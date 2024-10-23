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Vectorizer quick start with VoyageAI

This page shows you how to create a vectorizer and run a semantic search on the automatically embedded data on a self-hosted Postgres instance.

Vectorizer quick start with voyageAI

Section titled “Vectorizer quick start with voyageAI”

This page shows you how to create a vectorizer and run a semantic search on the automatically embedded data on a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. To follow this tutorial you need to have a Voyage AI account API key. You can get one here.

Setup a local development environment

Section titled “Setup a local development environment”

To set up a development environment for Voyage AI, create a docker-compose file that includes:

  • The official TimescaleDB docker image with pgai, pgvectorscale and timescaledb included
  • The pgai vectorizer worker image

On your local machine:

  1. Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment

    Create the following docker-compose.yml in a new directory:

    name: pgai
    services:
     db:
       image: timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17
       environment:
         POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
         VOYAGE_API_KEY: your-api-key
       ports:
         - "5432:5432"
       volumes:
         - data:/home/postgres/pgdata/data
     vectorizer-worker:
       image: timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest
       environment:
         PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL: postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres
         VOYAGE_API_KEY: your-api-key
       command: [ "--poll-interval", "5s" ]
    volumes:
     data:

  2. Start the services

    Terminal window
     docker compose up -d

  3. Install pgai in your database

    Terminal window
    docker compose run --rm --entrypoint "python -m pgai install -d postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres" vectorizer-worker

Create and run a vectorizer

Section titled “Create and run a vectorizer”

Now you can create and run a vectorizer. A vectorizer is a pgai concept, it processes data in a table and automatically creates embeddings for it.

  1. Connect to the database in your local developer environment

    • Docker: docker compose exec -it db psql
    • psql: psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres

  2. Enable pgai on the database

    CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS ai CASCADE;

  3. Create the blog table with the following schema

    CREATE TABLE blog (
        id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
        title TEXT,
        authors TEXT,
        contents TEXT,
        metadata JSONB
    );

  4. Insert some data into blog

    INSERT INTO blog (title, authors, contents, metadata)
    VALUES
    ('Getting Started with PostgreSQL', 'John Doe', 'PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system...', '{"tags": ["database", "postgresql", "beginner"], "read_time": 5, "published_date": "2024-03-15"}'),
    

    ('10 Tips for Effective Blogging', 'Jane Smith, Mike Johnson', 'Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise...', '{"tags": ["blogging", "writing", "tips"], "read_time": 8, "published_date": "2024-03-20"}'),
    

    ('The Future of Artificial Intelligence', 'Dr. Alan Turing', 'As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve...', '{"tags": ["AI", "technology", "future"], "read_time": 12, "published_date": "2024-04-01"}'),
    

    ('Healthy Eating Habits for Busy Professionals', 'Samantha Lee', 'Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals...', '{"tags": ["health", "nutrition", "lifestyle"], "read_time": 6, "published_date": "2024-04-05"}'),
    

    ('Introduction to Cloud Computing', 'Chris Anderson', 'Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate...', '{"tags": ["cloud", "technology", "business"], "read_time": 10, "published_date": "2024-04-10"}');

  5. Create a vectorizer for blog

    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog'::regclass,
      loading => ai.loading_column('contents'),
      embedding => ai.embedding_voyageai(
        'voyage-3.5-lite',  -- or 'voyage-3.5', 'voyage-3-large', 'voyage-code-3', etc.
        1024  -- default dimensions for voyage-3.5-lite
      ),
      destination => ai.destination_table('blog_contents_embeddings')
    );

    Available Voyage AI Models:

    • voyage-3.5-lite: Cost & latency optimized, 1024 dims (1M tokens/request) - Recommended
    • voyage-3.5: General-purpose optimized, 1024 dims (320K tokens/request)
    • voyage-3-large: Best for general-purpose & multilingual, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request)
    • voyage-code-3: Specialized for code retrieval, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request)
    • voyage-finance-2: Finance domain optimized, 1024 dims
    • voyage-law-2: Legal document optimized, 1024 dims
    • voyage-3-lite: Older model, 512 dims (120K tokens/request)

    Flexible Dimensions (New!): For voyage-3.x models, you can specify output_dimension to reduce storage and improve performance:

    -- Use 256 dimensions for 75% storage reduction
    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog'::regclass,
      loading => ai.loading_column('contents'),
      embedding => ai.embedding_voyageai(
        'voyage-3.5-lite',
        1024,                     -- Schema dimensions
        output_dimension => 256   -- Actual embedding dimensions
      ),
      destination => ai.destination_table('blog_embeddings_compact')
    );

    Dimension Trade-offs:

    • 256 dims: Fastest search, 75% less storage, minimal accuracy loss
    • 512 dims: Balanced performance and accuracy
    • 1024 dims: Default, best accuracy (recommended for most use cases)
    • 2048 dims: Maximum accuracy for complex tasks

    Quantization (New!): Use output_dtype to reduce network bandwidth and API costs:

    -- Use int8 quantization for 4x bandwidth reduction
    SELECT ai.create_vectorizer(
      'blog'::regclass,
      loading => ai.loading_column('contents'),
      embedding => ai.embedding_voyageai(
        'voyage-3.5-lite',
        1024,
        output_dtype => 'int8'  -- Options: float, int8, uint8, binary, ubinary
      ),
      destination => ai.destination_table('blog_embeddings_quantized')
    );

    Quantization Options:

    • float: Default, no compression (4 bytes per dimension)
    • int8: Integer quantization, 4x smaller transfer (~1 byte per dim)
    • uint8: Unsigned integer quantization, 4x smaller
    • binary: Maximum compression, 32x smaller (1 bit per dim)
    • ubinary: Unsigned binary, 32x smaller

    Note: Quantized embeddings are automatically converted to float for storage in PostgreSQL, so you get bandwidth savings but not storage savings.

  6. Check the vectorizer worker logs

    Terminal window
    docker compose logs -f vectorizer-worker

    You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it.

    Terminal window
     vectorizer-worker-1  | 2024-10-23 12:56:36 [info     ] running vectorizer             vectorizer_id=1

  7. See the embeddings in action

    Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings:

    SELECT
        chunk,
        embedding <=>  ai.voyageai_embed('voyage-3.5-lite', 'good food') as distance
    FROM blog_contents_embeddings
    ORDER BY distance;

The results look like:

ChunkDistance
Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals…0.6102883386268212
Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise…0.7245166465928164
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system…0.7789760644464416
As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve…0.9036547272308249
Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate…0.9131323552491029

Reranking with Voyage AI

Section titled “Reranking with Voyage AI”

Voyage AI also provides reranking capabilities to improve search result relevance. Reranking takes your initial search results and reorders them based on relevance to your query.

Using the reranker

Section titled “Using the reranker”

Basic reranking:

SELECT *
FROM ai.voyageai_rerank_simple(
  'rerank-2.5',
  'What are best practices for healthy eating?',
  ARRAY[
    'Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals...',
    'Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise...',
    'PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system...',
    'As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve...',
    'Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate...'
  ],
  api_key => 'your-api-key'
)
ORDER BY relevance_score DESC;

Results:

indexdocumentrelevance_score
0Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging…0.9156
1Blogging can be a great way to share…0.2341
4Cloud computing has revolutionized…0.1023

Limit results with top_k:

SELECT *
FROM ai.voyageai_rerank_simple(
  'rerank-2.5-lite',
  'healthy eating',
  ARRAY['...'],
  api_key => 'your-api-key',
  top_k => 3
)
ORDER BY relevance_score DESC;

Available reranker models

Section titled “Available reranker models”

Current Generation (Recommended):

ModelContext LengthBest For
rerank-2.532K tokensQuality with multilingual/instruction support
rerank-2.5-lite32K tokensLatency & quality balance

Older Models:

ModelContext LengthNotes
rerank-216K tokensLegacy
rerank-2-lite8K tokensLegacy
rerank-18K tokensLegacy
rerank-lite-14K tokensLegacy
Section titled “Reranker vs semantic search”
  • Semantic Search (embeddings): Fast initial retrieval from large datasets
  • Reranking: Precise relevance scoring for top-k results from semantic search

Typical workflow:

  1. Use semantic search to get top 100 candidates
  2. Use reranker to get the most relevant 5-10 results

That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in Postgres that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.