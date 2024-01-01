pgai Vectorizer API reference Section titled “pgai Vectorizer API reference”

This page provides an API reference for Vectorizer functions. For an overview of Vectorizer and how it works, see the Vectorizer Guide.

A vectorizer provides you with a powerful and automated way to generate and manage LLM embeddings for your PostgreSQL data. Here’s a summary of what you gain from Vectorizers:

Automated embedding generation : you can create a vectorizer for a specified table, which automatically generates embeddings for the data in that table and keeps them in sync with the source data.

Automatic synchronization : a vectorizer creates triggers on the source table, ensuring that embeddings are automatically updated when the source data changes.

Background processing : the process to create embeddings runs asynchrounously in the background. This minimizes the impact on regular database operations such as INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.

Scalability : a vectorizer processes data in batches and can run concurrently. This enables vectorizers to handle large datasets efficiently.

Configurable embedding process : a vectorizer is highly configurable, allowing you to specify: The embedding model and dimensions. For example, the nomic-embed-text model in Ollama. Chunking strategies for text data. Formatting templates for combining multiple fields. Indexing options for efficient similarity searches. Scheduling for background processing.

Integration with multiple AI providers : a vectorizer supports different embedding providers, initially including OpenAI, with more planned for the future.

Efficient storage and retrieval : embeddings are stored in a separate table with appropriate indexing, optimizing for vector similarity searches.

View creation : a view is automatically created to join the original data with its embeddings, making it easy to query and use the embedded data.

Fine-grained access control : you can specify the roles that have access to a vectorizer and its related objects.

Monitoring and management: monitor the vectorizer’s queue, enable/disable scheduling, and manage the vectorizer lifecycle.

Vectorizer significantly simplifies the process of incorporating AI-powered semantic search and analysis capabilities into existing PostgreSQL databases.

Making it easier for you to leverage the power of LLMs in your data workflows.

Vectorizer offers the following APIs:

Install or upgrade database dependencies

Install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer.

Create and configure vectorizers

Create vectorizers: automate the process of creating embeddings for table data.

Loading configuration: define the source of the data to embed. You can load data from a column in the source table, or from a file referenced in a column of the source table.

Parsing configuration: for documents, define the way the data is parsed after it is loaded.

Chunking configuration: define the way text data is split into smaller, manageable pieces before being processed for embeddings.

Formatting configuration: configure the way data from the source table is formatted before it is sent for embedding.

Embedding configuration: specify the LLM provider, model, and the parameters to be used when generating the embeddings

Indexing configuration: specify the way generated embeddings should be indexed for efficient similarity searches.

Scheduling configuration: configure when and how often the vectorizer should run in order to process new or updated data.

Processing configuration: specify the way the vectorizer should process data when generating embeddings.

Manage vectorizers

Enable and disable vectorizer schedules: temporarily pause or resume the automatic processing of embeddings, without having to delete or recreate the vectorizer configuration.

Drop a vectorizer: remove a vectorizer that you created previously, and clean up the associated resources.

Monitor vectorizers

View vectorizer status: monitoring tools in pgai that provide insights into the state and performance of vectorizers.

Install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer Section titled “Install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer”

You can install or upgrade the database objects necessary for vectorizer by running the following cli command:

Terminal window pgai install -d DB_URL

or by running the following python code:

import pgai pgai.install( DB_URL )

This will create the necessary catalog tables and functions in your database. All of the database objects will be installed in the ai schema.

The version of the database objects corresponds to the version of the pgai python package you have installed. To upgrade, first upgrade the python package with pip install -U pgai and then run pgai.install(DB_URL) again.

You use the ai.create_vectorizer function in pgai to set up and configure an automated system for generating and managing embeddings for a specific table in your database.

The purpose of ai.create_vectorizer is to:

Automate the process of creating embeddings for table data.

Set up necessary infrastructure such as tables, views, triggers, or columns for embedding management.

Configure the embedding generation process according to user specifications.

Integrate with AI providers for embedding creation.

Set up scheduling for background processing of embeddings.

By using ai.create_vectorizer , you can quickly set up a sophisticated embedding system tailored to your specific needs, without having to manually create and manage all the necessary database objects and processes.

This approach creates a separate table to store embeddings and a view that joins with the source table:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'website.blog' ::regclass, name => 'website_blog_vectorizer' , loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), chunking => ai . chunking_character_text_splitter ( 128 , 10 ), formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( 'title: $title published: $published $chunk' ), grant_to => ai . grant_to ( 'bob' , 'alice' ), destination => ai . destination_table ( target_schema => 'website' , target_table => 'blog_embeddings_store' , view_name => 'blog_embeddings' ) );

This function call:

Sets up a vectorizer named ‘website_blog_vectorizer’ for the website.blog table. Creates a separate table website.blog_embeddings_store to store embeddings. Creates a view website.blog_embeddings joining the source and embeddings. Loads the contents column. Uses the Ollama nomic-embed-text model to create 768 dimensional embeddings. Chunks the content into 128-character pieces with a 10-character overlap. Formats each chunk with a title and a published date. Grants necessary permissions to the roles bob and alice .

Column destination place the embedding in a separate column in the source table. It can only be used when the vectorizer does not perform chunking because it requires a one-to-one relationship between the source data and the embedding. This is useful in cases where you know the source text is short (as is common if the chunking has already been done upstream in your data pipeline).

