Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment Section titled “Setup your pgvectorscale developer environment”

You build pgvectorscale from source, then integrate the extension into each database in your PostgreSQL environment.

To create a pgvectorscale developer environment, you need the following on your local machine:

PostgreSQL v16

pgvector

Development packages: sudo apt-get install make gcc pkg-config clang postgresql-server-dev-16 libssl-dev

Rust: Terminal window curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

Build and install pgvectorscale on your database Section titled “Build and install pgvectorscale on your database”

In Terminal, clone this repository and switch to the extension subdirectory: Terminal window git clone https://github.com/timescale/pgvectorscale && \ cd pgvectorscale/pgvectorscale Install Cargo-pgrx: Terminal window cargo install --locked cargo-pgrx --version $( cargo metadata --format-version 1 | jq -r '.packages[] | select(.name == "pgrx") | .version' ) You must reinstall cargo-pgrx whenever you update Rust, cargo-pgrx must be built with the same compiler as pgvectorscale. Initialize the pgrx development environment:

Terminal window cargo pgrx init --pg16 pg_config

Build pgvectorscale: Terminal window cargo pgrx install --release If the destination folder requires elevated permissions, use the --sudo flag: Terminal window cargo pgrx install --sudo --release Connect to the database: Terminal window psql -d "postgres://<username>@<password>:<port>/<database-name>" Add pgvectorscale to your database: CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE;

Make sure you have the command line tools:

Terminal window xcode-select --install

If the error persists try setting explicitly the SDKROOT environment variable:

Terminal window export SDKROOT = $( xcrun --sdk macosx --show-sdk-path )

Make sure the variable was set:

Terminal window $ env | grep SDKROOT SDKROOT = /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/SDKs/MacOSX.sdk

Permission denied while installing the extension artifacts Section titled “Permission denied while installing the extension artifacts”

If the PostgreSQL directory where the extension needs to be installed requires elevated permissions (for example, when using MacOS PostgreSQL that installs in the /Applications folder, or when installing from a package manager that uses a system directory), you need to use the pgrx --sudo flag: