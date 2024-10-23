Vectorizer quick start with voyageAI Section titled “Vectorizer quick start with voyageAI”

This page shows you how to create a vectorizer and run a semantic search on the automatically embedded data on a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. To follow this tutorial you need to have a Voyage AI account API key. You can get one here.

Setup a local development environment Section titled “Setup a local development environment”

To set up a development environment for Voyage AI, create a docker-compose file that includes:

The official TimescaleDB docker image with pgai, pgvectorscale and timescaledb included

The pgai vectorizer worker image

On your local machine:

Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment Create the following docker-compose.yml in a new directory: name : pgai services : db : image : timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17 environment : POSTGRES_PASSWORD : postgres VOYAGE_API_KEY : your-api-key ports : - "5432:5432" volumes : - data:/home/postgres/pgdata/data vectorizer-worker : image : timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest environment : PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL : postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres VOYAGE_API_KEY : your-api-key command : [ "--poll-interval" , "5s" ] volumes : data : Start the services Terminal window docker compose up -d Install pgai in your database Terminal window docker compose run --rm --entrypoint "python -m pgai install -d postgres://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres" vectorizer-worker

Create and run a vectorizer Section titled “Create and run a vectorizer”

Now you can create and run a vectorizer. A vectorizer is a pgai concept, it processes data in a table and automatically creates embeddings for it.

Connect to the database in your local developer environment Docker: docker compose exec -it db psql

psql: psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres Enable pgai on the database CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS ai CASCADE; Create the blog table with the following schema CREATE TABLE blog ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , title TEXT , authors TEXT , contents TEXT , metadata JSONB ); Insert some data into blog INSERT INTO blog (title, authors, contents, metadata) VALUES ( 'Getting Started with PostgreSQL' , 'John Doe' , 'PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system...' , '{"tags": ["database", "postgresql", "beginner"], "read_time": 5, "published_date": "2024-03-15"}' ), ( '10 Tips for Effective Blogging' , 'Jane Smith, Mike Johnson' , 'Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise...' , '{"tags": ["blogging", "writing", "tips"], "read_time": 8, "published_date": "2024-03-20"}' ), ( 'The Future of Artificial Intelligence' , 'Dr. Alan Turing' , 'As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve...' , '{"tags": ["AI", "technology", "future"], "read_time": 12, "published_date": "2024-04-01"}' ), ( 'Healthy Eating Habits for Busy Professionals' , 'Samantha Lee' , 'Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals...' , '{"tags": ["health", "nutrition", "lifestyle"], "read_time": 6, "published_date": "2024-04-05"}' ), ( 'Introduction to Cloud Computing' , 'Chris Anderson' , 'Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate...' , '{"tags": ["cloud", "technology", "business"], "read_time": 10, "published_date": "2024-04-10"}' ); Create a vectorizer for blog SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_voyageai ( 'voyage-3.5-lite' , -- or 'voyage-3.5', 'voyage-3-large', 'voyage-code-3', etc. 1024 -- default dimensions for voyage-3.5-lite ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_contents_embeddings' ) ); Available Voyage AI Models: voyage-3.5-lite : Cost & latency optimized, 1024 dims (1M tokens/request) - Recommended

: Cost & latency optimized, 1024 dims (1M tokens/request) - voyage-3.5 : General-purpose optimized, 1024 dims (320K tokens/request)

: General-purpose optimized, 1024 dims (320K tokens/request) voyage-3-large : Best for general-purpose & multilingual, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request)

: Best for general-purpose & multilingual, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request) voyage-code-3 : Specialized for code retrieval, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request)

: Specialized for code retrieval, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request) voyage-finance-2 : Finance domain optimized, 1024 dims

: Finance domain optimized, 1024 dims voyage-law-2 : Legal document optimized, 1024 dims

: Legal document optimized, 1024 dims voyage-3-lite : Older model, 512 dims (120K tokens/request) Flexible Dimensions (New!): For voyage-3.x models, you can specify output_dimension to reduce storage and improve performance: -- Use 256 dimensions for 75% storage reduction SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_voyageai ( 'voyage-3.5-lite' , 1024 , -- Schema dimensions output_dimension => 256 -- Actual embedding dimensions ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_embeddings_compact' ) ); Dimension Trade-offs: 256 dims : Fastest search, 75% less storage, minimal accuracy loss

: Fastest search, 75% less storage, minimal accuracy loss 512 dims : Balanced performance and accuracy

: Balanced performance and accuracy 1024 dims : Default, best accuracy (recommended for most use cases)

: Default, best accuracy (recommended for most use cases) 2048 dims: Maximum accuracy for complex tasks Quantization (New!): Use output_dtype to reduce network bandwidth and API costs: -- Use int8 quantization for 4x bandwidth reduction SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'contents' ), embedding => ai . embedding_voyageai ( 'voyage-3.5-lite' , 1024 , output_dtype => 'int8' -- Options: float, int8, uint8, binary, ubinary ), destination => ai . destination_table ( 'blog_embeddings_quantized' ) ); Quantization Options: float : Default, no compression (4 bytes per dimension)

: Default, no compression (4 bytes per dimension) int8 : Integer quantization, 4x smaller transfer (~1 byte per dim)

: Integer quantization, 4x smaller transfer (~1 byte per dim) uint8 : Unsigned integer quantization, 4x smaller

: Unsigned integer quantization, 4x smaller binary : Maximum compression, 32x smaller (1 bit per dim)

: Maximum compression, 32x smaller (1 bit per dim) ubinary: Unsigned binary, 32x smaller Note: Quantized embeddings are automatically converted to float for storage in PostgreSQL, so you get bandwidth savings but not storage savings. Check the vectorizer worker logs Terminal window docker compose logs -f vectorizer-worker You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it. Terminal window vectorizer-worker-1 | 2024-10-23 12:56:36 [info ] running vectorizer vectorizer_id= 1 See the embeddings in action Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings: SELECT chunk, embedding <=> ai . voyageai_embed ( 'voyage-3.5-lite' , 'good food' ) as distance FROM blog_contents_embeddings ORDER BY distance;

The results look like:

Chunk Distance Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals… 0.6102883386268212 Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise… 0.7245166465928164 PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system… 0.7789760644464416 As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve… 0.9036547272308249 Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate… 0.9131323552491029

Reranking with Voyage AI Section titled “Reranking with Voyage AI”

Voyage AI also provides reranking capabilities to improve search result relevance. Reranking takes your initial search results and reorders them based on relevance to your query.

Using the reranker Section titled “Using the reranker”

Basic reranking:

SELECT * FROM ai . voyageai_rerank_simple ( 'rerank-2.5' , 'What are best practices for healthy eating?' , ARRAY [ 'Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals...' , 'Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise...' , 'PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system...' , 'As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve...' , 'Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate...' ], api_key => 'your-api-key' ) ORDER BY relevance_score DESC ;

Results:

index document relevance_score 0 Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging… 0.9156 1 Blogging can be a great way to share… 0.2341 4 Cloud computing has revolutionized… 0.1023 … … …

Limit results with top_k:

SELECT * FROM ai . voyageai_rerank_simple ( 'rerank-2.5-lite' , 'healthy eating' , ARRAY ['...'], api_key => 'your-api-key' , top_k => 3 ) ORDER BY relevance_score DESC ;

Available reranker models Section titled “Available reranker models”

Current Generation (Recommended):

Model Context Length Best For rerank-2.5 32K tokens Quality with multilingual/instruction support rerank-2.5-lite 32K tokens Latency & quality balance

Older Models:

Model Context Length Notes rerank-2 16K tokens Legacy rerank-2-lite 8K tokens Legacy rerank-1 8K tokens Legacy rerank-lite-1 4K tokens Legacy

Reranker vs semantic search Section titled “Reranker vs semantic search”

Semantic Search (embeddings): Fast initial retrieval from large datasets

(embeddings): Fast initial retrieval from large datasets Reranking: Precise relevance scoring for top-k results from semantic search

Typical workflow:

Use semantic search to get top 100 candidates Use reranker to get the most relevant 5-10 results

That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in Postgres that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.