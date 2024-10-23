Vectorizer quick start with VoyageAI
This page shows you how to create a vectorizer and run a semantic search on the automatically embedded data on a self-hosted Postgres instance.
Vectorizer quick start with voyageAISection titled “Vectorizer quick start with voyageAI”
This page shows you how to create a vectorizer and run a semantic search on the automatically embedded data on a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance. To follow this tutorial you need to have a Voyage AI account API key. You can get one here.
Setup a local development environmentSection titled “Setup a local development environment”
To set up a development environment for Voyage AI, create a docker-compose file that includes:
- The official TimescaleDB docker image with pgai, pgvectorscale and timescaledb included
- The pgai vectorizer worker image
On your local machine:
-
Create the Docker configuration for a local developer environment
Create the following
docker-compose.ymlin a new directory:
-
Start the services
-
Install pgai in your database
Create and run a vectorizerSection titled “Create and run a vectorizer”
Now you can create and run a vectorizer. A vectorizer is a pgai concept, it processes data in a table and automatically creates embeddings for it.
-
Connect to the database in your local developer environment
- Docker:
docker compose exec -it db psql
- psql:
psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432/postgres
- Docker:
-
Enable pgai on the database
-
Create the
blogtable with the following schema
-
Insert some data into
blog
-
Create a vectorizer for
blog
Available Voyage AI Models:
voyage-3.5-lite: Cost & latency optimized, 1024 dims (1M tokens/request) - Recommended
voyage-3.5: General-purpose optimized, 1024 dims (320K tokens/request)
voyage-3-large: Best for general-purpose & multilingual, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request)
voyage-code-3: Specialized for code retrieval, 1024 dims (120K tokens/request)
voyage-finance-2: Finance domain optimized, 1024 dims
voyage-law-2: Legal document optimized, 1024 dims
voyage-3-lite: Older model, 512 dims (120K tokens/request)
Flexible Dimensions (New!): For voyage-3.x models, you can specify
output_dimensionto reduce storage and improve performance:
Dimension Trade-offs:
- 256 dims: Fastest search, 75% less storage, minimal accuracy loss
- 512 dims: Balanced performance and accuracy
- 1024 dims: Default, best accuracy (recommended for most use cases)
- 2048 dims: Maximum accuracy for complex tasks
Quantization (New!): Use
output_dtypeto reduce network bandwidth and API costs:
Quantization Options:
- float: Default, no compression (4 bytes per dimension)
- int8: Integer quantization, 4x smaller transfer (~1 byte per dim)
- uint8: Unsigned integer quantization, 4x smaller
- binary: Maximum compression, 32x smaller (1 bit per dim)
- ubinary: Unsigned binary, 32x smaller
Note: Quantized embeddings are automatically converted to float for storage in PostgreSQL, so you get bandwidth savings but not storage savings.
-
-
Check the vectorizer worker logs
You see the vectorizer worker pick up the table and process it.
-
See the embeddings in action
Run the following search query to retrieve the embeddings:
The results look like:
|Chunk
|Distance
|Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging for busy professionals…
|0.6102883386268212
|Blogging can be a great way to share your thoughts and expertise…
|0.7245166465928164
|PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system…
|0.7789760644464416
|As we look towards the future, artificial intelligence continues to evolve…
|0.9036547272308249
|Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate…
|0.9131323552491029
Reranking with Voyage AISection titled “Reranking with Voyage AI”
Voyage AI also provides reranking capabilities to improve search result relevance. Reranking takes your initial search results and reorders them based on relevance to your query.
Using the rerankerSection titled “Using the reranker”
Basic reranking:
Results:
|index
|document
|relevance_score
|0
|Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging…
|0.9156
|1
|Blogging can be a great way to share…
|0.2341
|4
|Cloud computing has revolutionized…
|0.1023
|…
|…
|…
Limit results with top_k:
Available reranker modelsSection titled “Available reranker models”
Current Generation (Recommended):
|Model
|Context Length
|Best For
rerank-2.5
|32K tokens
|Quality with multilingual/instruction support
rerank-2.5-lite
|32K tokens
|Latency & quality balance
Older Models:
|Model
|Context Length
|Notes
rerank-2
|16K tokens
|Legacy
rerank-2-lite
|8K tokens
|Legacy
rerank-1
|8K tokens
|Legacy
rerank-lite-1
|4K tokens
|Legacy
Reranker vs semantic searchSection titled “Reranker vs semantic search”
- Semantic Search (embeddings): Fast initial retrieval from large datasets
- Reranking: Precise relevance scoring for top-k results from semantic search
Typical workflow:
- Use semantic search to get top 100 candidates
- Use reranker to get the most relevant 5-10 results
That’s it, you’re done. You now have a table in Postgres that pgai vectorizer automatically creates and syncs embeddings for. You can use this vectorizer for semantic search, RAG or any other AI app you can think of! If you have any questions, reach out to us on Discord.