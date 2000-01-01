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Tiger Cloud API reference

API reference for Tiger Cloud, including data tiering SQL functions and the Tiger Cloud REST API for managing services programmatically

Data tiering

Move older chunks to low-cost object storage on a schedule you define, while keeping them queryable

Tiger CLI

Every Tiger CLI command, configuration parameter, and global flag for managing Tiger Cloud

Tiger MCP

The Tiger MCP tools and tiger mcp commands that let your AI assistant manage Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud REST API

Create, resize, and configure Tiger Cloud services programmatically