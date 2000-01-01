SQLAlchemy integration with pgai Vectorizer
When creating vectorizers that use the ai.destinationtable option, the vectorizer will create a new table in the database to store the vector embeddings. This guide describes how to integrate this ...
SQLAlchemy integration with pgai VectorizerSection titled “SQLAlchemy integration with pgai Vectorizer”
When creating vectorizers that use the
ai.destination_table option, the vectorizer will create a new table in the database to store the vector embeddings. This guide describes how to integrate this new table,
and it’s relationship to your other tables, into your SQLAlchemy models.
The heart of this integration is the
vectorizer_relationship helper. Think of it as a normal SQLAlchemy relationship, but with a preconfigured model instance under the hood.
This allows you to easily query vector embeddings created by pgai using familiar SQLAlchemy patterns.
InstallationSection titled “Installation”
To use the SQLAlchemy integration, install pgai with the SQLAlchemy extras:
Basic usageSection titled “Basic usage”
Here’s a basic example of how to use the
vectorizer_relationship:
Note if you work with alembics autogenerate functionality for migrations, also check the Alembic integration guide.
Semantic searchSection titled “Semantic search”
You can then perform semantic similarity search on the field using pgvector-python’s distance functions:
Or if you already have the embeddings in your application:
ConfigurationSection titled “Configuration”
The
vectorizer_relationship accepts the following parameters:
dimensions(int): The size of the embedding vector (required)
target_schema(str, optional): Override the schema for the embeddings table. If not provided, inherits from the parent model’s schema
target_table(str, optional): Override the table name for embeddings. Default is
{table_name}_embedding_store
Additional parameters are simply forwarded to the underlying SQLAlchemy relationship so you can configure it as you desire.
Think of the
vectorizer_relationship as a normal SQLAlchemy relationship, but with a preconfigured model instance under the hood.
The relationship into the other direction is also automatically set, if you want to change it’s configuration you can set the
parent_kwargsparameter. E.g.
parent_kwargs={"lazy": "joined"} to configure eager loading.
Setting up the VectorizerSection titled “Setting up the Vectorizer”
After defining your model, you need to create the vectorizer using pgai’s SQL functions:
We recommend adding this to a migration script and run it via alembic (see our alembic integration docs for more details).
Querying embeddingsSection titled “Querying embeddings”
The
vectorizer_relationship provides several ways to work with embeddings:
1. direct access to embeddingsSection titled “1. direct access to embeddings”
If you access the class property of your model the
vectorizer_relationship provide a SQLAlchemy model that you can query directly:
The model will have the primary key fields of the parent model as well as the following fields:
chunk(str): The text chunk that was embedded
embedding(Vector): The vector embedding
chunk_seq(int): The sequence number of the chunk
embedding_uuid(str): The UUID of the embedding
parent(ParentModel): The parent model instance
2. relationship accessSection titled “2. relationship access”
Access the original posts through the parent relationship
3. join queriesSection titled “3. join queries”
You can combine embedding queries with regular SQL queries using the relationship: