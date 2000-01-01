Automate AI embedding with pgai Vectorizer Section titled “Automate AI embedding with pgai Vectorizer”

Vector embeddings have emerged as a powerful tool for transforming text into compact, semantically rich representations. This approach unlocks the potential for more nuanced and context-aware searches, surpassing traditional keyword-based methods. By leveraging vector embeddings, users can search through things that have similar meanings but use completely different words.

While modern vector databases like PostgreSQL excel at storing and querying these embeddings efficiently, the challenge of maintaining synchronization between embeddings and their source data has typically fallen to developers, requiring manual workflows and custom solutions.

Enter our innovative SQL-level interface for embedding services. This guide introduces a groundbreaking approach that automates the embedding process within the database management system itself. By treating embeddings as a declarative, DDL-like feature, akin to an index — but with the added flexibility of representing only a part of a row’s data — we’ve simplified the entire workflow.

Our system empowers you to:

Designate any text column for embedding using customizable rules (or, if you are embedding binary documents such as PDFs, you can see our guide for embedding documents)

Automatically generate and maintain searchable embedding tables

Keep embeddings continuously synchronized with source data (asynchronously)

Utilize a convenient view that seamlessly joins base tables with their embeddings

This page offers a comprehensive overview of Vectorizer features, demonstrating how it streamlines the process of working with vector embeddings in your database. To quickly try out embeddings using a pre-built Docker developer environment, see the Vectorizer quick start. For a more detailed technical specification, see the Vectorizer API reference.

To make embedding generation performant, and resilient to intermittent LLM endpoint failures, we use a background worker to perform the embedding generation. When you create Vectorizers in a Timescale Cloud database, the worker runs automatically and creates and synchronizes the embeddings in the background. When using a database on another cloud provider (AWS RDS, Supabase, etc.) or self-hosted PostgreSQL, you can use the vectorizer worker to process your vectorizers.

This guide walks you the steps to configure your vectorizer to embed data stored in text columns. If you are embedding binary documents such as PDFs, see our guide for embedding documents.

Let’s explore how the Vectorizer can transform your approach to unstructured, textual, data analysis, and semantic search:

Select an embedding provider and set up your API keys Section titled “Select an embedding provider and set up your API keys”

Vectorizer supports the following vector embedding providers as first-party integrations:

Additionally, through the LiteLLM provider we support:

When using an external embedding service, you need to setup your API keys to access the service. To store several API keys, you give each key a name and reference them in the embedding section of the Vectorizer configuration. The default API key names match the embedding provider’s default name.

The default key names are:

Provider Key name OpenAI OPENAI_API_KEY Voyage AI VOYAGE_API_KEY

Setting up your API keys is done differently depending on whether you are using Vectorizer in Timescale Cloud or on a self-hosted PostgreSQL server.

Timescale Cloud In Timescale Console > Project Settings, click AI Model API Keys . Click Add AI Model API Keys , add your key, then click Add API key . Your API key is stored securely in Timescale Cloud, not your database.

Self-hosted PostgreSQL Set an environment variable that is the same as your API key name. For example: Terminal window export OPENAI_API_KEY = "Your OpenAI API key"

Define a vectorizer Section titled “Define a vectorizer”

You can configure the system to automatically generate and update embeddings for a table’s data. Let’s consider the following example table:

CREATE TABLE blog ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , title TEXT , authors TEXT , contents TEXT , metadata JSONB );

To configure the system to embed this data automatically, you can use a SQL query like this:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, name => 'blog_embeddings' , -- Optional custom name for easier reference loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) );

This example uses the nomic-embed-text embedding model hosted on a local Ollama instance. Vectorizer supports other embedding providers, for more details consult the embedding configuration section of the vectorizer API reference.

The loading parameter specifies the source of the data to generate embeddings from. E.g. from the contents column. Vectorizer supports other loaders, such as the ai.loading_uri , which loads external documents from local or remote buckets like S3, etc. For more details, check the loading configuration section of the vectorizer API reference or our guide for embedding documents.

Additionally, if the contents field is lengthy, it is split into multiple chunks, resulting in several embeddings for a single blog post. Chunking helps ensure that each embedding is semantically coherent, typically representing a single thought or concept. A useful mental model is to think of embedding one paragraph at a time.

However, splitting text into chunks can sometimes lead to losing context. To mitigate this, you can reintroduce context into each chunk. For instance, you might want to repeat the blog post’s title in every chunk. This is easily achieved using the formatting parameter, which allows you to inject row data into each chunk:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( '$title: $chunk' ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) );

This approach ensures that each chunk retains important contextual information, improving the quality and relevance of the embeddings.

On Timescale Cloud, vectorizers are created automatically and scheduled using TimescaleDB background jobs running every five minutes. If you are self-hosting, you need to run the vectorizer-worker manually to create and run the vectorizer.

Query an embedding Section titled “Query an embedding”

The create_vectorizer command generates a view with the same name as the specified destination. This view contains all the embeddings for the blog table. Note that you’ll typically have multiple rows in the view for each blog entry, as multiple embeddings are usually generated for each source document.

The view includes all columns from the blog table plus the following additional columns:

Column Type Description embedding_uuid UUID Unique identifier for the embedding chunk TEXT The text segment that was embedded embedding VECTOR The vector representation of the chunk chunk_seq INT Sequence number of the chunk within the document, starting at 0

To find the closest embeddings to a query, use this canonical SQL query:

SELECT chunk, embedding <=> < query embedding > as distance FROM blog_contents_embeddings ORDER BY distance LIMIT 10 ;

The <=> operator calculates the distance between the query embedding and each row’s embedding vector. This is a simple way to do semantic search.

Tips You can use the ai.ollama_embed function in our PostgreSQL extension to generate an embedding for a user-provided query right inside the database.

You can combine this with metadata filters by adding a WHERE clause:

SELECT chunk, embedding <=> < query embedding > as distance FROM blog_contents_embeddings WHERE metadata ->> 'department' = 'finance' ORDER BY distance LIMIT 10 ;

This approach works with any column from the blog table. For example, to search by author:

SELECT chunk, embedding <=> < query embedding > as distance, author FROM blog_contents_embeddings WHERE author = 'Bulgakov' ORDER BY distance LIMIT 10 ;

Click to see SQLAlchemy examples for querying the embeddings Given an example SQLAlchemy model: class Wiki ( Base ): __tablename__ = "wiki" id : Mapped[ int ] = mapped_column( primary_key = True ) url: Mapped[ str ] title: Mapped[ str ] text: Mapped[ str ] # Add vector embeddings for the text field text_embeddings = vectorizer_relationship( target_table = 'wiki_embeddings' , dimensions = 384 ) You can use the text_embeddings relationship to perform semantic search on the embeddings by ordering the results by distance. async def _find_relevant_chunks (client: ollama.AsyncClient, query: str , limit: int = 2 ) -> WikiSearchResult: response = await client.embed( model = "all-minilm" , input = query) embedding = response.embeddings[ 0 ] with Session(engine) as session: # Query both the Wiki model and its embeddings result = session.query( Wiki, Wiki.text_embeddings.embedding.cosine_distance(embedding).label( 'distance' ) ).join(Wiki.text_embeddings).order_by( 'distance' ).limit(limit).all() return result You can, of course, add any other filters to the query.

Inject context into vectorizer chunks Section titled “Inject context into vectorizer chunks”

Formatting allows you to inject additional information into each chunk. This is needed because splitting the text into chunks can lead to losing important context. For instance, you might want to include the authors and title with each chunk. This is achieved using Python template strings, which have access to all columns in the row and a special $chunk variable containing the chunk’s text.

You may need to reduce the chunk size to ensure the formatted text fits within token limits. Adjust the chunk_size parameter of the text_splitter accordingly:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( '$title - by $author - $chunk' ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) );

The default format string is simply $chunk .

Improve query performance on your Vectorizer Section titled “Improve query performance on your Vectorizer”

A vector index on the embedding column improves query performance. On Timescale Cloud, a vectorscale index is automatically created after 100,000 rows of vector data are present. This behaviour is configurable, you can also specify other vector index types. The following example uses a HNSW index:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), formatting => ai . formatting_python_template ( '$title - by $author - $chunk' ), indexing => ai . indexing_hnsw (min_rows => 100000 , opclass => 'vector_l2_ops' ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) );

Note Indexing relies on a background job that runs periodically, so this feature will not work if scheduling is disabled (which is the default for self-hosted installations).

Control the vectorizer run time Section titled “Control the vectorizer run time”

When you use Vectorizer on Timescale Cloud, you use scheduling to control the time when vectorizers run. A scheduled job checks for work to be done and, if so, runs the cloud function to embed the data. By default, scheduling uses TimescaleDB background jobs running every five minutes. Once the table is large enough, scheduling also handles index creation on the embedding column.

When you self-host vectorizer, the vectorizer worker uses a polling mechanism to check whether there is work to be done. Thus, scheduling is not needed and is deactivated by default.

Note When scheduling is disabled, the index is not created automatically. You need to create it manually.

The embedding storage table Section titled “The embedding storage table”

The view is based on a table storing blog embeddings, named blog_contents_embeddings_store . You can query this table directly for potentially more efficient queries. The table structure is as follows:

CREATE TABLE blog_contents_embeddings_store ( embedding_uuid UUID NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY DEFAULT gen_random_uuid(), id INT , -- primary key referencing the blog table chunk_seq INT NOT NULL , chunk TEXT NOT NULL , embedding VECTOR ( 768 ) NOT NULL , UNIQUE (id, chunk_seq), FOREIGN KEY (id) REFERENCES public . blog (id) ON DELETE CASCADE );

Destination options for embeddings Section titled “Destination options for embeddings”

Vectorizer supports two different ways to store your embeddings. You should choose the option to use based on whether:

You need multiple embeddings per source row because of chunking. This is the common case. You should choose table destination.

because of chunking. This is the common case. You should choose table destination. You need a single embedding per source row. This happens if you are either embedding small text fragments (e.g. a single sentence) or if have already chunked the document and the souce table contains the chunks. In this case, you should choose a column destination.

The default approach creates a separate table to store embeddings and a view that joins with the source table:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, name => 'blog_vectorizer' , -- Optional custom name for easier reference loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), destination => ai . destination_table ( target_schema => 'public' , target_table => 'blog_embeddings_store' , view_name => 'blog_embeddings' ), );

When to use table destination:

When you need multiple embeddings per row (chunking)

For large text fields that need to be split

You are vectorizing documents (which typically require chunking)

For simpler cases, you can add an embedding column directly to the source table. This can only be used when the vectorizer does not perform chunking because it requires a one-to-one relationship between the source data and the embedding. This is useful in cases where you know the source text is short (as is common if the chunking has already been done upstream in your data pipeline).

The workflow is that your application inserts data into the table with a NULL in the embedding column. The vectorizer will then read the row, generate the embedding and update the row with the correct value in the embedding column.

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'product_descriptions' ::regclass, name => 'product_descriptions_vectorizer' , loading => ai . loading_column ( 'description' ), embedding => ai . embedding_openai ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 768 ), chunking => ai . chunking_none (), -- Required for column destination destination => ai . destination_column ( 'description_embedding' ) );

When to use column destination:

When you need exactly one embedding per row

For shorter text that doesn’t require chunking

When your application already takes care of the chunking before inserting into the database

When you want to avoid creating additional database objects

Note Column destination requires chunking to be set to ai.chunking_none() since it can only store one embedding per row.

Monitor a vectorizer Section titled “Monitor a vectorizer”

Since embeddings are created asynchronously, a delay may occur before they become available. Use the vectorizer_status view to monitor the vectorizer’s status:

SELECT * FROM ai . vectorizer_status ;

Sample output:

id source_table target_table view pending_items 1 public.blog public.blog_contents_embeddings_store public.blog_contents_embeddings 1

The pending_items column indicates the number of items still awaiting embedding creation. If the number of pending items exceeds 10,000, we return the maximum value of a bigint ( 9223372036854775807 ) instead of exhaustively counting the items. This is done for performance.

Alternately, you can call the ai.vectorizer_queue_pending function to get the count of pending items for a single vectorizer. The exact_count parameter is defaulted to false , but passing true will exhaustively count the exact number of pending items.