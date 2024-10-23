Vectorizer quick start with OpenAI Section titled “Vectorizer quick start with OpenAI”

This page shows you how to create a vectorizer in a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance, then use the pgai vectorizer worker to create embeddings from data in your database. To finish off we show how simple it is to do semantic search on the embedded data in one query!

Setup a local developer environment Section titled “Setup a local developer environment”

The local developer environment is a docker configuration you use to develop and test pgai, vectorizers and vectorizer worker locally. It includes a:

PostgreSQL deployment image with the TimescaleDB and pgai extensions installed

pgai vectorizer worker image

On your local machine:

Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment Copy the following configuration into a file named compose.yaml : name : pgai services : db : image : timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg16 environment : POSTGRES_PASSWORD : postgres OPENAI_API_KEY : <your-api-key> ports : - "5432:5432" volumes : - data:/home/postgres/pgdata/data vectorizer-worker : image : timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest environment : PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL : postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres OPENAI_API_KEY : <your-api-key> volumes : data : Tune the developer image for your AI provider Replace OPENAI_API_KEY with a key from your AI provider. Start the database Terminal window docker compose up -d db Install pgai in your database Terminal window docker compose run --rm --entrypoint "python -m pgai install -d postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres" vectorizer-worker

Create and run a vectorizer Section titled “Create and run a vectorizer”

To create and run a vectorizer, then query the auto-generated embeddings created by the vectorizer:

Connection to the database in your local developer environment Docker: docker compose exec -it db psql

psql: psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres Enable pgai on your database CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS ai CASCADE; Create the blog table with the following schema CREATE TABLE blog ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , title TEXT , authors TEXT , contents TEXT , metadata JSONB ); Insert some data into blog INSERT INTO blog (title, authors, contents, metadata) VALUES ( 'Getting Started with PostgreSQL' , 'John Doe' , 'PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system...' , '{"tags": ["database", "postgresql", "beginner"], "read_time": 5, "published_date": "2024-03-15"}' ), ( '10 Tips for Effective Blogging' , 'Jane Smith, Mike Johnson' , 'Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise...' , '{"tags": ["blogging", "writing", "tips"], "read_time": 8, "published_date": "2024-03-20"}' ), ( 'The Future of Artificial Intelligence' , 'Dr. Alan Turing' , 'As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve...' , '{"tags": ["AI", "technology", "future"], "read_time": 12, "published_date": "2024-04-01"}' ), ( 'Healthy Eating Habits for Busy Professionals' , 'Samantha Lee' , 'Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals...' , '{"tags": ["health", "nutrition", "lifestyle"], "read_time": 6, "published_date": "2024-04-05"}' ), ( 'Introduction to Cloud Computing' , 'Chris Anderson' , 'Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate...' , '{"tags": ["cloud", "technology", "business"], "read_time": 10, "published_date": "2024-04-10"}' ); Create a vectorizer for blog SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_openai ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 768 ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) ); Run the vectorizer worker When you install pgai on Timescale Cloud, vectorizers are run automatically using TimescaleDB scheduling. For self-hosted, you run a pgai vectorizer worker so the vectorizer can process the data in blog . In a new terminal, start the vectorizer worker: Terminal window docker compose up -d vectorizer-worker Check the vectorizer worker logs Terminal window docker compose logs -f vectorizer-worker You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it. Terminal window vectorizer-worker-1 | 2024-10-23 12:56:36 [info ] running vectorizer vectorizer_id= 1 See the embeddings in action Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings: SELECT chunk, embedding <=> ai . openai_embed ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 'good food' , dimensions => 768 ) as distance FROM blog_contents_embeddings ORDER BY distance;

The results look like:

chunk distance Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals… 0.6720892190933228 Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise… 0.7744888961315155 PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system… 0.815629243850708 Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate… 0.8913049921393394 As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve… 0.9215681301612775

That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in PostgreSQL that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.