The workflow is that your application inserts data into the table with a NULL in the embedding column. The vectorizer will then read the row, generate the embedding and update the row with the correct value in the embedding column.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'website.product_descriptions' ::regclass, name => 'product_descriptions_vectorizer' , loading => ai . loading_column ( 'description' ), embedding => ai . embedding_openai ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 768 ), chunking => ai . chunking_none (), -- Required for column destination grant_to => ai . grant_to ( 'marketing_team' ), destination => ai . destination_column ( 'description_embedding' ) );

This function call:

Sets up a vectorizer named ‘product_descriptions_vectorizer’ for the website.product_descriptions table. Adds a column called description_embedding directly to the source table. Loads the description column. Doesn’t chunk the content (required for column destination). Uses OpenAI’s embedding model to create 768 dimensional embeddings. Doesn’t chunk the content (required for column destination). Grants necessary permissions to the role marketing_team .

The function returns an integer identifier for the vectorizer created, but you can also reference it by name in other management functions.

ai.create_vectorizer takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description source regclass - ✔ The source table that embeddings are generated for. name text Auto-generated ✖ A unique name for the vectorizer. If not provided, it’s auto-generated based on the destination type:

- For table destination: [target_schema]_[target_table]

- For column destination: [source_schema]_[source_table]_[embedding_column]

Must follow snake_case pattern ^[a-z][a-z_0-9]*$ destination Destination configuration ai.destination_table() ✖ Configure how the embeddings will be stored. Two options available:

- ai.destination_table() (default): Creates a separate table to store embeddings

- ai.destination_column() : Adds an embedding column directly to the source table embedding Embedding configuration - ✔ Set how to embed the data. loading Loading configuration - ✔ Set the way to load the data from the source table, using functions like ai.loading_column() . parsing Parsing configuration ai.parsing_auto() ✖ Set the way to parse the data, using functions like ai.parsing_auto() . chunking Chunking configuration ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter() ✖ Set the way to split text data, using functions like ai.chunking_character_text_splitter() . indexing Indexing configuration ai.indexing_default() ✖ Specify how to index the embeddings. For example, ai.indexing_diskann() or ai.indexing_hnsw() . formatting Formatting configuration ai.formatting_python_template() ✖ Define the data format before embedding, using ai.formatting_python_template() . scheduling Scheduling configuration ai.scheduling_default() ✖ Set how often to run the vectorizer. For example, ai.scheduling_timescaledb() . processing Processing configuration ai.processing_default() ✖ Configure the way to process the embeddings. queue_schema name - ✖ Specify the schema where the work queue table is created. queue_table name - ✖ Specify the name of the work queue table. grant_to [Grant To configuration][#grant-to-configuration] ai.grant_to_default() ✖ Specify which users should be able to use objects created by the vectorizer. enqueue_existing bool true ✖ Set to true if existing rows should be immediately queued for embedding. if_not_exists bool false ✖ Set to true to avoid an error if the vectorizer already exists.

The int id of the vectorizer that you created. You can also reference the vectorizer by its name in management functions.

You use the destination configuration functions to define how and where the embeddings will be stored. There are two options available:

ai.destination_table: Creates a separate table to store embeddings (default behavior)

ai.destination_column: Adds an embedding column directly to the source table

You use ai.destination_table to store embeddings in a separate table. This is the default behavior, where:

A new table is created to store the embeddings

A view is created that joins the source table with the embeddings

Multiple chunks can be created per row (using chunking)

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, destination => ai . destination_table ( target_schema => 'public' , target_table => 'my_table_embeddings_store' , view_schema => 'public' , view_name => 'my_table_embeddings' ), -- other parameters... );

For simpler configuration with defaults:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, destination => ai . destination_table ( 'my_table_embeddings' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.destination_table takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description destination name - ✖ The base name for the view and table. The view is named <destination> , the embedding table is named <destination>_store . target_schema name Source table schema ✖ The schema where the embeddings table will be created. target_table name <source_table>_embedding_store or <destination>_store ✖ The name of the table where embeddings will be stored. view_schema name Source table schema ✖ The schema where the view will be created. view_name name <source_table>_embedding or <destination> ✖ The name of the view that joins source and embeddings tables.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.destination_column to store embeddings directly in the source table as a new column. This approach can only be used when the vectorizer does not perform chunking because it requires a one-to-one relationship between the source data and the embedding. This is useful in cases where you know the source text is short (as is common if the chunking has already been done upstream in your data pipeline).

This approach:

Adds a vector column directly to the source table

Does not create a separate view

Requires chunking to be set to ai.chunking_none() (no chunking)

(no chunking) Stores exactly one embedding per row

The workflow is that your application inserts data into the table with a NULL in the embedding column. The vectorizer will then read the row, generate the embedding and update the row with the correct value in the embedding column.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, destination => ai . destination_column ( 'content_embedding' ), chunking => ai . chunking_none (), -- other parameters... );

ai.destination_column takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description embedding_column name - ✔ The name of the column to be added to the source table for storing embeddings.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the loading configuration functions in pgai to define the way data is loaded from the source table.

The loading functions are:

You use ai.loading_column to load the data to embed directly from a column in the source table.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.loading_column takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description column_name text - ✔ The name of the column containing the data to load.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.loading_uri to load the data to embed from a file that is referenced in a column of the source table. This file path is internally passed to smart_open, so it supports any protocol that smart_open supports, including:

Local files

Amazon S3

Google Cloud Storage

Azure Blob Storage

HTTP/HTTPS

SFTP

and many more

You just need to ensure the vectorizer worker has the correct credentials to access the file, such as in environment variables. Here is an example for AWS S3:

Terminal window export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID = 'your_access_key' export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY = 'your_secret_key' export AWS_REGION = 'your_region' # optional

Make sure these environment variables are properly set in the environment where the PGAI vectorizer worker runs.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_uri ( 'file_uri_column_name' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.loading_uri takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description column_name text - ✔ The name of the column containing the file path.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the parsing configuration functions in pgai to define how data is parsed after document loading. This is useful if for non-textual formats such as PDF documents.

The parsing functions are:

ai.parsing_auto: Automatically selects the appropriate parser based on file type.

ai.parsing_none: Converts various formats to Markdown.

ai.parsing_docling: More powerful alternative to PyMuPDF. See Docling for supported formats.

ai.parsing_pymupdf: See PyMuPDF for supported formats.

You use ai.parsing_auto to automatically select an appropriate parser based on detected file types. Documents with unrecognizable formats won’t be processed and will generate an error (in the ai.vectorizer_errors table.

The parser selection works by examining file extensions and content types:

For PDF files, images, Office documents (DOCX, XLSX, etc.): Uses docling

For EPUB and MOBI (e-book formats): Uses pymupdf

For text formats (TXT, MD, etc.): No parser is used (content is read directly)

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, parsing => ai . parsing_auto (), -- other parameters... );

ai.parsing_auto takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description None - - - -

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.parsing_none to skip the parsing step. Only appropriate for textual data.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, parsing => ai . parsing_none (), -- other parameters... );

ai.parsing_none takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description None - - - -

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.parsing_docling to parse the data provided by the loader using docling.

Docling is a more robust and thorough document parsing library that:

Uses OCR capabilities to extract text from images

Can parse complex documents with tables and multi-column layouts

Supports Office formats (DOCX, XLSX, etc.)

Preserves document structure better than other parsers

Converts documents to markdown format

Note that docling uses ML models for improved parsing, which makes it slower than simpler parsers like pymupdf.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, parsing => ai . parsing_docling (), -- other parameters... );

ai.parsing_docling takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description None - - - -

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.parsing_pymupdf to parse the data provided by the loader using pymupdf.

PyMuPDF is a faster, simpler document parser that:

Processes PDF documents with basic structure preservation

Supports e-book formats like EPUB and MOBI

Is generally faster than docling for simpler documents

Works well for documents with straightforward layouts

Choose pymupdf when processing speed is more important than perfect structure preservation.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, parsing => ai . parsing_pymupdf (), -- other parameters... );

ai.parsing_pymupdf takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description None - - - -

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the chunking configuration functions in pgai to define the way text data is split into smaller, manageable pieces before being processed for embeddings. This is crucial because many embedding models have input size limitations, and chunking allows for processing of larger text documents while maintaining context.

By using chunking functions, you can fine-tune how your text data is prepared for embedding, ensuring that the chunks are appropriately sized and maintain necessary context for their specific use case. This is particularly important for maintaining the quality and relevance of the generated embeddings, especially when dealing with long-form content or documents with specific structural elements.

The chunking functions are:

The key difference between these functions is that chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter allows for a more sophisticated splitting strategy, potentially preserving more semantic meaning in the chunks.

You use ai.chunking_character_text_splitter to:

Split text into chunks based on a specified separator.

Control the chunk size and the amount of overlap between chunks.

Split the content into chunks of 128 characters, with 10 character overlap, using ‘

;’ as the separator: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, chunking => ai . chunking_character_text_splitter ( 128 , 10 , E '

' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.chunking_character_text_splitter takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description chunk_size int 800 ✖ The maximum number of characters in a chunk chunk_overlap int 400 ✖ The number of characters to overlap between chunks separator text E’



’ ✖ The string or character used to split the text is_separator_regex bool false ✖ Set to true if separator is a regular expression.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter provides more fine-grained control over the chunking process. You use it to recursively split text into chunks using multiple separators.

Recursively split content into chunks of 256 characters, with a 20 character overlap, first trying to split on ‘

;’, then on spaces: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, chunking => ai . chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter ( 256 , 20 , separators => array [E'

;', ' '] ), -- other parameters... );

ai.chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description chunk_size int 800 ✖ The maximum number of characters per chunk chunk_overlap int 400 ✖ The number of characters to overlap between chunks separators text[] array[E’



’, E’

’, ’.’, ’?’, ’!’, ’ ’, ”] ✖ The string or character used to split the text is_separator_regex bool false ✖ Set to true if separator is a regular expression.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the embedding configuration functions to specify how embeddings are generated for your data.

The embedding functions are:

You call the ai.embedding_litellm function to use LiteLLM to generate embeddings for models from multiple providers.

The purpose of ai.embedding_litellm is to:

Define the embedding model to use.

Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.

Configure optional, provider-specific parameters.

Set the name of the environment variable that holds the value of your API key.

Use ai.embedding_litellm to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

Set the required API key for your provider. The API key should be set as an environment variable which is available to either the Vectorizer worker, or the PostgreSQL process. Create a vectorizer using LiteLLM to access the ‘microsoft/codebert-base’ embedding model on huggingface: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'huggingface/microsoft/codebert-base' , 768 , api_key_name => 'HUGGINGFACE_API_KEY' , extra_options => '{"wait_for_model": true}' ::jsonb ), -- other parameters... );

The function takes several parameters to customize the LiteLLM embedding configuration:

Name Type Default Required Description model text - ✔ Specify the name of the embedding model to use. Refer to the [LiteLLM embedding documentation] for an overview of the available providers and models. dimensions int - ✔ Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model. api_key_name text - ✖ Set the name of the environment variable that contains the API key. This allows for flexible API key management without hardcoding keys in the database. extra_options jsonb - ✖ Set provider-specific configuration options.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

The following subsections show how to configure the vectorizer for all supported providers.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'cohere/embed-english-v3.0' , 1024 , api_key_name => 'COHERE_API_KEY' , ), -- other parameters... );

Note The Cohere documentation on input_type specifies that the input_type parameter is required. By default, LiteLLM sets this to search_document . The input type can be provided via extra_options , i.e. extra_options => '{"input_type": "search_document"}'::jsonb .

