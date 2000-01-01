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API and CLI reference
TimescaleDB
TimescaleDB reference
Hypertables and chunks
Overview
Table creation
CREATE TABLE
create_hypertable()
CREATE INDEX (Transaction Per Chunk)
create_hypertable() (old interface)
Chunk management
create_chunk()
show_chunks()
drop_chunk()
drop_chunks()
move_chunk()
reorder_chunk()
merge_chunks()
merge_chunks_concurrently()
split_chunk()
chunk_rewrite_cleanup()
attach_chunk()
detach_chunk()
set_chunk_time_interval()
set_integer_now_func()
add_dimension()
add_dimension() (deprecated)
Size and statistics
hypertable_size()
hypertable_detailed_size()
hypertable_index_size()
hypertable_approximate_size()
hypertable_approximate_detailed_size()
chunks_detailed_size()
Tablespace management
attach_tablespace()
detach_tablespace()
detach_tablespaces()
show_tablespaces()
Reordering and policies
add_reorder_policy()
remove_reorder_policy()
Query optimization
enable_chunk_skipping()
disable_chunk_skipping()
Hypercore
Overview
Policies
add_columnstore_policy()
remove_columnstore_policy()
Manual conversion
ALTER TABLE (hypercore)
convert_to_columnstore()
convert_to_rowstore()
Statistics and information
chunk_columnstore_stats()
hypertable_columnstore_stats()
chunk_columnstore_settings
hypertable_columnstore_settings
Continuous aggregates
Overview
Create and modify CAGGs
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW
DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW
cagg_migrate()
refresh_continuous_aggregate()
Manage policies
add_continuous_aggregate_policy()
remove_continuous_aggregate_policy()
Experimental policy management
add_policies()
alter_policies()
remove_policies()
remove_all_policies()
show_policies()
Hyperfunctions
Overview
Time series utilities
days_in_month()
first()
last()
month_normalize()
time_bucket()
to_epoch()
Distribution analysis
approximate_row_count()
histogram()
Gapfilling
interpolate()
locf()
time_bucket_gapfill()
Data retention
Overview
add_retention_policy()
remove_retention_policy()
Jobs and automation
Overview
add_job()
alter_job()
delete_job()
run_job()
UUIDv7 functions
Overview
generate_uuidv7()
to_uuidv7()
to_uuidv7_boundary()
uuid_timestamp()
uuid_timestamp_micros()
uuid_version()
Informational views
Overview
Hypertable and chunk information
timescaledb_information.chunks
timescaledb_information.dimensions
timescaledb_information.hypertables
timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates
Columnstore information
chunk_columnstore_settings
hypertable_columnstore_settings
Jobs and policies
timescaledb_information.job_errors
timescaledb_information.job_history
timescaledb_information.job_stats
timescaledb_information.jobs
timescaledb_experimental.policies
Configuration
Overview
GUC parameters
Configuration parameters
Administration
Overview
get_telemetry_report()
timescaledb_post_restore()
timescaledb_pre_restore()
API reference tag overview
TimescaleDB Toolkit
Toolkit reference
Approximate count distinct
approx_count_distinct()
distinct_count()
hyperloglog()
rollup()
stderror()
Statistical and regression analysis
Overview
One variable
average()
kurtosis()
num_vals()
rolling()
rollup()
skewness()
stats_agg() (one variable)
stddev()
sum()
variance()
Two variables
average_y() | average_x()
corr()
covariance()
determination_coeff()
intercept()
kurtosis_y() | kurtosis_x()
num_vals()
rolling()
rollup()
skewness_y() | skewness_x()
slope()
stats_agg() (two variables)
stddev_y() | stddev_x()
sum_y() | sum_x()
variance_y() | variance_x()
x_intercept()
Minimum and maximum
Overview
Minimum values
into_array()
into_values()
min_n()
rollup()
Maximum values
into_array()
into_values()
max_n()
rollup()
Minimum values by
into_values()
min_n_by()
rollup()
Maximum values by
into_values()
max_n_by()
rollup()
Financial analysis
candlestick()
candlestick_agg()
close()
close_time()
high()
high_time()
low()
low_time()
open()
open_time()
rollup()
volume()
vwap()
Percentile approximation
Overview
UddSketch
approx_percentile()
approx_percentile_array()
approx_percentile_rank()
error()
mean()
num_vals()
percentile_agg()
rollup()
uddsketch()
t-digest
approx_percentile()
approx_percentile_rank()
max_val()
mean()
min_val()
num_vals()
rollup()
tdigest()
Counters and gauges
Overview
Counter aggregation
corr()
counter_agg()
counter_zero_time()
delta()
extrapolated_delta()
extrapolated_rate()
first_time()
first_val()
idelta_left()
idelta_right()
intercept()
interpolated_delta()
interpolated_rate()
irate_left()
irate_right()
last_time()
last_val()
num_changes()
num_elements()
num_resets()
rate()
rollup()
slope()
time_delta()
with_bounds()
Gauge aggregation
corr()
delta()
extrapolated_delta()
extrapolated_rate()
gauge_agg()
gauge_zero_time()
idelta_left()
idelta_right()
intercept()
interpolated_delta()
interpolated_rate()
irate_left()
irate_right()
num_changes()
num_elements()
rate()
rollup()
slope()
time_delta()
with_bounds()
Time-weighted calculations
average()
first_time()
first_val()
integral()
interpolated_average()
interpolated_integral()
last_time()
last_val()
rollup()
time_weight()
Downsampling
asap_smooth()
gp_lttb()
lttb()
Timevector
rollup()
timevector()
unnest()
Frequency analysis
Overview
Frequency aggregation
freq_agg()
into_values()
max_frequency()
mcv_agg()
min_frequency()
rollup()
topn()
Count-min sketch
approx_count()
count_min_sketch()
State tracking
Overview
Compact state aggregation
compact_state_agg()
duration_in()
interpolated_duration_in()
into_values()
rollup()
State aggregation
duration_in()
interpolated_duration_in()
interpolated_state_periods()
interpolated_state_timeline()
into_values()
rollup()
state_agg()
state_at()
state_periods()
state_timeline()
Heartbeat aggregation
dead_ranges()
downtime()
heartbeat_agg()
interpolate()
interpolated_downtime()
interpolated_uptime()
live_at()
live_ranges()
num_gaps()
num_live_ranges()
rollup()
trim_to()
uptime()
Saturating math
saturating_add()
saturating_add_pos()
saturating_mul()
saturating_sub()
saturating_sub_pos()
Tiger Cloud REST API
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