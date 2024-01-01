pgvectorscale Section titled “pgvectorscale” pgvectorscale builds on pgvector with higher performance embedding search and cost-efficient storage for AI applications.

pgvectorscale complements pgvector, the open-source vector data extension for PostgreSQL, and introduces the following key innovations for pgvector data:

A new index type called StreamingDiskANN, inspired by the DiskANN algorithm, based on research from Microsoft.

Statistical Binary Quantization: developed by Timescale researchers, This compression method improves on standard Binary Quantization.

Label-based filtered vector search: based on Microsoft’s Filtered DiskANN research, this allows you to combine vector similarity search with label filtering for more precise and efficient results.

On a benchmark dataset of 50 million Cohere embeddings with 768 dimensions each, PostgreSQL with pgvector and pgvectorscale achieves 28x lower p95 latency and 16x higher query throughput compared to Pinecone’s storage optimized (s1) index for approximate nearest neighbor queries at 99% recall, all at 75% less cost when self-hosted on AWS EC2.

To learn more about the performance impact of pgvectorscale, and details about benchmark methodology and results, see the pgvector vs Pinecone comparison blog post.

In contrast to pgvector, which is written in C, pgvectorscale is developed in Rust using the PGRX framework, offering the PostgreSQL community a new avenue for contributing to vector support.

Application developers or DBAs can use pgvectorscale with their PostgreSQL databases.

If you want to contribute to this extension, see how to build pgvectorscale from source in a developer environment and our testing guide.

For production vector workloads, get private beta access to vector-optimized databases with pgvector and pgvectorscale on Timescale. Sign up here for priority access.

The fastest ways to run PostgreSQL with pgvectorscale are:

Using a pre-built Docker container Section titled “Using a pre-built Docker container”

Run the TimescaleDB Docker image. Connect to your database: Terminal window psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Create the pgvectorscale extension: CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE; The CASCADE automatically installs pgvector .

Installing from source Section titled “Installing from source”

You can install pgvectorscale from source and install it in an existing PostgreSQL server

Warning Building pgvectorscale on macOS X86 (Intel) machines is currently not supported due to an open issue. As alternatives, you can: Use an ARM-based Mac.

Build using Linux.

Use our pre-built Docker containers. We welcome community contributions to resolve this limitation. If you’re interested in helping, please check the issue for details.

Compile and install the extension Terminal window # install rust curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh # download pgvectorscale cd /tmp git clone --branch <version> https://github.com/timescale/pgvectorscale cd pgvectorscale/pgvectorscale # install cargo-pgrx with the same version as pgrx cargo install --locked cargo-pgrx --version $( cargo metadata --format-version 1 | jq -r '.packages[] | select(.name == "pgrx") | .version' ) cargo pgrx init --pg18 pg_config # build and install pgvectorscale cargo pgrx install --release You can also take a look at our documentation for extension developers for more complete instructions. Connect to your database: Terminal window psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Ensure the pgvector extension is available: SELECT * FROM pg_available_extensions WHERE name = 'vector' ; If pgvector is not available, install it using the pgvector installation instructions. Create the pgvectorscale extension: CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE; The CASCADE automatically installs pgvector .

Enable pgvectorscale in a Timescale Cloud service Section titled “Enable pgvectorscale in a Timescale Cloud service”

Note The instructions below are for Timescale’s standard compute instance. For production vector workloads, we’re offering private beta access to vector-optimized databases with pgvector and pgvectorscale on Timescale. Sign up here for priority access.

To enable pgvectorscale:

Create a new Timescale Service. If you want to use an existing service, pgvectorscale is added as an available extension on the first maintenance window after the pgvectorscale release date. Connect to your Timescale service: Terminal window psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Create the pgvectorscale extension: CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE; The CASCADE automatically installs pgvector .

Get started with pgvectorscale Section titled “Get started with pgvectorscale”

Create a table with an embedding column. For example: CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS document_embedding ( id BIGINT PRIMARY KEY GENERATED BY DEFAULT AS IDENTITY , metadata JSONB, contents TEXT , embedding VECTOR ( 1536 ) ) Populate the table. For more information, see the pgvector instructions and list of clients. Create a StreamingDiskANN index on the embedding column: CREATE INDEX document_embedding_idx ON document_embedding USING diskann (embedding vector_cosine_ops); Find the 10 closest embeddings using the index. SELECT * FROM document_embedding ORDER BY embedding <=> $ 1 LIMIT 10 ; Supported distance types pgvectorscale currently supports: cosine distance ( <=> ) queries, for indices created with vector_cosine_ops ; L2 distance ( <-> ) queries, for indices created with vector_l2_ops ; and inner product ( <#> ) queries, for indices created with vector_ip_ops . This is the same syntax used by pgvector . If you would like additional distance types, create an issue. Inner product indices are not compatible with plain storage.