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'mistral/mistral-embed' , 1024 , api_key_name => 'MISTRAL_API_KEY' , ), -- other parameters... );

Note Mistral limits the maximum input per batch to 16384 tokens.

To set up a vectorizer with Azure OpenAI you require these values from the Azure AI Foundry console:

deployment name

base URL

version

API key

The deployment name is visible in the “Deployment info” section. The base URL and version are extracted from the “Target URI” field in the “Endpoint section”. The Target URI has the form: https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com/openai/deployments/your-deployment-name/embeddings?api-version=2023-05-15 . In this example, the base URL is: https://your-resource-name.openai.azure.com and the version is 2023-05-15 .

Configure the vectorizer, note that the base URL and version are configured through extra_options :

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'azure/<deployment name here>' , 1024 , api_key_name => 'AZURE_API_KEY' , extra_options => '{"api_base": "<base URL here>", "api_version": "<version here>"}' ::jsonb ), -- other parameters... );

Huggingface inference models Section titled “Huggingface inference models”

You can use [Huggingface inference] to obtain vector embeddings. Note that Huggingface has two categories of inference: “serverless inference”, and “inference endpoints”. Serverless inference is free, but is limited to models under 10GB in size, and the model may not be immediately available to serve requests. Inference endpoints are a paid service and provide always-on APIs for production use-cases.

Tips We recommend using the wait_for_model parameter when using vectorizer with serverless inference to force the call to block until the model has been loaded. If you do not use wait_for_model , it’s likely that vectorization will never succeed.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'huggingface/BAAI/bge-small-en-v1.5' , , 384 , extra_options => '{"wait_for_model": true}' ::jsonb ) -- other parameters... );

To set up a vectorizer with AWS Bedrock, you must ensure that the vectorizer is authenticated to make API calls to the AWS Bedrock endpoint. The vectorizer worker uses boto3 under the hood, so there are multiple ways to achieve this.

The simplest method is to provide the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , and AWS_REGION_NAME environment variables to the vectorizer worker. Consult the [boto3 credentials documentation] for more options.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'bedrock/amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0' , 1024 , api_key_name => 'AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY' , -- optional extra_options => '{"aws_access_key_id": "<access key id>", "aws_region_name": "<region name>"}' ::jsonb -- optional ), -- other parameters... );

You can also only configure the secret in the database, and provide the api_key_name parameter to prompt the vectorizer worker to load the api key from the database. When you do this, you may need to pass aws_access_key_id and aws_region_name through the extra_options parameter:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'bedrock/amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0' , 1024 , api_key_name => 'AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY' , -- optional extra_options => '{"aws_access_key_id": "<access key id>", "aws_region_name": "<region name>"}' ::jsonb -- optional ), -- other parameters... );

To set up a vectorizer with Vertex AI, you must ensure that the vectorizer can make API calls to the Vertex AI endpoint. The vectorizer worker uses GCP’s authentication under the hood, so there are multiple ways to achieve this.

The simplest method is to provide the VERTEX_PROJECT , and VERTEX_CREDENTIALS environment variables to the vectorizer worker. These correspond to the project id, and the path to a file containing credentials for a service account. Consult the [Authentication methods at Google] for more options.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'vertex_ai/text-embedding-005' , 768 ), -- other parameters... );

You can also only configure the secret in the database, and provide the api_key_name parameter to prompt the vectorizer worker to load the api key from the database. When you do this, you may need to pass vertex_project and vertex_location through the extra_options parameter.

Note VERTEX_CREDENTIALS should contain the path to a file containing the API key; the vectorizer worker must have access to this file in order to load the credentials.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_litellm ( 'vertex_ai/text-embedding-005' , 768 , api_key_name => 'VERTEX_CREDENTIALS' , -- optional extra_options => '{"vertex_project": "<project id>", "vertex_location": "<vertex location>"}' ::jsonb -- optional ), -- other parameters... );

You call the ai.embedding_openai function to use an OpenAI model to generate embeddings.

The purpose of ai.embedding_openai is to:

Define which OpenAI embedding model to use.

Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.

Configure optional parameters like the user identifier for API calls.

Set the name of the environment variable that holds the value of your OpenAI API key.

Use ai.embedding_openai to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

Set the value of your OpenAI API key. For example, in an environment variable or in a Docker configuration. Create a vectorizer with OpenAI as the embedding provider: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_openai ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 768 , chat_user => 'bob' , api_key_name => 'MY_OPENAI_API_KEY_NAME' ), -- other parameters... );

The function takes several parameters to customize the OpenAI embedding configuration:

Name Type Default Required Description model text - ✔ Specify the name of the OpenAI embedding model to use. For example, text-embedding-3-small . dimensions int - ✔ Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model. chat_user text - ✖ The identifier for the user making the API call. This can be useful for tracking API usage or for OpenAI’s monitoring purposes. api_key_name text OPENAI_API_KEY ✖ Set the name of the environment variable that contains the OpenAI API key. This allows for flexible API key management without hardcoding keys in the database. On Timescale Cloud, you should set this to the name of the secret that contains the OpenAI API key. base_url text - ✖ Set the base_url of the OpenAI API. Note: no default configured here to allow configuration of the vectorizer worker through OPENAI_BASE_URL env var.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the ai.embedding_ollama function to use an Ollama model to generate embeddings.

The purpose of ai.embedding_ollama is to:

Define which Ollama model to use.

Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.

Configure how the Ollama API is accessed.

Configure the model’s truncation behaviour, and keep alive.

Configure optional, model-specific parameters, like the temperature .

