Overview
This document describes how to create and run vectorizers from Python.
OverviewSection titled “Overview”
This document describes how to create and run vectorizers from Python.
InstallationSection titled “Installation”
First, install the pgai library:
Then, you need to install the necessary database tables and functions. All database objects will be created in the
ai schema. This is done by running the following Python code:
Creating vectorizers from pythonSection titled “Creating vectorizers from python”
To help you create vectorizers from python, pgai provides the
CreateVectorizer helper class. This class makes it easy to generate the
create_vectorizer SQL statement, by giving you a pythonic interface.
It accepts all the options listed in the SQL API and exposes the
to_sql
method to generate a SQL query which you can then run through the SQL library of your choice:
Then, you can run this statement using the PostgreSQL library of your choice. For example, using the
psycopg library:
Running the vectorizer workerSection titled “Running the vectorizer worker”
You can then run the vectorizer worker using the the CLI tool or the
Worker class discussed in the vectorizer worker documentation.
Note that you will need to install pgai with the
vectorizer-worker extra to run the worker yourself: