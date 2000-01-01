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Testing guide for pgvectorscale

pgvectorscale has two main types of tests:

Testing guide for pgvectorscale

Section titled “Testing guide for pgvectorscale”

pgvectorscale has two main types of tests:

  1. Rust Tests - Using PGRX’s #[pg_test] framework (can be in any source file)
  2. Python Tests - Using pytest for multi-process concurrency testing

Rust tests

Section titled “Rust tests”
Terminal window
# Run all Rust tests
cd pgvectorscale && cargo pgrx test pg17


# Run specific test
cd pgvectorscale && cargo pgrx test pg17 test_name

Python tests

Section titled “Python tests”
Terminal window
# Setup (creates .venv virtual environment)
make test-python-setup


# Run all Python tests
make test-python


# Run specific categories
pytest tests/ -m concurrency -v    # Multi-process concurrency tests
pytest tests/ -m integration -v    # Basic integration tests


# For PGRX development (custom port)
DB_PORT=28817 ./scripts/run-python-tests.sh

Test markers

Section titled “Test markers”
  • @pytest.mark.concurrency - Multi-process concurrency tests
  • @pytest.mark.integration - Basic integration tests

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

For PGRX development:

Terminal window
cd pgvectorscale && cargo pgrx start pg17
cargo pgrx install --features pg17