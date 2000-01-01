Tiger Cloud REST API (local preview)

Generated API reference is off Section titled “Generated API reference is off”

This page appears when you run the docs with DOCS_LOCAL_WITHOUT_STAINLESS=1 . The Tiger Cloud REST API reference is generated by the Stainless Docs plugin, which needs a Stainless API key in .env as STAINLESS_API_KEY , or a logged-in Stainless CLI ( stl auth login ).

Tips To browse the full REST reference locally, unset DOCS_LOCAL_WITHOUT_STAINLESS , add credentials, then run pnpm dev again.

All other reference sections (TimescaleDB, Toolkit, pgai, and so on) work without Stainless. Only the generated Tiger Cloud REST pages require access to Stainless.