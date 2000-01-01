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Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment

You build pgvectorscale from source, then integrate the extension into each database in your PostgreSQL environment.

Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment

Section titled “Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment”

You build pgvectorscale from source, then integrate the extension into each database in your PostgreSQL environment.

pgvectorscale prerequisites

Section titled “pgvectorscale prerequisites”

To create a pgvectorscale developer environment, you need the following on your local machine:

  • PostgreSQL v16

  • pgvector

  • Development packages:

    sudo apt-get install make gcc pkg-config clang postgresql-server-dev-16 libssl-dev

  • Rust:

    Terminal window
    curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

Build and install pgvectorscale on your database

Section titled “Build and install pgvectorscale on your database”

  1. In Terminal, clone this repository and switch to the extension subdirectory:

    Terminal window
    git clone https://github.com/timescale/pgvectorscale && \
    cd pgvectorscale/pgvectorscale

  2. Install Cargo-pgrx:

    Terminal window
    cargo install --locked cargo-pgrx --version $(cargo metadata --format-version 1 | jq -r '.packages[] | select(.name == "pgrx") | .version')

    You must reinstall cargo-pgrx whenever you update Rust, cargo-pgrx must be built with the same compiler as pgvectorscale.

  3. Initialize the pgrx development environment:

Terminal window
cargo pgrx init --pg16 pg_config

  1. Build pgvectorscale:

    Terminal window
    cargo pgrx install --release

    If the destination folder requires elevated permissions, use the --sudo flag:

    Terminal window
    cargo pgrx install --sudo --release

  2. Connect to the database:

    Terminal window
    psql -d "postgres://<username>@<password>:<port>/<database-name>"

  3. Add pgvectorscale to your database:

    CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE;

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

MacOS: fatal error: ‘stdio.h’ file not found

Section titled “MacOS: fatal error: ‘stdio.h’ file not found”

Make sure you have the command line tools:

Terminal window
xcode-select --install

If the error persists try setting explicitly the SDKROOT environment variable:

Terminal window
export SDKROOT=$(xcrun --sdk macosx --show-sdk-path)

Make sure the variable was set:

Terminal window
$ env | grep SDKROOT
SDKROOT=/Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/SDKs/MacOSX.sdk

Permission denied while installing the extension artifacts

Section titled “Permission denied while installing the extension artifacts”

If the PostgreSQL directory where the extension needs to be installed requires elevated permissions (for example, when using MacOS PostgreSQL that installs in the /Applications folder, or when installing from a package manager that uses a system directory), you need to use the pgrx --sudo flag:

Terminal window
cargo pgrx install --sudo --release