Filtered vector search Section titled “Filtered vector search”

pgvectorscale supports combining vector similarity search with metadata filtering. There are two basic kinds of filtering, which can be combined in a single query:

Label-based filtering with the diskann index: This provides optimized performance for filtering by labels. Arbitrary WHERE clause filtering: This uses post-filtering after the vector search.

The label-based filtering implementation is based on the Filtered DiskANN approach developed by Microsoft researchers, which enables efficient filtered vector search while maintaining high recall.

The post-filtering implementation, while slower, is streaming and correct, ensuring accurate results without requiring the entire result set to be loaded into memory.

Label-based filtering with diskann Section titled “Label-based filtering with diskann”

For optimal performance with label filtering, you must specify the label column directly in the index creation:

Create a table with an embedding column and a labels array: CREATE TABLE documents ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , embedding VECTOR ( 1536 ), labels SMALLINT [], -- Array of category labels status TEXT , created_at TIMESTAMPTZ ); Create a StreamingDiskANN index on the embedding column, including the labels column: CREATE INDEX ON documents USING diskann (embedding vector_cosine_ops, labels);

Label values Label values must be within the PostgreSQL smallint range (-32768 to 32767). Using smallint[] for labels ensures that PostgreSQL‘s type system will automatically enforce these bounds. pgvectorscale includes an implementation of the && overlap operator for smallint[] arrays, which is used for efficient label-based filtering.

Perform label-filtered vector searches using the && operator (array overlap): -- Find similar documents with specific labels SELECT * FROM documents WHERE labels && ARRAY [1, 3] -- Documents with label 1 OR 3 ORDER BY embedding <=> '[...]' LIMIT 10 ; The index directly supports this type of filtering, providing significantly lower latency results compared to post-filtering.

Giving semantic meaning to labels Section titled “Giving semantic meaning to labels”

While the labels must be stored as integers in the array for the index to work efficiently, you can give them semantic meaning by relating them to a separate labels table:

Create a labels table with meaningful descriptions: CREATE TABLE label_definitions ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , name TEXT , description TEXT , attributes JSONB -- Can store additional metadata about the label ); -- Insert some label definitions INSERT INTO label_definitions (id, name , description , attributes) VALUES ( 1 , 'science' , 'Scientific content' , '{"domain": "academic", "confidence": 0.95}' ), ( 2 , 'technology' , 'Technology-related content' , '{"domain": "technical", "confidence": 0.92}' ), ( 3 , 'business' , 'Business and finance content' , '{"domain": "commercial", "confidence": 0.88}' ); When inserting documents, use the appropriate label IDs: -- Insert a document with science and technology labels INSERT INTO documents (embedding, labels) VALUES ( '[...]' , ARRAY [1, 2]); When querying, you can join with the labels table to work with meaningful names: -- Find similar science documents and include label information SELECT d. * , array_agg( l . name ) as label_names FROM documents d JOIN label_definitions l ON l . id = ANY( d . labels ) WHERE d . labels && ARRAY [1] -- Science label GROUP BY d . id , d . embedding , d . labels , d . status , d . created_at ORDER BY d . embedding <=> '[...]' LIMIT 10 ; You can also convert between label names and IDs when filtering: -- Find documents with specific label names SELECT d. * FROM documents d WHERE d . labels && ( SELECT array_agg(id) FROM label_definitions WHERE name IN ( 'science' , 'business' ) ) ORDER BY d . embedding <=> '[...]' LIMIT 10 ;

This approach gives you the performance benefits of integer-based label filtering while still allowing you to work with semantically meaningful labels in your application.

Arbitrary WHERE clause filtering Section titled “Arbitrary WHERE clause filtering”

You can also use any PostgreSQL WHERE clause with vector search, but these conditions will be applied as post-filtering:

-- Find similar documents with specific status and date range SELECT * FROM documents WHERE status = 'active' AND created_at > '2024-01-01' ORDER BY embedding <=> '[...]' LIMIT 10 ;

For these arbitrary conditions, the vector search happens first, and then the WHERE conditions are applied to the results. For best performance with frequently used filters, consider using the label-based approach described above.

The StreamingDiskANN index comes with smart defaults but also the ability to customize its behavior. There are two types of parameters: index build-time parameters that are specified when an index is created and query-time parameters that can be tuned when querying an index.

We suggest setting the index build-time paramers for major changes to index operations while query-time parameters can be used to tune the accuracy/performance tradeoff for individual queries.

We expect most people to tune the query-time parameters (if any) and leave the index build time parameters set to default.

The StreamingDiskANN index build process can be memory-intensive. You may need to increase the maintenance_work_mem parameter to improve build performance. For example:

SET maintenance_work_mem = '2GB' ;

This parameter controls the maximum amount of memory to be used by maintenance operations, including index builds. The default value is typically 64MB, which may be too low for building StreamingDiskANN indexes on large datasets.

