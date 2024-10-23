Vectorizer quick start with OpenAI
This page shows you how to create a vectorizer in a self-hosted Postgres instance, then use
Vectorizer quick start with OpenAISection titled “Vectorizer quick start with OpenAI”
This page shows you how to create a vectorizer in a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance, then use the pgai vectorizer worker to create embeddings from data in your database. To finish off we show how simple it is to do semantic search on the embedded data in one query!
Setup a local developer environmentSection titled “Setup a local developer environment”
The local developer environment is a docker configuration you use to develop and test pgai, vectorizers and vectorizer worker locally. It includes a:
- PostgreSQL deployment image with the TimescaleDB and pgai extensions installed
- pgai vectorizer worker image
On your local machine:
-
Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment
Copy the following configuration into a file named
compose.yaml:
-
Tune the developer image for your AI provider
Replace
OPENAI_API_KEYwith a key from your AI provider.
-
Start the database
-
Install pgai in your database
Create and run a vectorizerSection titled “Create and run a vectorizer”
To create and run a vectorizer, then query the auto-generated embeddings created by the vectorizer:
-
Connection to the database in your local developer environment
- Docker:
docker compose exec -it db psql
- psql:
psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres
- Docker:
-
Enable pgai on your database
-
Create the
blogtable with the following schema
-
Insert some data into
blog
-
Create a vectorizer for
blog
-
Run the vectorizer worker
When you install pgai on Timescale Cloud, vectorizers are run automatically using TimescaleDB scheduling. For self-hosted, you run a pgai vectorizer worker so the vectorizer can process the data in
blog.
In a new terminal, start the vectorizer worker:
-
Check the vectorizer worker logs
You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it.
-
See the embeddings in action
Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings:
The results look like:
|chunk
|distance
|Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals…
|0.6720892190933228
|Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise…
|0.7744888961315155
|PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system…
|0.815629243850708
|Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate…
|0.8913049921393394
|As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve…
|0.9215681301612775
That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in PostgreSQL that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.