizer_queue_pending('public_blog_embeddings', exact_count=>true);


-- Using ID
SELECT ai.vectorizer_queue_pending(1, exact_count=>true);

Parameters

Section titled “Parameters”

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending can be called in two ways:

  1. With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability)
  2. With a vectorizer ID

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending(name text, exact_count bool):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
nametext-The name of the vectorizer you want to check
exact_countboolfalseIf true, return exact count. If false, capped at 10,000

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending(vectorizer_id int, exact_count bool):

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
vectorizer_idint-The identifier of the vectorizer you want to check
exact_countboolfalseIf true, return exact count. If false, capped at 10,000

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

The number of items in the queue for the specified vectorizer