This function is used to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 , base_url => 'http://my.ollama.server:443' options => '{ "num_ctx": 1024 }' , keep_alive => "10m" ), -- other parameters... );

The function takes several parameters to customize the Ollama embedding configuration:

Name Type Default Required Description model text - ✔ Specify the name of the Ollama model to use. For example, nomic-embed-text . Note: the model must already be available (pulled) in your Ollama server. dimensions int - ✔ Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model. base_url text - ✖ Set the base_url of the Ollama API. Note: no default configured here to allow configuration of the vectorizer worker through OLLAMA_HOST env var. options jsonb - ✖ Configures additional model parameters listed in the documentation for the Modelfile, such as temperature , or num_ctx . keep_alive text - ✖ Controls how long the model will stay loaded in memory following the request. Note: no default configured here to allow configuration at Ollama-level.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the ai.embedding_voyageai function to use a Voyage AI model to generate embeddings.

The purpose of ai.embedding_voyageai is to:

Define which Voyage AI model to use.

Specify the dimensionality of the embeddings.

Configure the model’s truncation behaviour, and api key name.

Configure the input type.

This function is used to create an embedding configuration object that is passed as an argument to ai.create_vectorizer:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_voyageai ( 'voyage-3.5-lite' , -- or 'voyage-3.5', 'voyage-3-large', etc. 1024 , -- default dimensions for voyage-3.5 models api_key_name => "TEST_API_KEY" , output_dimension => 512 -- Optional: use 256, 512, 1024, or 2048 ), -- other parameters... );

Example with flexible dimensions (Matryoshka embeddings):

-- Use 256 dimensions for faster search and less storage SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'articles' ::regclass, embedding => ai . embedding_voyageai ( 'voyage-3-large' , 1024 , -- Schema dimensions output_dimension => 256 -- Actual embedding dimensions ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'articles_embeddings_256d' ) );

Current Generation (Recommended):

Model Purpose Default Dimensions Max Tokens/Request voyage-3.5-lite Cost & latency optimized 1024 1M voyage-3.5 General-purpose optimized 1024 320K voyage-3-large Best for general-purpose & multilingual 1024 120K voyage-code-3 Code retrieval specialized 1024 120K voyage-finance-2 Finance domain 1024 120K voyage-law-2 Legal documents 1024 120K

Older Models:

Model Purpose Default Dimensions Max Tokens/Request voyage-3-lite General-purpose (older) 512 120K voyage-2 General-purpose (legacy) - 320K

The function takes several parameters to customize the Voyage AI embedding configuration:

Name Type Default Required Description model text - ✔ Specify the name of the Voyage AI model to use. See table above for available models. dimensions int - ✔ Define the number of dimensions for the embedding vectors. This should match the output dimensions of the chosen model (typically 1024 for voyage-3.x models). input_type text ’document’ ✖ Type of the input text: null, ‘query’, or ‘document’. Setting this improves retrieval quality by allowing the model to optimize the embedding. api_key_name text VOYAGE_API_KEY ✖ Set the name of the environment variable that contains the Voyage AI API key. This allows for flexible API key management without hardcoding keys in the database. On Timescale Cloud, you should set this to the name of the secret that contains the Voyage AI API key. output_dimension int null ✖ Set the output dimension for embeddings. Supports 256, 512, 1024, or 2048 for voyage-3.x models. Lower dimensions reduce storage (up to 75%) and improve search speed with minimal accuracy loss. Uses Matryoshka embeddings technique. output_dtype text ’float’ ✖ Set the output data type for embeddings. Options: ‘float’ (default), ‘int8’, ‘uint8’, ‘binary’, ‘ubinary’. Quantized types (int8, uint8) reduce network bandwidth and API costs. Binary types (binary, ubinary) provide maximum compression with 1/8 the dimensions. Embeddings are automatically converted to float for storage in PostgreSQL.

A JSON configuration object that you can use in ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the ai.formatting_python_template function in pgai to configure the way data from the source table is formatted before it is sent for embedding.

ai.formatting_python_template provides a flexible way to structure the input for embedding models. This enables you to incorporate relevant metadata and additional text. This can significantly enhance the quality and usefulness of the generated embeddings, especially in scenarios where context from multiple fields is important for understanding or searching the content.

The purpose of ai.formatting_python_template is to:

Define a template for formatting the data before embedding.

Allow the combination of multiple fields from the source table.

Add consistent context or structure to the text being embedded.

Customize the input for the embedding model to improve relevance and searchability.

Formatting happens after chunking and the special $chunk variable contains the chunked text.

Default formatting: The default formatter uses the $chunk template, resulting in outputing the chunk text as-is. SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( '$chunk' ), -- other parameters... );

Add context from other columns: Add the title and publication date to each chunk, providing more context for the embedding. SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( 'Title: $title

Date: $published

Content: $chunk' ), -- other parameters... );

Combine multiple fields: Prepend author and category information to each chunk. SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( 'Author: $author

Category: $category

$chunk' ), -- other parameters... );

Add consistent structure: Add start and end markers to each chunk, which could be useful for certain types of embeddings or retrieval tasks. SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( 'BEGIN DOCUMENT

$chunk

END DOCUMENT' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.formatting_python_template takes the following parameter:

Name Type Default Required Description template string $chunk ✔ A string using Python template strings with $-prefixed variables that defines how the data should be formatted.

The $chunk placeholder is required and represents the text chunk that will be embedded.

Other placeholders can be used to reference columns from the source table.

The template allows for adding static text or structuring the input in a specific way.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use indexing configuration functions in pgai to specify the way generated embeddings should be indexed for efficient similarity searches. These functions enable you to choose and configure the indexing method that best suits your needs in terms of performance, accuracy, and resource usage.

By providing these indexing options, pgai allows you to optimize your embedding storage and retrieval based on their specific use case and performance requirements. This flexibility is crucial for scaling AI-powered search and analysis capabilities within a PostgreSQL database.

Key points about indexing:

The choice of indexing method depends on your dataset size, query performance requirements, and available resources.

ai.indexing_none is better suited for small datasets, or when you want to perform index creation manually.

ai.indexing_diskann is generally recommended for larger datasets that require an index.

The min_rows parameter enables you to delay index creation until you have enough data to justify the overhead.

These indexing methods are designed for approximate nearest neighbor search, which trades a small amount of accuracy for significant speed improvements in similarity searches.

The available functions are:

You use ai.indexing_default to use the platform-specific default value for indexing.

On Timescale Cloud, the default is ai.indexing_diskann() . On self-hosted, the default is ai.indexing_none() . A timescaledb background job is used for automatic index creation. Since timescaledb may not be installed in a self-hosted environment, we default to ai.indexing_none() .

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, indexing => ai . indexing_default (), -- other parameters... );

This function takes no parameters.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.indexing_none to specify that no special indexing should be used for the embeddings.

This is useful when you don’t need fast similarity searches or when you’re dealing with a small amount of data.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, indexing => ai . indexing_none (), -- other parameters... );

This function takes no parameters.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.indexing_diskann to configure indexing using the DiskANN algorithm, which is designed for high-performance approximate nearest neighbor search on large-scale datasets. This is suitable for very large datasets that need to be stored on disk.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, indexing => ai . indexing_diskann (min_rows => 500000 , storage_layout => 'memory_optimized' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.indexing_diskann takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description min_rows int 100000 ✖ The minimum number of rows before creating the index storage_layout text - ✖ Set to either memory_optimized or plain num_neighbors int - ✖ Advanced DiskANN parameter. search_list_size int - ✖ Advanced DiskANN parameter. max_alpha float8 - ✖ Advanced DiskANN parameter. num_dimensions int - ✖ Advanced DiskANN parameter. num_bits_per_dimension int - ✖ Advanced DiskANN parameter. create_when_queue_empty boolean true ✖ Create the index only after all of the embeddings have been generated.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.indexing_hnsw to configure indexing using the Hierarchical Navigable Small World (HNSW) algorithm, which is known for fast and accurate approximate nearest neighbor search.

HNSW is suitable for in-memory datasets and scenarios where query speed is crucial.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, indexing => ai . indexing_hnsw (min_rows => 50000 , opclass => 'vector_l1_ops' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.indexing_hnsw takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description min_rows int 100000 ✖ The minimum number of rows before creating the index opclass text vector_cosine_ops ✖ The operator class for the index. Possible values are: vector_cosine_ops , vector_l1_ops , or vector_ip_ops m int - ✖ Advanced HNSW parameters ef_construction int - ✖ Advanced HNSW parameters create_when_queue_empty boolean true ✖ Create the index only after all of the embeddings have been generated.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use scheduling functions in pgai to configure when and how often the vectorizer should run to process new or updated data. These functions allow you to set up automated, periodic execution of the embedding generation process. These are advanced options and most users should use the default.

By providing these scheduling options, pgai enables you to automate the process of keeping your embeddings up-to-date with minimal manual intervention. This is crucial for maintaining the relevance and accuracy of AI-powered search and analysis capabilities, especially in systems where data is frequently updated or added. The flexibility in scheduling also allows users to balance the freshness of embeddings against system resource usage and other operational considerations.

The available functions are:

ai.scheduling_default: uses the platform-specific default scheduling configuration. On Timescale Cloud this is equivalent to ai.scheduling_timescaledb() . On self-hosted deployments, this is equivalent to ai.scheduling_none() .

. On self-hosted deployments, this is equivalent to . ai.scheduling_none: when you want manual control over when the vectorizer runs. Use this when you’re using an external scheduling system, as is the case with self-hosted deployments.

ai.scheduling_timescaledb: leverages TimescaleDB’s robust job scheduling system, which is designed for reliability and scalability. Use this when you’re using Timescale Cloud.

You use ai.scheduling_default to use the platform-specific default scheduling configuration.

On Timescale Cloud, the default is ai.scheduling_timescaledb() . On self-hosted, the default is ai.scheduling_none() . A timescaledb background job is used to periodically trigger a cloud vectorizer on Timescale Cloud. This is not available in a self-hosted environment.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, scheduling => ai . scheduling_default (), -- other parameters... );

This function takes no parameters.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.scheduling_none to

Specify that no automatic scheduling should be set up for the vectorizer.

Manually control when the vectorizer runs or when you’re using an external scheduling system.

You should use this for self-hosted deployments.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, scheduling => ai . scheduling_none (), -- other parameters... );

This function takes no parameters.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use ai.scheduling_timescaledb to:

Configure automated scheduling using TimescaleDB’s job scheduling system.

Allow periodic execution of the vectorizer to process new or updated data.

Provide fine-grained control over when and how often the vectorizer runs.

Basic usage (run every 5 minutes). This is the default: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, scheduling => ai . scheduling_timescaledb (), -- other parameters... );

Custom interval (run every hour): SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, scheduling => ai . scheduling_timescaledb (interval '1 hour' ), -- other parameters... );

Specific start time and timezone: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, scheduling => ai . scheduling_timescaledb ( interval '30 minutes' , initial_start => '2024-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamptz , timezone => 'America/New_York' ), -- other parameters... );

Fixed schedule: SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, scheduling => ai . scheduling_timescaledb ( interval '1 day' , fixed_schedule => true, timezone => 'UTC' ), -- other parameters... );

ai.scheduling_timescaledb takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description schedule_interval interval ’10m’ ✔ Set how frequently the vectorizer checks for new or updated data to process. initial_start timestamptz - ✖ Delay the start of scheduling. This is useful for coordinating with other system processes or maintenance windows. fixed_schedule bool - ✖ Set to true to use a fixed schedule such as every day at midnight. Set to false for a sliding window such as every 24 hours from the last run timezone text - ✖ Set the timezone this schedule operates in. This ensures that schedules are interpreted correctly, especially important for fixed schedules or when coordinating with business hours.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

You use the processing configuration functions in pgai to specify the way the vectorizer should process data when generating embeddings, such as the batch size and concurrency. These are advanced options and most users should use the default.

