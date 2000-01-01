Previous versions of pgai vectorizer used an extension to provide the vectorizer functionality. We have removed the need for the extension and put the vectorizer code into the pgai python library. This change allows the vectorizer to be used on more PostgreSQL cloud providers (AWS RDS, Supabase, etc.) and simplifies the installation and upgrade process.

Versions that used the extension:

ai extension version < 0.10.0

extension version < 0.10.0 pgai python library version < 0.10.0

Migrating from the extension to the python library Section titled “Migrating from the extension to the python library”

We made this change in a way that will allow current users of the vectorizer to continue using the feature without interruption, but they will have to modify how they upgrade vectorizer functionality in the future.

The upgrade process is as follows:

Upgrade the extension: Run ALTER EXTENSION ai UPDATE TO ‘0.10.1’ to detach the vectorizer catalog tables and functions from the extension. This leaves them in your database in the ai schema, and the vectorizer will continue to work. Upgrade (or install) the pgai python library: Install pgai version >0.10.0 . This can be done with pip install -U pgai or via your requirements.txt or similar dependency file. Manage the vectorizer with the python library: You can then manage the vectorizer from the python library or cli by using pgai install -d DB_URL as described in the new python-library-based workflow. (Optional) Remove the extension: If you are not using Timescale Cloud and you don’t use the model calling capabilities of pgai, you can then remove the pgai extension from your database.

Warning If you are using Timescale Cloud, you will need to keep the extension installed to use the vectorizer cloud functions.

During the transition to the python library, some APIs changed for the ai.create_vectorizer call. On a high level:

The ai.create_vectorizer call now requires a top-level loading argument. This allows us more flexibility in how we load data into the vectorizer. For example, we can now load data from file using the loading => loading_uri() function.

call now requires a top-level argument. This allows us more flexibility in how we load data into the vectorizer. For example, we can now load data from file using the function. The destination where embeddings are stored is now configured via the destination top-level argument. This was done to allow us to support more types of schema design for storing embeddings. For example, we can now store embeddings in a column of a table via the destination => ai.destination_column() function in addition to the previous behavior of using a separate table via the destination => ai.destination_table() function.

These changes are automatically applied to existing vectorizers. But, when creating new vectorizers, developers should be aware of the following changes:

Old extension still installed Section titled “Old extension still installed”

If you see something like

psycopg.errors.DuplicateTable: relation "vectorizer" already exists CONTEXT: SQL statement "create table ai.vectorizer