These parameters can be set when an index is created.

Parameter name Description Default value storage_layout memory_optimized which uses SBQ to compress vector data or plain which stores data uncompressed memory_optimized num_neighbors Sets the maximum number of neighbors per node. Higher values increase accuracy but make the graph traversal slower. 50 search_list_size This is the S parameter used in the greedy search algorithm used during construction. Higher values improve graph quality at the cost of slower index builds. 100 max_alpha Is the alpha parameter in the algorithm. Higher values improve graph quality at the cost of slower index builds. 1.2 num_dimensions The number of dimensions to index. By default, all dimensions are indexed. But you can also index less dimensions to make use of Matryoshka embeddings 0 (all dimensions) num_bits_per_dimension Number of bits used to encode each dimension when using SBQ 2 for less than 900 dimensions, 1 otherwise

An example of how to set the num_neighbors parameter is:

CREATE INDEX document_embedding_idx ON document_embedding USING diskann (embedding) WITH (num_neighbors = 50 );

An example of creating an index with label-based filtering:

CREATE INDEX document_embedding_idx ON document_embedding USING diskann (embedding vector_cosine_ops, labels);

Parallel index build parameters Section titled “Parallel index build parameters”

pgvectorscale supports parallel index building to improve performance on large datasets. These parameters control parallel build behavior:

Parameter name Description Default value diskann.parallel_flush_interval The fraction of total vectors (0.0-1.0) processed before flushing neighbor cache in parallel builds 0.1 diskann.parallel_initial_start_nodes_count The number of initial start nodes to process before starting parallel workers 1024 diskann.min_vectors_for_parallel_build Minimum number of vectors required to enable parallel building 65536 diskann.force_parallel_workers Force a specific number of parallel workers for index builds (-1 for automatic) -1

Parallel building is automatically enabled when:

The feature is compiled in (enabled by default)

The table has no labels (label-based filtering not yet supported in parallel)

Using SBQ compression storage layout

The number of vectors meets the min_vectors_for_parallel_build threshold

You can set these parameters using SET before creating an index:

-- Enable parallel building for smaller datasets SET diskann . min_vectors_for_parallel_build = 10000 ; -- Use 4 parallel workers regardless of PostgreSQL's automatic determination SET diskann . force_parallel_workers = 4 ; -- Adjust cache flushing frequency for memory usage (flush after processing 5% of vectors) SET diskann . parallel_flush_interval = 0 . 05 ; CREATE INDEX ON my_table USING diskann (embedding vector_cosine_ops);

You can also set two parameters to control the accuracy vs. query speed trade-off at query time. We suggest adjusting diskann.query_rescore to fine-tune accuracy.

Parameter name Description Default value diskann.query_search_list_size The number of additional candidates considered during the graph search. 100 diskann.query_rescore The number of elements rescored (0 to disable rescoring) 50

You can set the value by using SET before executing a query. For example:

SET diskann . query_rescore = 400 ;

Note the SET command applies to the entire session (database connection) from the point of execution. You can use a transaction-local variant using LOCAL which will be reset after the end of the transaction:

BEGIN ; SET LOCAL diskann . query_search_list_size = 10 ; SELECT * FROM document_embedding ORDER BY embedding <=> $ 1 LIMIT 10 COMMIT ;

Null value handling Section titled “Null value handling”

Null vectors are not indexed

Null labels are treated as empty arrays

Null values in label arrays are ignored

ORDER BY vector distance Section titled “ORDER BY vector distance”

pgvectorscale’s diskann index uses relaxed ordering which allows results to be slightly out of order by distance. This is analogous to using iterative scan with relaxed ordering with pgvector’s ivfflat or hnsw indexes.

If you need strict ordering you can use a materialized CTE:

WITH relaxed_results AS MATERIALIZED ( SELECT id, embedding <=> '[1,2,3]' AS distance FROM items WHERE category_id = 123 ORDER BY distance LIMIT 5 ) SELECT * FROM relaxed_results ORDER BY distance;

Index on an UNLOGGED table Section titled “Index on an UNLOGGED table”

Creating an index on an UNLOGGED table is currently not supported. Trying will yield the error:

ERROR: ambuildempty: not yet implemented

pgvectorscale is still at an early stage. Now is a great time to help shape the direction of this project; we are currently deciding priorities. Have a look at the list of features we’re thinking of working on. Feel free to comment, expand the list, or hop on the Discussions forum.

Timescale is a PostgreSQL cloud company. To learn more visit the timescale.com.

Timescale Cloud is a high-performance, developer focused, cloud platform that provides PostgreSQL services for the most demanding AI, time-series, analytics, and event workloads. Timescale Cloud is ideal for production applications and provides high availability, streaming backups, upgrades over time, roles and permissions, and great security.