You use ai.processing_default to specify the concurrency and batch size for the vectorizer.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, processing => ai . processing_default (batch_size => 200 , concurrency => 5 ), -- other parameters... );

ai.processing_default takes the following parameters:

Name Type Default Required Description batch_size int Determined by the vectorizer ✖ The number of items to process in each batch. The optimal batch size depends on your data and cloud function configuration, larger batch sizes can improve efficiency but may increase memory usage. The default is 1 for vectorizers that use document loading ( ai.loading_uri ) and 50 otherwise. concurrency int Determined by the vectorizer ✖ The number of concurrent processing tasks to run. The optimal concurrency depends on your cloud infrastructure and rate limits, higher concurrency can speed up processing but may increase costs and resource usage.

A JSON configuration object that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Grant to configuration Section titled “Grant to configuration”

You use the grant to configuration function in pgai to specify which users should be able to use objects created by the vectorizer.

Grant permissions to a comma-separated list of users.

Includes the users specified in the ai.grant_to_default setting.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'my_table' ::regclass, grant_to => ai . grant_to ( 'bob' , 'alice' ), -- other parameters... );

This function takes a comma-separated list of usernames to grant permissions to.

An array of name values, that you can use as an argument for ai.create_vectorizer.

Enable and disable vectorizer schedules Section titled “Enable and disable vectorizer schedules”

You use ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule and ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule to control the execution of scheduled vectorizer jobs. These functions provide a way to temporarily pause or resume the automatic processing of embeddings, without having to delete or recreate the vectorizer configuration.

These functions provide an important layer of operational control for managing pgai vectorizers in production environments. They allow database administrators and application developers to balance the need for up-to-date embeddings with other system priorities and constraints, enhancing the overall flexibility and manageability of pgai.

Key points about schedule enable and disable:

These functions provide fine-grained control over individual vectorizer schedules without affecting other vectorizers, or the overall system configuration.

Disabling a schedule does not delete the vectorizer or its configuration; it simply stops scheduling future executions of the job.

These functions are particularly useful in scenarios such as: System maintenance windows where you want to reduce database load. Temporarily pausing processing during data migrations or large bulk updates. Debugging or troubleshooting issues related to the vectorizer. Implementing manual control over when embeddings are updated.

When a schedule is disabled, new or updated data is not automatically processed. However, the data is still queued, and will be processed when the schedule is re-enabled, or when the vectorizer is run manually.

After re-enabling a schedule, for a vectorizer configured with ai.scheduling_timescaledb, the next run is based on the original scheduling configuration. For example, if the vectorizer was set to run every hour, it will run at the next hour mark after being enabled.

You can reference vectorizers either by their ID or their name.

Usage example in a maintenance scenario:

-- Before starting system maintenance using IDs SELECT ai . disable_vectorizer_schedule ( 1 ); SELECT ai . disable_vectorizer_schedule ( 2 ); -- Or using names (more human-readable) SELECT ai . disable_vectorizer_schedule ( 'public_blog_embeddings' ); SELECT ai . disable_vectorizer_schedule ( 'public_products_embeddings' ); -- Perform maintenance tasks... -- After maintenance is complete SELECT ai . enable_vectorizer_schedule ( 'public_blog_embeddings' ); SELECT ai . enable_vectorizer_schedule ( 'public_products_embeddings' );

The available functions are:

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule: activate, reactivate or resume a scheduled job.

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule: disactivate or temporarily stop a scheduled job.

You use ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule to:

Activate or reactivate the scheduled job for a specific vectorizer.

Allow the vectorizer to resume automatic processing of new or updated data.

To resume the automatic scheduling for a vectorizer:

-- Using vectorizer name (recommended) SELECT ai . enable_vectorizer_schedule ( 'public_blog_embeddings' ); -- Using ID SELECT ai . enable_vectorizer_schedule ( 1 );

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule can be called in two ways:

With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability) With a vectorizer ID

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule(name text) :

Name Type Default Required Description name text - ✔ The name of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to enable.

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule(vectorizer_id int) :

Name Type Default Required Description vectorizer_id int - ✔ The identifier of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to enable.

ai.enable_vectorizer_schedule does not return a value.

You use ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule to:

Deactivate the scheduled job for a specific vectorizer.

Temporarily stop the automatic processing of new or updated data.

To stop the automatic scheduling for a vectorizer:

-- Using name (recommended) SELECT ai . disable_vectorizer_schedule ( 'public_blog_embeddings' ); -- Using ID SELECT ai . disable_vectorizer_schedule ( 1 );

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule can be called in two ways:

With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability) With a vectorizer ID

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(name text) :

Name Type Default Required Description name text - ✔ The name of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to disable.

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule(vectorizer_id int) :

Name Type Default Required Description vectorizer_id int - ✔ The identifier of the vectorizer whose schedule you want to disable.

ai.disable_vectorizer_schedule does not return a value.

Drop a vectorizer Section titled “Drop a vectorizer”

ai.drop_vectorizer is a management tool that you use to remove a vectorizer that you

created previously, and clean up the associated resources. Its primary purpose is to provide a controlled way to delete a vectorizer when it’s no longer needed, or when you want to reconfigure it from scratch.

You use ai.drop_vectorizer to:

Remove a specific vectorizer configuration from the system.

