Pgai vectorizer S3 integration guide
Pgai vectorizers can be configured to create vector embeddings for documents stored in S3 buckets. We have a general guide for embedding documents that walks you through the steps to configure your...
Pgai vectorizer S3 integration guideSection titled “Pgai vectorizer S3 integration guide”
Pgai vectorizers can be configured to create vector embeddings for documents stored in S3 buckets. We have a general guide for embedding documents that walks you through the steps to configure your vectorizer to load, parse, chunk and embed documents. This guide will focus on issues specific to documents stored in S3.
A simple vectorizer configuration for documents stored in S3 looks like this:
Where the
document table has a column
uri that contains the S3 URI of the document. Learn more in our guide for embedding documents.
If you do not have a documents table yet, we provide you an example of how you can sync your s3 buckets to such a table further down in this document.
But how do you configure the vectorizer to get access to your S3 buckets if they are not publicly accessible? This is the focus of the rest of this guide.
Setup for self-hosted pgai installationsSection titled “Setup for self-hosted pgai installations”
To integrate with your AWS S3 buckets, pgai needs to authenticate. There are two main methods to authenticate with S3:
1. Default AWS credentials
pgai uses the default AWS credential sources, look into the boto3 docs for details. E.g. you can set the following environment variables where the vectorizer runs:
The user must have appropriate S3 read permissions for the buckets containing your documents.
2. Assume Role-based Authentication
You can also use the
aws_role_arn parameter to assume an IAM role. This is what Timescale Cloud uses, but it is usually not necessary if the worker runs on the same AWS account as your AWS S3 buckets::
The role must have appropriate S3 read permissions for the buckets containing your documents.
Setup for Timescale CloudSection titled “Setup for Timescale Cloud”
For Timescale Cloud installations, only role-based authentication via
assume_role_arn is supported.
Create a role for s3 accessSection titled “Create a role for s3 access”
First you need to create a role that Timescale can assume:
Note that you need to replace the
projectId/serviceId in the trust policy with the actual project and service id of your Timescale Cloud installation. You can find this in the Timescale Cloud console. This is a security measure that prevents the confused deputy problem, which would otherwise allow other Timescale Cloud users to access your buckets if they guessed your role name and accountId.
Grant permissions to your bucket to the roleSection titled “Grant permissions to your bucket to the role”
Get the role ARNSection titled “Get the role ARN”
Configure it in your ai.loading_uri:Section titled “Configure it in your ai.loading_uri:”
Syncing S3 to a documents tableSection titled “Syncing S3 to a documents table”
If your application treats s3 as the source of truth for documents and therefore doesn’t keep track of files in postgres, you can configure s3 event notifications to keep your document table synchronized with S3 when documents are uploaded, modified, or deleted.
The easiest way to handle s3 changes is to create a new AWS lambda function to listen to s3 notifications. AWS will take care of calling your function whenever the bucket content changes. The lambda function can then update the document table in your postgres instance accordingly.
1. create a new lambda functionSection titled “1. create a new lambda function”
Create a new AWS Lambda function, in this example we are using Python 3.13 as our runtime. You can use the AWS console or the AWS CLI to create the function.
2. configure the triggerSection titled “2. configure the trigger”
Next up add a trigger to your lambda function, choose s3 as the trigger type and select the bucket you want to listen to. For event types just make sure you include all object create and delete events. S3 does not differentiate between creates and updates.
3. implement the lambda functionSection titled “3. implement the lambda function”
Your lambda function then needs to handle s3 events and update the document table accordingly. Here is a simple example of a lambda function that does this for a table that has
uri and
updated_at columns:
This lambda function requires the
psycopg2 library to connect to postgres. You can either include it in your deployment package or use a custom docker image to include it.
If you are working on an ARM Mac installing the right binary version of psycopg2 needs some fiddling with pip. This guide might help.
That’s it: Save and deploy the function. The lambda function will be triggered whenever a file is created, updated or deleted in the S3 bucket. It will then insert or delete the corresponding document in the
s3_documents table or update the
updated_at timestamp if the document already exists. This will in turn inform any configured vectorizer to reprocess the document.
Common issues and solutionsSection titled “Common issues and solutions”
1. S3 Access Issues
If documents from S3 fail to load:
- Verify AWS credentials are correctly configured
- Check that IAM roles have appropriate permissions
- Ensure S3 bucket names and object keys are correct