Vectorizer quick start Section titled “Vectorizer quick start”

This page shows you how to create an Ollama-based vectorizer in a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. We also show how simple it is to do semantic search on the automatically embedded data! If you prefer working with the OpenAI API instead of self-hosting models, you can jump over to the openai quick start.

Setup a local development environment Section titled “Setup a local development environment”

To set up a development environment, use a docker compose file that includes a:

PostgreSQL deployment image with the TimescaleDB and pgai extensions installed

pgai vectorizer worker image

ollama image to host embedding and large language models

On your local machine:

Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment Create the following compose.yaml in a new directory: name : pgai services : db : image : timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17 environment : POSTGRES_PASSWORD : postgres ports : - "5432:5432" volumes : - data:/home/postgres/pgdata/data vectorizer-worker : image : timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest environment : PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL : postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres OLLAMA_HOST : http://ollama:11434 command : [ "--poll-interval" , "5s" ] ollama : image : ollama/ollama volumes : data : Start the database Terminal window docker compose up -d db Install pgai in your database Terminal window docker compose run --rm --entrypoint "python -m pgai install -d postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres" vectorizer-worker Start the vectorizer worker and ollama Terminal window docker compose up -d

Create and run a vectorizer Section titled “Create and run a vectorizer”

Now we can create and run a vectorizer. A vectorizer is a pgai concept, it processes data in a table and automatically creates embeddings for it.

Connect to the database in your local developer environment Docker: docker compose exec -it db psql

psql: psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres Enable pgai on your database CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS ai CASCADE; Create the blog table with the following schema CREATE TABLE blog ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , title TEXT , authors TEXT , contents TEXT , metadata JSONB ); Insert some data into blog INSERT INTO blog (title, authors, contents, metadata) VALUES ( 'Getting Started with PostgreSQL' , 'John Doe' , 'PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system...' , '{"tags": ["database", "postgresql", "beginner"], "read_time": 5, "published_date": "2024-03-15"}' ), ( '10 Tips for Effective Blogging' , 'Jane Smith, Mike Johnson' , 'Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise...' , '{"tags": ["blogging", "writing", "tips"], "read_time": 8, "published_date": "2024-03-20"}' ), ( 'The Future of Artificial Intelligence' , 'Dr. Alan Turing' , 'As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve...' , '{"tags": ["AI", "technology", "future"], "read_time": 12, "published_date": "2024-04-01"}' ), ( 'Healthy Eating Habits for Busy Professionals' , 'Samantha Lee' , 'Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals...' , '{"tags": ["health", "nutrition", "lifestyle"], "read_time": 6, "published_date": "2024-04-05"}' ), ( 'Introduction to Cloud Computing' , 'Chris Anderson' , 'Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate...' , '{"tags": ["cloud", "technology", "business"], "read_time": 10, "published_date": "2024-04-10"}' ); Create a vectorizer for blog SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_ollama ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 768 ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) ); Check the vectorizer worker logs Terminal window docker compose logs -f vectorizer-worker You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it. Terminal window vectorizer-worker-1 | 2024-10-23 12:56:36 [info ] running vectorizer vectorizer_id= 1 See the embeddings in action Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings: SELECT chunk, embedding <=> ai . ollama_embed ( 'nomic-embed-text' , 'good food' , host => 'http://ollama:11434' ) as distance FROM blog_contents_embeddings ORDER BY distance LIMIT 10 ;

The results look like:

chunk distance Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals… 0.5030059372474176 PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system… 0.5868937074856113 PostgreSQLBlogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise… 0.5928412342761966 As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve… 0.6161160890734267 Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate… 0.6664001441252841

That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in PostgreSQL that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.