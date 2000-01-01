Contributing to pgvectorscale Section titled “Contributing to pgvectorscale”

We appreciate any help the community can provide to make pgvectorscale better!

You can help in different ways:

Open an issue with a bug report, build issue, feature request, suggestion, etc.

Fork this repository and submit a pull request

For any particular improvement you want to make, it can be beneficial to begin discussion on the GitHub issues page. This is the best place to discuss your proposed improvement (and its implementation) with the core development team.

Before we accept any code contributions, pgvectorscale contributors need to sign the Contributor License Agreement (CLA). By signing a CLA, we can ensure that the community is free and confident in its ability to use your contributions.

Please follow our DEVELOPMENT doc for instructions how to develop and test.

Code review workflow Section titled “Code review workflow”

Sign the Contributor License Agreement (CLA) if you’re a new contributor.

Develop on your local branch: Fork the repository and create a local feature branch to do work on, ideally on one thing at a time. Don’t mix bug fixes with unrelated feature enhancements or stylistical changes. Hack away. Add tests for non-trivial changes. Run the test suite and make sure everything passes. When committing, be sure to write good commit messages according to these seven rules. Doing git commit prints a message if any of the rules is violated. Stylistically, we use commit message titles in the imperative tense, e.g., Add merge-append query optimization for time aggregate . In the case of non-trivial changes, include a longer description in the commit message body explaining and detailing the changes. That is, a commit message should have a short title, followed by a empty line, and then followed by the longer description. When committing, link which GitHub issue of this repository is fixed or closed by the commit with a linking keyword recognised by GitHub. For example, if the commit fixes bug 123, add a line at the end of the commit message with Fixes #123 , if the commit implements feature request 321, add a line at the end of the commit message Closes #321 . This will be recognized by GitHub. It will close the corresponding issue and place a hyperlink under the number.

Push your changes to an upstream branch: Make sure that each commit in the pull request will represent a logical change to the code, will compile, and will pass tests. Make sure that the pull request message contains all important information from the commit messages including which issues are fixed and closed. If a pull request contains one commit only, then repeating the commit message is preferred, which is done automatically by GitHub when it creates the pull request. Rebase your local feature branch against main ( git fetch origin , then git rebase origin/main ) to make sure you’re submitting your changes on top of the newest version of our code. When finalizing your PR (i.e., it has been approved for merging), aim for the fewest number of commits that make sense. That is, squash any “fix up” commits into the commit they fix rather than keep them separate. Each commit should represent a clean, logical change and include a descriptive commit message. Push your commit to your upstream feature branch: git push -u <yourfork> my-feature-branch

Create and manage pull request: Create a pull request using GitHub. If you know a core developer well suited to reviewing your pull request, either mention them (preferably by GitHub name) in the PR’s body or assign them as a reviewer. Address feedback by amending your commit(s). If your change contains multiple commits, address each piece of feedback by amending that commit to which the particular feedback is aimed. The PR is marked as accepted when the reviewer thinks it’s ready to be merged. Most new contributors aren’t allowed to merge themselves; in that case, we’ll do it for you.



Every non-trivial change to the code base should be accompanied by a relevant addition to or modification of the test suite.

Please check that the full test suite (including your test additions or changes) passes successfully on your local machine before you open a pull request.

See our testing instructions for help with how to test.