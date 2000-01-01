Testing guide for pgvectorscale
pgvectorscale has two main types of tests:
Testing guide for pgvectorscaleSection titled “Testing guide for pgvectorscale”
pgvectorscale has two main types of tests:
- Rust Tests - Using PGRX’s
#[pg_test]framework (can be in any source file)
- Python Tests - Using pytest for multi-process concurrency testing
Rust testsSection titled “Rust tests”
Python testsSection titled “Python tests”
Test markersSection titled “Test markers”
@pytest.mark.concurrency- Multi-process concurrency tests
@pytest.mark.integration- Basic integration tests
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
For PGRX development: