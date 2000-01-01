SQLAlchemy integration with pgai Vectorizer Section titled “SQLAlchemy integration with pgai Vectorizer”

When creating vectorizers that use the ai.destination_table option, the vectorizer will create a new table in the database to store the vector embeddings. This guide describes how to integrate this new table, and it’s relationship to your other tables, into your SQLAlchemy models.

The heart of this integration is the vectorizer_relationship helper. Think of it as a normal SQLAlchemy relationship, but with a preconfigured model instance under the hood. This allows you to easily query vector embeddings created by pgai using familiar SQLAlchemy patterns.

To use the SQLAlchemy integration, install pgai with the SQLAlchemy extras:

Terminal window pip install "pgai[sqlalchemy]"

Here’s a basic example of how to use the vectorizer_relationship :

from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase, Mapped, mapped_column from pgai.sqlalchemy import vectorizer_relationship class Base ( DeclarativeBase ): pass class BlogPost ( Base ): __tablename__ = "blog_posts" id : Mapped[ int ] = mapped_column( primary_key = True ) title: Mapped[ str ] content: Mapped[ str ] # Add vector embeddings for the content field content_embeddings = vectorizer_relationship( dimensions = 768 )

Note if you work with alembics autogenerate functionality for migrations, also check the Alembic integration guide.

You can then perform semantic similarity search on the field using pgvector-python’s distance functions:

from sqlalchemy import func, text similar_posts = ( session.query(BlogPost.content_embeddings) .order_by( BlogPost.content_embeddings.embedding.cosine_distance( func.ai.openai_embed( "text-embedding-3-small" , "search query" , text( "dimensions => 768" ) ) ) ) .limit( 5 ) .all() )

Or if you already have the embeddings in your application:

similar_posts = ( session.query(BlogPost.content_embeddings) .order_by( BlogPost.content_embeddings.embedding.cosine_distance( [ 3 , 1 , 2 ] ) ) .limit( 5 ) .all() )

The vectorizer_relationship accepts the following parameters:

dimensions (int): The size of the embedding vector (required)

(int): The size of the embedding vector (required) target_schema (str, optional): Override the schema for the embeddings table. If not provided, inherits from the parent model’s schema

(str, optional): Override the schema for the embeddings table. If not provided, inherits from the parent model’s schema target_table (str, optional): Override the table name for embeddings. Default is {table_name}_embedding_store

Additional parameters are simply forwarded to the underlying SQLAlchemy relationship so you can configure it as you desire.

Think of the vectorizer_relationship as a normal SQLAlchemy relationship, but with a preconfigured model instance under the hood. The relationship into the other direction is also automatically set, if you want to change it’s configuration you can set the parent_kwargs parameter. E.g. parent_kwargs={"lazy": "joined"} to configure eager loading.

Setting up the Vectorizer Section titled “Setting up the Vectorizer”

After defining your model, you need to create the vectorizer using pgai’s SQL functions:

SELECT ai . create_vectorizer ( 'blog_posts' ::regclass, loading => ai . loading_column ( 'content' ), embedding => ai . embedding_openai ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 768 ), chunking => ai . chunking_recursive_character_text_splitter ( 50 , -- chunk_size 10 -- chunk_overlap ) );

We recommend adding this to a migration script and run it via alembic (see our alembic integration docs for more details).

The vectorizer_relationship provides several ways to work with embeddings:

1. direct access to embeddings Section titled “1. direct access to embeddings”

If you access the class property of your model the vectorizer_relationship provide a SQLAlchemy model that you can query directly:

# Get all embeddings embeddings = session.query(BlogPost.content_embeddings).all() # Access embedding properties for embedding in embeddings: print (embedding.embedding) # The vector embedding print (embedding.chunk) # The text chunk

The model will have the primary key fields of the parent model as well as the following fields:

chunk (str): The text chunk that was embedded

(str): The text chunk that was embedded embedding (Vector): The vector embedding

(Vector): The vector embedding chunk_seq (int): The sequence number of the chunk

(int): The sequence number of the chunk embedding_uuid (str): The UUID of the embedding

(str): The UUID of the embedding parent (ParentModel): The parent model instance

blog_post = session.query(BlogPost).first() for embedding in blog_post.content_embeddings: print (embedding.chunk)

Access the original posts through the parent relationship

for embedding in similar_posts: print (embedding.parent.title)

You can combine embedding queries with regular SQL queries using the relationship: