Tiger Cloud API reference
API reference for Tiger Cloud, including data tiering SQL functions and the Tiger Cloud REST API for managing services programmatically
Data tiering
Move older chunks to low-cost object storage on a schedule you define, while keeping them queryable
Tiger CLI
Every Tiger CLI command, configuration parameter, and global flag for managing Tiger Cloud
Tiger MCP
The Tiger MCP tools and
tiger mcp commands that let your AI assistant manage Tiger Cloud
Tiger Cloud REST API
Create, resize, and configure Tiger Cloud services programmatically