Clean up associated database objects and scheduled jobs.

Safely undo the creation of a vectorizer.

ai.drop_vectorizer performs the following on the vectorizer to drop:

Deletes the scheduled job associated with the vectorizer if one exists.

Drops the trigger from the source table used to queue changes.

Drops the trigger function that backed the source table trigger.

Drops the queue table used to manage the updates to be processed.

Deletes the vectorizer row from the ai.vectorizer table.

By default, ai.drop_vectorizer does not:

Drop the target table containing the embeddings.

Drop the view joining the target and source tables.

There is an optional parameter named drop_all which is false by default. If you explicitly pass true , the function WILL drop the target table and view.

This design allows you to keep the generated embeddings and the convenient view even after dropping the vectorizer. This is useful if you want to stop automatic updates but still use the existing embeddings.

Best practices are:

Before dropping a vectorizer, ensure that you will not need the automatic embedding updates it provides.

After dropping a vectorizer, you may want to manually clean up the target table and view if they’re no longer needed.

You can reference vectorizers either by their ID or their name (recommended).

Examples:

Remove a vectorizer by name (recommended): SELECT ai . drop_vectorizer ( 'public_blog_embeddings' );

Remove a vectorizer by ID: SELECT ai . drop_vectorizer ( 1 );

Remove a vectorizer and drop the target table and view as well: SELECT ai . drop_vectorizer ( 'public_blog_embeddings' , drop_all => true);

ai.drop_vectorizer can be called in two ways:

With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability) With a vectorizer ID

ai.drop_vectorizer(name text, drop_all bool) :

Name Type Default Required Description name text - ✔ The name of the vectorizer you want to drop drop_all bool false ✖ true to drop the target table and view as well

ai.drop_vectorizer(vectorizer_id int, drop_all bool) :

Name Type Default Required Description vectorizer_id int - ✔ The identifier of the vectorizer you want to drop drop_all bool false ✖ true to drop the target table and view as well

ai.drop_vectorizer does not return a value, but it performs several cleanup operations.

View vectorizer status Section titled “View vectorizer status”

ai.vectorizer_status view and ai.vectorizer_queue_pending function are monitoring tools in pgai that provide insights into the state and performance of vectorizers.

These monitoring tools are crucial for maintaining the health and performance of your pgai-enhanced database. They allow you to proactively manage your vectorizers, ensure timely processing of embeddings, and quickly identify and address any issues that may arise in your AI-powered data pipelines.

For effective monitoring, you use ai.vectorizer_status .

For example:

-- Get an overview of all vectorizers SELECT * FROM ai . vectorizer_status ;

Sample output:

id source_table target_table view pending_items 1 public.blog public.blog_contents_embedding_store public.blog_contents_embeddings 1

The pending_items column indicates the number of items still awaiting embedding creation. The pending items count helps you to:

Identify bottlenecks in processing.

Determine if you need to adjust scheduling or processing configurations.

Monitor the impact of large data imports or updates on your vectorizers.

Regular monitoring using these tools helps ensure that your vectorizers are keeping up with data changes, and that embeddings remain up-to-date.

Available views are:

ai.vectorizer_status: view, monitor and display information about a vectorizer.

Available functions are:

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending: retrieve just the queue count for a vectorizer.

You use ai.vectorizer_status to:

Get a high-level overview of all vectorizers in the system.

Regularly monitor and check the health of the entire system.

Display key information about each vectorizer’s configuration and current state.

Use the pending_items column to get a quick indication of processing backlogs.

Retrieve all vectorizers that have items waiting to be processed: SELECT * FROM ai . vectorizer_status WHERE pending_items > 0 ;

System health monitoring: -- Alert if any vectorizer has more than 1000 pending items SELECT id, source_table, pending_items FROM ai . vectorizer_status WHERE pending_items > 1000 ;

ai.vectorizer_status returns the following:

Column name Description id The unique identifier of this vectorizer source_table The fully qualified name of the source table target_table The fully qualified name of the table storing the embeddings view The fully qualified name of the view joining source and target tables pending_items The number of items waiting to be processed by the vectorizer

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending enables you to retrieve the number of items in a vectorizer queue when you need to focus on a particular vectorizer or troubleshoot issues.

You use vectorizer_queue_pending to:

Retrieve the number of pending items for a specific vectorizer.

Allow for more granular monitoring of individual vectorizer queues.

Return the number of pending items for a vectorizer:

-- Using name (recommended) SELECT ai . vectorizer_queue_pending ( 'public_blog_embeddings' ); -- Using ID SELECT ai . vectorizer_queue_pending ( 1 );

A queue with a very large number of items may be slow to count. The optional exact_count parameter is defaulted to false. When false, the count is limited. An exact count is returned if the queue has 10,000 or fewer items, and returns 9223372036854775807 (the max bigint value) if there are greater than 10,000 items.

To get an exact count, regardless of queue size, set the optional parameter to true like this:

-- Using name (recommended) SELECT ai . vectorizer_queue_pending ( 'public_blog_embeddings' , exact_count => true); -- Using ID SELECT ai . vectorizer_queue_pending ( 1 , exact_count => true);

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending can be called in two ways:

With a vectorizer name (recommended for better readability) With a vectorizer ID

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending(name text, exact_count bool) :

Name Type Default Required Description name text - ✔ The name of the vectorizer you want to check exact_count bool false ✖ If true, return exact count. If false, capped at 10,000

ai.vectorizer_queue_pending(vectorizer_id int, exact_count bool) :

Name Type Default Required Description vectorizer_id int - ✔ The identifier of the vectorizer you want to check exact_count bool false ✖ If true, return exact count. If false, capped at 10,000

The number of items in the queue for the specified vectorizer