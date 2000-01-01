Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment
You build pgvectorscale from source, then integrate the extension into each database in your PostgreSQL environment.
Setup your pgvectorscale developer environmentSection titled “Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment”
You build pgvectorscale from source, then integrate the extension into each database in your PostgreSQL environment.
pgvectorscale prerequisitesSection titled “pgvectorscale prerequisites”
To create a pgvectorscale developer environment, you need the following on your local machine:
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Development packages:
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Rust:
Build and install pgvectorscale on your databaseSection titled “Build and install pgvectorscale on your database”
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In Terminal, clone this repository and switch to the extension subdirectory:
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Install Cargo-pgrx:
You must reinstall cargo-pgrx whenever you update Rust, cargo-pgrx must be built with the same compiler as pgvectorscale.
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Initialize the pgrx development environment:
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Build pgvectorscale:
If the destination folder requires elevated permissions, use the
--sudoflag:
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Connect to the database:
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Add pgvectorscale to your database:
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
MacOS: fatal error: ‘stdio.h’ file not foundSection titled “MacOS: fatal error: ‘stdio.h’ file not found”
Make sure you have the command line tools:
If the error persists try setting explicitly the
SDKROOT environment
variable:
Make sure the variable was set:
Permission denied while installing the extension artifactsSection titled “Permission denied while installing the extension artifacts”
If the PostgreSQL directory where the extension needs to be installed requires
elevated permissions (for example, when using MacOS PostgreSQL that installs in the
/Applications folder, or when installing from a package manager that uses a system
directory), you need to use the pgrx
--sudo flag: